When you’re driving, having a wireless phone charger is a great way to keep your device powered up without having to deal with plugging it in. Doubling as smartphone holders, the best wireless car chargers can be mounted to either your air vent, dashboard, windshield, or cupholder. For even more convenience, some have upgraded features like flexible goosenecks or telescoping arms.

The wireless car charger you end up picking will have a lot to do with where you want your phone to sit while you’re driving. Some chargers include suction cups for mounting your device to the windshield or dashboard, so your phone remains at eye level, but take note that you’ll want to ensure this won’t obstruct your view while driving. Others feature air vent clips that allow you to place your phone slightly lower, but with this design, there’s the potential for blocked airflow. Certain models include both types of attachments for added versatility, and there’s even one option below that fits in your car’s cupholder. Most are angle-adjustable, but a few are designed with flexible goosenecks for nearly endless viewing options.

Keep in mind that while wireless car chargers don’t require you to plug your phone in, they themselves aren’t completely cordless — they still require a USB-C cable that plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet with the help of a QC 3.0 adapter. All of the options below come with the required USB cord, so you’ll only need to purchase an adapter. (Note that some newer-model cars have a USB-C port, but it still may not be powerful enough to provide the charging speed of a QC 3.0 adapter.)

All of these best-rated wireless car chargers are also designed to power your phone through your case, as long as it isn’t super bulky — but keep in mind some options are only compatible with cases up to 4 millimeters thick.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best wireless car chargers that allow you to safely power up and navigate from your phone while driving.

1. The Overall Best

From CHGeek, the overall best wireless car charging pad gives you the option of mounting the device to your dashboard or windshield with a suction cup, or on your air vent with the included clip. The sensor-activated clamps on either side of the charging pad automatically secure your phone when you place it in the dock (aka no fussing with the clips), and it’s compatible with phone cases up to 6 millimeters thick. The jointed, telescoping arm lets you bring the phone closer to you and adjust the angle, while the 360-degree rotating head allows you to toggle between portrait and landscape modes. This charger comes with a USB-C cable, but you’ll have to purchase a QC 3.0 adapter for fast charging. After more than 7,000 reviews, this charger has a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon, and if you’re looking for versatility, this is the way to go.

A reviewer wrote: “By far this is the best wireless charger I have used to date and I have used a lot of them over the years. It charges my phone fast. The compact size make it look like my phone is just floating in air. When I placed it down on my dash and locked it in to place where I wanted it to be, it remains solid in place and doesn't move at all. The suction cup had an amazing grip. After I placed it down, I tested it to see how well it held. No matter I what I did, it held on like a champ and did not let go.”

Available colors: 4

2. The Runner-Up

Nalwort’s wireless car charger is another solid option, and it differs from the CHGeek model in that it features a jointed arm that allows you to hang your phone below your dashboard for an even lower profile. (For those who are concerned about having an obstructed view, this is a great solution.) It also comes with an air vent clip that has a small piece at the bottom for extra support. However, this charger’s silicone suction cup attachment is only suitable for use on your dashboard, not your windshield. This (admittedly small) constraint accounts for this pick’s second-place position.

An automatic sensor triggers the side clamps to secure your phone when you place it on the shelf — once attached, you can rotate your phone a full 360 degrees, and you can angle the device for optimal viewing. Cases that are up to 5 millimeters thick can remain on your phone while charging, and a USB-C cable is included. Like with the previous option, you’ll need to purchase a QC 3.0 adapter.

A reviewer wrote: “I've never liked how dashboard phone mounts stick up into your field of view out the windshield so I always avoided getting one. I started having to drive more for work and decided I needed a mount, and fortunately found this one. It keeps your phone down and out of your field of view. The wireless charging works great (with a not-included adapter to enable fast charging) and it's adjustable for different phones so that the wireless charging points always line up.”

3. The Best Gooseneck Charger

Like the previous two options, this car charger also includes a suction cup mount for your windshield and dashboard, as well as an air vent clip. But what makes this product stand out is the addition of a 13-inch flexible gooseneck arm that bends in any direction, giving you nearly unlimited versatility when it comes to viewing angles. It doesn’t feature an automatic clamping sensor — rather, you have to press a small button to release the clamps, and push them together to secure your phone, much like a standard car phone mount. You’ll also want to make sure your case is 4 millimeters thick or less, or else you’ll have to take it off prior to charging. Not only do you get a USB-C cable, but you get a QC 3.0 adapter, so you can get straight to charging right away.

A reviewer wrote: “Best car charger I’ve had! This is a great car charger. The suction power is so strong and with the bendable gooseneck arm you can easily position it so the phone won’t cause a blind spot. I bought more of these for family members. They love it too! Charging is very fast.”

Available colors: Black, Gray

4. The Best Cupholder-Mounted Option

For those who aren’t a fan of suction cup mounts and air vent clips, this cupholder mount offers another alternative, with a base that expands from 2.7 inches to 3.4 inches in diameter. You also get an air vent clip, in case you want to switch up the position of your phone, or use your cupholder for a beverage. The 11.2-inch gooseneck arm allows you to bend the mount to any angle, while the 360-degree rotating head lets you switch between portrait and landscape viewing.

While the manufacturer doesn’t state exactly how thin your case should be to use with this charger, reviewers have noted it works with most cases, although you may have some trouble with a sturdier case like an OtterBox. The charging pad features automatic clamping technology that secures your phone in place with hands-free convenience. Complete with a micro-USB cable, this is a great choice for those who want to utilize their cupholder space. According to a reviewer, a QC 3.0 adapter is not included, so you’ll want to pick one up for fast charging.

A reviewer wrote: “While the product seemed a bit pricey to me, the reality is that it is worth it. It fits perfectly (very tight in one of my cup-holders), has a very flexible and adjustable goose-neck for the smart phone, has automatic, electric clamps to hold a phone, wirelessly charges a phone (and in some cases, like mine, actually charges THRU a rubber case), and is well-built.”

5. The Best Magnetic Charger For iPhones

Instead of using clamps to keep your phone against the charging pad, this wireless charger uses an ultra-strong magnet. But unlike the other chargers on this list that offer near-universal compatibility, it’s important to note that this one is only designed to work with iPhone 12 and 13 models. It comes with an air vent clip that rotates a full 360 degrees, as well as a QC USB-A to USB-C cable; that means you can plug it directly into your car (as most cars have a USB-A port), but most reviewers recommended picking up an adapter with a USB-A port if you want faster and more efficient charging.

Because the magnet is what secures the phone in place, it’s only compatible with ESR HaloLock or MagSafe cases — otherwise, you’ll need to remove your case before charging, making this pick a little less convenient. The compact, streamlined design is ideal for iPhone users who don’t want their charger to take up a lot of space. And if you’d rather attach the charger to your dashboard or windshield instead of the air vent, there’s a suction cup-mounted option available as well.

A reviewer wrote: “I have an iPhone 12 with an Apple maglock approved case. This product is easy to assemble and setup. It easily clips to the air vent and is very sturdy. And, most importantly, the maglock quickly locks the phone into place and it doesn't come off unless you pull the phone off the holder. Best of all, the phone holder doubles as a charger so there's no need to plug in a wire to the phone!”