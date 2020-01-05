If you’re tired of damp and musty bath towels, then it’s time to upgrade to Turkish towels. The best Turkish towels (sometimes called pestemal or fouta towels) dry quickly because they’re super thin and lightweight, which means they’re more likely to be fresh when you need them. And since they’re made from premium cotton, they’re highly absorbent, making it quicker and easier for you to dry off after a shower. But you can also use Turkish towels for more than just bath towels; they make great beach blankets, home decor, sarongs … the list goes on and on.

When buying a Turkish towel, the first thing to pay attention to is the fiber content. Look for a towel that is made of 100% Turkish cotton (which is known for its really long fibers) for the ultimate amount of absorbency. One cool thing about this type of cotton is that it actually feels softer with time and repeated washing, so you don’t have to worry about it getting destroyed in your machine. Just keep in mind that, as with any cotton, some shrinking is normal.

You'll also want to pay attention to the size of towel that you are purchasing. Depending on whether you plan to use your towel for bathing, washing your face, or using as a blanket, your size needs will differ.

While most Turkish towels come in striped patterns, they're available in a range of colors, so pick the one — or many — that you like most. To help you narrow it down, here are four of the best Turkish towels (including some sets, too) that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1 The Best Overall Turkish Bath Towel Cacala 100% Cotton Turkish Bath Towel Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Turkish bath towel from Cacala has more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall. And for good reason — it’s made from super soft 100% cotton and is highly absorbent. Plus, the color selection is unrivaled. Choose from a bunch of gorgeous vibrant or subdued colors that feature a subtle striped detail. Reviewers on Amazon have discovered tons of ways to use this 37- by 70-inch towel. Reviewers say: "I have taken this on several different vacations. It packs down very small (like small enough to fit into my purse) and works excellent as a light blanket on planes or car rides. I have taken it to the beach and used it as a beach blanket and the sand shakes out pretty well. It is incredibly absorbent and dries very quickly. [...] I’d [definitely] recommend this brand and will be buying another towel from them."

2 These Turkish Hand Towels To Upgrade Your Bathroom Smyrna Original Turkish Hand towels (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These Turkish hand towels are a great way to upgrade your bathroom, and they only get softer the more you use them. Made from 100% cotton, they measure 16 by 40 inches, which is a great size for drying your hands or face. They’re imported from Turkey, and each one has a neutral beige border with twisted tasseled ends. They come in 13 different colors, and have an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. Editor’s Note: “I got a set of these Turkish hand towels when I redid my bathroom, and they’re my absolute favorites. They’re so soft and surprisingly absorbent. They look great hanging on my wall, and I get tons of compliments on them.” — Carina Finn

3 A Turkish Towel Set For A Great Price Bosphorus Turkish Towel Set (4-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon A set of four Turkish towels must surely cost $100+, right? Wrong. This Bosphorus Turkish towel set comes with four 100% cotton bath towels, all for less than $50. And luckily, the low price tag doesn't impact the quality. The towels are made in Turkey and are so soft you'll immediately want to replace all your towels. This pick has a solid 4.4-star rating on Amazon, after 400 and growing reviews. Those who have tried them say that they love the size of the towels (70 by 39 inches), and yet, each one folds down to be super compact. Choose from an all-white set, a colorful set, and a few different neutral sets. Reviewers say: "[Y]ou get full body coverage when drying yourself after a shower. They dry quickly on the rack. They're washer/dryer safe, and when you fold them up to put them away, they hardly take up any room in the cabinet. We have been pleased with these."

4 An Extra-Large Turkish Towel Nature Is Gift Large Turkish Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Get cozy with this extra-large Turkish towel from Nature Is Gift. Measuring 78 by 98 inches, the 100% cotton towel is probably a little too big for a bath towel, but it’s absolutely ideal to use at the beach, on a picnic, or even as a blanket in your home. Reviewers on Amazon are really impressed with the softness of the blanket, which comes in a few different colors. Reviewers say: "This is a beautiful blanket of high quality. It is soft but does not pill. It is durable enough for outdoor use, requires minimal space for packing, and is attractive as an indoor throw or bedspread. I really love this blanket."

5 A Set Of Eight Turkish Hand Towels Bosphorus Turkish Cotton Hand Towel Set (8-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon You’ll be shocked at the number of ways that you can use these small Turkish towels from Bosphorus. They're marketed as hand towels, but you'll find that they can be used to wash your face, take off your makeup, dry dishes in your kitchen, or even dab off sweat at the gym. The eight towels are petite in size (19 by 35 inches), but still highly absorbent, and they’re made from 100% Turkish cotton. The handmade towels feature a diamond weave, and come in a variety of different colored sets, including all white, bright colors, or neutral shades. Amazon reviewers give this pick a 4.5-star rating. Reviewers say: "So pretty, super absorbent and overall I love these - get lots of compliments from guests in my home. We keep these in all the bathrooms [...] they really have a luxurious look and feel over regular bathroom hand towels. Buy one pack for yourself and another for a friend because these make gorgeous housewarming/hostess gifts that you'll feel good sharing with a friend [...] I have also used for hot Yoga - they're extremely absorbent and work awesome for mopping up sweat (while still looking pretty)."

6 This Pre-Washed Turkish Towel That’s So Soft WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pre-washed Turkish towel will be super soft the minute you get it, which means it will be an instant favorite. Like the other options on this list, it’s made from 100% cotton, and even though the fabric is quite thin, fans on Amazon say that this towel is very absorbent. The large 38-by-71-inch size is perfect for the beach or the bath, and it comes in 31 vibrant colors. It has a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating from over 6,800 Amazon shoppers. Reviewers say: “This is my first experience with a Wet Cat Turkish towel, but it won't be my last! After carefully reading many reviews, I decided to try this towel and what a difference it makes! First of all, it is much more absorbent than any luxe cotton loop towels that I have tried and I have tried ALL the high end towels [...] Wet Cat is a completely different experience. The towel is extremely lightweight compared to the thick, heavy luxe towels but is much more absorbent. I don't have to spend time "air drying" after using a Wet Cat and the towel itself air dries much more quickly after use. I was pleasantly impressed after the first use and will definitely order again.”

7 This Cute Beach Towel With Fluffy Tassels Nova Blue Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you love the lightweight feel and highly absorbent qualities of Turkish towels, but want a less traditional look, try this Nova Blue beach towel. It’s made from 100% cotton, and has a large 31-by-71-inch size that makes it the perfect beach or picnic blanket. It has a slightly more modern design and color palette compared to some of the other picks on this list, and the fluffy pom-pom tassels add a touch of whimsy. Fans on Amazon say that these are a bit thicker than some Turkish towels, Reviewers say: “I bough several of these for a recent trip to the beach. While the towels are on the thin side, that is how they are intended to be. They are a great size and the sand comes off so easily, which is not the case for most thicker beach towels. Colors and look are exactly as pictured.”