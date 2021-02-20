Laminate floors are generally durable, resistant to scratches, moisture, and wear and tear. And when it comes to keeping them clean, the best vacuums for laminate floors skip the brush roll (or let you turn them on and off) so you can get a scratch-free clean that doesn’t just scatter debris around. As you're shopping, also look for powerful suction and features such as additional hoses and can convert into handheld units.

As you shop, there are a few specifications you’ll want to keep in mind. For starters, for vacuuming your hard floors, you’ll want a model with soft bristles or no roller. Roller brushes help draw dirt from within your carpet's fibers. However, the process can be damaging to delicate carpeting, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. When used on hard flooring, they can also cause debris and dirt to scatter, making the entire cleaning process counterproductive. If you'd like a model that works well on both carpets and hardwood, there are also options that allow you to turn the roller function on and off as needed. These cost a little more but the versatility might be worth it.

A good vacuum for laminate floors, or any floor for that matter, will additionally feature strong suction to pick up dust and debris quickly and effectively. For this, the most common spec manufacturers offer is the wattage, which will let you know how much power the motor is using. And if you’re looking for an occasional extra-deep cleaning, a model that offers the duality of a steam mop may be an option. However, steaming should be used sparingly and you'll want to make sure the floor dries quickly since laminate flooring doesn’t typically do well with excessive moisture.

Finally, consider other features you’d find helpful such as swivel handles and attachments such as extension wands and crevice tools. Some also convert into handheld and hose units.

With the basics now laid before you, it’s time to check out the best vacuums for laminate floors that Amazon has to offer.

1.The Best Vacuum Cleaner For Both Carpet & Laminate Floors

This lightweight stick vacuum is an amazing option for both laminate and carpet flooring. It has a 500-watt motor for strong suction that effectively picks up dirt and debris without scratching delicate surfaces. The powerful design features a soft brush roller that easily switches on-and-off to accommodate carpet or hard flooring, and it also converts to a handheld vacuum to clean small messes, making it really versatile.

Weighing in at just 6.3 pounds, this model's swivel steering provides great control and maneuverability while the bright front headlights offer better visibility under furniture. It's equipped with a 30-foot cord for extended reach, an easy-to-empty dust cup, and a small, portable base that helps it stow away with ease. This model, additionally, comes paired with a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for hard-to-reach places.

With more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon, this vacuum offers plenty of versatility and is a favorite of many.

According to a reviewer: “We remodeled downstairs and have the laminate wood looking floors. With 4 cats and 2 dogs this thing keeps the floors clean. Easy to move around and easy to empty."

2. The Best Budget Vacuum For Laminate Floors

Made without a roller brush, this featherweight vacuum is gentle and effective on laminate flooring. It weighs only 2.6 pounds, and can quickly convert into a handheld or stair vacuum. It also comes with a crevice tool. Although not as powerful as the first pick, this vac is still backed by 220 watts of power. This bagless model comes with an easy-to-empty dirt cup, crevice and floor attachments, and a 15-foot power cord for convenience.

Thanks to its powerful suction, lightweight operation, affordable price point, the Bissell Featherweight has garnered more than 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Offered in four colors, it's a fan-favorite pick.

According to a reviewer: “This little vacuum rocks! For the price, you can’t beat it. It’s powerful and extremely lightweight. The cord is long and it’s overall just perfect for the laminate flooring in my house! No more sweeping!!"

3. The Best Vacuum & Steam Mop Combo

This steam mop and vacuum combo designed for hard floors can vacuum dirt and debris as well as mop and sanitize floors. Although a specific wattage isn't provided by the manufacturer, this model features strong cyclonic suction and skips the roller brush. The included microfiber soft pad, microfiber scrub pad, and detachable mop pad tray also help you clean and sanitize all types of flooring. However, given the delicate nature of laminate, the mopping function should only be used sparingly.

The dry tank technology keeps vacuumed dirt and debris dry so it's easy to empty. At 9.74 pounds, it's still light enough to handle for most, and the digital touch control allows you to easily switch between vacuuming, steaming, or both. Backed by more than 1,700 five-star Amazon reviews, this combination vac offers major convenience.

According to a reviewer: “I think this is a great product. Saves tons of time by vacuuming and steaming hard floors at the same time. Finally, I can definitely tell that my laminate floor is clean. Floor is not sticky, I don’t see my footprints on it. It’s much much better than mopping."

4. The Best Cordless Vacuum

You'll have free rein to clean every area of your home with this cordless vacuum. The powerful 2.0Ah 18V lithium-ion battery offers up to 20 minutes of continuous run time so you can clean small areas and messes with ease. Given its cordless nature, this model doesn't offer quite the same cleaning force as corded models. However, with a 36-watt hour strength, it's still powerful enough to get the job done, and reviewers back that up.

It is compact, easy to maneuver, and simple to store, while the large, bagless collection bin ensures that you can get the job done without having to empty in the middle of a job. At full size, this vacuum stands under 19-inches long and weighs approximately 2.5 pounds, but it can also be converted into a handheld vacuum. It also comes with an extension and crevice attachment, floor nozzle, and filter.

According to a reviewer: "I cannot give enough praise about this wonderful machine! Picks up pet hair and anything else. Wonderful for quick sweeping of laminate floors and dusting."