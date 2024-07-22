For a week in mid-February, the entire world stood still while Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson shared a 50-part series called “Who TF Did I Marry?” In it, the creator detailed all the ways her ex-husband allegedly lied to her throughout their marriage, and it immediately went viral. Each of Reesa Teesa’s videos racked up millions of views as people tuned in for all the lies, rumors, and juicy details. In her comments, one person joked, “I just canceled my Hulu subscription [for this.]”

While Reesa Teesa’s viral series is tough to top, other TikTok creators have been exposing their exes in similar multi-part storytimes as of late, like Brooke Schofield who posted her own “Who TF Did I Marry” tale on June 26. When her ex-partner, musician Clinton Kane, claimed she wasn’t moving on from their breakup by calling her a “yapper” in a video promoting his new song, Schofield clapped back with 13 videos that included receipts and deets. In her comments, one person said, “Oh, I’m SAT” while another wrote, “I’m living for this lore, omgggg.”

A few days after Schofield’s series, fellow creator Madeline Argy also went viral for her series exposing ex-partner rapper Central Cee. In a video posted July 12, Argy explained what was going on behind the scenes in their relationship, which allegedly ended poorly. While not everyone wants to air their dirty laundry on social media, these two influencer it girls have torn a page out of Reesa Teesa’s handbook.

The Brooke Schofield & Clinton Kane Story

Schofield, an influencer and podcaster based in Los Angeles, detailed the wild story of how she met Kane and all the lies he allegedly told. One commenter said, “Brooke this needs to be sent to Netflix rn” while another wrote, “This is the best TikTok experience I’ve ever had.” Even Schofield said she was “having so much fun” telling the story, likely because it felt good to get it all off her chest.

In her first video, the creator explained that she liked Kane’s music, but she didn’t know him IRL. The musician would apparently swipe up on all of her Instagram stories and he even invited her out to Las Vegas, where he lived, to have dinner. Since Schofield didn’t want to meet up with a stranger, she initially declined.

Later on, Kane visited Los Angeles to perform, and that’s when he invited Schofield to watch. The two started talking that night and soon hit it off, with Schofield saying she was drawn to his charisma and humor, as well as the strength he displayed with his devastating backstory. The musician, who claimed to be from a poor family in Australia, said three family members, including his mom, had died in the span of a year. This pulled on Schofield’s heartstrings and helped her overlook red flags, she explained in her series.

The two met in 2020, so at one point the pair decided to quarantine together in a hotel — and soon they were officially dating. Since they were together 24/7, Schofield eventually started to see holes in his life story, and he also allegedly started arguments with her that were tough to cope with.

“It was genuinely the worst feeling I have ever felt in my entire life.”

Ahead of his 2020 album release, Kane went on their friends’ podcast called the Zach Sang Show. After it aired, Schofield noticed commenters pointing out Kane’s Australian accent and how they suspected it was fake. Others noted that they knew his mom and said she was very much alive.

Just like Reesa Teesa, Schofield was forced to do her own detective work to find out the truth. She looked up Kane’s mom, who seemed to be “still kicking,” and she even pretended to reach out to her to see what Kane would say. While he initially didn’t admit to lying, Schofield slowly started to realize that she’d apparently been lied to for months.

“It was genuinely the worst feeling I have ever felt in my entire life,” she said in part 10 of her series. “I’ve never been obviously lied to in that way, but I spend so much time with this person, he’s my best friend, I’m in love with him, and I’m dating him. He’s the closest person in the world to me — and he made himself up.”

While she didn’t break up with him right away — like Reesa Teesa, Schofield wanted to give her partner the benefit of the doubt — she started to assume everything he said was a lie. What eventually broke them up for good, however, was the fact she caught him cheating. Kane has responded to these videos with his own side, which has prompted other creators to deep dive into the details.

Other big names have chimed in in the comments section to express their shock, like Alix Earle and also Schofield’s friend and podcast co-host, Tana Mongeau. Schofield has posted follow-up videos to clarify details, much to the excitement of her 2.1 million followers. No one can get enough of this story, clearly.

The Madeline Argy & Central Cee Story

Since this is the era of TikTokers exposing their exes, it only makes sense that creator Madeline Argy would come forward with a few videos of her own. On July 12, her ex-boyfriend Central Cee and rapper Ice Spice released a song together called “Did It First,” which according to Glamour featured lyrics about both performers cheating on their partners — and it seemed they were cheating with each other.

Argy, who has dated Cee on and off since 2022, called him out in a five-part series that’s since garnered millions of views. “Girls, you told me to stand up, so I am standing up,” she says in a video posted on July 12. “Let me tell you how I didn’t know any of this was going to f*cking happen.”

From there, Argy dove into the details, including how Cee had shared his verse from “Did It First” while lying next to her in bed. This is how she found out he was allegedly cheating. “I’m like, not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how.”

In her comments, one person said, “Madz is 100% me if I was an influencer. I would tell all the gossip. We need more influencers like you.” Another wrote, “THIS IS A HISTORICAL EVENT.” In follow-up videos, Argy went on to say it seemed like Cee was also trying to start cheating rumors ahead of his song release by sending another girl his personal car to give her a ride.

“At this point, it clicks this isn’t a vacation. I’m now part of this man’s marketing scheme.”

All of this happened right before Argy was scheduled to travel to Nigeria with Cee on a trip: “At this point, it clicks this isn’t a vacation. I’m now part of this man’s marketing scheme.” Argy went on to admit that she was “knee-deep” in the comments section, right next to all her followers, as she tried to figure out what was truly going on.

Eventually, after calling her team, Argy began to believe that Cee had allegedly started the cheating rumor as a marketing ploy. While it obviously didn’t sit right with her, Argy still went to Nigeria, though she asked that no one take photos of the two of them together, as it would further fan the flames.

After the trip, Argy took a step back from the relationship, though Cee eventually called her one night at 11 p.m. and that’s when he allegedly said, “You need to remember that I’m a human being when you see what you’re going to see tomorrow.” The next day, photos of Cee with Ice Spice were posted that revealed the two had gone shopping together. That was the last time Argy had direct contact with Cee.

“Guys, imagine you break up with your boyfriend one night and the next day he’s posted up with Ice Spice,” she said. “I didn’t even get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl.” Honestly, if that doesn’t inspire a five-part rant on TikTok, what will?

There’s no telling what will happen next, but hopefully, Schofield and Argy will both keep their followers updated. Fingers crossed for a collab between the two podcasters soon.