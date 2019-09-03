Since the AirPods’ global debut in 2016, Apple has cut the chords, literally, and made headphones more accessible and transportable than ever — and therefore, also easier to lose. If you’re one of the tens of millions of people bopping around town with Apple AirPods, you’ll likely need a replacement at some point, either because you inevitably misplace a single AirPod or the battery life fizzles out with time. Five-star Amazon ratings aside, they won’t live forever.

But not to fear! It’s simple to buy a single AirPod, be it the 2016 iteration or its 2019 revamp, the AirPods Pro. And for those dying to listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s new album pronto, it’s worth noting that if you lose one AirPod, the other should still work perfectly fine on its own.

Can You Buy One AirPod?

Yes, single AirPods can be purchased through Apple. At the time of publication, a single AirPod costs $69, and a single AirPod Pro costs $89.

What About An AirPod Warranty?

Apple has two traditional warranty models for its AirPods and AirPods Pro, both of which cover damaged pieces, but not lost or stolen ones. The Apple One Year Limited Warranty covers manufacturing defects for one year from purchase date, like functioning errors or a super short battery life. The second option, AppleCare+, is a two-year warranty that covers accidental damage — up to two times per year — for a service fee of $29.

How Do I Check Which AirPod Warranty I Have?

The Apple team has a handy website to check your type of warranty.

I Found My Warranty. What Are Next Steps?

If you’re wary of heading in person to an Apple Store, call Apple Support to get your replacement. You’ll need the serial number of your AirPods, which can be found on the charging case, the box you received them in, or your receipt.

If you want to brave the crowds to visit in person, make an appointment at your local Apple store or service provider. Bring the AirPods, if you have them, as well as the serial number.

Help, I Lost My Right AirPod.

Since Apple warranties don’t cover lost or stolen AirPods, you’ll need to purchase a single right AirPod. (See Question 1.)

With that being said, if you're not quite ready to throw in the towel on your loss, there are a few routes you can take. Look up your AirPod on the Find My app. (This app merged previous apps Find My iPhone and Find My Friends.) If you've registered your AirPods on the app, look them up and you might be able to locate them. Of course, this won't work in live time if the battery is dead. Like iPhones, once AirPods die, the Find My app will show the last location in which they held charge.

How Do I Sync My New Single AirPod With The Old One?

If you do buy a single replacement, put both AirPods in the charging case, according to Apple Support. The status light — located between the two AirPods when the case’s top is open — should flash amber. Press and hold the button on the case’s back for a few seconds. The light should turn white. Then pull up your iPhone’s home screen, on which a setup box should appear. At this point, you’re good to go. Time to cue up Olivia Rodrigo songs to break in the new pair.