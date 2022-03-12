Throw pillows add a visual accent while also making your couch more comfortable. But not all pillows can complement the texture of a leather sofa without feeling too slippery or looking out of place. The best throw pillows for a leather couch are the right size for your sofa and are made from a fabric that contrasts with or complements the leather. They should also vibe with the style of the space, whether through texture, color, shape, or any other design elements. Choosing the best throw pillow for you ultimately comes down to personal preference, but there are some things to keep in mind when making that decision:

Whatever the size of your couch, you want your throw pillows to have a proportional size. A throw pillow that’s 18 by 18 inches or smaller will fit most couches, but they can go up as large as 26 by 26 inches for deeper couches. It’s always a good idea to measure your space before making any purchases. In terms of shape, square is the most common for throw pillows, but you can also find rectangular lumbar pillows or pillows in a more unusual shape to offer some variety to your arrangement.

When it comes to fabric, cotton, linen, polyester, and anything with a velvety texture can provide a softness that accents the smoothness, grain, and coating of your leather couch. Fabrics that can easily handle stain removal and machine washing are a bonus, especially in a home with kids or pets. You can also look for textures and embellishments like faux fur, embroidery, corduroy, and tassels to create depth amongst the pillows and give the couch a different aesthetic. Choosing a color is also important. You want your throw pillow to compliment your leather couch by blending in or standing out, so keep an eye on colors that are similar to other pieces in the room or very different for contrast; it’s all about balance. Mixing complementary colors and patterns or designs can be another way to enhance the leather and other elements of the room or provide a seasonal aesthetic.

Finally, it’s important to note that most of the throw pillows you can buy online come with only the cover, so you will have to purchase the actual pillow inserts separately. For your convenience, I’ve included a popular pillow insert pick below. When choosing an insert for a square pillow, it’s recommended to size up by two inches so that your pillow will look full and plump. So if your pillow case is 18 by 18 inches, choose a 20 by 20 inch insert. For non-square sizes, you might want to check out reviews to see what other buyers recommend.

From cheap decorative pillow cases to elegant options with elegant details like embroidery or piping, these throw pillows and cases on Amazon are sure to enhance the look of your leather couch.

1. A 2-Pack Of Wildly Popular Velvet Throw Pillow Covers

Pillow inserts: Not included

With a variety of sizes and colors to choose from, plus more than 60,000 reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating overall, it’s clear to see why this pair of velvet throw pillow covers are a favorite amongst those with leather couches. Reviewers describe the texture as soft and plush, and multiple users even report that the velvet doesn’t slip off leather cushions. Best of all, the cases are machine washable and the zipper is small and hidden for a clean, smooth look.

The pillow covers don’t come with inserts, but this polyester-filled one should do the trick for a range of case sizes, since it has multiple insert size options.

Helpful Amazon review: “These pillows are beautiful. I bought the green. They compliment my other pillows and looked great on my brown leather couch. The fabric is so soft. I love how well made they are and that a very hidden zipper allows for washing.”

Available Colors: 37

Available Sizes: 12 x 12 inches, 12 x 20 inches, 14 x 14 inches, 16 x 16 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches, 24 x 24 inches, 26 x 26 inches

2. A 2-Pack Of Pillows With Embroidered Covers

Pillow inserts: Included

Pillow covers that come with inserts are hard to find on Amazon, which is why these embroidered covers with the actual throw pillows included are such a steal. The cotton covers come in a range of colors (blue, green, gray, pink, and yellow), and each color is available in multiple patterns. The cases have hidden zippers you can use to stuff them with the polyester inserts easily. The cases measure 18 by 18 inches, but the inserts are 20 by 20 inches for maximum fluffiness. The pillows — inserts and all — are even machine washable; just remember to use cold water and tumble dry low.

Helpful Amazon review: “I am not a pillow person but I need something to change the feel of my office. I purchase these pillows and put them against my small leather sofa. I get constant compliments on my zoom calls about it. The quality is beyond my expectation. Just beautiful pillows. The came in series of 2 which is mind-blown for the price. The quality of the covers are made of high quality, thick, well stitched and well made. The pillow inserts are nice and fill out the cases well.”

Available colors & patterns: 23

Available sizes: 18 x 18 inches (with 20 x 20-inch inserts)

3. A Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover With Tassels

Pillow inserts: Not included

This black and white lumbar pillow case with a woven pattern and tassels can add some bold contrast and texture to a leather couch. It comes in four different designs with a similar Moroccan-inspired aesthetic (all of them are black and white, but some also incorporate beige) in a handful of square and lumbar formats. The thick cotton fabric is soft and sturdy, though the brand recommends washing it by hand.

The pillow cover doesn’t come with an insert, but this comfy insert should fill it nicely, and comes in multiple sizes so you can be sure to match it to the size of your case.

Helpful Amazon review: “​​Love the color, texture and look of these cushion covers. I use them on my leather sofa, and they are the perfect look I was going for. They are a soft creamy white and black.”

Available colors & patterns: 4

Available sizes: 12 x 20 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches, 24 x 24 inches

4. A Set Of Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers

Pillow inserts: Not included

Give your leather couch a warm, cozy feel with these faux fur throw pillow covers, which are available in packs of one or two. They come in a handful of solid and ombré colors, as well as a rainbow “unicorn” color, and in a few different sizes. According to reviewers, the polyester faux fur feels super soft, doesn’t shed, and stays fluffy even after it’s been washed (you can machine wash cold using the gentle cycle and hang to dry, by the way!).

The pillow covers don’t come with inserts, but you can pick up a good one right here.

Helpful Amazon review: “I bought these pillows to soften my leather couch. They are so beautiful and soft. I love them and would buy them again.”

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 12 x 20 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches

5. A Pair Of Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers

Pillow inserts: Not included

For a dash of color, texture, and softness, consider these velvet corduroy throw pillow cases. Not only do the machine-washable covers come in more than 20 colors and a variety of sizes, they also have more than 24,000 reviews on Amazon and a stellar 4.7-star rating overall. Reading the user reviews makes it clear that these polyester pillow covers are thick, comfortable, and durable, with well-stitched invisible zippers that make adding pillow inserts in easy. If you need inserts, these polyester-filled pillows will do the trick.

Helpful Amazon review: “I purchased these pillow covers in navy and they look great on our leather couch! Easy fit on our pillows and add a richness to our couch!”

Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 12 x 20 inches, 16 x 16 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches, 24 x 24 inches, 26 x 26 inches

6. A Pair Of Embroidered Throw Pillow Covers With An Abstract Design

Pillow inserts: Not included

If you’re looking for a contemporary design with a pop of color, consider this pair of embroidered cotton canvas covers. Multiple reviewers described the fabric as “thick and sturdy,” with another reviewer raving that they were “impressed with the heaviness of the fabric, stitching and zipper.” The cases are machine washable, and if you don’t like the organically abstract print shown above, they also come in a bunch of other playful geometric prints. They only come in one size (18 by 18 inches), so this pair of 20-by20-inch pillow inserts should not only fit, but make the pillows feel firm and plush.

Helpful Amazon review: “These look amazing on my dark brown leather couch. Nice quality.”

Available colors & patterns: 10

Available sizes: 18 x 18 inches

7. A Pair Of Linen Throw Pillow Covers

Pillow inserts: Not included

The texture of your leather couch should pair nicely with this set of two linen throw pillow covers. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to accent any space, and they’re all machine washable. Like most linen items, these cases aren’t particularly soft, but multiple reviewers are quick to point out that they also aren’t rough or scratchy. Better yet, the textured fabric looks beautiful, keeps its shape well, and is sturdy enough to stand up to toddlers and pets.

The cases don’t come with inserts, but you can get these pillow inserts in your preferred size and stuff them inside.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love them. I have a dark grey leather duel recliner sofa and I have them paired with turquoise pillows [...] Excellent quality and I would certainly give them as gifts.”

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 12 x 20 inches, 16 x 16 inches, 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, 22 x 22 inches, 24 x 24 inches

8. A 4-Pack Of Double-Sided Throw Pillow Covers

Pillow inserts: Not included

Feel free to switch up the look of your leather couch with these four throw pillow cases, which are double-sided with different colors on the front and back, as well as fun contrasting piping around the edges. The velvet material is soft and plush, and one reviewer sums up the vibe of the pillows as “modern and clean, but also warm and cozy.” They’re machine washable, and though they don’t include pillow inserts, you can get a set of polyester pillows to go with them.

Helpful Amazon review: “These pillow covers are soft. I put them over a 20” feather pillow. I ordered 4 and have them on my brown leather sofa and loveseat. I like that you can turn the pillows for a different color combo!”

Available color combinations: 4

Available sizes: 18 x 18 inches

9. These Throw Pillow Covers With A Carpet-Inspired Design

Pillow inserts: Not included

The deep tones and thick, velvety fabric of these four pillow covers are sure to complement the patina of a leather couch. Each cover has a red carpet-inspired print on both sides, and the design differs slightly between the different covers. The polyester material is machine washable and comes in two sizes, which should work well with one of these pillow inserts, since the inserts aren’t included.

Helpful Amazon review: “I was so impressed with the quality of these. Soft, and thick material and the colours are so rich. Very happy with them.”

Available colors & patterns: 1

Available sizes: 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches

10. A Flower-Shaped Throw Pillow

Pillow inserts: Included

To add a touch of spring to your leather couch, take a look at this flower throw pillow. Available in a ton of colors and styles, as well as in two sizes, it should be easy to find the absolute perfect one for your space. The cotton pillow insert is included, too, so you won’t have to look for a round pillow that works with the cover. Depending on the style of flower you choose, the fabric used might differ. The multiple options include, polyester, wool, canvas, and suede. Everything is machine washable and reviewers love the pop of color this flower adds to a room. However, one fan complains: “​​I now have to buy a few more because they're so cute and I like them so much!”

Helpful Amazon review: “These pillows are so beautiful I was trying to soften up the look of this brown leather oversized chaise lounge and the pillows give it a softer look just what I needed.”