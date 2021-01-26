National AIDS Trust

The National AIDS Trust is one of the leading organisations in the UK that supplies resources and support for people living with HIV. It also offers information on testing, advice on what to do if you face discrimination, and is working to end new HIV transmissions by 2030.

Terrence Higgins Trust

In 1982, Terry Higgins was one of the first people to die of an AIDS-related illness. In his memory the Terrence Higgins Trust was established, as an organisation that promotes sex positivity, and clued-up sexual health. The trust has also given people with a positive diagnosis a platform.

Positively UK

Positively UK is an organisation that offers peer support for people living with HIV. It runs educational campaigns on the misconceptions often connected with HIV, and gives voice, visibility and support to people with a positive diagnosis.

George House Trust

George House Trust provides support for people living with HIV and their loved ones. The trust offers one-to-one advice regarding the steps to take after diagnosis, personal connection with others living with HIV, and can advocate on your behalf. The website details some of the most common questions after diagnosis, and how to access the counselling service.

Positive East

Positive East has worked for 30 years to improve the lives of people living with HIV. The website covers everything from what to do after you get diagnosed to long-term care options. The charity also advocates to improve policies and services for those who are HIV positive.

Sussex Beacon

Sussex Beacon provides specialist care for people who have been diagnosed with HIV, and support for their family and friends. The centre is based in Brighton, offering both in-patient and out-patient services. The charity also provides advice on how to stay mentally and physically healthy after a diagnosis, and links to support groups.

Children's HIV Association

CHIVA works with young people living with HIV, and their families. The association provides information on treatment and wider support, as well as running support groups and camps for young people. The focus is on reducing isolation, and building confidence in young people living with HIV.