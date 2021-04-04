Among the hundreds of products available to keep accessories neat and tidy, trying to figure out the best ways to store hats can be especially tricky because of how many styles there are. The shapes and sizes of all the hats in your collection will be the biggest influence on which solution will be the best for you. From there, think about where your available storage space is and how much accessibility you need.

How To Determine The Best Ways To Store Your Hats

The most common hat storage products take advantage of vertical space by hanging over a door or on a closet rod. They are a cinch to put up and make it easy to grab what you need, but they are usually designed for baseball-style hats, meaning other styles may not fit or slip off. In those cases, a wall rack or individual hooks may be more suitable, but note that will require installation and may have a low weight threshold.

For extra protection from dust and fading, you can keep hats that you may not need regular access to (such as larger sun hats) tucked away in a container with a lid. A box can prevent crushing, but if you want to be able to easily see what’s inside, a soft-shell bag with a transparent window may be more appealing (and easier to fit into tight spaces). An option that's also collapsible will be convenient for travel.

If you’re a true collector and want to display your hats, you can go with a wireframe wig stand, bendable wall hooks, or a freestanding hat tree — all of which will keep their structure and add dimension to your decor. That said, depending on how many you want to show off, it may not be ideal (price-wise or space-wise) to go this route.

This Budget-Friendly Over-The-Door Organizer That Installs In Seconds Perfect Curve Over-The-Door Cap Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon More than 45,000 Amazon customers gave this over-the-door organizer a five-star rating, with many fans raving about how easy it is to install— specifically because there are no additional tools needed. The organizer hooks onto the top and bottom of the door and has an adjustable strap that can be tightened for the perfect, taught fit. Each strap has nine hooks for caps and visors, so this two-pack will keep a total of 18 — or 36 if you double up — neatly organized. Bonus: If you don't have a door that will work, you can also use the included hardware to hang it on a wall, but note that the max weight is 5 pounds. One reviewer wrote: "I used to have a hat/beanie drawer but it just got too full and I hated squishing and bending some of my favorite or more expensive hats. This is the perfect solution. All my favorite are on display when my door is closed and not getting ruined by being stuffed in a drawer."

2 These Bendable Hooks That Keep Even The Widest Brimmed Hats From Slipping YYST Cowboy Hat Rack Holder (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These hat hooks have two bendable prongs that will keep hats of all shapes and sizes securely in place. Each one has a rubber tip to protect delicate fabrics and attach to the wall with just one screw (four are included). And if your hats have a wide enough brim that covers the hooks entirely, you can also create a cool “floating” wall display. One reviewer wrote: “I have several wide brim witch hats and these are perfect. I like that there is more than one point of contact, dispersing the weight a bit. Very sturdy, but lightweight and very easy to install...even for me! I’ll be getting more for my crochet slouch hats.”

These Hanging Cubbies That Optimize Vertical Storage Space Boxy Concepts Hanging Closet Hat Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make use of vertical closet space with this hanging organizer that features 10 "cubbies" that are deep enough to keep baseball caps and visors protected. Just like the pick above, this organizer also installs in seconds — all you need to do is wrap the hook-and-loop attachment around a clothing rod. With a 4.5-star rating overall after more than 62,000 Amazon shoppers weighed in, this is a popular option for anyone looking to keep their hat collection streamlined, but if you're particularly worried about dirt, you can also pick it up in this version with a dust-shield. The manufacturer doesn't indicate a weight limit, however one fan confirmed, "It can sustain considerable weight." One reviewer wrote: "Really useful, my baseball caps are now happy and secure and they won't lose their shape"

4 A Clear Zippered Organizer That Makes It So Easy To See What’s Inside Houseables Hat Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Though not specifically made for hats, these rectangular storage boxes measure 17.7 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 11.8 inches tall, so they can accommodate a range of styles. Made from a linen-cotton blend, they will look chic on display inside your closet or out, but they are also durable and boast well-fitting lids to keep hats protected and dust-free. This three-pack is available in 10 other colors, two additional sizes, or as a five-pack. One reviewer wrote: “These are really nice storage bins. I like that they come with tops to cover them. I use them to store my summer hats, winter hats and gloves. They are roomy and can hold a fair amount of items.”

5 This Classic Wooden Accordion Hat Rack AMAPON Accordion Style Wooden Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Since it can expand and contract, this accordion-style rack can be customized to fit almost any wall space. The wooden hanger has 13 lacquered pegs that won’t splinter, or snag on fabric hats, making them also great for hanging up a jacket or purse, too. It’s easy to install, using the provided two screws, and though it’s lightweight, reviewers were impressed with its sturdiness, giving it more than 3,500 five-star ratings. Just note that while the manufacturer doesn’t indicate its weight-bearing load, one reviewer estimated it can only hold about 10 to 12 pounds. One reviewer wrote: “Easy to install, put up myself in less than 2 minutes. It is very sturdy and helps me organize my hats behind my bedroom door.”

6 A Collapsible Hat Box That’s Also Great For Travel Tiure Hat Travel Box Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re heading on vacation to a sunny destination and want a way to tote your widest-brim hats, this pop-up hatbox is a handy solution. The clear zippered lid has a handle for extra convenience and the polyester shell is collapsible — once you click the two side buckles in place, it will stay compressed down. With a depth of 11.5 inches and a 19-inch diameter, you’ll be able to stack several hats comfortably. Reviewers have noted that because it is collapsible, the hatbox is better suited for car travel (and other modes of transportation where there will be plenty of room to store the box) and at-home use, rather than cramped flights where the top might get squished down. One reviewer wrote: “I’m very happy with hat box. It is a pop so not sturdy as you can not set anything on top of it, but it is well made for a pop up and I like the clear top. It is not good for air travel, but good if traveling by car and good for storage. My hat is very large and it fit perfectly. It can fit multiple hats.”

7 These Freestanding Wire Holders That Help Hats Retain Their Shape MyGift Wire Hat Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Part storage solution, part decorative accent, these sturdy wire hat holders have a balloon shape and a circular base that keeps them balanced and looking sleek on a dresser. The rounded top has a 6.25-inch diameter that will help hats retain their shape and the airy construction makes for an eye-catching presentation for your favorite fedoras and bowlers. Choose from brown, black, rose gold, or white. One reviewer wrote: “These are perfect for my new closet! A great way to store & display my hats. The right size, light weight and sturdy. 5 stars for assembly because there is none neccessary. Get them!”

8 A Stylish Wall-Mounted Rack For Hats Gorgenius Hat Rack Amazon $33 See On Amazon This wall-mounted hat rack has six “branches” for hanging hats, scarves, and other accessories. The vertical rack affixes to the wall with several screws (all hardware included) and has an impressive weight load (up to 120 pounds) for such a minimalist piece. In addition to the natural, bamboo finish (featured), it also comes in several variations, including one in dark brown wood with a longer “trunk” and eight branches. One reviewer wrote: “This is so cute! It was super easy to assemble and hang. It organizes our coats and hats - you can fit SO MUCH stuff on it. Love!”

9 A Set Of Over-The-Door Rings That Can Store Hats Of Any Size Or Shape QsQueen Hat Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Another fantastic hanging organizer, only instead of individual hooks, this one has iron rings (or loops) that are much more customizable— you’ll get two flat over-the-door hooks, two adhesive hooks (for applying to a wall or flat surface), and ten total rings that can be interlocked in whatever amount you prefer. Besides being an easy way to hang hats, it can also be used to pulling scarves or ties through, storing wigs, or creating makeshift “shelves” for rolled-up washcloths or linens (note there is no weight limit indicated by the brand but the metal rings are, according one shopper, quite “heavy duty”). Choose from black or white. One reviewer wrote: “Works perfect! Holds all my hats and keeps them in shape. So very convenient and keeps hats out of sight until I’m ready to pick one and use it.”

10 These Colorful Wall Hooks That Can Be Configured In So Many Ways SmartHook ColorZ Hooks (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in over 20 bright colors and finishes, these powder-coated wall hooks can be mounted as close together or as spaced out as you need. Thanks to their rounded tops, they are particularly great for hats as they can help stop dimpling or snags. Each three-pack includes only one color, but you can also get them individually in a variety of hues allowing you to assign one color to a person or add some personality to your home decor. Two multicolor four-packs are also available. Each hook can hold up to 10 pounds of weight if screwed into a stud, and the screw that’s included comes in the same color for a seamless look. One reviewer wrote: “Love these, they brighten my day. I live in the desert and wear a hat when ever I go outside for about 10 months out of the year. I have a collection of straw type hats and I screwed these hooks to a piece of painted baseboard and attached it to the wall in the hall way as I come in from the garage. Now the hats are available when I leave and the hooks are so cute when the hat is not there.”

12 A Stand-Alone Hat Tree That Can Hold 20 Of Your Favorite Caps MyGift Metal Hat Stand Amazon $100 See On Amazon This display stand has 20 metal loops that are designed to keep hats from falling or losing their shape. The loops can be affixed to the main pole at different heights and angled in different directions to accommodate a variety of sizes and styles. The stand has a sturdy steel-reinforced base— one reviewer indicated they were able to get 35 hats on it one time with no tilting— and it’s available in four colors to match any decor. One reviewer wrote: “Easy to assemble. Inexpensive. And holds an impressive amount of hats. If your like me and need specific places to put items this is a win all day, every day”

13 These Metal Hangers That Are So Versatile Frezon Hanging Clips (30-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These stainless steel hangers with hooks have padded rubber clips that won’t damage or crimp most hat brims and are strong enough that they can be used to organize so much more than just hats (the manufacturer doesn’t provide a weight limit per clip, but some shoppers mentioned successfully hanging up boots and jeans). To add a dose of whimsy, you can also pick them up in a version with light pink rubber pads, but either way, you go, the multitasking hooks are worth it according to Amazon fans have given them more than 1,800+ five-star ratings earning them 4.8-stars overall. One reviewer wrote: “Because of a health issue, I now have to wear hats. I use these hanging hook clips for my hats. They are perfect for keeping them from getting crushed especially my big sun hats. Great buy!”