A space heater is a quick, effective fix for a chilly room — but not all of them are created equal. Especially when it comes to the best tower heaters, certain units are better suited for certain households and spaces. Before you make any purchases, you should first consider the wattage, extra features, and size.

Unfortunately, unlike air conditioning units or humidifiers, space heaters are rarely marketed by their intended square footage. This can make it a bit challenging to find the right unit for your space, but luckily, there's another measurement you can use for your estimations: watts. A watt is a measure of power that's equivalent to 1 joule of work per second, and it'll determine approximately how much heat the unit can produce. All of the options below reach a maximum wattage of 1,500, and as a general rule of thumb, a 1,500-watt heater can heat roughly 150 square feet (that's a 15-by-10 foot room, for reference). That said, keep in mind that different units have varying features that could make them more efficient and better suited for a larger space.

For example, while they're not necessary, built-in thermostats and the ability to oscillate help you to customize the temperature in your space. Some high-tech options also offer extra safety features, automatic timers and schedules, and voice-activation control when paired with your favorite virtual assistant.

Finally, size is an important factor — both while considering the unit's heating abilities and where it'll be in your home or other space. A larger, taller tower heater might be more effective when it comes to distributing warmth across a room, but it'll also take up more space and have limitations when it comes to portability. For that reason, those with limited room should opt for slimmer, lighter units, especially for smaller areas. When you're ready to shop, scroll on for five tower heaters that help you stay warm and toasty without having to revamp your entire heating system.

1. The Overall Best Tower Heater

With an overall rating of 4.5 stars, it's obvious that this Lasko tower heater is a fan favorite, but why? For one, it's relatively slim and space-saving, but still offers 1,500 watts of warmth that reaches across the room, thanks to the wide oscillation feature. For another, it has two heat settings, a built-in adjustable thermostat, an eight-hour timer, and a remote that controls it all from across the room. Last but not least, it offers overheat protection plus ceramic elements that both self-regulate and keep the unit (relatively) cool to the touch — all for under $50.

Maximum wattage: 1,500 watts

Dimensions: 7.3 x 8.14 x 23 inches

One reviewer wrote: "BEST SPACE HEATER EVER! [...] It heats the room SO QUICKLY!!! It’s ridiculously amazing! It makes your room go from 52 to 80 in less than 10 mins. It’s not too loud either, and you can set a timer on it for when you go to sleep."

2. The Most Space-Savvy Option

If you're short on space, the Honeywell slim ceramic tower heater is the way to go. It has the word "slim" in its name for a reason — this unit has an oval shape that can more easily fit in tight corners and against walls than round models. It also has a recessed carrying handle for portability. Plus, it's short and light despite its powerful 1,500-watt motor. Among its several great features, you'll find oscillation, auto-off timers, and a programmable thermostat.

Maximum wattage: 1,500 watts

Dimensions: 8.7 x 6.17 x 21.6 inches

One reviewer wrote: "We've tried a couple of small heaters, but this one is the best. It heats the room the fastest and it's safe. [...] I also love that it's a tower and takes up less space."

3. A Space Heater You Can Stand Up Or On Its Side

Even though it has the same wattage as the other units on this list, the PELONIS space heater has a few things competitors don't: a three-second heat-up time, far-reaching oscillation, three different heat settings, a 24-hour timer, and the ability to stand the heater upright or lay it horizontally across the floor. That way, you can customize the unit to your specific needs, even when using it in a larger space. Reviewers agree that it's "one of the hottest, most effective portable heaters" they've ever used.

Maximum wattage: 1,500 watts

Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 22.5 inches

One reviewer wrote: "This is a great heater. For a smaller, slim size, it really puts out a lot of heat. We have been using it as the main heating source in a large room and I am thoroughly impressed with it. It heats up the room fast and gets toasty warm. It helps keep the chill off nearby areas/rooms as well."

4. A Tower Heater With Lots Of Safety Features

For those who have kids or pets in the house (or those who'd just like a little extra peace of mind), there's the Aikoper space heater. This tower unit has plenty of safety features in place to protect your household and the people in it: It'll automatically shut off if it tips over or gets too hot, it's made of flame-retardant material, and it remains cool to the touch because its ceramic heating element is fully concealed. This one also has an eight-hour timer, oscillation, a programmable thermostat, and an eco setting to save energy.

Maximum wattage: 1,500 watts

Dimensions: 8.07 by 7.62 by 24.09 inches

One reviewer wrote: "Great space heater for my baby’s nursery! Feel safe while sleep training her."

5. The Best Smart Space Heater

Finally, there's the Atomi smart tower heater, which is a great addition to your high-tech home. It's Wi-Fi enabled so you can use the app to set weekly schedules, turn on the heater when you're on your way home, or prompt the oscillation from the couch. Plus, it's Alexa- and Google Home-compatible so you can simply give a voice command instead. It's also designed with safety and energy-efficiency in mind.

Maximum wattage: 1,500 watts

Dimensions: 10.65 x10.85 x 28 inches

One reviewer wrote: "We purchased this for our garage home gym. It’s cold in the mornings and we wanted a way to remotely start the heater before going down to work out. The app works, the heater works, and it is energy efficient. Highly recommended."