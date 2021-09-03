Whether you’re enjoying a special bottle or a cheaper one from your corner store, wine tends to taste best when it’s served at the right temperature. That’s why chillers are a must-have wine accessory, especially if you love white wines and light reds, which are best served anywhere from 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the wine. The best wine chillers can keep your bottle cold for at least an hour, and look great on your table.

There are two types of wine chillers — ones that prevent your bottle from getting too warm, and ones that lower the bottle’s temperature. If you’re good at remembering to keep your wine in the fridge and mostly enjoy it at home, the first type will work great for you. If you tend to forget to chill your wine, or if you like to enjoy wine outside in the warmer months, the second type may be the better choice.

Chillers that prevent your bottle from warming up once you take it out of the fridge use insulation to regulate the temperature. Some are made from marble that is thick enough to absorb and dissipate heat, while others have double-walled stainless steel designs that use air pockets to slow the transfer of heat. Wine chillers that lower your bottle’s temperature are often insulated too, but they typically have some type of cooling gel insert to help bring your wine down to its ideal temperature.

Next, consider the material your wine chiller is made from. Marble and stainless steel are both popular choices because they’re durable and attractive, and they pair well with a variety of wine glasses. White marble is particularly versatile as it can blend in with any style from rustic to minimalist, though it’s on the heavier side, making it less portable. There are also more casual chillers made from plastic or nylon, which can be used at home or for picnics. While these materials are less durable, they’re also cheaper and more lightweight. In addition to style, there are different chiller designs as well, such as cooling sticks that go directly into the bottle and chilling tumblers that are great for cooling down an individual glass of wine. Like choosing a type of wine glass, choosing a wine chiller often comes down to personal preference, so look through all the options to see what you like best.

If you’re ready to chill out with a perfectly chilled bottle of wine, check out this list of the best wine coolers on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

If you want to keep your wine cold for hours during picnics, barbecues, and dinner parties, this iceless wine cooler is the pick for you. It’s made from stainless steel that’s double- walled and vacuum-sealed for the best insulation, which is how it can keep bottles chilled for up to an impressive six hours. To secure your bottle, all you need to do is unscrew the top of this chiller, pop in your bottle, then screw the top back on, and you’re ready to go. This chiller has an adjustable height, so it can fit onto most 750-milliliter bottles, although it may not work on larger ones, like especially big champagne bottles. It comes in five color options, and has an overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One fan raved: “We have been using this wine cooler for a few weeks now. It beats anything that we have ever tried before. We also have had a few of their beer insulators for a few years and love them too. We did find one wine bottle that was too tall for the cooler, but that was just a weird bottle. We have also sent this wine cooler to family/friends as gifts and they have been very well received.”

Available colors: 5

2. The Best Marble Chiller

Keep your wine cold and add some style to your table with this marble wine chiller. The 100% marble design not only looks great, but also prevents your bottle from warming too quickly by dissipating heat. Because marble can be rough on tabletops, it has a skid-proof pad on the base to help prevent scuffs and accidental spills. It measures 5-by-7 inches, so it can fit most wine bottles, and it can also be used to store utensils in your kitchen when you’re not using it for wine. This chiller is available in black marble as well if that fits your style better, or you can buy both colors and be prepared for bigger dinner parties. Weighing in at 6 pounds, it’s also the heaviest on this list, so it’s best for use at home.

One fan raved: “Love this! Holds a chill to keep wine cool and looks expensive and great! Has a padding on the bottom so it doesn’t scuff any surface it’s sitting on with wine. Highly recommend!”

Available colors: 2

3. The Best Chiller Stick

This innovative wine chiller stick cools and aerates your wine, then helps you get a smooth pour. Made from stainless steel and food-grade silicone, this stick goes directly into your bottle, and is then secured tightly to the top. If left in your freezer for a couple hours before use, it can cool down your wine in only 15 minutes and keep it that way for up to an hour. This multi-purpose design is also easy to take with you to picnics and parties, and it makes a great gift too.

One fan raved: “This is my 2nd one, It work extremely well. Don’t expect it to chill a whole bottle, but it does bring it down to a nice temp by the glass”

4. The Best Insulating Sleeve

Another great option for anyone who’s serving wine away from home, this Le Creuset wine cooling sleeve is made from soft nylon, so it’s easy to take with you anywhere. The sleeve has two gel packs that can be frozen or refrigerated in advance, and it can cool down your wine in just 30 minutes and keep it chilled for up to 90 minutes. This sleeve comes in multiple colors, works with most wine bottle shapes and sizes, and has an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

One fan raved: “I bought this as a gift for my mom and we used it for the first time a couple days ago when we went to a winery - we bought a bottle to enjoy outside and we were extremely happy with how cold and for how long this kept the wine bottle, [especially] since it was such a hot day. We stayed for over an hour and it stayed chilled the whole time. It’s also great that the whole sleeve can lay flat so it can fit in a freezer even where there’s not a lot of room.”

Available colors: 8

5. The Best Tumblers

Wine doesn’t just warm up in the bottle; it can also warm up in your glass, which is why this two-pack of cooling wine cups is a must-have. Each cup is made of BPA-free plastic with a cooling gel interior and a soft silicone grip that comes in a few color options. If you’re popping open a bottle of white wine or rosé, put these cups in the freezer a few hours beforehand, and they will be ready to chill your wine perfectly. For nights when you’re feeling like red wine, put these cups in the refrigerator instead, so you can serve it at just a bit cooler than room temperature.

One fan raved: “These wine glasses are incredible . . . keeps the wine cool or cold . . . whichever you prefer.”

Available colors: 6

6. The Best With An Electric Opener

Another classic wine chiller, this one is made from stainless steel with double-walled insulation to keep your bottle cool for hours. It also comes with a wireless wine opener that quickly and cleanly removes corks, so you don’t have to struggle with a traditional one. This opener is battery-powered and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. When the battery is low, simply pop it back in the included compact recharging base so it will be ready for the next night. Because of its smaller size, this is best suited for traditional wine bottles.

One fan raved: “Great deal! Had this wine opener and I accidentally broke it. I knew I wanted the same opener because it's so easy to use and love the design. The fact that it comes with a chiller now is a great bonus!!”

Also Great: This 12-Bottle Wine Refrigerator

For just over $200, you can keep up to 12 bottles of wine at the perfect temperature in your home with this wine cooler refrigerator. It has five two-bottle racks to keep up to 10 bottles of wine safely stored on their sides, and it also has one rack for keeping two opened bottles upright. Because different wines need to be kept at different temperatures, this refrigerator has a 41 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit temperature range, which can be easily adjusted with the control panel at the top. The double-paned glass door is also UV-resistant, offering extra protection for your favorite bottles.

One fan raved: “I was looking for a slim wine refrigerator that could hold 12-16 bottles. The Ivation wine refrigerator works great for my needs. Holds 12 bottles and allows you to put [one] to 2 at angle after they are opened. The temperature is consistent and is very quiet. It looks good and I would recommend this unit.”