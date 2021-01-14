How Long It Takes Cancer Zodiac Signs To Fall In Love

It doesn't take much to fall for the zodiac's sweet and sensitive crab. By nature, Cancers are loving, kind, and nurturing. They're romantic, loyal, and very in tune to what their heart wants. Above all, they'll always make sure that you know just how much you mean to them. That is, of course, once they trust you enough to give you their heart. If you aren't quite there yet and wondering what your Cancer may be feeling, knowing how long it takes Cancer to fall in love can help. Every zodiac sign approaches love differently. According to astrologers, there are a few key things to know about Cancer and love.

"A Cancer in love is a joyous sight," astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. "This sign sees love as a long-term commitment and not meant to be trifled with. Your feelings better be the real deal, or they will see through it. Although they're OK with casual relationships, they don't put as much time or energy into those as they would in a truly committed union. If you want to be serious with a Cancer, you must be prepared to open your heart honestly and sincerely for them to see what's within you."

With that said, it does take some time for Cancer to fall in love. As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, they will start out by testing the waters first to see if they can trust you. This part can be a little slow, Semos says. Sometimes it may even feel like your relationship isn't moving forward at all. But if you really believe that Cancer is for you, then just be patient.

"Once they realize they can trust and possibly depend on you, then the 'falling in love' can be almost instant," Semos says. "It’s like a car driving at five miles per hour for several blocks and then all of a sudden hitting the gas and going 60."

In relationships, Cancers want to have a deep emotional bond with their partner. They're known for being sensitive crabs because they have a lot of feelings, and they want to find someone they can share those feelings with. It's one of the biggest reasons why it's important for them to find someone they can truly trust. Cancer also values their safety and security. So they'll only allow themselves to fall in love once they feel completely sure their heart is safe with you. Once you have their trust, they will be the most understanding, affectionate, and loving partner who will always do their best to make sure you're happy.

If you've fallen for a Cancer and you want to keep things moving forward, there are some things you can do to ensure it moves forward smoothly. For one, don't hesitate to introduce them to your friends and family. According to Fox, Cancer rules over the fourth house of home and family, so that's something they value dearly. If you introduce them to the important people in your life, Cancer will feel a sense of security that you're in it for the long haul. Displays of affections are also very welcome. It's also important to be expressive about how you feel about them. If they see that you're sincere, it will help them open up.

Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils