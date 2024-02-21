Reesa Teesa Told A Wild Story In 52 Parts. TikTok Can’t Get Enough.

If TikTok loves anything, it’s a juicy story gone viral. Whether it’s gossip from the Ultimate World Cruise, tales from the Close Friends story, or the saga of the Tabi shoe swiper, nothing beats the algorithm bringing you back for part two — or even part 10 — so you can find out what happened next.

Following a creator’s story, reading their comments, and debating the details with fellow viewers is one of the many joys of the FYP, especially if you’re a nosy gossip who loves nothing more than to eat proverbial popcorn as you watch chaos unfold. (Hint: That’s me.)

Right now, the gossip du jour is coming from creator @reesamteesa, who posted more than 50 videos over a few days about her toxic ex-husband, and it’s the perfect example of just how invested TikTok can get.

Her first video — where she describes how she met her ex, posted on Valentine’s Day — immediately racked up over 14 million views, as well as thousands of comments that were begging for more information.

In response, one of her commenters said, “I just cancelled my Hulu subscription,” while others joked that they were starting the first video and didn’t want any spoilers. Another person wrote, “I’m SAT,” while someone else said, “This feels like an HBO unlimited series!!!” TikTok sagas have gone viral in the past, but this one is truly breaking the internet. In total, her story has racked up more than 122 million views.

Who Is Reesa Teesa & Why Is She Trending?

Reesa Teesa went viral after she stitched a video that was asking for everyone’s most “f*cked up” story from an ex.

In the stitch, she talked about her ex-husband, who reportedly lied to her about every part of his life, including his family members, his job, his financial status, and even the daily phone calls he was making. “In the end,” she claimed, “the only thing that turned out to be true was his name and date of birth.”

That sprawled into a series titled “Who TF Did I Marry??” and, like a true hero to nosy people everywhere, she included every juicy detail you could possibly ask for.

The Highlights Of The Story

According to Reesa Teesa, she met her ex online in early March 2020. When they first talked on the phone, he waxed poetic about his achievements, new job, and recent move to Georgia. Eventually, they decided to meet up for a date at The Cheesecake Factory.

When she blew a tire on the way to the restaurant, he raced to the rescue, paid for the repair, and they went on to have a great night that included chats about marriage. A few weeks later, their relationship went into overdrive when COVID hit and they decided to quarantine together at Reesa Teesa’s condo.

At this point, she was feeling pretty good about the relationship, so they started to talk about buying a house. As they contacted realtors, her ex claimed that he was approved for a $700,000 mortgage, and he even went on to say he could pay cash thanks to his career as an arena football player — a sport Reesa Teesa had never heard about before.

When their contracts kept falling through, she wondered if strange was going on, but he always had a believable excuse. She was also distracted at the time by a pregnancy that ended in a miscarriage, which caused her to gloss over some of the fishier details.

The couple continued to lose out on houses. At the same time, her ex also talked about buying a car, but this promise fell through as well. This is when she was fairly certain something was off.

They continued living together and got married. Every day, her ex would talk to his siblings on the phone, but whenever Reesa Teesa tried to meet them, yet another issue would arise.

Still, it seemed like her ex had a a close family, a rich social life, lots of money, and a good job. Reesa Teesa would see documents and paychecks that appeared to be legitimate, so even though her alarm bells were ringing, she assumed her partner was telling the truth.

As time goes on, more fishy things started to happen. On her birthday, for instance, Reesa Teesa went to a spa and while she was gone, her ex claimed that an old boyfriend of hers had stopped by. When she checked their security camera, though, no one was there.

This pattern continued for years into their marriage. Their planned trip to London never happened. Every family get-together would have a hiccup. Reesa Teesa claims she eventually caught her partner cheating. When she asked questions, though, she says he’d lie or gaslight her to make her stay. They went to marriage counseling.

While this was happening, Reesa Teesa applied for a new job. In the process, she had to do a background check for both herself and her spouse. He supplied her with a Social Security number that she didn’t recognize.

This is when she started to dig into his past. According to her, his Social Security number, bank accounts, and college diploma were all made up or forged. She also claims he had lied about deaths in his family, an ex-wife, and more. Eventually, they divorced.

The series of videos became a vent session for Reesa Teesa. She noted that she wanted to share her story as a cautionary tale about dating, red flags, and lies.

The “Who TF Did I Marry??” Phenomenon

When a TikTok goes viral this this one, there’s a good chance the creator will share the first part of their story and then ask you to like and follow for more. Either that, or they’ll disappear for days before finally coming back with a part two.

Reesa Teesa acknowledged how agonizing that can be, so she went above and beyond. And then she kept going, and going... and going.

One commenter said, “ya’ll, 52 parts!?! let me get my charger,” while another said, “I canceled my Netflix subscription and handed my kids a box of Froot Loops. They’re fine till Tuesday or so. Let’s go!!”

For those who haven’t had time to watch Reesa Teesa’s story, countless creators have come to the rescue with detailed recap videos featuring bullet point lists and commentary, while others even went live on TikTok to host watch parties and to show support.

Meanwhile, one person brought their iPad into the shower to continue watching, not wanting to look away from the story, while another suggested listening to the saga while working out at the gym, as a way to pass the time. Like a good book, the story is impossible to put down.

The Algorithm Always Brings You Back

The TikTok algorithm seems to favor viral stories, especially if the creator posts them all in quick succession, like Reesa Teesa. Once a video takes off, and everyone starts to tag, stitch, and comment, it’s only a matter of time before it finds its way back to your FYP, and it eventually takes over your life.

It feels like a little social media miracle when that happens, especially if you’re in the mood for some entertainment. Whether you’re a self-identified nosy person or not, it’s always nice to check back in with a creator and see how their story came to a close. Did the girl get her Tabis back? Are people leaving the Ultimate World Cruise? It can feel like you’re just as invested as the people involved.

These viral stories also bring the internet together in a way that would be tough to explain to your parents. Would your dad fully understand why you care about the girl who stole her roommate’s boyfriend’s hoodie or why Reesa Teesa is a viral sensation? Probably not. But that’s OK — the comment section gets you.