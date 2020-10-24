While there's plenty to love about writing on paper, keeping track of all your notes isn't exactly simple. Instead of worrying about tearing, staining, or losing your notebook, the best tablets for note-taking help you keep everything safe and organized.

With so many options for tablets on the market, it can be tricky to figure out which tablet is good for taking notes. First, consider if you want a tablet with a particular operating system. Those loyal to Apple products may want to invest in the best iPad for note-taking. But, if you're an Android user, there are plenty of other tablets out there that can do the job well.

Also, consider storage and battery life. Those will be two crucial elements if you're taking your tablet on the go to take notes in classes or meetings at work. All of the tablets below boast at least 8 hours of battery life, but you may want more if you're out and about all day. Most tablets on this list also come in a few different models with different gigabytes of memory. For the most versatility, look for a tablet with at least 100 gigabytes of memory — anything less, and you'll likely have to transfer and delete notes more frequently.

Lastly, look out for models that come with their own stylus. This may cost a bit more, but they'll have everything you need for typing or hand-writing notes. (All of the tablets here are stylus-compatible, but not all of them come with their own.)

If you aren't sure exactly what you need, I've got you covered. Here are some of the best tablets for note-taking that make it easier than ever to get and stay organized.

1. Best For Apple Users

There's a lot to love about the new 11-inch Apple iPad Pro, including how easy it is to track your thoughts. You can choose to type them with the pop-up keyboard right on screen, or use a Bluetooth keyboard to transform your iPad into a mini laptop. If you'd rather write out your notes, it's easier than ever to pair a stylus with your iPad so you can doodle, make lists, and more. Plus, with iCloud storage, it's super simple to save and organize your files, and you can access them from any Apple device (like the laptop you don't want to drag to class with you, or your iPhone on the go). One note? This does tend to have a shorter battery life than some of the other tablets on this list, and reviewers say it'll last you about 8 hours on one charge. This option comes with 256 gigabytes of storage, but this popular tablet comes in a 128-gigabyte model as well that's a bit cheaper.

According to one reviewer: "I like how I can take it with me everywhere and how good the picture is. I don’t have to take a notebook with me to class anymore because I can take notes directly on Power Points for class.on my iPad. I was looking for something versatile and I have to say that this comes pretty close. It’s a computer, notebook, and more."

2. Best For Android Users

If you're an Android user, you can't beat this 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet when it comes to taking notes. It features a super-fast processing speed so it can keep up with your thoughts, and it even comes with the S Pen so you can take notes by hand without hauling around paper and notebooks. Plus, it can operate a full 15 hours on a single charge so you're never without your device when you need it most. The option above has a whopping 256 gigabytes of storage, but you can also downgrade to the 128-gigabyte option for a bit of savings.

According to one reviewer: "[T]he design, speed and flexibility of this tablet is truly remarkable. The included pen, which I didn’t think I’d use, has converted me! This works flawlessly with Samsung TVs for presentations and video streaming. This is my go-to device for writing drafts, taking notes in meetings, doing presentations, streaming video, reading Kindle books and other quick access tasks."

3. Best Value

This smaller tablet from Samsung is half the price of its larger version, in part because it has a slightly smaller screen and a lot less storage. Whereas some of the pricier picks above have hundreds of gigabytes of storage, this smaller tablet has 32 gigabytes (you can also upgrade to the 128-gigabyte option). This means you may need to back up your device more often. That said, if you're using this tablet in conjunction with a computer for work or school, it can be a great option that won't set you back. And like other tablets, you can choose to take notes with a stylus (not included) or your fingertip, or you can type directly on the screen. This boasts one of the longer run times of any tablet on this list, and can operate for 13 hours before you need to charge it.

According to one reviewer: "Great price for the power and quality. Easy to set up and run - latest version of Android was installed. Images are crisp and clear. Touch screen is accurate and receptive, as are the "go back" and "home" buttons. Also charges quickly which is nice in a pinch."

4. Best Budget-Friendly Option

This Lenovo tablet is a great wallet-friendly tablet that's perfect for jotting down your thoughts. It features an 8-inch high-definition screen with a super sharp image, as well as a sensitive touch screen that's great for quickly typing out your notes or pairing with a stylus (not included). This does have the least amount of storage of any true tablet on this list, and will only hold 16 gigabytes of memory. But, for less than $100, this tablet is a total steal. While Lenovo claims this small tablet only has 8.5 hours of battery life, many reviewers say it lasted a lot longer (up to 16 hours, depending on your settings).

According to one reviewer: "I’ve had this tablet for about one week and I have to say it’s light, fast and easy to carry around. The apps load fast and sound is good. There are some apps that did come with the it but you can remove them. I do recommend this one."

5. Best Digital Notepad

If you're looking for a device that's a hybrid of analog and digital, this digital folio is an excellent choice. It comes with 8 inches of actual paper in a protective folio, as well as a pressure-sensitive pen that glides smoothly. After you've taken notes, you can capture your notes digitally and upload them into your favorite storage service for safekeeping. You can even use the RoWrite app to digitally alter the text to make your notes crisper, sharper, and easier to read.

According to one reviewer: "I used to take note[s] on my iPad, but still not comfortable writing on the glass screening. This product works perfect for me! The overall experience is great, it works along by itself offline and you can dump all the note later to your device. The connection and setup to the RoWrite app is easy and straight-forward. Strongly recommend."