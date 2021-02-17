If Cancer had it their way, they would meet their soulmate, fall in love, and stay together for the rest of their lives. When it comes to love, this is not a sign that likes to play around. Like the crab that represents them, Cancers have a hard shell that's tough to crack. But once someone makes their way into their heart, Cancer will give their all to make the relationship work. Because of this, breakups tend to hit Cancers particularly hard. Even if they initiated the breakup, their love for their ex wouldn’t easily go away. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Cancer will likely regret breaking up with.

"When it comes to relationships, a Cancer’s heart of gold wants nothing more than to take care of someone," Crystal B, professional predictive astrologist, tells Bustle. "They can quickly go in deep in relationships and can latch on faster than they even realize. Once they reach that comfortability, they have a difficult time parting."

As a water sign, Cancers are deeply emotional, sensitive, and intuitive. According to astrologer Jayde Young, they’re also one of the most reflective signs in the zodiac. “Like waves of the ocean that constantly return to the shore, it’s very difficult for them to let go of a partnership that grounded and touched them deeply,” Young says. “They will never let go. They may behave aloofly, but still, water runs deep, and so does a Cancer’s love.”

Although Cancers do miss their exes, certain relationships will always stick out in their mind. So, here are the three zodiac signs Cancers are most likely to regret breaking up with, according to Crystal B and Young.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Cancers are drawn to the empathic, curious, and sensitive nature of Gemini. In fact, crabs will feel like they’ve finally found someone who truly sees them and appreciates them, deep emotions and all. However, Cancers are total homebodies, while Geminis are social butterflies. According to Young, Cancer will eventually have a hard time pinning Gemini down. “Just when Cancer feels they’ve reached a mutual understanding with Gemini on what a shared life together would be, Gemini consistently but inadvertently dashes those dreams to shreds,” she says. “Gemini is like a breeze that flows through the air and cannot be contained.” Post-breakup, Cancer will pine away at the thought of what could’ve been with Gemini if only they had been content with what Cancer had to offer them.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This combination of watery Cancer and fiery Sagittarius leads to a “steamy romance” that Cancer can easily become addicted to. “While incredibly stimulating at first, what breaks this partnership apart is Sagittarius’ impulsivity and impatience,” Young says. Sagittarius is much more action-oriented, while Cancer tends to overthink and analyze. The sensitive crab will also find themselves being put off by how brutally honest Sagittarius can be. At some point, it’ll be too much for Cancer to handle, leading to the end of the relationship. Despite this, Cancer will always look back and think of this as one of the hottest relationships they’ve ever been in.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Opposite signs don’t always lead to happily ever after, but they do make some of the most memorable relationships. With Cancer and Capricorn, this is the zodiac’s “mother and father” coming together. According to Crystal B, Cancer values security, and Capricorn will be more than happy to provide for them. “Once they make a connection, Cancer’s soul will feel like it has come home,” she says. “These two signs appreciate each other and can manifest a wide array of dreams for the future together.” However, Capricorn’s devotion to their career and goals can cause tension with Cancer, who just wants to spend time with their partner. If the relationship doesn’t work out, Cancer will be devastated. They’ll regret breaking up with Capricorn, feeling like their dream of having the perfect home and family is gone.

