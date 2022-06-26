Staying cool and comfortable all night long is one way to help make sure you get a good night's sleep, and the sheets you use play a huge role in your comfort. The best thread count for sheets to stay cool typically ranges from 250 to 300 depending on the material and type of weave — this allows for plenty of breathability without sacrificing softness. Keep in mind that a higher thread count doesn’t necessarily mean it’s softer, since that’s more dependent on the material quality and weaving process. Thread count simply refers to the number of vertical and horizontal threads per square inch of fabric; the higher the thread count, the more tightly the threads are woven together. So, if you’re looking for sheets to keep you cool, sticking to a lower thread count will allow greater breathability and airflow.

The weave of a sheet plays a role in how cool it will feel and there are two main types: percale and sateen. Percale is a weave that follows a simple criss-cross pattern to create a light, crisp, and breathable sheet. A sateen weave creates a thicker, softer, and oftentimes more durable sheet but is slightly less breezy. These terms are most commonly used with cotton sheets, so they might not be a consideration for all options on this list.

What Is The Best Material For Sheets To Keep Cool?

Of course, the best cooling sheets for you will also depend on the material. Bamboo is considered one of the most breathable materials, and because it’s naturally soft and has moisture-wicking properties, so you can get a higher thread count (400 or more) and still stay cool at night. Eucalyptus sheets are another ultra-breathable and moisture-wicking option that can feel as soft as silk and keep you cool, even at slightly higher thread counts. Conversely, while cotton is an extremely popular choice for breathable sheets, a high thread count might limit the breathability, so finding the right balance is essential. Linen sheets are another great choice for hot sleepers due to their breathability and ability to absorb moisture without feeling damp. They don’t typically feature a thread count, so looking for sets that feature quality linen fibers and reviewer feedback will help ensure softness.

With these considerations in mind, here are the best sheets with low thread counts to keep you cool and comfortable.

1. This Popular Bamboo Set With 40,000+ Reviews

Material: 100% Bamboo Viscose | Thread Count: 250 | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors: 11

This moisture-wicking sheet set is made from 100% bamboo viscose fibers and features a 250 thread count to keep you cool and dry all night long. Each order includes two envelope enclosure pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with 16-inch pockets. And with over 40,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, this is one set worth trying.

A glowing review: “These are my favorite sheets ever! They are super soft and don’t make me as hot as jersey sheets. They still keep me warm, but they’re also cooling as well (if that makes sense). I use them in the summer and winter with a duvet comforter, and they keep my night sweats at bay.”

2. A 300 Thread Count 100% Organic Cotton Set

Material: 100% Organic Cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Colors: 6

If you’re looking for a set of 100% organic cotton sheets, this set will deliver the durable breathability you’re after. Made in sustainable, eco-friendly facilities and backed by GOTS organic certification, these sheets feature a crisp percale weave and a 300 thread count for the perfect balance of softness and cooling abilities. The fitted sheet has ultra-deep, 18-inch corner pockets and there are six pretty colors to choose from.

A glowing review: “Very comfortable and keep you cool if you happen to be someone that sleeps warmer. They also stay on your thicker mattresses very well. Great sheets.”

3. A Set Of French Linen Sheets

Material: 100% Linen | Thread Count: n/a | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Colors: 11

You may feel like you’re dreaming in a French villa when you sleep on these 100% linen sheets made from flax grown in Normandy. Stone washed for softness and sheen, this linen sheet set is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified which means it’s been tested for many harmful chemicals. In addition to being super breathable and able to absorb a lot of moisture without feeling damp, reviewers love the coziness and comfort these sheets provide even in the cooler months.

A glowing review: “These sheets are a great solution...... other than a new mattress......to our comfortable but sleeps hot microfoam mattress. Linen is an amazing product: cool on warm nights and warm on the chilly ones, crisp yet soft. For me it was the answer to restless, interrupted sleep, I will never use anything but linen bed sheets again. While good linen never gets truly “soft” these sheets get better with every wash while still retaining the crispness of linen.”

4. A Cotton-Bamboo Blend For The Best Of Both Worlds

Material: 55% Bamboo Viscose, 45% Cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors: 5

This sheet set features a combo of bamboo and cotton to provide the best that both have to offer. Bamboo adds coolness and moisture-wicking while cotton gives plenty of breathability and softness in this 300 thread count set. The percale weave maximizes airflow and, with an OEKO-TEX certification, this set has everything you need for a great night’s sleep.

A glowing review: “Sooo soft, they wick away moisture and they really do deliver on the “cooling” part. I’ve tried other cooling sheet sets and none have performed as well as this set. i’m definitely getting a second set!!!”

5. A Bamboo Set With A Silky Feel

Material: 100% Bamboo Rayon | Thread Count: 300 | Sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Colors: 6

This bamboo sheet set uses rayon made from bamboo to create a super silky feel while boasting bamboo’s moisture-wicking and cooling properties. It features a 300 thread count sateen weave, envelope closure pillowcases, and is OEXO-TEX certified. They’re also available in six vivid colors that, according to the manufacturer, won’t fade over time.

A glowing review: “Finally! I have been searching for high quality 100% bamboo sheets (not a microfiber blend advertised as bamboo!?) and I’ve finally found them at a reasonable price! I am so incredibly happy with these sheets. They are EXTREMELY soft, cooling and wrinkle free. Easy to wash and feel absolutely amazing. And the price is fantastic.”

6. These 200 Thread Count Cotton Sheets In Lots Of Plaids & Fun Prints

Material: 100% Cotton | Thread Count: 200 | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King | Patters: 14

For a fun option that’s super light and won’t break the bank, these 100% cotton percale sheets are fun and lightweight. They feature a breathable 200 thread count, single-ply construction, and 15-inch fitted sheet corner pockets. This set is OETO-TEX certified and comes in 14 stylish patterns, including plaids and stripes.

A glowing review: “I’ve tried sheets ranging from double to half the cost of these, but these have become my favorites. High quality fabric, well fitted, and look sharp! The fabric feels crisp and cool to the touch at first, and breaks in well.”

7. A Silky Sheet Set Made From Eucalyptus

Material: 100% Eucalyptus | Thread Count: 400 | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors & Patterns: 11

These 100% eucalyptus sheets offer incredible moisture-wicking breathability, and according to the brand, they get softer after each wash. The fitted sheet is made for mattresses up to 20 inches thick, and the entire set is OEKO-TEX certified. As if you needed another reason to try these sheets, the brand uses zero-plastic packaging and donates a tree for every order they receive.

A glowing review: “Was searching for soft, breathable sheets everywhere for our new hybrid mattress that can have a tendency to sleep hot. These help keep the temperature cool and are super soft. They also fit deep mattresses and allow for making the bed with ease.”

8. These Percale Cotton Sheets In Lots Of Patterns

Material: 100% Cotton | Thread Count: 300 | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Colors & Patterns: 10

For those looking for crisp, cool sheets in fun designs, this 100% cotton set with a percale weave is sure to fit the bill. The four-piece set uses long-staple cotton for extra durability and features a 300 thread count for softness. And with a variety of colors and patterns to choose from including stripes, paisleys, and solids, there’s a set to match every aesthetic.

A glowing review: “These sheets are beautifully crisp and cool! I love the crinkle sound of these sheets and they keep me nice and cool all night long. Nice deep pockets for thick mattresses and tags that say top/bottom and side- thank you! Definitely recommend!”

9. This Organic Bamboo Set With A Lifetime Guarantee

Material: 100% Bamboo Viscose | Thread Count: 300 | Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Colors & Patterns: 20

Made with 100% organic bamboo viscose, this 300 thread count sateen sheet set boasts an impressive lifetime guarantee against defects in materials and craftsmanship. In addition to its moisture-wicking breathability, this sheet set also features double stitching around the edges for maximum durability and is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified for peace of mind.

A glowing review: “I will never sleep on another set of sheets. I use to buy only a really high thread count of Egyptian cotton. But i would sweat in middle of night. These are softer and cool. I dont sweat at all. Keeps me at perfect temp in all seasons. Buying another set.”