Life

Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Make Inside & Outside Your Home Look 10x Better

These clever products make a huge impact on a small budget.

Written by Veronika Kero
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There’s a reason it takes months (or even years!) to settle into a home: it’s hard to find things that work well and look good. Luckily, Amazon makes it possible to find quality products that actually add to your home’s style (rather than taking away from it), making it easy to upgrade multiple rooms around your home with brilliant items that make will make a huge impact. Scroll on for tons of items that will make your home look 10x better inside and out.

1

This Pack Of Bamboo Drawer Dividers With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating

Each of the pieces in this four-pack of bamboo drawer dividers can extend from 17.5 to 22 inches long and can be used in the bathroom, bedroom, and dressers. The water-resistant wood is easy to wipe clean and comes in three different finishes to blend into your furniture. And to keep your drawers scratch-free, they’re made with soft foam pads on both ends.

2

These Highly Rated, Chic Adhesive Hooks

These adhesive hooks are a great alternative to less stylish peel-and-stick hooks. The pack of four comes in four gorgeous finishes like rose gold and frosted black within the listing and they are angled so that your towel or shirt won’t slip off.

3

A Sturdy Mounted Tool Holder To Clear Your Floors

Free your floors of clutter with this tool hanger that can hold a total of 50 pounds of brooms, sports equipment, and gardening necessities in its three clamps and four hooks. It’s made of waterproof stainless steel so you can mount it in the basement or garage, too.

4

This Washable Microfiber Mitt That Can Be Used Wet & Dry

This dusting mitt will have a major impact on the cleanliness of your home for less than $15. Just add water and reach into tight corners and crevices to buff away stains and leave a beautiful shine or use it dry to pick up hair and dust. Plus, it can be washed and reused over 1,000 times.

5

These Non-Slip Velvet Hangers With 72,000+ 5-Star Reviews

For a more uniform closet, pick up this 50-pack of velvet hangers — at less than $30, each one costs just 60 cents. The smooth fabric keeps even the silkiest clothes from slipping off and the 360-degree swivel hook allows you to get a full view of each piece. They’re available in eight colors within the listing.

6

These Solar-Powered Outdoor String Lights Available In 11 Colors

This two-pack of solar-powered string lights gives you 66 feet total of bright white LED bulbs to illuminate your patio or yard and they turn on automatically at dusk. The copper wire becomes nearly invisible once lit so that each light looks like it's floating. They can even be adjusted between eight different modes such as a slow fade or twinkle, and they’re available in lots of fun colors within the listing.

7

This Geometric Outdoor Mat With 2 Ways To Keep Your Floors Clean

While the geometric shape on this outdoor mat may look like it's just a decoration, each of the rubber grooves acts as a retention dam to trap moisture and prevent it from being tracked into your home. The bristles that make up the rest of the mat will effectively remove dirt from your shoes. The 37-by-17-inch mat also features a non-slip backing. It’s available in four colors within the listing.

8

A Set Of Microfiber Bedsheets With 105,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Luxuriously lightweight, this surprisingly budget-friendly microfiber bedsheet set will keep you cool throughout the night. The material is soft on the skin while wicking away moisture so that you are dry and comfortable as you sleep. They’re available in seven classic colors that will elevate your bedroom decor.

9

These Wireless LED Lights That Can Be Installed 2 Ways

You don’t need to look for an outlet when deciding where to install these battery-operated motion-sensor LED lights. They can last for 100 hours and will detect motion from up to 10 feet away. Place them along the stairs, under your cabinets, or in the darkest part of your closet. Install them with the included screws or adhesive.

10

This Porcelain Sponge Holder For A Tidier Kitchen & Drier Sponge

Not only does letting your sponge sit on the side of the sink look messy, but it also prevents it from drying properly. This porcelain sponge holder with a vintage-looking pattern will keep your sponge clean and dry while also bringing a rustic feel to your home. The ceramic material is dishwasher-safe.

11

A Wet & Dry Baseboard Cleaner With An Extendable Handle

You’ll be surprised to see what a difference this baseboard cleaning tool can make. It has an adjustable handle that’s made of heavy-duty yet lightweight aluminum and a 360-degree swivel head so that you can reach any corner. At the bottom are contoured microfiber pads that trap dust and can be used both wet and dry.

12

This Set Of Shower Door Seals With A Customizable Fit

If you constantly step out into a puddle, you need this two-pack of shower door seals. They slide right on your shower door to fill in any gaps so that no water can escape. The 36-inch PVC can be trimmed to any length you need and no adhesive is necessary. They come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year free replacement warranty.

13

This Highly Rated Shower Caddy Set Available In 4 Metallic Finishes

This shower caddy has earned a 4.8-star overall rating thanks to its damage-free installation and sturdiness; each of the two shelves can hold 15 pounds. The set comes with an adhesive strip for each shelf and each one has four hooks that can be moved around to customize your storage. The rustproof stainless steel comes in four metallic finishes within the listing.

14

A Cult-Favorite Lint Remover With 130,000+ Reviews

Thanks to its smooth rotating barrel, this lint remover traps dust, hair, and fuzz without snagging your upholstery or drapes. It glides over any surface and collects waste in the back chamber, which can be emptied with the push of a button. Best of all, it can be used again and again.

15

A Cord Organizer Box That Hides Power Strips 13+ Inches Long

All you need is this lidded cord organizer box to declutter your chargers and wires. It’s large enough to hold a power strip up to 13.4 inches in length and has three openings to feed wires through. It’s available in a smaller size and two colors within the listing.

16

This Two-Tier Turntable With Raised Rims & A Nonslip Base

Increase storage space (and have easier access to your spices) in the kitchen with this two-tiered turntable. It spins 360 degrees so you can quickly find exactly what you need and it has raised rims to keep all your spices and sauces from falling over. Plus, the brushed stainless steel resists stains and fingerprints.

17

These Anti-Slip Rug Pads That Can Be Used Indoors & Out

These anti-slip rug pads keep mats from curling at the edges to make them look better and keep you safe from tripping. Each of the four pieces included in this pack has an adhesive backing that is weatherproof, so you can use it both indoors and outdoors.

18

A Waste-Free Soap Dispenser & Sponge Holder

This soap dispenser is actually a two-in-one tool that also acts as a sponge holder. When not in use, your sponge won’t be dripping all over your counter, and all you have to do is push down to have soap dispensed directly onto it without any waste. The container has a 13-ounce capacity and is easy to refill.

19

This Effective Toilet Bowl Cleaner With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating

Made of genuine pumice stone, this toilet bowl cleaner can remove stains with less scrubbing than ordinary brushes for a truly clean toilet. It will power through calcium deposits, limescale, water rings, rust, and more. When you’re done, you can store it in the included ventilated holder.

20

An Absorbent Splash Guard That’s Machine-Washable

Made of absorbent microfiber and filled with a layer of breathable mesh, this splash guard keeps your countertop from becoming one big puddle. It buttons around the base of your faucet and can be put in the washing machine when it needs a refresh. It’s also available in black and cream within the listing.

21

This Tile & Stone Repair Kit To Fix Damage On Tons Of Surfaces

Whether there’s a crack in your stone countertop or a scratch on your tiled wall, this tile repair kit can take care of it all. It comes with putty, lacquer, eight bottles of color, and more so that you have everything you need to complete the repair without having to call a professional. It can be used on tile, granite, marble, acrylic, quartz, porcelain, and vinyl surfaces.

22

These Underbed Storage Containers That Fold Flat For Storage

One of these under-bed storage containers has 16 shoe slots while the other is divided into four sections that are large enough to store boots or heavy sweaters. No matter what you use them for, your clothes and accessories will be dust-free as they take up virtually no room and remain hidden away. And when not in use, each folds down flat.

23

A Genius Cutlery Organizer That Maximizes Drawer Space

As compact as this cutlery organizer may be, its genius angled design can actually fit up to 24 utensils. It has five different sections that are labeled with subtle indentations next to each. One reviewer said, “[It] gave my tiny kitchen drawer a facelift and gave me a ton of room in there! Buy it!”

24

This Tiered Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Dividers

With a 4.5-star overall rating, it's obvious that this makeup organizer is loved by shoppers thanks to its seven adjustable trays that can be placed at any height so that your bottles and jars can fit. And because it spins 360 degrees, it’s easy to find each product, even when it's packed full. It’s available in six colors within the listing.

25

This Wood Repair Kit With 6 Shades For A Perfect Match

Cover up scratches and fill in scuffs with this wood repair kit that includes a set of markers and wax sticks that come in six different finishes to make it easy to match any tone. The set comes with a sharpener for the crayons and a buffing cloth.

26

A Huge Pantry Organization Set With 60,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Your pantry will undergo a complete transformation with these matching food storage containers. This 14-piece set comes with stackable containers of four different sizes with matching airtight silicone-sealed lids. It also comes with customizable labels and a measuring spoon set.

27

These Decorative Pathway Lights That Can Be Used 3 Ways

Add major style (and safety) to the paths around your home with these waterproof solar-powered pathway lights. They’ll cast whimsical shadows whether set in the ground on stakes at two different heights or even placed directly on your porch or another flat area.

28

A Bag Organizer That Comes In Several Finishes & Configurations

Take each pack of plastic bags out of its unattractive original box to streamline storage and improve the look of your kitchen with this bag storage organizer. It comes with 21 label stickers to differentiate between gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack-size bags. The bamboo material comes in several finishes and configurations within the listing.

29

These Peel-And-Stick Stick Tiles That Resist Heat & Moisture

Made of thick vinyl, this stick-on tile backsplash is waterproof and heat-resistant, so it’s safe to use near the oven or sink. Choose between 11 different colors in the listing. One fan wrote, “This product is frickin amazing. [...] when I recieved it it took about an hour of application and looks absolutely incredible! Think I’ll get more for my laundry room!!”

30

This Sleek Outlet Concealer With A Cord That Can Be Mounted

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your home is by concealing wires; this outlet concealer has a smooth plate and a three-foot cord with three outlets at the end. After plugging in your devices, the cord can be hidden behind furniture, and to make it even neater, use the included adhesive strips to mount it to the baseboard.

31

A Modern-Looking Vanity Organizer With Drainage Holes

While its beautiful marble design would look good in any room, this resin vanity organizer with five sections has drainage holes on the bottom specifically made to work in the bathroom. Your counter will instantly be more organized and glamorous. It’s also available in black marble and other configurations within the listing.

32

This Adjustable Tiered Water Bottle Rack With Non-Slip Feet

All of your bottles will be easy to reach with this three-tier water bottle rack. The top two shelves can be adjusted to hang at several levels so that bottles of all shapes and sizes can fit underneath. It can hold up to 15 pounds and stays in place with the help of non-slip rubber feet.

33

This Charging Station That Comes With 5 Short Cords

Minimize clutter with this charging station that allows you to replace long cords with the five included short cables for the charger’s matching USB ports. The strong plastic dividers can be removed and adjusted to keep your devices in place. It’s available in eight colors within the listing.

34

This Wood Key Holder That Reviewers Say Takes 5 Minutes To Install

Made of wood and heavy-duty metal, this key holder with a 4.7-star overall rating is built to last. In addition to the mail organizer on top, it has seven hooks and a rod for your sunglasses. It comes with everything you need to install it and it’s also available in gray and black within the listing. One reviewer wrote, “It [...] took no more than 5 min to assemble and hang.[...] I've already had several [people] ask ‘where did you get that?’”

35

This Sleek Bag Saver That Can Be Mounted 2 Ways

Thanks to its stainless steel construction, this bag saver won’t be an eyesore when mounted. Hang it on your wall or inside a cabinet door for quick access to all your plastic bags. The wide opening at the top and in the front make it easy to insert and pull out the bags.

36

A Popular Lid Organizer With Adjustable Dividers

Store leftovers fast without sifting through a large pile of lids with this lid organizer that lets you create five sections to separate different shapes and sizes using adjustable dividers. Built-in handles make it easy to move around and models of different sizes are available in the listing.

37

A Set Of Clear Floating Shelves Reviewers Use All Over The House

This two-pack of floating shelves makes it easy to create sleek storage space in any room. Each shelf is 15 inches long and almost 3 inches deep, giving you enough room to store plenty of toiletries, beauty products, or spices. In addition to using them in the bathroom and kitchen, reviewers use them to store foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper in the pantry, as an entryway station for keys and sunglasses, and as book rails.

38

This Repair Kit That Can Fix Tears & Scratches In Leather & Vinyl

Whether your dog jumped on your couch or your purse tore, this leather and vinyl repair kit will let you repair damage from accidents and regular wear. The kit comes with a durable compound and all the tools needed to fix scratches, cracks, and rips. And because it comes with five natural-looking colors, you’ll be able to mix and match to find the right shade.

39

These Sleek Salt & Pepper Shakers With 3 Pouring Options

These stainless steel salt and pepper shakers will instantly elevate every meal with their shiny exterior and their three pouring options. The lids can also be shut completely to keep your spices as fresh as possible. They feature a wide opening for easy refills and glass ends to easily identify which is which.

40

These Adhesive Cord Organizers That Come In 4 Colors

This two-pack of cord organizers comes with one five-slot option and another three-slot option to keep wires in place and prevent them from getting tangled — or falling behind furniture. And because each comes with an adhesive back, they can be securely positioned on any surface. They’re available in four colors within the listing (including a clear option).

41

This Geometric Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper For Walls & Furniture

Switching up the look and feel of your home is a breeze with this peel-and-stick wallpaper that can be used on walls, furniture, or in drawers. Made of thickened PVC, it’s wear-resistant and waterproof and won’t leave behind a residue when removed. A silver and white version is also available in the listing.

42

A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder With An Adjustable Width

This magnetic paper towel holder can hold onto any metal surface with three high-grade magnet pads. You can save space in the kitchen by attaching it to your fridge or make barbequeing less messy by keeping it on the grill. Because it’s made up of two pieces, you can adjust the width to fit any brand of paper towel.

43

These Small Cord Organizers To Declutter Countertops

Thanks to their compact size, these cord organizers can fit on nearly any small appliance. Just use the adhesive back to stick it onto your blender, toaster, mixer, or microwave, and loop the long wires around their raised edges to hide excess wires.

44

This 2-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack To Tidy Up Your Entryway

Keep muddy shoes off your floor and neatly organized rather than in a pile by the door with this bamboo shoe rack. It can hold up to six pairs of adult shoes and has earned a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers who use it by their door and even on closet shelves.

45

A Sustainable Acacia Wood Planter That’s Weather Resistant

This acacia wood planter is sourced from renewable and sustainable sources, and naturally resists moisture and wood-destroying insects so that it won’t rot or be eaten away. “This box comes pre-assembled from high-quality wood. It is extremely well-made and looks much more expensive than it is,” wrote one reviewer.