Bud Light is a fan-favorite when it comes to Budweiser’s beer, and their seltzer has become just as beloved since its release in January 2020. Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, the brand announced there’s a new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda available for purchase, but there are a couple of things to consider before making your choice between the two.

While it all comes down to preference, you should consider details like flavors, ABV content, and ingredients to help you with your purchase the next time you hit up the liquor store. Bud Light Hard Soda leans into the nostalgic flavors of your favorite cans of pop — no caffeine or sugar included, though — while their seltzers are offered in the common hard seltzer flavors you often see on store shelves like lime, mango, and, of course, black cherry.

The differences are small and Budweiser even writes on their website that the hard soda “is a seltzer at heart” while having the bold taste of soda. Here’s everything you need to know before deciding what you’ll use to fill up your cooler.

These Are The Bud Light Hard Soda Flavors

Bud Light Hard Soda comes in 12-count variety packs with three cans of each flavor included. The flavors — Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Citrus Soda, and Orange Soda — are all inspired by your go-to sodas. Think the taste of Coke and Sprite but with a built-in boozy twist.

The innovative flavors might be the main appeal of these hard sodas and Budweiser touted just how flavorful these new drinks were by tapping The Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, to star in the Super Bowl ad. Bud Light Seltzer, on the other hand, offers classic variety packs that include Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry, and Mango. It’s also been available in seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Marshmallow, Cranberry, and Sugar Plum for a limited time in the past.

What Is The Alcohol Content Of Bud Light Hard Soda?

The hard soda clocks in at 5% ABV, which is pretty standard for most hard seltzers and juices like it. This is the same alcohol by volume as Bud Light Seltzer and other similar products like White Claw and Truly.

What Type Of Alcohol Is In Bud Light Hard Soda?

Bud Light Hard Soda is made with natural flavors and fermented cane sugar, which is the same alcohol used in the brand’s seltzers, lemonades, sours, and teas.

How Much Sugar Is In Bud Light Hard Soda Vs. Bud Light Seltzer?

This is where the two drinks differ a bit as the hard soda has zero grams of sugar per 12-ounce can and the seltzer is listed as having “less than one gram” per 12-ounce can on Budweiser’s website. While the difference isn’t huge it might be something to note if you plan on drinking several cans at a time which, let’s be honest, is probably the plan for Super Bowl Sunday anyway.

Is Bud Light Hard Soda A Limited Edition Release?

Thankfully, Budweiser is adding the bold flavors of the new hard soda to their permanent line-up meaning you can pick up a case all year long, so prepare for hard seltzer season to be in full swing sooner rather than later. For now, the hard soda portfolio only includes the Cola, Cherry Cola, Citrus Soda, and Orange Soda flavors, so here’s hoping there will be even more options coming down the pipeline.

Where Can You Purchase Bud Light Hard Soda?

You can get 12-count packs of Bud Light’s Hard Soda variety pack featuring three cans of each flavor wherever you buy Bud Light products. Check the brand’s online store locator to see where it’s available near you.