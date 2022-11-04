Harry Kane & Gary Lineker Among Celebs Calling Out Qatar’s Human Rights Laws

Football fans are likely counting down the days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20. However, away from the pitch, the tournament has been shrouded in controversy ever since the Middle Eastern host was first announced back in 2010. Over the past decade, human rights groups have criticised Qatar for its poor treatment of workers, while others have called out FIFA’s decision to host the World Cup in the country due to Qatar’s poor human rights record, especially relating to attitudes towards women and anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Per the Guardian, the UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, faced a wave of criticism when he suggested that any LGBTQ+ football fans planning to travel to Qatar — where homosexuality is criminalised — should “be respectful” of the host nation which “has very different set of cultural norms to our own.” Speaking to the Mirror, Football Association of Wales chief executive, Noel Mooney, also asked LGBTQ+ football fans to avoid “provocation” when visiting the country. “If you’re going to a mosque and running around with a rainbow flag, then that kind of stuff is when we ask people to demonstrate common sense,” he told the outlet.

The ongoing backlash has prompted some to take a stand against the World Cup’s host nation, including activists, charities, the England team captain, and more.

Harry Kane

As per PinkNews, England captain Harry Kane has opted to wear the OneLove armband throughout the tournament in Qatar along with other team captains from countries including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Wales.

The OneLove campaign aims to “use the power of football to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind as the eyes of the world fall on the global game.”

Speaking of his decision to wear the band, Kane said he is “honoured” to do so. “As captains, we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination,” Kane explained, “Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”

Peter Tatchell

The veteran LGBTQ+ rights activist Peter Tatchell has been vocal in his criticism of FIFA and Qatar’s laws on homosexuality. As per the Guardian, Tatchell staged a protest against the host nation’s criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people at the National Museum of Qatar in Oct. 2022. He was reportedly stopped by police in the country’s capital, and later said in a statement, “If a Qatari footballer came out as gay, he would not he would be more likely to be jailed, than be selected for Qatar’s national team. That’s discrimination. It’s against Fifa’s rules, and Fifa is doing nothing about it.”

Josh Cavallo

Professional footballer Josh Cavallo, who came out as gay in Oct. 2021, previously expressed his concerns about the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar. “I read something along the lines of that [they] give the death penalty for gay people in Qatar, so it’s something I’m very scared [of] and wouldn’t really want to go to Qatar for that,” he told the Guardian.

Speaking at the Attitude Awards in London on Oct. 12, Cavallo also called on FIFA and Qatar to “do better.” He continued, “The athletes they cheer for [may be] bisexual or non-binary ... “I vow to stand up for the LGBTQ+ athletes and the fans at the World Cup in Qatar who can’t live openly or authentically. Qatar, FIFA, the world is watching. Do you see us?”

Gary Lineker

Former footballer and BBC pundit Gary Lineker called out the aforementioned UK foreign secretary’s advice to LGBTQ+ people during this year’s tournament, sarcastically writing on Twitter, “Whatever you do, don’t do anything Gay. Is that the message?”

As per the Guardian, Lineker also confirmed that the BBC’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup will address the controversy surrounding Qatar. as a host nation. “I’m sure we’ll do it on the first night,” he revealed. “Obviously, we’re not going to do it in every buildup to every game, but of course we’ll talk about it and openly.”

The Welsh National Team

On Nov. 1, the head of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed that players had been informed of Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the 2022 World Cup. As PinkNews reports, the head of international affairs at FAW, Mark Evans, also disclosed that a “significant” number of staff at the Football Association of Wales have opted to not visit the country during the tournament.

Speaking to reporters, Evans shared that the Welsh national team want “all fans coming over to feel as safe and welcome as possible,” while the team’s manager, Rob Page, also revealed that the Welsh captain will wear the OneLove armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights. “The team is determined to wear them. It’s very important to us,” Evans added.

Prince William

As President of the Football Association, many would expect Prince William to attend the 2022 World Cup in support of the England squad. However, as The Sun reports, the senior royal is not expected to visit Qatar during the tournament. Although sources say this is likely down to William’s increasingly busy schedule, others claim that the Prince of Wales has opted to stay away due to the ongoing backlash agaisnt FIFA’s decision to host in Qatar.