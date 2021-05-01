50 Cheap Home Products People Call Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

Sometimes, the coolest stuff you can get for your home is also the cheapest. Granted, finding these affordable products can be like finding a unicorn; that’s why I always like to check Amazon first. Not only do they have tons of cheap home products, but many even have thousands of positive reviews from shoppers who can’t believe their luck finding such steals. But don’t worry: If you don’t know where to start, I’ve gathered some of the best products for you right here.

And if you’re still skeptical, let me direct your attention to the miniature donut maker I’ve made sure to include. With more than 2,000 four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that shoppers can’t get enough of making — and decorating — their own donuts. Or, if you’re looking for something functional instead of fun, there’s also a broom holder with more than 22,000 positive reviews. Many raved about how easy it is to install, with one writing, “Love, love, love the organization. I can fit so much with this! Very easy to attach.”

No matter what you’re in the market for, there are tons of affordable home products on Amazon — and with so many positive reviews, it’s no wonder people are calling these the most amazing finds of the year.

1 The Sponge Holder With Space For Extra Scrubbers GOOD TO GOOD Silicone Sink Organizer Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sponges, scrubbers, a bottle of soap — this caddy has room for all of it. The grooves on the bottom help keep your items from shifting around, and they also elevate utensils away from mess if you choose to use it as a spoon rest. Choose from two colors: gray or black.

2 A Mini Rice Cooker That’s Surprisingly Versatile Dash Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not in the mood for rice? You can still use this rice cooker to make oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, and more. It’s the perfect size for cramped kitchens, as well as single-serve meals. And since inner bowl is coated with nonstick, it’s also a breeze to clean.

3 This Roll-Up Drying Rack That Helps Save Space Urwanti Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Most dish racks are bulky, whereas this one rolls out over your sink to help save you space. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, and the grippy silicone tips at both ends help it stay in place. Roll it out whenever you need to dry dishes and then roll it up when you’re done.

4 These Bins That Help You Sort Out Your Fridge kapebow Stackable Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon My fridge was always a mess of loose veggies and other ingredients — until I grabbed myself a set of organizer bins like this. Each bin is BPA-free as well as transparent, making it easy to see what’s inside. Plus, you can even stack them on top of each other to save space.

5 The Mixing Bowls Made From Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (6-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some mixing bowls, these ones are made from tough stainless steel — and they’re also ergonomically designed for drip-free pouring. They’re durable, shatterproof, and suitable for everything from kneading dough to whipping cream.

6 A Gadget That Whips Up Deliciously Frothed Milk Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to upgrade your morning cup of joe? Search no further than this milk frother. Not only does it add delicious froth to your coffee, but the ultra-quiet motor is also powerful enough to whip up egg whites.

7 These Cutting Mats That Roll Up So You Can Transfer Food Easier Simply Genius Extra Thick Cutting Boards (8 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only do these cutting mats make it easy to help prevent cross-contamination (since there are eight of them), but you can also curl the sides up to funnel your ingredients with minimal spillage while transferring your food. Plus, each one is completely BPA-free.

8 A Knife Sharpener That Reviewers Adore KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon With more than 55,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, this knife sharpener is beloved by reviewers for a reason. Not only does the patented edge grip feature prevent your blades from dragging across your counters as you pull them through, but the nonslip base also helps keep it in place.

9 The Food Thermometer That’s Easy To Read 153 Digital Touchscreen Food Thermometer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re checking your oven roast or grilling burgers, this thermometer can help you make sure your proteins are cooked thoroughly. The large LCD screen is backlit, making it easy to read — and the alarm feature even lets you know when your food is done.

10 A Mini Waffle Maker That Gets Breakfast Made Quickly Nostalgia MyMini Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon On busy mornings where you’re rushing out the door, you’ll be glad you grabbed this miniature waffle maker. It heats up in just a few minutes so that you can get breakfast made quickly, while the non-stick heating plates keep your meal from getting stuck.

11 This Coffee Grinder Made With Stainless Steel Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s nothing that gets my morning going like a cup of freshly-ground coffee, which is why I have a grinder like this one. The blades are made from stainless steel that powers through tough coffee beans, spices, nuts, and more. Plus, the removable grinding chamber makes for easy cleaning.

12 A Small Fan To Help You Stay Cool Honeywell Air Circulator Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your home office is getting a little stuffy, just turn on this fan. It’s small enough to fit on your desk, yet powerful enough that you can feel the breeze from more than 25 feet away. And unlike some fans, this one runs at an ultra-quiet level.

13 These Storage Bags For Blankets & More Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon When the seasons change and you have to switch out your bedding, make sure you’ve got these storage bags on hand. They’re large enough for blankets and comforters, while the reinforced seams won’t let them bottom out if you’re carrying them. Plus, the zipper is even made from stainless steel — not plastic.

14 A Clothing Steamer That Fits In Your Suitcase Hilife Garment Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though this steamer is small enough to fit in your suitcase, it’s so powerful that it can produce up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. The 9-foot power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets, and the window on the side lets you see how much water is left.

15 The Hand Mixer With A Snap-On Storage Case Hamilton Beach Electric Hand Mixer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of losing all your attachments? Not only does this mixer feature a snap-on storage case that keeps everything together, but the speed is also adjustable up to six levels. And with a built-in groove that lets you balance it against bowls, it can even help prevent drippy messes.

16 A Smart Plug That Won’t Block The Second Outlet Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon All of my smart plugs block the second outlet in my walls, which makes me wish I’d bought this smart plug instead. The rectangular shape allows you to access your second outlet, while the downloadable app lets you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home. And since it’s compatible with Alexa, you can even control some devices using voice commands.

17 This Shower Head That Filters Impurities Nosame Filter Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon If the water in your home is hardened with impurities, you might want to try using a filtered shower head like this one. Not only can softening your water help soften your skin and hair, but this shower head in particular features a high-pressure design that can reduce your water usage by up to 30%. What’s not to love?

18 A Pair Of Reusable Baking Mats That Help You Save Money Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of relying on wasteful parchment paper or sprays, save yourself some money with these reusable baking mats. Each one is made from nonstick silicone that also works great for rolling out doughs — and since they’re oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to worry about melting.

19 The Toothbrush Holder That’ll Match Any Bathroom Famistar Electric Toothbrush Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s not always easy to find small accessories that match your decor — but this toothbrush holder is so neutral that it can pair with nearly any style. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel that won’t rust over time, and there are six slots in total: four for toothbrushes, as well as two for toothpaste.

20 A Personal Blender That Cuts Down On Mess Cincred Personal Blender Amazon $25 See On Amazon Since the blending jar transforms into a to-go cup, this blender helps save you mess and time on busy mornings. The powerful motor easily whips up smoothies, milkshakes, marinades, and more. Plus, reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to clean.”

21 This Wine Opener That Does The Work For You Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of struggling with that cork? Allow this electric wine opener to do all the work for you. One set of batteries (which aren’t included) lasts for up to 100 bottles of wine — and the ergonomic grip is designed to fit all types of traditional wine bottles.

22 A Rapid Egg Cooker That Gets Breakfast Made Quick Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of rushing out the door with an empty stomach, let this rapid egg cooker whip up a quick breakfast. It can soft, medium, or hard boil up to six eggs faster than the stovetop — and it can even cook poached or scrambled eggs, as well as omelets.

23 These Knives That Come With A Sleek Block Wanbasion Kitchen Knife Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only are these knives made from scratch-resistant stainless steel, but they also come with their own sleek acrylic block, as well as a small knife sharpener. Many reviewers wrote about how sharp the blades are right out of the box — and they even come in three colors: purple, black, or blue.

24 A Heated Coaster That Keeps Coffee Warm nicelucky Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Coffee, tea, hot chocolate — this heated coaster is great for all of them. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and the automatic shut-off function kicks in after four hours to help keep you safe. Plus, it’s also spill-resistant.

25 The Popcorn Maker That Melts Butter While You Wait Dash Popcorn Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some kernels to this popcorn maker, then put a dollop of butter in the warming tray built into the top. The butter will melt as your kernels pop, and it’s so powerful that it can make up to eight cups of popcorn in just a few minutes.Pick from three colors: red, white, or aqua.

26 A Coffee Maker That’s Easy To Use Elite Gourmet Single-Serve Compact Coffee Maker Amazon $24 See On Amazon This coffee maker only has one button — that’s how simple it is to brew your morning cup of joe. The compact size makes it perfect for single servings, yet it’s still tall enough that you can brew directly into travel mugs. And unlike many coffee makers, this one does come with its own travel mug.

27 These Sprayer Bottles Made With Sleek Glass Yahuhu Oil Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only are these sprayer bottles made from sleek, lead-free glass, but the drip-free spout also helps keep your kitchen clean. They’re great for dressing pans, adding oil to marinades, or even drizzling it over salads — and the lids are even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

28 A Countertop Grill That Siphons Away Grease George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Grill Amazon $22 See On Amazon With an angled design that helps siphon away grease while your food cooks, this countertop grill helps keep your meals from turning into soggy messes. The heating plates are nonstick, and the drip tray is even safe to put into the dishwasher.

29 The Gadget That Whips Up Delicious Paninis Brentwood Panini Press and Sandwich Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grill amazing paninis in minutes using this non-stick panini and sandwich maker. The press has an easy locking handle that makes it simple to carry and it can cook up to two sandwiches at once.

30 A Charcuterie Board Made From 100% Acacia Wood Choosy Chef Magnetic Charcuterie Board with Serving Utensils Amazon $30 See On Amazon Acacia wood is naturally water-resistant, which means this charcuterie board can withstand daily washings without risk of warping. Each order comes with three serving utensils that attach to the back using built-in magnets, and it’s available in two finishes: brushed gold or copper.

31 This Donut Maker That’s Fun For The Whole Family Dash Mini Donut Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever wish you could wake up to fresh donuts in the morning? This miniature donut maker can make those wishes a reality — and decorating them can even become a fun activity for the whole family. It’s able to make up to seven donuts at a time, while the nonstick cooking plates make it easy to pop them out.

32 A Mop Holder With Space For Tools & More Home- It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Golf clubs, shovels, mops, brooms — this holder can handle all of it and more. There’s space for up to 11 tools, as well as hooks in-between the slots where you can hang everything from keys to scrubbers. Plus, each slot can securely more than 7 pounds.

33 The Makeup Organizer Made From Chic Acrylic Masirs Amazon $16 See On Amazon With space for brushes, lipsticks, perfumes, jewelry, and more, this makeup organizer is a must-have for cluttered vanities. It’s made from clear acrylic that pairs effortlessly with any style — and one reviewer even raved that it “isn't so big that it's obnoxious on my limited bathroom counter space, like a lot of other organizers.”

34 A Shower Caddy With A Space For Your Soap Bars SimpleHouseware Hanging Shower Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Unlike some shower caddies, this one features a dedicated space for a bar of soap — and the aerated design helps prevent it from becoming scummy. It’s made from tough steel with a rust-resistant chrome finish, while the hooks on the bottom are perfect for scrubbers.

35 These Shelves That Fit Perfectly Into Corners TuoxinEM Corner Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for ways you can utilize wasted space in your home? Search no further than these corner shelves. They’re perfect for any room — from the kitchen to your bathroom — and the moisture-proof material they’re made from shouldn’t deteriorate in high humidity.

36 A Rolling Cart That Fits Into Tight Spaces EXILOT Slim Storage Cart Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slide this rolling cart next to your toilet, or even roll it into that tight space between your washer and dryer for some hidden storage. It’s made from a combination of high-quality plastic and stainless steel, while the easy-glide caster wheels move smoothly across the floor.

37 These Lip Gloss Organizers With Space For Dozens Of Tubes byAlegory Lip Gloss Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon With enough space for up to 48 tubes of lip gloss, these organizers are must-haves if you own a ton of shades. They’re designed to fit taller glosses and lipsticks. Plus, they’re made from thick acrylic — and the rounded edges make it a smooth addition to your vanity.

38 A Board That Helps You Fold Shirts BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wished your shelves could look as neat as the ones at the stores, make sure to take a look at this folding board. You can use it to fold tees, sweaters, pants, dresses, or nearly any other type of garment. Plus, it makes laundry a lot more fun than it actually is.

39 The Sheets Made From Silky Satin DECOLURE Satin Sheets (4-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Breathable and silky-soft, these satin sheets give your bedroom a luxurious upgrade at an affordable price. The fitted sheet is designed to stay put all night long — even if you’re a rough sleeper — and they’re available in a variety of colors. Choose from grey, pink, purple, navy, and more. Available sizes: Twin — King

40 A Fabric Shaver That Helps Refresh Tired Garments Bymore Fabric Shaver Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your sweaters or your upholstery are pilling, this shaver can help trim any excess so that they look good as almost-new. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel, and the shaving height is adjustable so that it’s suitable for use on nearly any type of garment.

41 These Organizers For Cluttered Underwear Drawers Simple Houseware Drawer Organizers (4-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Socks, scarves, underwear, bras — these bins are an easy way to keep all of them neatly organized. Not only are they mold-proof, but one reviewer even raved that “these organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back.” You’ll get four different organizers to keep various pieces of clothing neat in your drawer.

42 These Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps That Are Eco-Friendly Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unlike plastic wrap or foil, these food wraps are made from organic cotton that’s been coated with sustainably-harvested beeswax, making them biodegradable upon disposal. You can also wash and reuse them multiple times — and each one lasts for up to a full year.

43 A Throw Blanket You Can Snuggle Under Year-Round GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from high-quality micro-plush fleece, this throw blanket is cozy enough for the cold winter months, yet lightweight enough for cooler summer nights. Choose from a variety of colors, including emerald, orange, mustard, and more.

44 The 2-Tiered Lazy Susan That Adds Storage To Cabinets Copco Tiered Lazy Susan Amazon $13 See On Amazon Having trouble reaching everything in your cabinets? Just put everything on this lazy Susan, then give it a spin whenever you want something from the back. The nonskid top won’t let your items go flying, and there’s even a rimmed edge for extra security.

45 This Bath Towel That’s Really, Really Big American Soft Linen Oversized Turkish Bath Towel Amazon $30 See On Amazon Large enough to fit about three people (at 40 by 80 inches), this bath towel isn’t just huge — it’s also made from ring-spun cotton that’s oh-so soft. The hems are double-stitched to prevent fraying, there are more than 10 colors to choose from: burgundy, canary, malibu, and more.

46 A Bath Mat Made From Soft Chenille Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Step out of your shower and onto this ultra-soft bath mat. The chenille fibers have a high pile that help cushion your feet, while the nonslip back helps keep you safe from accidental falls. Choose from more than 20 colors and seven sizes.

47 The Mattress Topper Made From Cooling Gel Foam ZINUS Swirl Gel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only can this mattress topper help extend the life of your mattress, but it’s also made from premium, high-density memory foam that is infused with cooling gel to help cushion your hips and shoulders and regulate your body temperature. It comes in five mattress sizes and four thickness levels.

48 These Gloves That Help Prevent Cooking-Related Cuts NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re a little clumsy when it comes to knives, you might want to grab a pair of these cut-resistant gloves. They’re made from super-durable material that’s four times stronger than leather — and they also work great when tackling DIY projects.

49 This Veggie Slicer That Comes With 6 Different Blades Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can save a ton of time in the kitchen by using this mandoline — and with six interchangeable blades, you can even spiralize, grate, or even shred your ingredients. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel, while the container on the bottom collects everything until you’re ready to cook.