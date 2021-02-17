If Cancer had it their way, they would meet their soulmate, fall in love, and stay together for the rest of their lives. When it comes to love, this is not a sign that likes to play around. Like the crab that represents them, Cancers have a hard shell that's tough to crack. But once someone makes their way into their heart, Cancer will give their all to make the relationship work. Because of this, breakups tend to hit Cancers particularly hard. Even if they initiated the breakup, their love for their ex wouldn’t easily go away. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Cancer will likely regret breaking up with.
"When it comes to relationships, a Cancer’s heart of gold wants nothing more than to take care of someone," Crystal B, professional predictive astrologist, tells Bustle. "They can quickly go in deep in relationships and can latch on faster than they even realize. Once they reach that comfortability, they have a difficult time parting."
As a water sign, Cancers are deeply emotional, sensitive, and intuitive. According to astrologer Jayde Young, they’re also one of the most reflective signs in the zodiac. “Like waves of the ocean that constantly return to the shore, it’s very difficult for them to let go of a partnership that grounded and touched them deeply,” Young says. “They will never let go. They may behave aloofly, but still, water runs deep, and so does a Cancer’s love.”