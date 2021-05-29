45 Cheap Home Finds Amazon Reviewers Absolutely Love

With millions products, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of items for sale when you log onto Amazon. Along with that, it can be hard to differentiate between the really good buys and the flashes in the pan. That’s where the Amazon reviewer community comes in. Thanks to overall ratings and the fact that you can read the thoughts of individual buyers, you’ll get plenty of guidance. So whether you’re one to read the reviews yourself, or simply want to rely on a summary, you can rest assured that like these cheap home finds are 100% reviewer-approved.

There’s so much to love on this list — for example, you can fix up your bathroom with a clutter-reducing shower caddy made from stainless steel, an automatic toothpaste dispenser that mounts to the wall, and a shower curtain liner with magnets at the bottom to keep it from blowing around. And that’s just one room — there are bargains like this on the list for every part of your home.

And no house and home list would be complete without a few items that increase your comfort. Take, for example, a memory foam knee pillow that aligns your legs, hips, and spine while you’re sleeping or a cooling blanket that’s a dream for hot sleepers. You can’t go wrong when you trust Amazon reviews — just check out this list of highly rated products, and you’ll see.

1 These Liners That Keep Your Fridge Clean & Save Produce Aiosscd Refrigerator Liners (7- Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Putting these liners in your fridge will guard the shelves from spills and stains, but you’ll also get a side benefit: They’ll save you money. Made form porous foam, they promote air circulation around your produce and other foods, so they stay fresh for longer. These liners are also nonslip and nonstick for easy cleaning.

2 The Sweeping Duo That Saves Your Back SANGFOR Dustpan and Broom Set $25 See On Amazon Stop the constant bending down to use the dustpan when you’re sweeping — use this broom set that features a full-length dustpan handle that snaps onto the broom for upright storage. With sturdy stainless steel handles, the set includes a soft-bristled broom and a dustpan with cleaning bristles to remove dust bunnies, hair, and dirt.

3 A Rack That Gets All Your Tools Off The Floor Holikme Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get all your cleaning equipment and yard tools organized and up and out of the way with this rack that can hold up to 40 pounds of stuff. It has four slots that are spring-loaded to hold long-handled tools like brooms, rakes, and mops, plus four hooks for rags, gloves, and other small items. It mounts to the wall with the included screws to give you a new level of organization.

4 This Gadget That Makes Your Bath Deeper & More Soothing SlipX Solutions Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this overflow drain cover in your tub, and you’ll be able to enjoy a luxurious bath that’s several inches deeper, without the worry of water spilling onto the floor. The transparent cover temporarily installs over the existing overflow drain on the side of your tub using 12 small suction cups that create a tight seal.

5 These Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2- Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only do these satin pillowcases look luxurious on your bed, but the frictionless material reduces wear and tear on both your hair and your skin as you sleep — which means you’ll wake up with less breakage and fewer pillow creases. Available in 24 colors, these pillowcases have several advantages over their silk cousins in that they’re ultra-durable and machine wash beautifully. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

6 The Tiebacks That Hold Your Curtains With Magnets Pinowu Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Add these tiebacks to your curtains for an elegant touch that keeps them out of the way. Available in four colors — gold, gray, aqua, and pink — they feature pearl-topped tips with magnets that secure together. Much better than tiebacks that come down when you least expect it, these magnetic versions stay put until you remove them.

7 A Draft Stopper That’ll Lower Your A/C Bill Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lower your air-conditioning bill by slipping this bolster under your door to keep out drafts — as well as smoke, dust, and light. Available in 10 colors, it features large sponges that cozy up to both sides of your door. It sets up in just seconds and stays in place, and the cover is removable and machine-washable for fast and easy cleaning.

8 This Shower Caddy That Cuts Down On Clutter KINCMAX Shower Caddy Shelf with Hooks Amazon $22 See On Amazon All those bottles in your shower will finally have a home with this wall-mounted caddy to house your soaps, shampoos, and conditioners. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it features strong adhesive on the back that sticks to the wall without any hardware. It also offers four hooks for items like razors, washcloths, and other necessities.

9 The Powerful Scrubbers That Resist Odor & Germs Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubbers (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get better cleaning power than you’d get from your standards sponges with these silicone scrubbers that vanquish even baked-on food and stains. Plus, they resist germ buildup and smelly mildew whle leaving behind a fresh peach scent. They’re safe for use on everything from your fine china to your best cookware.

10 A Knee Pillow For More Comfortable Side Sleeping Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have gotten relief with this knee pillow that helps keep your spine — and whole body — in proper alignment while you sleep. It’s made from ventilated memory foam to keep air circulating, so you don’t overheat while getting tons of soft, body-molding support.

11 This Curtain Of Lights That Makes Any Room Magical Twinkle Star LED String Light Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon With hundreds of tiny LEDs that can be set to twinkle, flash, fade, or just shine steadily, this lighted curtain makes for a magical accent to any room or outdoor space. The waterproof curtain is simple to install, easy to control with a remote, and available in soft white and multicolored options. “Our bedroom feels cozy and lights look so sweet,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

12 A Hair Catcher That Keeps Your Drains Free & Clear LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Especially if you have long hair, you know that slow and blocked shower drains can be a real pain. This hair catcher keeps your strands from escaping down the drain while permitting water drainage, so you don’t shower in an inch of water. It’s made with rust-resistant stainless steel, along with silicone to keep it in place.

13 The Blanket That’s Designed To Keep You Cool Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made from special cooling fabric, this blanket is designed to dissipate your body heat, so you can stay cozy, without getting hot and sweaty. Available in six colors, it features a 100% cotton backing for all-season use and feels wonderful against your skin. “It actually works! It’s super cooling,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 51 x 67 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 86 inches

14 The Cult-Favorite Dishcloths With Rave Reviews SUPERSCANDI Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can’t log on to Amazon without coming across these Swedish dishcloths, and it’s no wonder: They’re incredibly absorbent and can do just about any job around the house, whether it’s scrubbing your dishes or scrubbing the bathtub. Plus, the reusable cloths can replace your paper towels, making them an eco-friendly buy — you can machine wash each one up to 50 times before it loses its oomph.

15 An Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts To The Wall iHave Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’ll be no more fighting over who left the cap off, who squeezed the tube from the bottom, or who made a blue slimy mess all over the sink once you mount this automatic toothpaste dispenser. It applies the perfect amount of paste every time and installs instantly with adhesive. It’s available in black, gray, and pink.

16 The Pants Hangers That Give You Back Some Closet Space DOIOWN S-Type Pants Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get so much more room in your closet while also getting a good look at what you have with these S-type pants hangers that have room for up to five pairs each. The three hangers are made from durable stainless steel, and they’re sturdy enough to hold even the heaviest garments.

17 These Suspenders That Hold Your Sheets Taut RayTour Bedsheet Fasteners (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night to discover you’re sleeping on a bare mattress with the bottom sheet wrapped around your legs. These clever suspender straps keep your sheets fastened so they’ll never pop off the bed again. Just attach them to each of the four corners of the sheet the next time you make up your bed.

18 The Dividers That Keep Your Shelves Organized Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from durable fabric on a sturdy steel frame, these shelf dividers are perfect for getting the top shelf of your bedroom closet finally whipped into shape. They keep stacks of sweaters neatly folded and collections of purses upright and un-crumpled. They slide right onto the shelf with the handy built-in “foot” for easy installation.

19 This Chopper That Makes Food Prep So Much Easier Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper Amazon $22 See On Amazon With three stainless steel dicing blades and a giant 8-cup collection container, this chopper gets all your food prep prep done in a flash, and will even help you ready ingredients for salsa and fruit salad on the fly. Simply choose the blade you want and push your chosen fruit or vegetable through with the easy-movement handle. All the pieces are top rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

20 A Shower Curtain Liner With Magnets To Keep The Water In LiBa Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s no fun when your shower curtain liner keeps blowing up against you’re just trying to get clean. It’s easy to avoid that with this shower curtain liner that has magnets along the bottom to weigh it down and keep it in place... which also means that water will be kept in the shower where it belongs. Available sizes: 36 x 72 inches, 72 x 72 inches, 72 x 84 inches

21 These Brushes That Clean Your Dryer Vent For More Efficiency Geniusidea Dryer Vent Cleaners (2- Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ever wondered why there’s still lint on your clothes even though you clean the lint filters religiously? It’s because there’s lint lurking beneath the lint filters — and these flexible brushes get into that space and clean it out. And besides keeping your clothes lint-free, they also maximize dryer performance, so your clothes dry faster.

22 A Mattress Pad Cover That’s Comfy & Cool oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $40 See On Amazon Designed to promote airflow around your body during sleep, this mattress pad cover can help keep you cool while adding a fluffy layer of comfort. The microfiber down-alternative filling is hypoallergenic, and the pad’s quilted design keeps it from shifting around. One reviewer wrote, “Cozy, cool, comfy! Perfect for what I need! I need to be kept cool and warm at the same time with a wicking type of coolness.” twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

23 A Luxurious Down-Alternative Comforter At A Budget-Friendly Price Linenspa Down-Alternative Microfiber Comforter Amazon $37 See On Amazon Give your bed a promotion with this fan-favorite down-alternative comforter that feels like straight up luxury — without the luxurious price tag. The box stitching keeps the fill in place, and the four corner loops make it easy to add your favorite duvet cover, but you can also just use the comforter on its own — it machine washes any time you need a refresh. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

24 These Storage Bags That Make It Easy To Get Organized WiseLife Storage Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Switch out wardrobes between seasons, store extra towels and linens, and keep beach and camping equipment at the ready with these storage bags. Made with non-woven fabric that’s water-, mold- and mildew-resistant, they have clear windows for conveniently viewing what’s inside. Plus, they’re equipped with sturdy reinforced handles for easy portability.

25 The Marble Contact Paper That Spruces Up Your Space practicalWs Removable Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Just because you rent, doesn’t mean you can’t give your space some upgrades — this removable contact paper makes it possible to add a cool design element at the drop of a hat. Feel like turning the bathroom from a bland white space into a marbled oasis? Now, it’s the work of a few minutes: Just peel and stick to any flat, clean surface for an authentic marble look.

26 This Bathtub Mat That’s Extra Long SlipX Solutions Extra-Long Bathtub Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Avoid slipping and falling in the shower with this bathtub mat that’s extra-long to cover most of the tub. Available in 14 colors, it has more than 200 suction cups that adhere securely to the floor to keep it in place. It’s also comfortable underfoot, and drains quickly, thanks to a design featuring dozens of holes to whisk surface water away. Available colors: 14

27 The Wool Dryer Balls That Prevent Wrinkles & Speed Drying Time S&T Wool Dryer Balls (6- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add these wool dryer balls to your next load of laundry, and they’ll keep your garments from wrinkling while also speeding up drying time by separating clothes as they tumble. They’re made from 100% New Zealand wool, and you can even add your favorite essential oils to infuse your clean clothes with a fresh scent.

28 These Candles That Set The Mood Without Flames Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Enjoy the atmosphere of candlelight without the smoke and danger of an open flame with these flameless candles that look so realistic. Available in three colors, this set includes pillar candles in a range of sizes for use together or on their own, and they all feature a realistic flicker function. They come with a remote control, so you can set timers and operate them from across the room.

29 The Lights That Make It Easy For You To See At Night Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Walk from your bed to the bathroom in the middle of the night — without stumbling — with these under-bed lights. The warm white glow is motion-activated, and the illumination is subtle enough to not wake up any sleeping partners. They’re backed with 3M adhesive, so they’re a breeze to install.

30 A Combo Spoon Rest & Pan Lid Holder iPstyle Pan Lid Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon This unique spoon rest also gives you a place for your pot or pan lid when you’re busy adjusting spices or doing a quick taste test. Made from stainless steel, the attractive piece blends in to any kitchen décor, and is the perfect way to keep your stove and countertop clean while you cook.

31 The Pillow With A Cooling Gel Side Classic Brands Reversible Cool Gel Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon The cool side of the pillow is always nice, but when you’re a hot sleeper, it’s an absolute must. Enter this reversible memory foam pillow that features a cool gel layer on one side that disperses heat and promotes airflow while you sleep. The hypoallergenic mesh cover only works to increase air circulation, and it’s removable for easy washing.

32 These Genius Gap Covers That Go Between Your Stove & Counter Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Have you ever stopped to think how much mess makes it to the floor between your stove and your countertop? Not ideal. Save yourself from having to pull out your stove for cleaning, and place these gap covers over that space between the stove and counter to keep crumbs and sauce from slipping through. They can be trimmed to size and come in black, clear, and white color options.

33 This Memory Foam Cushion For Long Hours On Your Computer ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon You probably spend a lot of sitting (especially if you work at a computer), and this memory foam cushion can help you pass those hours more comfortably by taking the pressure off of your tailbone and hips. Contoured to fit the curves of your body, it comes with a velour cover that’s removable for easy cleaning. Bring this on long road trips and to sports games, too

34 These Eraser Sponges That Clean Anything & Everything STK Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These eraser sponges pads are made from dense melamine, which can clean anything from pots and pans to scuffed walls, dirty shoes, and greasy stoves. They’re extra-thick for long-lasting cleaning power, and the affordable pack comes with 10 sponges.

35 The Bedside Caddy That Keeps Your Must-Haves Within Reach Hyness Bedside Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you have a small library piled up on your bed. This bedside caddy keeps your books and magazines — as well as your remotes, phone, and everything else — close by without junking up your bed. It’s made with thick felt and tucks right in under your mattress.

36 These Furniture Leg Covers That Protect Your Carpet DIY Doctor Carpet Savers (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These furniture leg “coasters” distribute weight evenly and are designed with spikes on the bottoms to prevent indentations and damage to your carpet. Since they’re clear, they don’t take away from the design of your furniture, and each set comes with eight.

37 The Fuzz Remover That Makes Your Clothes Look Brand New Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your clothes will always look brand new after using this fabric shaver to remove lint, fuzz, and pilling. This unique manual shaver works without batteries and features three interchangeable edges, so you can tackle any imperfection. Use it on furniture and other upholstered items, too.

38 This Anti-Fatigue Mat For Long Hours Of Standing HappyTrends Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Standing chores like washing dishes, cooking, or even working at an elevated desk are made much easier with this anti-fatigue mat. Made from soft but supportive gel foam, it takes pressure off your joints, cushions your feet, and helps improve posture. Available sizes: 3

39 A Turntable Made From Natural Acacia Lipper Acacia Wood Turntable Amazon $19 See On Amazon Crafted from beautiful acacia wood, this turntable can be used as a lazy Susan on your table (or counter) for storing spices, napkins, and other essentials. A ball bearing system makes for easy rotation, and the lip around the edge ensures nothing will fall off when you spin it.

40 The Paper Towel Holder That Attaches Just About Anywhere Numola Paper Towel Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stainless paper towel holder frees up counter space, so you have more room for meal prep while still having your towels right there at the ready. Made from stainless steel, it attaches to the underside of any cabinet using the included bracket and anti-skid silicone strips.

41 This Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Out The Bugs Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t fret if you don’t have a screen door where you need one — just install this door that’s magnetic and comes with everything you need to install it in just minutes. Two panels of heavy-duty mesh meet in the middle with a line of magnets that stay closed until you want to get in or out, and it keeps out bugs and other pests like a charm.

42 A 3-Tier Organizer That Saves Space In The Pantry YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon I’m a big fan of anything that adds vertical storage space — and this three-tier box organizer fits the bill. The perfect way to get a little room back in your pantry, it has three shelves for storing foil, wrap, trash bags, and more. The top tier even has raised sides to keep anything from falling off.

43 This Closet Rod That Adds Another Level Of Hanging Space Simple Housware Closet Hanging Rod Amazon $15 See On Amazon This hanging closet rod is such a clever way to get twice as much space. It hooks over your existing closet rod, giving you whole extra level for hanging shirts, blouses, and pants. The best part? You can adjust the height and width for a perfect fit.

44 A Plant-Based Soap That Cleans Cast Iron Caron & Doucet Cast Iron Soap Amazon $12 See On Amazon The eternal question: How to clean your cast iron cookware without stripping the seasoning? The answer: this cast iron soap with a 4.7-star overall rating. The gentle plant-based cleaner is made with Castile soap and coconut oil — just apply 2 tablespoons, rub in with a microfiber cloth, and let sit for 30 minutes.