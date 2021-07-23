Whether you’re at home, in the office, or driving in your car, the best cell phone holders keep your device secure and your hands free, in a configuration that’s convenient for your needs. Some have extra useful features like a flexible neck, height adjustment, or a powerful magnet that secures your phone without any hassle at all. But the right holder for you will largely depend on where you plan on using it.

Home And Office Cell Phone Holders

A basic but sturdy metal stand is a great option for those who don’t need a lot of extra features, but just want to prop their phone up on a table. If you’re looking for other options, though, you might consider a clip-on holder with a long flexible neck that lets you adjust angles (which is helpful for at-home FaceTimes or watching movies in bed), or a height-adjustable stand that you can comfortably use without any potential neck strain. You can even find a cell phone holder that mounts to your wall, an out-of-the-way option that’s particularly useful for taking wide-angle photos and videos.

Cell Phone Holders For Your Car

If you’re looking for a holder for hands-free calls and navigation in the car, you’ll want to consider where you’d prefer to mount it. Most holders attach to your vehicle’s dashboard, windshield, or air vent for easy viewing (although the latter may block some airflow). You can also opt for a mount that fits in your cupholder, but keep in mind that the lower placement of this option might make it less ideal for viewing the screen while navigating.

So whether you’re looking for a mount that lets you safely glance at your GPS, or a stand that reduces neck strain while viewing shows or Zooming on your phone, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best cell phone holders on Amazon that you can use in the car or at home.

The Best Tabletop Cell Phone Holders

1. The Overall Best

Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 70,000 reviews and counting, this sturdy metal phone stand securely cradles your device without any clips or clamps, which means you can set it up without any hassle. Made from aluminum alloy with a sleek finish, this minimalist holder looks great in any space and has an opening in the back that allows you to slip your charging cable through for added convenience. You can place your phone in the holder vertically or horizontally, and the padded grips enhance security. This option can’t be rotated or adjusted to a different height, but if you want a no-frills holder that’s highly rated and comes in a variety of colors, this is the best and most cost-effective choice.

According to a reviewer: “I love this phone holder! They are metal, very sturdy with a compact design that is unobtrusive and complements any decor. The holders have grips on the bottom and also where your phone or tablet rests. [...] It cradles the phone or tablet without spring holders that get in the way of the screen.”

2. The Best Gooseneck Holder

This cell phone holder has a long 28-inch neck that’s flexible for nearly endless angle adjustment. The neck is made from sturdy magnesium-aluminum alloy, and you can twist it into an S- or Z-shape for greater support or to lower it to eye level. The base has an adjustable clamp that attaches to your table, bookshelf, or desk — any surface with a maximum thickness of 3.15 inches — and a nonslip silicone pad protects your furniture from any damage. The holder uses a clip to secure your phone, and it can be rotated 360 degrees, so you can switch up the orientation while FaceTiming or watching a TV show.

According to a reviewer: “I bring this thing all over the house with me, and am on the brink of buying another. I do a lot of gardening, working out, and drawing curled up in corners- all things that really occupy my hands but I still want to be watching my shows while I'm doing those things [...] This product makes it kind of like having another hand.”

3. The Best Wall-Mounted Holder

Using thick adhesive strips, this cell phone holder mounts to your wall in just a few seconds, and it’s an out-of-the-way option that also makes it easy to take full-length selfies and videos. The dock has a central release button that allows you to easily secure and remove your phone from the unit, and there are two bottom holders that offer extra support. You can stick this holder on any smooth surface, including glass, ceramic tile, and metal, but the adhesive backing loses its stickiness once you remove the unit from the wall, so it’s important to commit to a spot before applying the tape.

According to a reviewer: “I attached this holder on a wall at eye level while standing next to my charger in the bedroom. It was very easy to install and the price reasonable. The adhesive seems strong enough to hold the weight of my heavy Galaxy Note 5. [...] I like that it clicks when you lock your phone in place by just pushing it against it.”

4. The Best Height-Adjustable Holder

With a weighted rubber base, this free-standing cell phone holder can be placed on any flat surface, and it has an aluminum alloy rod that can be adjusted from 7.1 to 8.5 inches, so you can find the most comfortable viewing height. The rotatable holder has no side clips, making it easy to secure your phone, and it’s suitable for both horizontal and vertical viewing. At the top of the metal rod is a loop that holds your charging cable in place, so it won’t get in the way if you’re using the stand while your phone is plugged in, and the anti-skid silicone on the bottom of the base protects your furniture from scratches. This option is available in six colors, so you can match it to your decor.

According to a reviewer: “I love this item! Will be getting another one! It has grips so your phone does not slide around in the cradle. It is the perfect height for pointing at your face while sitting at a desk/table for a video call. It can tilt and be used in landscape and vertical orientations.”

The Best Cell Phone Holders For Cars

1. The Best Suction-Mounted Holder

Made from durable thermoplastic material, this is a phone holder that’s built to last. It has a suction cup on the base with a super sticky gel pad that adheres to your car’s dashboard, and the side grips (with protective silicone pads) help keep your phone mounted in place even on bumpy roads. The length-adjustable neck extends from 5 to 9 inches long, so you have more control over where your phone sits, and a flexible ball joint allows you to rotate your phone 360 degrees. There’s a one-button release system so you can quickly dismount your device from the unit once you reach your destination. Other pluses: The suction and adhesive are easy to remove and reposition, and you also get a bonus mount that can be used on an air vent. While this is a bit pricier than the other options on this list, its versatility more than makes up for it.

According to a reviewer: “By far, this is the best car phone holder I ever found after trying almost everything in the market. The extension feature and flexibility to reposition it is awesome! [...] It is the most sturdy and reliable car phone holder to have, especially when driving over bumpy road. Highly recommended!”

2. The Best Cupholder Phone Mount

You can save dashboard space with this phone mount that fits into your car’s cupholder. The unit has a flexible 12.6-inch neck that can bend in any direction, and the holder itself features side-grippers and a stable support shelf with a cutout for a charging cable. The rotating disk on the back of the holder allows you to adjust your phone to any angle, and the button at the bottom releases the phone quickly when pressed. The adjustable base expands from 2.3 to 3.3 inches in diameter, which means it’s compatible with most standard cupholders, but you’ll want to measure first to ensure a good fit. This is a great alternative to dashboard-mounted holders if you’re concerned about windshield visibility, but keep in mind that it may be harder to see your GPS, as your phone will sit lower.

According to a reviewer: “It's easy to install and doesn't move much once tightened into place. The gooseneck doesn't move on its own while driving over rougher roads or bumps. It holds the phone securely and there is room to plug your charger into the phone.”

3. The Best Air Vent-Mounted Holder

This compact phone holder has a clip hook that attaches to one of your car’s air vent blades, placing your phone at just the right height for easy access. It’s compatible with both horizontal and vertical air vents, and the included spring-clip plate and tightening nut keep your phone tightly locked in place. The side grips and bottom shelf secure your phone, and a layer of silicone helps prevent any potential damage. The head can be rotated 360 degrees, and there’s also a quick-release button for removing your phone from the holder. This device might partially block the airflow in your car, but there’s no chance of view obstruction and it won’t take up space in your cupholder. Plus, with space for a charging cable and faux leather accents, this easy-to-install holder is a discreet addition to your car that won’t draw attention.

According to a reviewer: “I am so impressed with this product. I've tried many other cell phone holders in the past, but this one beats them all, hands down. The instructions for installation were very simple, and so far, this holder has proven to be sturdy in its construction, and it holds my phone in place well, regardless of the driving terrain.”

4. The Best Dashboard Phone Holder

The curved base of this cell phone holder clips onto the edge of your dashboard and has a spring buckle for extra security. And, while in the holder, your phone is completely rotatable. An added layer of silicone padding on the clip and holder prevents scratches on both your dashboard and phone. This versatile device also works on sun visors (though this placement might be too obstructive, depending on your height). Several Amazon reviewers have commented on just how tightly the clamp affixes to the car’s dashboard, so if you often find yourself driving in rocky terrain, this holder will keep your phone stable. One note: For a secure grip, this holder works best with dashboards that extend out approximately 2 inches.

According to a reviewer: “This has a great price and the product works perfectly. The clamp holds onto the dash securely and does not slide around, like some phone holders with just a plain clamp. This one has a strong spring and the inner surfaces have rubber on them so it does not slide at all.”

5. The Best Magnetic Holder

If you don’t want to fiddle with securing your phone between side grips, this magnetic phone holder is a great choice, and one that’s earned a 4.5-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews. It attaches to your dashboard with the included adhesive backing and uses a powerful neodymium magnet to secure your phone to the flat platform — just keep in mind that you’ll need to apply the accompanying magnetic disc to the back of your phone. The minimalist holder has a rotatable head for adjusting the angle of your phone, and the cradle-free design gives you full access to your phone’s buttons and ports. And if you’re worried your phone won’t stay put over speed bumps and tight turns, rest assured: Several reviewers have reported that this is the strongest magnetic phone mount they’ve used. One note: If you have a thick wallet-style case, you should remove it before applying the magnet to your phone.

According to a reviewer: “It's a small stand which is great because it makes it easier to access dashboard and the magnet is very strong. Good quality.”