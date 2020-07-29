5 Ways To Take Action This Week

Even if you follow the news as much as your mental health can handle, it can be hard to know what issues to focus on. A quick tour of
causes you can support this week can help you cut through the noise and make the change you want to see.
Sometimes, taking action looks like showing up at a protest. Other times, it looks like telling the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that
trans people deserve safe housing, or continuing to demand accountability and justice for Breonna Taylor. You might be looking to help LGBTQ youth cope with the mental health stressors of the pandemic. Or, you may decide to roll up your sleeves and finally have the talk with your mom about the Washington Football Team. Below, you can find a petition to sign, an email to write, a conversation to have, and places to donate or volunteer if you want to make a difference.
You can't do something about everything — but if you feel like you're spiraling at the state of the world, you might feel better if you do one thing about something. Here are five actions you can take this week to support five important causes.
1. Donate To The LGBTQ Freedom Fund
2. Email Kentucky Officials To Investigate Breonna Taylor's Death
If you want to show your
support for women on Instagram without posting a selfie, you could consider keeping the pressure on Louisville, Kentucky officials to investigate Breonna Taylor's death, and hold the police officers who shot and killed her in March accountable. The #JusticeForBreonna campaign lists contact information for the Kentucky Special Prosecutor State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Wine, and others.
3. Sign This Petition For Trans Housing Rights
4. Talk To Your Relatives About The Washington Football Team
5. Volunteer With The Trevor Project
During the pandemic, many
LGBTQ young people are stuck quarantining at home with families that are hostile to their identities. When these queer teens reach out for emotional support, they'll often turn to The Trevor Project. Its crisis texting and phone services are staffed by trained volunteers. As the pandemic drags on with back-to-school realities uncertain, more LGBTQ youth will likely need The Trevor Project's help.
If you're over 18, have a solid internet connection in a private space, are located in the U.S., and can donate three or four hours of your time each week for a year, you can
apply to volunteer to staff their digital or phone services on their website. You need to be willing to commit to 40 hours of online training, and be there for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.