Whether you’re sleeping, lounging, or traveling, the best cotton blankets can keep you warm and cozy, all while being breathable and easy to care for. Below, I’ve selected cotton blankets for every type of sleeper, plus a couple of cotton throw blankets to keep you toasty on the go or on the couch. From lightweight to heavy, there’s surely a cotton blanket for you.

First things first: Think about when and where you plan to use your cotton blanket. If you’re looking for a blanket to keep you toasty on chilly nights, a thick quilt with stuffing should do the trick. If you’re looking for a lighter blanket, a cotton blanket with a waffle weave is the way to go, as they're typically quite breathable. Since thermal blankets are breathable yet warm, they’re the best choice for a blanket that works in all climates.

Blankets that are 100% cotton are naturally hypoallergenic, making them the perfect pick for people with allergies or sensitive skin, as well as babies. Organic cotton blankets that are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified are the cream of the crop, since the GOTS certification is the global gold standard of textile processing for organic fibers.

While not a dealbreaker, it’s also much more convenient to go with machine-washable blankets that are safe to dry. I’ve made sure all the picks below can be machine-washed and dried, though you should know that cotton items are prone to shrinkage.

Take a look at the best cotton blankets on Amazon; all of them are highly rated.

1. Best Lightweight: PHF Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket PHF Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket (Queen) $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This 100% cotton blanket with a waffle weave by PHF is machine washable and safe to tumble dry. The link above is for a queen-size blanket, but you can also buy this in twin and king size. Available in nine colors — including green, khaki, and orange — this lightweight and breathable pick is perfect for those looking for light cover or to layer. What fans love: “Exactly what I was looking for! The waffle weave makes for the perfect summer blanket, when just a sheet is too cold. but a heavier blanket is way too hot. The first night I used this I slept really well, not waking up at all to either put on or pull off the lightweight quilt we had been using. It's like this blanket breathes. You can feel the air moving through it! It is also very soft and well made. LOVE IT!”

2. Best Quilt: Woolrich Quilt Set Woolrich Quilt Set (Full/Queen) $90 | Amazon See on Amazon This Woolrich quilt set has a 100% cotton cover, and its filling is 90% cotton with 10% other materials. It comes in a variety of rich colors and charming patterns, like the Woolrich classic buffalo check. It’s also machine washable and can be tumble dried on low. This breathable set includes one quilt and two pillow shams, and the link above is for a full/queen, but this pick is also available in a king/California king. What fans love: “Loved this bedding ensemble. It was perfect for our winter bedding for our camper. Not too heavy, yet very warm. Rich colors. Love it!”

3. Best Budget: Utopia Bedding Premium 100% Cotton Blanket Utopia Bedding Premium 100% Cotton Blanket (Full/Queen) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This thermal blanket by Utopia Bedding boasts a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,500 reviews, and it's easy to see why. This lightweight to medium-weight blanket is less than $25 and made with 100% cotton, and it's also safe to machine wash and dry. The link above is for a full/queen, but this pick is also available in twin/twin-XL and king/California king. It’s available in three colors as well: beige, gray, and plum. What fans love: “I just love this Utopia Bedding Woven Cotton Blanket! Weight and feel are medium to light, which is perfect for all seasons. This comfortable blanket is low in shedding while maintaining its softness throughout.”

4. Best Throw: NTBAY 100% Cotton Cable Knit Throw Blanket NTBAY 100% Cotton Cable Knit Throw Blanket (51 inches by 67 inches) $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This throw blanket is made with 100% cotton that's been preshrunk, and it’s safe to machine wash and tumble dry on low. It's crafted with a delicate cable knit design, and it measures 51 inches by 67 inches and comes in 19 colors, including pink, green, and navy. What fans love: “So thrilled with this purchase! [...] It’s soft, not wooly or fuzzy soft, but like a comfortable sweater you love to wear. Not scratchy, which I hate. Good size, good couch blanket. [...] You won’t freeze or break out in a sweat. I’m gonna buy a second one I think.”

5. Best Weighted Blanket: Dozeology Cooling Weighted Blanket Dozeology Cooling Weighted Blanket (15 pounds, 60 by 80 inches) $76 | Amazon See on Amazon This 15-pound weighted blanket comes with a 100% cotton duvet cover, and it's weighted with 100% hypoallergenic, odorless, and nontoxic glass beads. It also comes with a duvet cover that's machine washable, but note that the weighted blanket insert is not machine washable. This blanket is available in sky white and frost gray, and it should be cool enough for hot nights and warm enough for the chilly ones. What fans love: “I’m a recent convert to the weighted blanket crowd...just love it, as it gives me that hugged feeling that helps me sleep. So far so good on the quality...weight seems to be distributed evenly. Fifteen pounds is just right for me at 5’2” and 145 pounds.”

6. Best Organic: Bibb Home Organic Blanket Bibb Home Organic Blanket (Queen) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This blanket is made from 100% certified organic cotton, and it bears the GOTS certified seal as well. It’s super soft and warm, with a stitched edging and basket weave that creates a durable and aesthetically pleasing texture. It's available in eight colors, including dusty rose, mist gray, and natural; and it’s safe to machine wash and tumble dry on low. What fans love: “This blanket is absolutely wonderful! The pattern is lovely and it is so soft and nicely packaged. I'm so glad it is organic. The best thing about it is the weight of it. You would expect it to be very light but it was constructed so nicely it is heavy and very comforting. I'm so happy with this purchase.”