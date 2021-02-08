How The Brand-New Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade Compares To Bud Light Seltzer

If Mike’s Hard Lemonade was your first alcoholic drink (definitely not in high school), you may be screaming after seeing the Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. But the new bubbly beverage probably won’t taste too much like your go-to malted drink of the early aughts. This spiked lemonade is a hard seltzer, so its alcohol comes from fermented cane sugar.

So, what does it taste like, exactly? As Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, said in a press release, "Our Seltzer Lemonade marries the bold flavors of lemonade with the refreshing bubbliness of seltzer; this new offering is perfect for both established seltzer fans and those who are looking to give seltzer a try."

But since Bud Light Lemonade and Bud Light Seltzer — which comes in a citrus flavor — already exist, you may be scratching your head over how this new offering is any different. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is closest to Bud Light Seltzer, so here's how the two compare.

The Ingredients In Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade Vs. Bud Light Seltzer

Although the names may be confusing, neither drink has beer in it. (But if beer and lemonade is your jam, try Bud Light Lemonade.) Bud Light Seltzer is made from natural fruit flavors, sparkling water, and cane sugar. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade starts off with the same ingredients, but then gets its bolder flavor from brewed lemonade. Thanks to a five-step filtration process, neither seltzer will leave you with a lingering aftertaste.

How Much Sugar Is In Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade Vs. Bud Light Seltzer?

Both Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade and Bud Light Seltzer boast less than 1 gram of sugar in 12-ounce cans. That's a little less than White Claw and Truly cans of the same size, at 2 grams and 1 gram, respectively.

What Flavors Do Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade And Bud Light Seltzer Come In?

Both drinks are available in fruity and citrus flavors. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is available in Original, Black Cherry, Strawberry, and Peach. Bud Light Seltzer comes in Grapefruit, Cranberry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Black Cherry, and Mango. Luckily, both are available in variety packs for when you can't make up your mind.

How Much Alcohol Is In Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade Vs. Bud Light Lemonade?

Both beverages contain 5% ABV, which is the same as Truly and a little more than White Claw, which has 3.7% ABV.

If you want to win a 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, reply to Bud Light's tweet using #LemonsIntoLemonade and #Sweepstakes.