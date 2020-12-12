Whatever the topic, trivia games have a way of bringing a little competitive spirit out of anyone. Whether you’re battling over song lyrics, world geography, or sports stats, trivia board games promise a fun game night for groups of all ages and sizes. The best trivia board games are age-appropriate, ideal for the number of players who will be competing, and can be played in as little or as much time as you would like. Whether you're a trivia buff or you slept through history class in high school, there’s a trivia game here for you.

I’ve included options that are family-friendly as well as raunchy adult favorites. The age restrictions listed refer to both the difficulty of the questions and the appropriateness of the topics. More traditional trivia games often focus on a handful of topics and award points to the person richest with knowledge. However, I've also included games that buck tradition and require you to place bets, use your phone, or search for links among questions. If you like a challenge, there’s plenty here for you.

Play time is a consideration, especially if you're gathering a small group of friends or family for game night that you don't want to drag on. Most of the games I included can be played in less than an hour, and even as little time as 25 minutes. These quicker games keep everyone involved and interested.

These trivia games vary in price, difficulty, and topics, but they're all highly rated and many boast thousands of reviews on Amazon.

1. A Betting Trivia Game That’s Sold Over 2 Million Copies

Wits and Wagers is an easy-to-learn game that is less about what you know and more about how you bet. This trivia game offers up questions to all the players and the answers are all numbers. Players write down their guesses on whiteboards and reveal them to the group. Players then bet, using casino wagering chips, on an answer and receive points for being the closest or betting on the right answer. This game has more than 2,400 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, plus it’s sold over 2 million games. Since you don’t have to know the exact answer, it’s fun for older kids and adults alike. You'll need at least four players for this game, but the more, the merrier — it's a great pick for teams.

Helpful Review: "This game was a great find! You don't have to be a trivia buff to play & it doesn't require lots of time. Plus it's easy to learn. [...] Each game is 7 rounds & the player with the most money at the end wins the game. My family has enjoyed Wits & Wagers every time we've played, & it makes for a great game for a family game night or a social gathering.”

Number of Players: 4+

Play Time: 25 minutes

Ages: 10+

2. An Uncensored And Affordable Adult Game

The version of 5-Second Rule: Uncensored is for the adults. Players are given a category and must name three things that fit that category within five seconds' time. This adult version of the popular original family game (5-Second Rule) leaves room for the imagination and is a quick game for players over 17. There is also a Jr. version for younger kids. This pick has more than 4,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

Helpful Review: “Seven adult women roared over this game. It's all about what you put into it. Most of the subject cards aren't too adult - unless that's where your mind is. then it can get very adult! It's all about what is going on within the group at the time. If you're wild and crazy (like we are), your answers will reflect that. If you're more reserved and politically correct, your answers will be as well. We had a hoot!! The group I played this with initially plan on playing it often when we get together and I plan to bring it to the large family Christmas get together, too. Very versatile and enjoyable game!”

Number of Players: 3+

Play Time: 30 minutes

Ages: 17+

3. A Loud Guessing Game That’s All About Speed

In Smart Ass, everyone plays at once and the louder, the better. Players listen to descriptive statements and compete to name the person, place, or thing in question. Each card lists statements that range from obscure to obvious — be the first to guess it correctly to get points. The game can be played in 30 minutes with up to six players at a time.

Helpful Review: “One of my new favorite games!!! I am so happy that we added this to our collection. [...] This is one of those incredibly simple games that if you don't have someone who loves board games this is a great way to introduce them. A simple trivia game where whoever knows the answer first just randomly shouts it out and gets the points. It's really no harder than that. Not many rules and not many variations. We generally use this as a light starter game since it goes so quick.”

Number of Players: 2 — 6

Play Time: 30 minutes

Ages: 12+

4. The Trivia Game You Can Play For Hours

If you’ve worn out the cards on your usual trivia game, … I Should Have Known That is for you. There is a wide variety of categories and more than 400 questions. What makes this trivia game special is how you keep score: it’s not about earning points, but instead, trying to keep your points. Every wrong answer means you lose points. The questions may be too difficult for younger kids, but teenagers and adults will love battling over random questions about Twitter or sailing.

Helpful Review: “Oh my gosh...I can't even properly express how much we enjoyed this game!! LOTS of cards to play the game for a long time!! We played it with friends as we celebrated New Year's. We had other games planned to play, but none of us wanted to play the other ones!! We played for about 4 hours (with food and bathroom breaks, of course...lol) and only stopped because it was about midnight and time to ring in the new year!! LOL We had soooo many laughs and so many discussions about various topics. We only have a small handful of cards left before we finish all the cards!! Love this game!!”

Number of Players: 2+

Play Time: Information Not Available

Ages: 14+

5. A Nostalgic Trivia Game For Movie Buffs

Calling all '90s kids who remember walking the aisles of Blockbuster for your favorite movie. This Blockbuster game is a walk down memory lane and a movie trivia game all in one. This game has more than 60 category cards and features 200 classic movies. Answer charade-like questions, while being timed, to earn points. Plus, the game design is sure to feel nostalgic. Kids over 12 should have no problem knowing most of these classic movies, according to the manufacturer.

Helpful Review: “I am a huge fan of a game that is a great ice breaker yet also allows people to come out of their shell and be a bit silly and this game is definitely one of those! Best part is you don’t need to be the biggest movie buff ever to play which means there’s no arguments at family or friend game nights. Plus, the blockbuster car park design? Incredible and so nostalgic, not gonna lie — that sold me on buying it in the first place but the game itself has already become a family favorite!”

Number of Players: 4 — 12

Play Time: 30-45 minutes

Ages: 12+

6. A Music Trivia Game For Multiple Generations

Music lovers from all generations will love the trivia game Now That’s What I Call Music. It features questions about music from the '80s, '90s and 2000s, in a range of genres. Get the questions right and make your way to the center of the board to win. It has a 4.4-star rating and includes a colorful pack of cards, a board, timer, and pawns.

Helpful Review: “Fantastic. We had so much fun playing it with my in laws at Christmas! We also played with a 13 year old and it was fun too. There are bits for every generation."

Number of Players: 2 — 6

Play Time: No information on game length

Ages: 8+

7. A Trivia Board Game Created By Ken Jennings

Show your friends how much you know with this trivia game that covers a ton of topics. Half Truth was co-created by Ken Jennings, the highest-earning contestant on Jeopardy, so you know the questions will be good. Here’s how it works: each question card has six possible answers and players must guess which are true and which are false. You learn as you go — stockpiling knowledge for later games. This style of questioning is ideal for a variety of ages and the game can be played with up to six players.

Helpful Review: “The variety of question categories is impressive, and keeps the game fun with all types of players being able to contribute. On top of the usual trivia game categories like history, geography, etc., we had questions on classic cars, gardening, movies, music, and even pop culture terms. There are also a lot of fun mechanics, such as the different dice rolls impacting risk/reward and aggressiveness. I definitely recommend this for anyone looking for a fun new take on a trivia game.”

Number of Players: 2 — 6

Play Time: 30-45 minutes

Ages: 12+

8. The Original Trivia Board Game

No trivia board game list would be complete without the original, classic game of Trivia Pursuit. This edition has updated questions in the classic style and look of the original game. Answer questions about geography, entertainment, history, art and literature, nature, and sports to collect color wedges. The first to earn every color wins. This box has more than 2,400 questions that the manufacturer suggests are best for players 16 and up.

Helpful Review: “I have always loved this game and am so glad they have released another in its original format! Classic gameplay with new, relevant questions, which was a long time coming. Also, the game box design with its organized compartments for game pieces is a perk. This version, like more recent versions, gives some additional nuggets of knowledge on some answers, but unlike previous versions, it also incorporates cute, witty, or punny quips in some answers. [Definitely] recommend for other trivia nerds like myself.”

Number of Players: 2 — 6

Play Time: 80 minutes

Ages: 16+

9. A Fun Trivia Game That Requires Your Phone

You can keep your phone out for this one. You'll be expected to know some of the trivia questions in Phone Phever without help, but others give you the chance to use a lifeline: your phone. So how fast can you Google the answer? The game has 1,200 questions that cover categories like music, movies, and history. You need at least three players, and teenagers and parents alike will get excited for this tech-centric game. Make your way around the board faster than the other players and you'll be crowned the winner.

Helpful Review: “I bought this game for my college student daughter for Christmas. We played it several times with various family members while she was home and had a blast!! It’s a board game and you advance through the game by correctly answering questions similar to Trivial Pursuit except you can use your phone to research the answers. Some of the activities are just wacky things on your phone that aren’t trivia related. It’s lots of fun! [...] Highly recommend!”

Number of Players: 3+

Play Time: 30-60 minutes

Ages: 13+

10. A Quick Trivia Game To Play With Big Groups

When it comes to playing Linkee — the more players, the merrier. Up to 30 players can get in on the fun of Linkee and it only takes a few minutes to learn to play. The premise is simple: find what all the questions on one card have in common. Each card features four trivia questions, but to win you needn't get the answers correct — you have to instead find the link among them. When you know the answer, shout it out. There are more than 1,400 questions so the fun can continue time and time again. Plus it only takes 30 minutes to play.

Helpful Review: “Such a great game! Love that it can be played with 2-30 people. I've played with several different group sizes and all have been fun. I'll be giving this as a gift. Price is right. Only a few cards that may not be appropriate for certain ages.”