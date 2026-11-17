Last winter, Megan Ryder got very close to hiring an Etsy witch. She was rooting for her favorite figure skater, Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi, to make the Olympic team for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina. Ultimately, Ryder got cold feet and didn’t end up going through with the spell — and Higuchi didn’t make the team. The thought of what could have happened if she had sought mystical help plagued her. The regret only intensified when she saw someone post on social media that they had hired an Etsy witch to successfully lift a hockey player out of a scoring drought.

So when her beloved Golden State Valkyries faltered during this fall’s WNBA Finals, losing Game 3 to the Atlanta Dream by nearly 30 points, she didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. Ryder, 32, doesn’t describe herself as particularly witchy. She owns a tarot deck and some crystals, but she doesn’t cast spells or perform rituals on her own. Still, she didn’t want to leave anything up to chance. She decided to commission an Etsy witch named Melinda Spells to try helping her team win the championship. For less than $10, Spells promised “extreme” results. (Her prices vary by delivery time and strength; “extreme and permanent” magic can run up to $20.)

“I initially went into it thinking, ‘This might be fun and it can’t hurt,’ but not really believing that it could help,” Ryder says. Regardless of its impact on the court, though, the purchase had another effect.

“I genuinely felt five times lighter and more hopeful,” she says. “Describing what I wanted for the team in the Etsy personalization field actually felt very grounding. I articulated the problems I was seeing on the court and asked for help removing any mental, emotional, or spiritual blockages that were preventing the Valks from playing like the connected, driven, and joyful team I know they can be.”

Eight days later, Golden State took home the title.

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Ryder is not alone in seeking out esoteric mediums or New Age spiritual rituals to support her favorite sports team. When she posted in a Valkyries fan Discord about the spell, another community member said that an Etsy witch had helped the NWSL’s Seattle Reign achieve their longest-scoring streak in team history. A Seattle Mariners fan famously sought mystical help online to help get them out of a slump — and it worked. Beyond spells, some people make altars or use prayer candles, while others pull tarot cards to predict what might happen in a game or series.

“Athletes and sports fans are a superstitious crowd,” says astrologer Sam Manzella. “For the average fan, there isn’t actually much you can do to support their performance. I imagine that esoteric mediums like witchcraft, tarot, and astrology can give fans a sense of agency.”

Almost a third (30%) of Americans say they consult astrology, tarot cards, or a fortune teller at least once a year, according to a 2024 study from Pew Research. These interests are especially popular among millennial and Gen Z women, as well as LGBTQ+ people — the groups who are also most likely to be passionate about women’s sports. Part of the appeal is that they are accessible in ways that many organized religions are not, as they don’t require a house of worship or an ordained leader. Many of these practices actively de-center the leadership and influence of men, encouraging practitioners to instead connect with the Earth, the planets, and the energy of the universe.

This accessibility is what drew Robin Yang to a tarot practice. Yang, 39, was at a leadership retreat in Tuscany this fall, where participants used tarot and journaling for self-reflection. Surrounded by rolling hills, cypress trees, and delicious food, the diehard Valkyries fan was getting up at 3 a.m. to watch playoff games on laggy WiFi. She felt “so much FOMO” about not attending the playoffs, so she decided to turn to a medium that has brought her comfort in the past: tarot.

When she shared her reading with a Valkyries fan group on Discord, the response was positive and immediate. Like sports fandom, spirituality is often a collective experience. She decided to continue pulling cards before tipoff and created a new account, Courtside Tarot, where she answers questions such as “Who will be the most impactful player in Game 5?” She says, “I love when people message me after a game and share how they felt the readings ended up connecting to what happened.”

Though she still considers herself a tarot skeptic, she says, “There are times when the cards feel super on the nose.” Ahead of Game 7, for example, she asked her deck about each team’s journey. For the Dream, she got The Star, which she interprets as “celebrating what you’ve accomplished thus far but taking a short rest to reflect before climbing the last hill.” For the Valkyries, she pulled The World, the final card of the Major Arcana, which symbolizes the successful completion of a cycle. So Yang keeps coming back.

Tarot isn’t limited to just predictions. Snatch Magazine, an independent print magazine run by artist Sophia Mitropoulos, recently released cards for Connecticut Sun fans — fittingly, a Sun-inspired version of the sun tarot card. The team is moving to Houston,, so this card pays homage to the historic franchise before it rebrands as the Comets.

Even Manzella, the astrologer, acknowledges that spiritual effort has its limitations. “In my experience, doing magic alone won't change your life; you need to meet the energy halfway by taking aligned actions,” she says.

This, of course, isn’t possible for fans watching from the stands or afar. But spellwork, tarot, and other esoteric mediums let people channel their passion into something tangible. It’s a way to engage with a game, even if they can’t control it.

That surge of excitement may make difference in the arena. After Gabby Williams led the Valkyries to victory in the championships, she told SFGate, “There were moments when I was like, ‘How am I going to play through all of this?’ And then I would walk into Ballhalla and be like, ‘That’s how.’”