Whether you're a pet parent on a budget or one who spoils your dog with lots of toys, there are plenty of cheap dog toys on Amazon to keep your pup entertained for hours. Below, I've rounded up a variety of durable dog toys to suit big and small dogs alike, and none of them will break the bank. Whatever your dog's personality, there's certainly a dog toy (or three) with your pup's name on it.

To guide your shopping experience, you'll want to think about what kinds of toys your fur baby will enjoy the most. Some of the toys below are ideal for dogs who love to play fetch, while others are made for tugging, and even a few are a match made in heaven for heavy chewers. Other cheap dog toys featured in this roundup include a treat-dispenser with a puzzle component to mentally stimulate your pup and a few even double as teeth-cleaners.

Most of the toys on this list are machine-washable or dishwasher-safe. And, keeping your dog's safety in mind, I've called out companies that explicitly state that their toys are made with nontoxic materials as well.

Check out the best cheap dog toys on Amazon. All of them are $16 or less, and a few only cost $5.

1 A Stuffing-Free Toy So Pet Parents Don't Have Tons Of Cleanup To Do Ethical Pet's SPOT Skinneeez Stuffless Dog Toy Amazon $8 See on Amazon This stuffing-free dog toy comes with the squeaker feature dogs love, and it's machine washable to boot, making this a mess-free and easy-to-clean option for dogs who love to chew and tug. Plus, pet parents give this pick a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 reviews. According to one reviewer: "Absolutely the favorite for my puppy and has lasted six months of constant chewing, pulling, tossing, squeaking and general fun. Best toy ever!"

2 For The Love Of Bacon And Chewing: A Wishbone Chew Toy Benebone Real Flavor Wishbone Dog Chew Toy Amazon $12 See on Amazon Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.3-star rating after nearly 8,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. This chew toy by Benebone uses 100% real meat from USA-raised pigs, and it comes in multiple sizes to suit different dog breeds. Plus, besides bacon, this toy comes in chicken and peanut flavors too. According to one reviewer: "Ordered two in the bacon flavor. I was concerned the smell would be strong or offensive. Smell is mild without any residue on dog coat or the carpet.. So far it's been 2 days since I gave it to my dogs. They love it."

3 A Durable Bouncy Ball That Will Stand Up To Fetch Chuckit! Ultra Ball (Pack of 2) Amazon $5 See on Amazon This ultra-bouncy ball by Chuckit! is made of lightweight yet durable rubber, so it can withstand aggressive chewers while still being gentle on your dog's mouth. It has a textured surface and a thick, rubber core; and pet parents love it so much they've given the toy a 4.8-star rating after over 39,000 reviews. According to one reviewer: "My dog loves it! He very attracted to the color of the balls and is very protective of them. He’s easily chewed through several others but this has lasted for months. Would definitely recommend."

4 A Ball Launcher That Makes Fetch Even Better Chuckit! Sport Launcher Dog Ball Thrower Amazon $13 $10 See on Amazon If your dog loves fetch, consider combining the Chuckit! ball with the Chuckit! ball launcher. This lightweight yet durable plastic ball thrower will help you to play fetch as long as your pup's up for it and might even help you throw the ball farther. This model is 26-inches long, but comes in different sizes to fit you, and designed for hands-free retrieval, so it allows you to pick up slobbery tennis balls without getting your hands dirty. Plus, this pick boasts a 4.6-star rating and over 1,200 reviews. According to one reviewer: "This makes playing ball so much easier & makes the dog so happy! She literally goes and points where they are kept because she loves to chase the ball and my arm[s] don't suffer from all throwing!"

5 A Budget Set Of Rope Toys In Bulk For Smaller Dogs Pets&Goods Rope Toys (Set of 5) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Rope toys can help clean your dog's teeth, make teething less unpleasant, and keep them entertained for hours. This colorful pick is especially designed for smaller dogs. It's also made of nontoxic and washable materials, so it's safe and easy to keep clean. It's also earned a 4.3-star rating after over 4,000 reviews. According to one reviewer: "I ordered these for my 18-pound Frenchie mix to soften the blow of a new training collar, and both he and I were immediately pleased with them!"

6 For Dogs Who Love To Chew On Water Bottles & Their Humans Who Love Rosé ZippyPaws Happy Hour Crusherz Water Bottle Toy Amazon $8 See on Amazon Chewed up water bottles can be an unsightly sprawl in any dog parent’s home, and they're not particularly safe either; but this water bottle bundled in an adorable plush rose bottle just might be the ticket. This 4.4-star rated pick comes with an empty water bottle that's easily replaced, as well as a squeaky water bottle cap that can be reused; the bottle then gets concealed in the plush rosé bottle-shaped case for a cute, yet functional chew toy. According to one reviewer: "My 11 week old springer doodle Rosie, loves her new toy! She is not a toy shredder and loves water bottles so this toy is perfect for her. She has had it for a few days now and it has quickly become a new favorite."

7 A Chew Toy For Dogs Who Love To Chew On Sticks Petstages Dogwood Chew Toy Amazon $13 $10 See on Amazon This durable stick-like chew toy is the perfect, nontoxic, non-splintering alternative for dogs who love to chew on wood. It has the taste and texture of real wood, but, pieces of wood, won't crumble when dogs chew on it. Plus, it comes in four different sizes so all kinds of dog breeds can enjoy it. It also has a 4.4-star rating and over 22,000 reviews, and it comes in original and barbecue flavors. According to one reviewer: "Durable for teething puppies. My puppers chews on this instead of my furniture. Win win!!"

8 A Classic Rubber Toy That’s Great For Chewing, Fetch, & So Much More KONG Classic Dog Toy Amazon $9 $8 See on Amazon Fill this chew toy with peanut butter or Kong’s own line of sprays to give your dog the multipurpose gift they deserve. This 4.4-star rated pick can help with everything from separation anxiety to boredom to healthy weight management, while also providing mental stimulation for your dog; not to mention saving your shoes from more aggressive chewers. It's also dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to keep clean. Plus, it's earned more than 4,000 five-star reviews (but consider this size for puppies). According to one reviewer: "My dog loves her Kongs. She has a large and [m]edium one. She has not been able to destroy them and she is a very aggressive chewer."

9 A Puzzle Toy To Get Your Pup Genius Thinking Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Puzzle Toy Amazon $12 See on Amazon This 4.4-star rated dog toy is a puzzle treat dispenser, so it provides your pup with the mental stimulation needed to stay sharp and the reward needed to keep playing. It's made of tough plastic that can be hand-washed, and it boasts over 29,000 reviews. According to one reviewer: "Our doodle loves this puzzle. I probably should have bought a more difficult one since she got it on the first try. (Smarty pants). She still loves it."

10 A Squeaking Plush Toy That Will Give You More Joy Than It Should Haute Diggity Dog Muttini Bar Collection Plus "Lick Croix" Squeaky Toy Amazon $16 See on Amazon Have your pup drinking the beloved fizzy drink beside you, or at least chewing on a facsimile of one, for the ultimate millennial moment. This durable plush toy is great for chewing, fetching, and photo ops; plus, it comes with the squeaking feature dogs love, and it boasts a 4.6-star rating. According to one reviewer: "She loved it! She gets discouraged/bored if the squeaker in the toy isn't easily found but this squeaker is right in the middle where she can find it."

11 An Interactive Dog Toy That's Also Great For Fetch OurPets IQ Treat Ball Interactive Dog Toy Amazon $15 $12 See on Amazon Made of nontoxic plastic, this rated interactive toy doubles as a treat dispenser. Fill the ball with your dog's favorite treat and watch as they figure out how to retrieve them. For food-motivated dogs, this thing will keep them entertained for quite a while, plus when it's empty, you can use it for a rousing round of fetch. According to one reviewer: "Great product - easy to clean, and can accommodate different sizes and types of kibble/treats. If you have hardwood floors and you find the ball too loud, you can take an old sock, stretch it over the ball, and cut off the excess, allowing for the food to go through the hole."

12 A Squeaking Chew Stick That’s Great For Large Dogs VANFINE Dog Squeaky Chew Toy Amazon $13 See on Amazon Made of nontoxic, eco-friendly, and durable rubber, this toy is ideal for big dogs who love to chew and fetch. It features two squeakers, and its beef flavor comes from 100% real food ingredients; plus, dog parents give this pick a 4.4-star rating. According to one reviewer: "He chews through everything within a matter of minutes. It's so hard to find toys that I feel like I'm not wasting my money on by trashing it right away. This is definitely for the ultimate aggressive chewer. My pup also loves the squeaker sound in it."

13 A Teeth Cleaning Toy That’s A Cute Cactus Pamlulu Dog Teeth Cleaning Cactus Amazon $18 See on Amazon Made from nontoxic rubber, this cactus-shaped pick is equal parts toy and teeth cleaner. This toy has a built-in squeaker to keep your dog get excited and engaged, and can be used with or without dog toothpaste to help you keep your dog's oral hygiene (and doggy breath) in check. Plus, this toy has a 4.1-star rating and over 900 reviews to back it up. According to one reviewer: "My dog is a heavy chewer and he doesn't have many toys because he destroys them so soon. I knew this one is sturdy out of the box. The bottom squeaks and it has a coconut-y smell to it. The dog likes to play with it too."

14 A Tough Dog Toy Made From Fire Hose Material Bull Fit 2-in-1 Floating Fetch Toy & Bite Tug Amazon $14 See on Amazon Bull Fit's 2-in-1 Floating Fetch Toy & Bite Tug boasts a 4.3-star rating, and it's easy to see why. This multipurpose pick is great for medium to large dog breeds, and since it floats, it's ideal for dogs who love retrieving in the water. It's made of firehose material so it's definitely durable, but keep in mind that it's not a chew toy. According to one reviewer: "My dogs really enjoy playing water retrieving with this toy. It skims across the water. Bright and easy to see. It's tough enough that the dogs can't puncture it, like plastic bumpers."

15 A Nerf Football For Athletic Dogs Nerf Dog Spiral Squeak Football Amazon $11 See on Amazon Made with lightweight, nontoxic, BPA-free, and FDA-approved materials, this spiral squeaker football by Nerf is perfect for fetch. It's water-resistant and ideal for medium to large dog breeds; plus, it's brightly colored, making it easy to spot. Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.1-star rating to boot. According to one reviewer: "We have a golden retriever and he loves to chew up (and destroy) every toy we get him. I saw this nerf football on Amazon and decided for the price, it was worth a try. It's been about three months now and not only does my dog love the toy, he hasn't destroyed it."

16 A 2-Pack Of Stuffing-Free Crinkle Dog Toys UOLIWO Crinkle Dog Toy (Pack of 2) Amazon $16 See on Amazon A little bit less deafening than a squeak, crinkle dog toys give your dog the joy of auditory stimulation without the nuisance squeaks can be for pet parents. Made with nontoxic cotton, linen, and rope for the arms and legs, these adorable crinkle dog toys are machine-washable and made to last as well. They also have a 4.2-star rating. According to one reviewer: "My girlfriend's puppy is a massive chewer and destroys toys constantly then she worries about him eating stuffing. He did chew off one of the arms instantly...then part of it's face the next week but 3 weeks later it's still a usable toy!"

17 A Cute Set of Plush Woodland Creatures For Light Chewers ZippyPaws Woodland Friends Burrow Amazon $15 See on Amazon With a 4.6-star rating and over 10,,000 reviews, the ZippyPaws Woodland Friends Burrow toy is easily one of the most popular dog toys around. This pick works like an adorably soft puzzle to keep your dog mentally stimulated and engaged for hours; and because the squeaky woodland critters are on the larger side, this pick is ideal for bigger dogs. However, some reviewers noted that their small dogs enjoyed this toy as well. According to one reviewer: "My dog LOVES this toy. I gave it to her for Christmas and it's still the only thing she wants to play with. Usually she gets bored with toys in a week. It's been about four weeks and she still loves her hedgehogs."

18 A Huge Rope Toy For Larger Dogs DIY House Large Dog Rope Toy Amazon $15 See on Amazon This rope toy for large dogs has an impressive 4.2-star rating for good reason. This 26-inch pick is made with 100% cotton and it's machine-washable, making it a nontoxic choice for your pup that's also easy to keep clean. Created for medium to large dogs, this toy boasts four knots for a superior tug of war experience. According to one reviewer: "This is a wonderful tug toy for larger breed dogs. Our shepherds love to chew on their toys when we are not playing with them and this has lasted. I highly recommend this toy."

19 A Highly Rated Frisbee For Dogs Who Love The Chase Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee Amazon $8 See on Amazon Available in bright colors — like pink, green, and orange — the Hyper Pet Flippy Flopper Dog Frisbee is gentle on your dog's teeth and built to endure rain and snow. Its multilayer nylon construction makes it safer and more durable than regular frisbees, and since it floats, you can take it with you to the beach or the lake without fear of losing it. Additionally, pet parents love this pick, giving it a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,500 reviews. According to one reviewer: "This thing really flies! My dog can snatch it out of the air without any trouble. Great toy!"