Ego Nwodim’s first taste of the good life came via a glass of bubbly served at 35,000 feet. She was on her way to audition for Saturday Night Live, after which she’d secure a spot in the Season 44 cast. “[It was] the first time I’d flown first class, and I was like, ‘Oooh, they give you champaña? How cool,” the 37-year-old comedian tells Bustle. Since then, she’s been on the show’s gravy train, enjoying only the finer things — right?

“My first two seasons of SNL, I was living in a studio apartment in Midtown, very very close to Port Authority, which I don’t advise,” Nwodim says of the infamously grimy transit hub. “By the end of the second, which was mid-COVID, I was like, ‘I need to be living bigger after being in quarantine. I’ve got to be living larger than this. Literally. I need more space.’”

Meanwhile, Nwodim has begun to break through on SNL — earning back-to-back nominations at the NAACP Image Awards, not to mention raves for her performance in this year’s “Miss Eggy” skit — and stepped up her fashion game, becoming a fashion week front-row regular. Earlier this month, she made her Met Gala debut and hosted the red carpet in archival Christopher John Rogers — and just last week, she attended the reopening of Longchamp’s New York store as a part of her partnership with the brand, Épure XS Tote in hand. “The thing I like about Longchamp is that so much of what they do is really timeless,” she says. “I enjoy classic looks, and I try not to be overly trendy.”

BFA

This part of stardom has come naturally to Nwodim, who loves a good bag. “I have this Alaïa purse I’m so obsessed with, the One Piece Mini mesh shoulder bag,” she says of the accessory, which was a birthday gift to herself. “As someone who normally carries a big Chloe bag, it forces me to narrow and curate what I’m carrying with me day to day.” Luxury comes in small packages, too.

Below, Nwodim shares her biggest red flag, fears, and the goals she’s working toward.

The Big Question

As a kid, who was your biggest inspiration?

My mom. She was such a hard worker and did the impossible and was so well-rounded and gracious.

Name something you used to think was a big deal but really isn’t.

This is awful to say but getting good grades.

Who is your biggest fan?

Can I amend it a little bit? My friend Rashida is probably my biggest cheerleader. She reminds me of my power, reminds me how well I’m doing. Sometimes I forget to pause to take in just how far I’ve come and what I’m doing right now, and Rashida — an amazing friend and creative herself — does an amazing job reminding me of my wins and successes.

Who are you the biggest fan of?

I’m probably Cleo Sol’s biggest fan, right in this particular moment of life. Little does she know, her voice wakes me up every morning and puts me to bed.

What big goal are you still working toward?

I want to create my own television show. That’s something I see for myself. I also want to direct, and that’s very exciting. I’m not in a rush to do it, but that’s on my goals list.

Who gave you your biggest break?

Lorne Michaels.

What is the biggest mistake you made early in your career?

Not fully being myself, like bringing myself to my work. I thought that work was one thing, then me was another thing, which it still is to some extent. But the work really benefits from me bringing myself to it fully.

On a date, what is your biggest red flag?

A guy that lets me pay for my half of the date. It’s more of a generosity thing. I enjoy people who are generous in spirit, so that’s a red flag for me.

What’s your biggest irrational fear?

I’m terrified of roaches, mice, and rats. Like, really scared.

What helped you heal from your biggest heartbreak?

Prayer, meditation, and time.

What’s your biggest regret?

I feel like everything always works out how it’s supposed to, and you learn something from everything. But that’s not to say I don’t have regrets, because, honey, I do.

Tell us a (big) secret.

I don’t have a lot of secrets.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.