These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Hold A Torch For Their Ex

Breakups aren't meant to be easy. But getting into the honeymoon phase with someone new is. Sometimes, however, those two vastly different life experiences overlap and you either find yourself in a new relationship while still grieving a past one, or dating someone new who is still getting over an ex. There is no easy answer about what to do in that situation, but there are small ways you may be able to predict it, including astrology.

The zodiac can be a helpful indicator about personality traits, whether you're looking for more insight into yourself, or looking to understand someone else on a different level. Because of this, astrology can be a great tool in relationships; you can use it to explore how you and your partner interact. Unfortunately, however, sometimes that means discovering that they may be inclined towards something less than ideal — like harboring feelings for an ex.

“When it comes to breakups, it seems that not all of us are created equally. Some of us get over a breakup a lot faster and easier than others while others carry a torch for years," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. And while the answer about what to do once you've realized you or your partner can't get past an ex is up to you alone, it's worth looking into in the meantime.

Although this may not be the case for everyone, these are the four zodiac signs that are most likely to still have feelings for their ex.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The romantic Taurus may hold on to some feelings for their ex, but the sign's stubborn nature doesn't actually mean that they're unable to move on from a breakup. "They are reputed as the most stubborn sign in the zodiac, and that stubbornness translates to being doggedly loyal, determined, and patient, among other things," Mckean says. So yes, they may still feel loyalty and warmth for their ex, but they aren't about to jump back into something from their past very quickly. "A Taurus learns from their mistakes. Carrying a torch doesn't mean they would ever resume the relationship if given the chance. As far as their concerned, another unpleasant surprise breakup could happen again," Mckean says. So, be patient with your Taurus partner if they're showing signs of holding on to a past relationship. Ask them how they feel, and trust them. They might be hopeless romantics, but they are completely capable of making decisions and sticking with them.

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The Cancer just needs their time. Yes, Cancers are known to be emotionally dependent on others, but Mckean says really, they're invested in their future. "As a water sign, they are sensitive, but just like the crab doesn't let go once it grabs on to something, Cancers have a hard time letting go of someone they love ... The key for Cancers is to let go of the future plans they made with their ex. This may take time because Cancers are long-term planners, but they will find that they can love again just as deeply," Mckean says. Until the Cancer is able to imagine a future by themselves, or with someone new, they might feel the need to hold on their lost love. So while Cancers might be more likely to give an ex another chance, they're also really keen on long-term planning, which could be a good foundation for a new relationship. It's all up to how they roll with it.

3 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos can be quite self-critical. And that, unfortunately, often means that they hold onto feelings for an ex, since they can't see enough of what the other person did wrong. "Although Virgos take pride in being minimalists, when it comes to heartbreak, it takes them a while to clear up the emotional turmoil after a break up," Mckean explains. Virgos often second-guess themselves for a long time, making it quite hard to move on. The typical Virgo stays single for months, or even years, and carries love with them forever. But maybe, after a bad breakup, a Virgo partner might realize what they had before wasn't actually "true love," and be able to build something new.