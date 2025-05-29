Bustle's Night Out
Bustle’s Summer Issue Party Was A Book Lover’s Dream
Guests included Delaney Rowe, Sabrina Brier, and more.
On May 28, Bustle’s first-ever Summer Issue went live starring Buccaneers actor Leighton Meester on the cover, with an insightful profile written by Jessica Pressler and photography by Emman Montalvan. Elsewhere, the issue showcased essays from writers Marisa Meltzer, Michelle Ruiz, and Steven Phillips-Horst; portraits of Beyoncé fans by Tyler Joe; and interviews with Ego Nwodim and Alyson Stoner. The unifying theme? As Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen wrote in her editor’s letter, it’s all about finding small ways to live a fuller, more adventurous life: “Easy pleasures, indulged regularly, are what actually keep your days humming along.”
That night, Owen hosted an intimate party to fete the issue. Attendees gathered at Elvis, a buzzy bar in SoHo, to sip wine and cocktails (including a special “Bustle Martini”) and nibble on passed bites. Among the guests were Delaney Rowe, Sabrina Brier, Haley Kalil, Haley Sacks (aka Mrs. Dow Jones), and Silvia Dionicio.
The centerpiece of the conversation was the “library” — stacks of books previously recommended by guests on Bustle’s One Nightstand series. Kindly provided by publishers, the titles on offer included:
- Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher (Dey Street)
- These Days by Lucy Caldwell (SJP Lit)
- Don’t Call Me Home by Alexandra Auder (Viking)
- Vladimir by Julia May Jonas (Avid Reader Press)
- Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco)
- Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)
- The Coast Road by Alan Murrin (HarperVia)
- The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner)
- The Hearing Trumpet by Leonora Carrington (NYRB)
- The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy (NYRB)
An added touch? Handwritten notes from Owen about each book, tucked into the pages of each copy.
As the evening wound to a close, guests were sent off with gift bags. Inside? Luxury sunscreen, provided courtesy of Supergoop! Altogether, no better salute to summer.
Photographs by Jade Greene.