When you're a Cancer, all you want to do is find that one special person in the world that you can give your whole heart to and settle down with. Thankfully, astrology can help by telling you which zodiac signs are most compatible with your sign. You're kind, sensitive, and genuinely sweet. You have a lot of love to give and expect very little in return. You’re the epitome of wholesome, and the type of partner anyone would be proud to take home to meet mom. If anyone deserves happiness in love, it’s definitely you. But finding your soulmate isn’t easy. If you're looking for "the one," — which, let's face it, you probably are — there are three zodiac signs most likely to be Cancer's soulmate.

"Once Cancer has met their soulmate, they'll hold on tight," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "Cancer rules the home, so they create deep, lasting emotional bonds and their soulmates tend to become like family. However, when their soulmates first appear in their life, one thing is for sure: Cancer will feel it instantly."

As a water sign, Cancer is naturally intuitive. They tend to feel their way through everything, and as long as they trust their initial gut feeling, they'll never be let down. In relationships, Cancers value security above everything else and will take their time before opening up emotionally. But once they feel safe and secure, there's no turning back, as Cancers tend to love for life.

Not everyone can appreciate Cancer's all-in approach to love, but the following three compatible zodiac signs can.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) This water-earth combo works well because both signs love being needed by others. According to Monahan, being of service connects them and helps them forge a strong bond. There's a lot of respect and appreciation between these two. Both Virgo and Cancer are very simple and can be perfectly content hanging out together at home. "They're pair that grow deeper together through routine and security, something that might make the other signs balk at," Monahan says. "But for them, the more secure and routine their relationship is, the more intimacy is shared."

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) When these two water signs get together, it's bound to be emotionally intense. According to Monahan, this can be a match made in heaven. "Just like Cancer, Scorpio needs a deep, emotional, and magnetic connection for it to go to that soulmate-level," she says. "But once it gets there, Scorpio being a fixed water sign, tends to stay in these connections for a long time. Cancer will appreciate this security and will be able to let their guard down." The sexual compatibility between these two signs tends to be strong because neither partner likes holding back in bed.