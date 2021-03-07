There are two rules I always follow when it comes to shopping online: 1) If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is — and 2) You can go ahead and ignore rule number one if that product has thousands of positive reviews. That's because when something has a gigantic following, you can usually rest assured that the low price means it's a bargain and not a scam. Since there are so many products on Amazon that are shockingly affordable, I always turn to the review sections for reassurance before adding them to my cart.

But if you're not sure where to begin, don't worry — I've picked out some of my favorite deals for this list to help you get started. There are handy kitchen gadgets, including an over-the-sink drying rack, as well as a nourishing hair mask that's chock-full of argan oil (both with thousands of positive reviews). And if you've got a long flight coming up, make sure to check out the screen magnifier I've included. Not only does it make it easier to watch movies on your phone, but more than 7,000 reviewers gave it either four or five stars.

Whether you're looking for a bargain or simply browsing, there are tons of cheap things on Amazon that reviewers rave are worth the money. Keep scrolling to check out some of my favorite picks.

1 This Finishing Stick That Helps Smooth Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you've got flyaways or some unwanted frizz, this finishing stick can help smooth things out. The plant-based formula gently moisturizes your strands without leaving behind any greasy residues, and it goes on transparent — making it perfect for all hair colors.

2 A Bottle Of Rose Hip Seed Oil That's Rich In Nutrients PURA D'OR Organic Rosehip Seed Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Rich in various nutrients including essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and more, this rose hip seed oil can be added to your skin for extra moisture and increased collagen production. It can also be used in your hair to help rejuvenate your scalp and roots, and it's packed into a bottle with a pump as opposed to a dropper.

3 A Hydrating Cream That's Chock-Full Of Essential Ceramides CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ceramides can help strengthen your skin while preventing further moisture loss, and this cream contains three of the most essential ones: 1, 3, and 6-II. It's suitable for use from your head to your toes, and the formula absorbs quickly without any sticky residues.

4 An Electric Fleece Blanket That Works In The Car Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon With an extra-long power cable, this electric blanket reaches all the way from the auxiliary power outlet to the back seat of your car. It's perfect for everything from tailgates to road trips, and the fleece material is cozy all on its own — even without heat.

5 These Cotton Makeup Removers That Can Be Used Over & Over Again Wegreeco Reusable Cotton Rounds Amazon $8 See On Amazon Searching for easy ways to be more eco-friendly? Look no further than these reusable makeup remover pads. They're made from soft cotton that's gentle on sensitive skin, and the included drawstring laundry bag keeps them together in the wash. Plus, they only need water in order to work.

6 An Oil Sprayer That Lightly Dresses Food & Cookware PUZMUG Oil Sprayer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you're adding salad dressing or oiling a pan, this sprayer produces a fine mist that prevents you from overdoing it. It's great for vinegar or olive oil (and everything in-between), while the anti-skid design keeps the glass bottle from sliding across your counters.

7 The Warm, Grippy Gloves That Work With Touchscreens TRENDOUX Touch Screen Winter Gloves Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of taking your gloves off every time you want to use your phone? Start wearing these touchscreen-friendly ones. The thumb, middle, and forefinger on each glove will work with your phone, and the anti-slip triangle grips will help you maintain a firm hold.

8 A Motion-Activated Night Light For Your Toilet Bowl ToiLight LED Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don't have to stumble around on a midnight trip to the bathroom; just allow this toilet night light to gently guide the way. It features eight different LED colors that turn on when you walk in, as well as a rotating carousel mode so you can enjoy them all. Plus, the flexible arm easily hooks onto nearly any toilet.

9 This Hydrating Hair Mask Made With Nourishing Argan Oil Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with nourishing argan oil, this hydrating mask helps restore and strengthen weak, damaged strands. It's suitable for all types of hair, and the formula is completely free from any sulfates or parabens. "There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair," raved one reviewer. "It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out."

10 A Layered Flatware Organizer With Space For More Kitchen Tools Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon The stacked compartments in this organizer allow you to store flatware, while the bonus compartments in the center and side give you storage space for everything from can openers to spatulas. Plus, it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth — just in case it ever gets dirty.

11 The Theater-Worthy Screen Magnifier Designed For Your Phone dizaul Smartphone Screen Magnifier Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of squinting at your phone screen to watch video? Allow this screen magnifier to blow up the picture so that it's easy to see. It's designed to work with most smartphones, and it collapses down for easy transport when not in use.

12 A Can Opener That Cuts Along The Side (Instead Of The Top) PAKITNER Safe Cut Can Opener Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike some can openers, this one cuts along the side of your can without leaving any jagged or sharp edges, which helps keep you protected from accidental cuts. It's made from food-safe stainless steel, and the ergonomic design allows it to fit comfortably in either hand.

13 These Reusable, Leakproof Snack Bags That Zipper Up Quinline Reusable Snack Bags (4 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why waste money on plastic snack baggies when you could be using this reusable set? Each one is made from food-grade PEVA that won't leak at the seams — and since they're freezer-safe, you can store food without worrying about freezer burn.

14 A Cell Phone Holder That Hangs Like A Necklace B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don't need a flat surface to use this smartphone holder; just loop it around your neck, and you'll be able to watch videos without having to prop your phone up. You can also stand it on tables, or even wrap it around the steering wheel shaft in your car. Plus, it's made from a high-quality aluminum alloy — not plastic.

16 A Cuticle Oil Made With Milk & Honey Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Got dry, brittle cuticles? Upgrade your manicures by giving them a few drops of this nourishing oil. It's formulated with honey that helps moisturize flaking skin, while milk works to leave it feeling — and looking — noticeably softer.

17 This Shea Butter Body Scrub That Exfoliates All Over Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Amazon $7 See On Amazon Some scrubs might leave your skin dry and flaking — but not this one. The blend of shea butter and mango puree helps soften rough skin, while sweet almond and avocado oil work to moisturize any dry spots. Plus, it's completely free from any parabens.

18 A Collapsible Popcorn Popper That Doubles As A Bowl HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn Bowl Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don't have enough space for a bulky air popper? You can still make the same deliciously fresh popcorn using this bowl. Unlike air poppers, it collapses down to a fraction of its size to help you save space when you're done using it each time. And if you're not in the mood for popcorn, you can still use it like a regular bowl.

19 These Eco-Friendly Dishcloths That Work Like Sponges Swedish Wholesale Eco-Freindly Ordorless Dishcloths Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you're washing porcelain or scrubbing a cast iron skillet, these dishcloths can help you get the job done. Each one is from eco-friendly cellulose that can absorb more than 20 times their weight in moisture — and unlike paper towels, they're 100% reusable.

20 These LED Night Lights That Can Help You Save Money AUVON LED Motion Sensor Night Lights (4 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With energy-efficient LED bulbs and built-in motion sensors, these night lights use hardly any power compared to regular incandescent bulbs. They automatically turn off after 60 seconds of inactivity, while the brightness is adjustable up to two levels: medium or high.

21 The Silicone Drain Protector That Won't Shift Out Of Place OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't let hair and other debris clog your pipes — just use this drain protector. Not only is it weighted to help keep it from shifting off your drain, but the edges are also designed to sit flush with your tub. And since it's made from silicone with stainless steel, there's no need to worry about rust.

22 A Vitamin C Serum That Leaves Your Skin Glowing SeoulCeuticals Vitamin C Skin Care K Beauty Amazon $17 See On Amazon Mix your favorite lotions with this 20% vitamin C serum, or apply it directly to your complexion to help leave your skin glowing. When used, it can also help reduce the appearance of your pores while caring for unwanted breakouts.

23 These Natural Foot Peel Masks Packed With Botanical Extracts Aliver Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks (3 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When your feet are feeling dry, it may be time to use this exfoliating foot peel. It's formulated with a natural blend of botanical extracts (and no salicylic acid). Plus, you only need to wear it for about 40 minutes to see results within one week.

24 An Outlet Extender With 3 Built-In USB Ports POWSAV Multi-Plug Outlet Amazon $14 See On Amazon This outlet extender shouldn't block the second plug on your wall — and since it features three USB ports, you can easily charge every gadget without having to find a power brick. Plus, it'll even detect the optimal voltage so that your devices charge quickly.

25 The Splatter Guard That Helps Protect You From Splattering Oil Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed to fit any 10-inch pan, this splatter guard helps keep you protected from hot oil while still allowing steam to dissipate away from your food. It's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sturdy walls can help prevent your ingredients from spilling out of your pan.

26 A Shampoo Brush With Soft, Invigorating Bristles Made Of Silicone HEETA Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Massage your head with this shampoo brush to help yourself relax after a long day. The bristles are made from soft silicone that can help stimulate blood flow in your scalp, while the ergonomic handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip when wet.

27 This Durable Aluminum Stand That'll Fit Nearly Any Smartphone OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand Amazon $12 See On Amazon It doesn't matter what brand you have — this stand is universally designed to fit nearly any smartphone. It's made from tough aluminum with a wide base for stability, while the nonslip pads help prevent scratches to your device. And unlike some stands, this one allows you to adjust the viewing angle.

28 A Mascara That'll Add Dramatic Volume & Has Over 91,000 Five-Star Ratings Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only is this mascara cruelty- and gluten-free, but it also adds dramatic volume to your lashes without leaving behind any clumps. The long-lasting formula is resistant to flaking and fading. Plus, one reviewer even raved, "I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy... this stuff doesn’t budge!"

30 A Silicone Strainer That Clips Onto Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Regular strainers take up a ton of storage space, whereas this clip-on version needs hardly any room at all. It's designed to fit onto nearly any pot or pan — and since it's made from heat-resistant silicone, there's no need to worry about it melting.

31 This Dish-Drying Rack That Unfolds Over Your Sink KIBEE Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon There's no messy drip board to clean when you're using this drying rack, as any water droplets eventually fall down into your sink's basin. The rungs are made from rustproof stainless steel, and they're even heat-resistant, allowing you to use it as a trivet if need be.

32 The Makeup-Cleansing Wipes That Even Work On Waterproof Mascara Neutrogena Day & Night Face Wipes Amazon $14 See On Amazon Waterproof mascara is no match for these makeup wipes, as the alcohol-free formula washes away nearly any type of makeup. Many reviewers with sensitive skin raved about how gentle they are — and one even wrote, "Cheap makeup wipes burn my eyes and make my skin feel dry and taut, but these actually make my skin feel moisturized and amazing."

33 A Set Of Racks That Help You Fill Plastic Baggies Jokari Bag Racks (6 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These racks aren't just great for holding your plastic baggies open while you fill them; you can also use them as drying posts after you've washed your bags. The nonslip rubber base helps them stay upright, and they're designed to fit bags of nearly any size.

34 This Portable Charger That Harnesses The Power Of The Sun YELOMIN Solar Mobile Power Bank Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you're camping or spending a day at the beach, this portable charger can help make sure your phone doesn't run out of power halfway through the afternoon. The solar panel on the front allows you to recharge it on the go, while the dual USB ports give you room to charge up to two devices.

35 The Patches That Can Help Flatten Unwanted Blemishes Overnight Mighty Patch Acne Spot Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pop one of these patches onto an emergency blemish, and it can help shrink its appearance by up to 50% in just a few hours. The hydrocolloid dressing helps reduce inflammation without drying your skin out, and they're nearly transparent.

36 The Wireless Charger Made From Aviation Aluminum TOZO Thin Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Some wireless chargers are fragile, whereas this one is made from sturdy aviation aluminum. It's designed to work with any Qi-enabled device — regardless of the brand — and the LED indicator lights help you make sure that your gadgets are properly connected.

37 A Detangling Brush That's Gentle On Sensitive Scalps Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Some brushes yank at clumps, whereas this one is made with unique cone-shaped bristles that gently separate knotted strands with minimal pain. It's particularly great for anyone with sensitive scalps, and the flexible bristles can even help minimize breakage.

38 This Convenient Phone Mount That Sticks To Your Dashboard Mpow Dashboard Phone Mount Amazon $16 See On Amazon Smartphone mounts that attach to your air vents aren't always the most stable, which is why I use a dashboard mount like this one. The suction cup keeps it from shaking loose while your vehicle is in motion, while the flexible gooseneck can be bent into nearly any position.

39 This Pack Of Beauty Blenders Made Without Latex BEAKEY Makeup Blender Set (5 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not all makeup-blending sponges are the same; these ones are not only latex-free, but the tapered tip is perfect for applying makeup to the delicate areas around your eyes. They're designed to work wet or dry, and easily rinse clean underneath running water.