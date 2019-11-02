How Long It Takes For Each Zodiac Sign To Fall In Love

Some people can easily fall in love at first sight, while others need a lot more time. How long it takes for someone to fall in love is influenced by many different factors such as unresolved childhood issues or what they're currently looking for in their life. According to astrology, a person's zodiac sign can also be very telling.

"Traditionally all Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are most likely to be slowest of the signs to make a move when it comes to love," Terry O’Connor, astrologer at The Astro Coach, tells Bustle. Earth signs value stability and are known for being very practical in their approach to love. So they're not the biggest believers in love at first sight.

Among the Earth signs, O’Connor says Capricorn is probably the slowest of them all. "Formal, old fashioned, serious and guarded, these Capricorns want love just as much as the next sign," he says. "The timing issue with Caps though is the slow and methodical process that they (and others who like them) have to go through. They want love to be worth it."

On the other end of the spectrum, Aries is known to fall in love the quickest. According to O'Connor, "Aries flies out of the trap like a horse on race day." They're passionate and driven by their desires. If they feel like they're in love with someone, they will go after them.

Here's how fast each zodiac sign falls in love, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Very Fast Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is known for being passionate and fast moving. They're always living in the moment and they never second guess themselves. When it comes to falling in love, there's no sign that does it better. "Aries are leaders, courageous, and like to be in the driver's seat," O'Connor says. "They explode into action and once they have set their sights on someone, their determination and needle-like focus will pursue that love — until they decide it's not what they want anymore." Aries just loves the excitement that comes with falling in love. Getting them to stay in love, is another story. They're one sign that falls fast but leaves just as quickly.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Slow Taurus, the most sensual sign among the zodiac, needs to feel that physical pull towards someone first and foremost. According to O'Connor, they're drawn towards people who are strong and stable. It takes more than just a few dates to see if someone can provide them the security they need in a relationship. In the early stages of dating, Taurus will take note of the amount of effort someone makes in order to win them over. Among all the Earth signs, Taurus is most likely to want love. Since they're Venus-ruled, good food, thoughtful dates, and romance will keep them hooked for a while. Tauruses don't really like to date just for the sake of dating. They date with the intention of finding someone to settle down with. So even if a Taurus takes a while to fall in love, they will stay in love for a really long time.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Slow Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is a sign that takes a while to fall in love. They're very social creatures and they like getting out there and meeting new people. For them, dating is all about exploring their options. According to O’Connor, Gemini is moved by the mind. In order to keep a Gemini interested enough for them to fall in love, they have to be mentally stimulated. "They’re attracted to intelligence, banter, sarcasm and lighthearted playfulness," O'Connor says. "Words and how they receive those words will be like pollen to a bee." Gemini tends to get bored pretty easily. But once they realize that they're still into the same person they've been talking to for months, that's when they'll start wondering if they've fallen in love.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Very Fast Cancer is known for being sensitive and emotionally in tune to other people. They're known for being compassionate, affectionate, and nurturing. They tend to be a little shy at first, but they have a lot of love to give, and have no trouble falling in love fast. According to O'Connor, Cancer is all about the comforts of home. They enjoy nice meals, cosy nights in, and making emotional connections. "They’re sensitive and want to know that you feel and get them," O'Connor says. When they do find someone who really sees them for who they are, they get emotionally attached and will likely stay that way for a long time.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Very Fast Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo is a charismatic and often a colorful person who can make decisions quickly," Leslie Hale, astrologer for Keen.com, tells Bustle. Leos have a tendency to fall in love a little too fast. When they do, they'll be loyal until they have a reason not to be. "This can be good or bad depending on the person," Hale says. For instance, Leos often fall in love with the wrong type and can get hurt over and over again until they change who they go after. Leo is ruled by the Sun, which makes them enjoy being the center of attention. According to Hale, Leos like getting their egos fed. "If you can do this in a subtle, or not so subtle way, then you have a good chance at capturing Leo's heart," she says.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Very Slow Typically, Virgos aren't in a big hurry to fall in love. According to Hale, they're more about work and productivity, and less about romance and dating. They'd rather spend most of their time building their network and going to industry events than dating a bunch of people who likely won't meet their standards. "Virgo is typically not interested in anyone they would consider a 'risk,' and this means anyone who does not share their same work ethic or has undesirable qualities that could interfere in any way with their career or slow them down," Hale says. In order to win the heart of a Virgo, it's important to go slow and allow things to unfold naturally. If they get pushed into defining a relationship before they're ready, they will get pushed away. According to Hale, Virgo is a serious sign who likes to get things right the first time. "If you can appreciate these qualities and impress your Virgo with your own hopes and plans for a solid future, you could find yourself on their short list to date when they have time to actually think about it," she says.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Fast Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is another Venus-ruled sign who loves love and is a true romantic at heart. According to O'Connor, Libras are all about other people. "They love relationships, harmony, and doing things together," he says. "They like charm, grace, and fairness." Since they're Air signs, they like being social and making new friends. They're also very charming and they like to flirt. If they find someone who's beautiful inside and out, and who's willing to put an equal amount of effort into pursuing them, they can fall in love pretty fast. For them, relationships are meant to be partnerships. It's important for them to find someone who's willing to give as much as they get.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Slow Scorpios are Water signs that are known for being deep, sensual, and passionate. According to O'Connor, they love those traits in themselves and they like that about others as well. "They’re all about the mystery with an intense and somewhat magical and captivating aura," O'Connor says. When it comes to dating, a Scorpio will give you just enough to feel like you know them, but they likely won't give you the whole story until they trust you completely. Since they tend to be suspicious about other people's motives, it takes a while to earn a Scorpio's trust and love. Scorpio doesn't just let anyone in. Once they do, they know they've found someone really special.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Slow Tina Gong/Bustle Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius is the sign that doesn't really need a relationship in order to be happy. They're adventurers. "They want to travel, mentally and figuratively," O'Connor says. "They want people with whom they can explore. They want fun, freedom, and frolics." For them falling in love is all about finding the right partner and being in the right place in their life to take a relationship on. If they find someone who doesn't stifle their sense of freedom and who's willing to explore the world with them, they will find themselves falling in love.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Very Slow Capricorns will take their time when it comes to love. According to O'Connor, they love people that work hard, are responsible, and take initiative. Many younger Capricorns find themselves being attracted to older people, as they're more likely to have achieved success. "Capricorn, being the mountain goat, will take its time to scale that mountain and reach its goals," O'Connor says. "They apply the same methods in business as they do with love. They want love to be worth it." It takes some time in order for them to know if someone is worth it. Until then, they're more than happy to focus on their life goals.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Very Slow Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is another sign that doesn't really need a romantic relationship in order to be happy. According to O'Connor, they're very social beings. "They’re attracted to people that perhaps stand out or are not afraid to show off their unique and individual self," he says. They like being out in the community, they like making friends from all kinds of backgrounds, and they have a natural desire to create change in the world around them. They tend to put more focus into the community than themselves or a romantic partner. It doesn't mean that Aquarius won't ever fall in love. It just takes a really long time. Many times, an Aquarius will be friends with someone first and then start to develop feelings.