Bustle’s Summer Issue Party Was A Book Lover’s Dream

On May 28, Bustle’s first-ever Summer Issue went live starring Buccaneers actor Leighton Meester on the cover, with an insightful profile written by Jessica Pressler and photography by Emman Montalvan. Elsewhere, the issue showcased essays from writers Marisa Meltzer, Michelle Ruiz, and Steven Phillips-Horst; portraits of Beyoncé fans by Tyler Joe; and interviews with Ego Nwodim and Alyson Stoner. The unifying theme? As Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen wrote in her editor’s letter, it’s all about finding small ways to live a fuller, more adventurous life: “Easy pleasures, indulged regularly, are what actually keep your days humming along.”

Delaney Rowe and Sabrina Brier. Charlotte Owen and Margot Hauer-King. 1 / 2

That night, Owen hosted an intimate party to fete the issue. Attendees gathered at Elvis, a buzzy bar in SoHo, to sip wine and cocktails (including a special “Bustle Martini”) and nibble on passed bites. Among the guests were Delaney Rowe, Sabrina Brier, Haley Kalil, Haley Sacks (aka Mrs. Dow Jones), and Silvia Dionicio.

Haley Kalil, NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy, and Haley Sacks. WWD’s Kathryn Hopkins and Charlotte Owen. 1 / 2

The centerpiece of the conversation was the “library” — stacks of books previously recommended by guests on Bustle’s One Nightstand series. Kindly provided by publishers, the titles on offer included:

An added touch? Handwritten notes from Owen about each book, tucked into the pages of each copy.

As the evening wound to a close, guests were sent off with gift bags. Inside? Luxury sunscreen, provided courtesy of Supergoop! Altogether, no better salute to summer.

1 / 11

Photographs by Jade Greene.