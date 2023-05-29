Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Make Inside & Outside Your Home Look 10x Better

Made of wood and heavy-duty metal, this key holder with a 4.7-star overall rating is built to last. In addition to the mail organizer on top, it has seven hooks and a rod for your sunglasses. It comes with everything you need to install it and it’s also available in gray and black within the listing. One reviewer wrote, “It [...] took no more than 5 min to assemble and hang.[...] I've already had several [people] ask ‘where did you get that?’”