50 Cheap Home Products People Call Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

Sometimes, the coolest stuff you can get for your home is also the cheapest. Granted, finding these affordable products can be like finding a unicorn; that’s why I always like to check Amazon first. Not only do they have tons of
cheap home products, but many even have thousands of positive reviews from shoppers who can’t believe their luck finding such steals. But don’t worry: If you don’t know where to start, I’ve gathered some of the best products for you right here.
And if you’re still skeptical, let me direct your attention to the
miniature donut maker I’ve made sure to include. With more than 2,000 four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that shoppers can’t get enough of making — and decorating — their own donuts. Or, if you’re looking for something functional instead of fun, there’s also a broom holder with more than 22,000 positive reviews. Many raved about how easy it is to install, with one writing, “Love, love, love the organization. I can fit so much with this! Very easy to attach.”
No matter what you’re in the market for, there are tons of
affordable home products on Amazon — and with so many positive reviews, it’s no wonder people are calling these the most amazing finds of the year. 1 The Sponge Holder With Space For Extra Scrubbers
Sponges, scrubbers, a bottle of soap —
this caddy has room for all of it. The grooves on the bottom help keep your items from shifting around, and they also elevate utensils away from mess if you choose to use it as a spoon rest. Choose from two colors: gray or black. 2 A Mini Rice Cooker That’s Surprisingly Versatile
Not in the mood for rice? You can still use
this rice cooker to make oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, and more. It’s the perfect size for cramped kitchens, as well as single-serve meals. And since inner bowl is coated with nonstick, it’s also a breeze to clean. 3 This Roll-Up Drying Rack That Helps Save Space
Most dish racks are bulky, whereas
this one rolls out over your sink to help save you space. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, and the grippy silicone tips at both ends help it stay in place. Roll it out whenever you need to dry dishes and then roll it up when you’re done. 4 These Bins That Help You Sort Out Your Fridge
My fridge was always a mess of loose veggies and other ingredients — until I grabbed myself a set of organizer bins
like this. Each bin is BPA-free as well as transparent, making it easy to see what’s inside. Plus, you can even stack them on top of each other to save space. 5 The Mixing Bowls Made From Stainless Steel
Unlike some mixing bowls,
these ones are made from tough stainless steel — and they’re also ergonomically designed for drip-free pouring. They’re durable, shatterproof, and suitable for everything from kneading dough to whipping cream. 6 A Gadget That Whips Up Deliciously Frothed Milk
Looking for an easy way to upgrade your morning cup of joe? Search no further than
this milk frother. Not only does it add delicious froth to your coffee, but the ultra-quiet motor is also powerful enough to whip up egg whites. 7 These Cutting Mats That Roll Up So You Can Transfer Food Easier
Not only do
these cutting mats make it easy to help prevent cross-contamination (since there are eight of them), but you can also curl the sides up to funnel your ingredients with minimal spillage while transferring your food. Plus, each one is completely BPA-free. 8 A Knife Sharpener That Reviewers Adore
With more than 55,000 positive four- and five-star reviews,
this knife sharpener is beloved by reviewers for a reason. Not only does the patented edge grip feature prevent your blades from dragging across your counters as you pull them through, but the nonslip base also helps keep it in place. 9 The Food Thermometer That’s Easy To Read
Whether you’re checking your oven roast or grilling burgers,
this thermometer can help you make sure your proteins are cooked thoroughly. The large LCD screen is backlit, making it easy to read — and the alarm feature even lets you know when your food is done. 10 A Mini Waffle Maker That Gets Breakfast Made Quickly
On busy mornings where you’re rushing out the door, you’ll be glad you grabbed this
miniature waffle maker. It heats up in just a few minutes so that you can get breakfast made quickly, while the non-stick heating plates keep your meal from getting stuck. 11 This Coffee Grinder Made With Stainless Steel
There’s nothing that gets my morning going like a cup of freshly-ground coffee, which is why I have a grinder like
this one. The blades are made from stainless steel that powers through tough coffee beans, spices, nuts, and more. Plus, the removable grinding chamber makes for easy cleaning. 12 A Small Fan To Help You Stay Cool
When your home office is getting a little stuffy, just turn on
this fan. It’s small enough to fit on your desk, yet powerful enough that you can feel the breeze from more than 25 feet away. And unlike some fans, this one runs at an ultra-quiet level. 13 These Storage Bags For Blankets & More
When the seasons change and you have to switch out your bedding, make sure you’ve got
these storage bags on hand. They’re large enough for blankets and comforters, while the reinforced seams won’t let them bottom out if you’re carrying them. Plus, the zipper is even made from stainless steel — not plastic. 14 A Clothing Steamer That Fits In Your Suitcase
Even though
this steamer is small enough to fit in your suitcase, it’s so powerful that it can produce up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. The 9-foot power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets, and the window on the side lets you see how much water is left. 15 The Hand Mixer With A Snap-On Storage Case
Tired of losing all your attachments? Not only does
this mixer feature a snap-on storage case that keeps everything together, but the speed is also adjustable up to six levels. And with a built-in groove that lets you balance it against bowls, it can even help prevent drippy messes. 16 A Smart Plug That Won’t Block The Second Outlet
All of my smart plugs block the second outlet in my walls, which makes me wish I’d bought
this smart plug instead. The rectangular shape allows you to access your second outlet, while the downloadable app lets you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home. And since it’s compatible with Alexa, you can even control some devices using voice commands. 17 This Shower Head That Filters Impurities
If the water in your home is hardened with impurities, you might want to try using a filtered shower head like
this one. Not only can softening your water help soften your skin and hair, but this shower head in particular features a high-pressure design that can reduce your water usage by up to 30%. What’s not to love? 18 A Pair Of Reusable Baking Mats That Help You Save Money
Instead of relying on wasteful parchment paper or sprays, save yourself some money with
these reusable baking mats. Each one is made from nonstick silicone that also works great for rolling out doughs — and since they’re oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to worry about melting. 19 The Toothbrush Holder That’ll Match Any Bathroom
It’s not always easy to find small accessories that match your decor — but
this toothbrush holder is so neutral that it can pair with nearly any style. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel that won’t rust over time, and there are six slots in total: four for toothbrushes, as well as two for toothpaste. 20 A Personal Blender That Cuts Down On Mess
Since the blending jar transforms into a to-go cup,
this blender helps save you mess and time on busy mornings. The powerful motor easily whips up smoothies, milkshakes, marinades, and more. Plus, reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to clean.” 21 This Wine Opener That Does The Work For You
Tired of struggling with that cork? Allow
this electric wine opener to do all the work for you. One set of batteries (which aren’t included) lasts for up to 100 bottles of wine — and the ergonomic grip is designed to fit all types of traditional wine bottles. 22 A Rapid Egg Cooker That Gets Breakfast Made Quick
Instead of rushing out the door with an empty stomach, let
this rapid egg cooker whip up a quick breakfast. It can soft, medium, or hard boil up to six eggs faster than the stovetop — and it can even cook poached or scrambled eggs, as well as omelets. 23 These Knives That Come With A Sleek Block
Not only are
these knives made from scratch-resistant stainless steel, but they also come with their own sleek acrylic block, as well as a small knife sharpener. Many reviewers wrote about how sharp the blades are right out of the box — and they even come in three colors: purple, black, or blue. 24 A Heated Coaster That Keeps Coffee Warm
Coffee, tea, hot chocolate —
this heated coaster is great for all of them. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and the automatic shut-off function kicks in after four hours to help keep you safe. Plus, it’s also spill-resistant. 25 The Popcorn Maker That Melts Butter While You Wait
Add some kernels to
this popcorn maker, then put a dollop of butter in the warming tray built into the top. The butter will melt as your kernels pop, and it’s so powerful that it can make up to eight cups of popcorn in just a few minutes.Pick from three colors: red, white, or aqua. 26 A Coffee Maker That’s Easy To Use
This
coffee maker only has one button — that’s how simple it is to brew your morning cup of joe. The compact size makes it perfect for single servings, yet it’s still tall enough that you can brew directly into travel mugs. And unlike many coffee makers, this one does come with its own travel mug. 27 These Sprayer Bottles Made With Sleek Glass
Not only are
these sprayer bottles made from sleek, lead-free glass, but the drip-free spout also helps keep your kitchen clean. They’re great for dressing pans, adding oil to marinades, or even drizzling it over salads — and the lids are even made from rust-resistant stainless steel. 28 A Countertop Grill That Siphons Away Grease
With an angled design that helps siphon away grease while your food cooks, this
countertop grill helps keep your meals from turning into soggy messes. The heating plates are nonstick, and the drip tray is even safe to put into the dishwasher. 29 The Gadget That Whips Up Delicious Paninis
Grill amazing paninis in minutes using this non-stick
panini and sandwich maker. The press has an easy locking handle that makes it simple to carry and it can cook up to two sandwiches at once. 30 A Charcuterie Board Made From 100% Acacia Wood
Acacia wood is naturally water-resistant, which means
this charcuterie board can withstand daily washings without risk of warping. Each order comes with three serving utensils that attach to the back using built-in magnets, and it’s available in two finishes: brushed gold or copper. 31 This Donut Maker That’s Fun For The Whole Family
Ever wish you could wake up to fresh donuts in the morning?
This miniature donut maker can make those wishes a reality — and decorating them can even become a fun activity for the whole family. It’s able to make up to seven donuts at a time, while the nonstick cooking plates make it easy to pop them out. 32 A Mop Holder With Space For Tools & More
Golf clubs, shovels, mops, brooms —
this holder can handle all of it and more. There’s space for up to 11 tools, as well as hooks in-between the slots where you can hang everything from keys to scrubbers. Plus, each slot can securely more than 7 pounds. 33 The Makeup Organizer Made From Chic Acrylic
With space for brushes, lipsticks, perfumes, jewelry, and more,
this makeup organizer is a must-have for cluttered vanities. It’s made from clear acrylic that pairs effortlessly with any style — and one reviewer even raved that it “isn't so big that it's obnoxious on my limited bathroom counter space, like a lot of other organizers.” 34 A Shower Caddy With A Space For Your Soap Bars
Unlike some shower caddies,
this one features a dedicated space for a bar of soap — and the aerated design helps prevent it from becoming scummy. It’s made from tough steel with a rust-resistant chrome finish, while the hooks on the bottom are perfect for scrubbers. 35 These Shelves That Fit Perfectly Into Corners
Looking for ways you can utilize wasted space in your home? Search no further than
these corner shelves. They’re perfect for any room — from the kitchen to your bathroom — and the moisture-proof material they’re made from shouldn’t deteriorate in high humidity. 36 A Rolling Cart That Fits Into Tight Spaces
Slide
this rolling cart next to your toilet, or even roll it into that tight space between your washer and dryer for some hidden storage. It’s made from a combination of high-quality plastic and stainless steel, while the easy-glide caster wheels move smoothly across the floor. 37 These Lip Gloss Organizers With Space For Dozens Of Tubes
With enough space for up to 48 tubes of lip gloss,
these organizers are must-haves if you own a ton of shades. They’re designed to fit taller glosses and lipsticks. Plus, they’re made from thick acrylic — and the rounded edges make it a smooth addition to your vanity. 38 A Board That Helps You Fold Shirts
If you’ve ever wished your shelves could look as neat as the ones at the stores, make sure to take a look at
this folding board. You can use it to fold tees, sweaters, pants, dresses, or nearly any other type of garment. Plus, it makes laundry a lot more fun than it actually is. 39 The Sheets Made From Silky Satin
Breathable and silky-soft,
these satin sheets give your bedroom a luxurious upgrade at an affordable price. The fitted sheet is designed to stay put all night long — even if you’re a rough sleeper — and they’re available in a variety of colors. Choose from grey, pink, purple, navy, and more. Available sizes: Twin — King 40 A Fabric Shaver That Helps Refresh Tired Garments
Whether your sweaters or your upholstery are pilling,
this shaver can help trim any excess so that they look good as almost-new. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel, and the shaving height is adjustable so that it’s suitable for use on nearly any type of garment. 41 These Organizers For Cluttered Underwear Drawers
Socks, scarves, underwear, bras —
these bins are an easy way to keep all of them neatly organized. Not only are they mold-proof, but one reviewer even raved that “these organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back.” You’ll get four different organizers to keep various pieces of clothing neat in your drawer. 42 These Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps That Are Eco-Friendly
Unlike plastic wrap or foil,
these food wraps are made from organic cotton that’s been coated with sustainably-harvested beeswax, making them biodegradable upon disposal. You can also wash and reuse them multiple times — and each one lasts for up to a full year. 43 A Throw Blanket You Can Snuggle Under Year-Round
Made from high-quality micro-plush fleece,
this throw blanket is cozy enough for the cold winter months, yet lightweight enough for cooler summer nights. Choose from a variety of colors, including emerald, orange, mustard, and more. 44 The 2-Tiered Lazy Susan That Adds Storage To Cabinets
Having trouble reaching everything in your cabinets? Just put everything on
this lazy Susan, then give it a spin whenever you want something from the back. The nonskid top won’t let your items go flying, and there’s even a rimmed edge for extra security. 45 This Bath Towel That’s Really, Really Big
Large enough to fit about three people (at 40 by 80 inches),
this bath towel isn’t just huge — it’s also made from ring-spun cotton that’s oh-so soft. The hems are double-stitched to prevent fraying, there are more than 10 colors to choose from: burgundy, canary, malibu, and more. 46 A Bath Mat Made From Soft Chenille
Step out of your shower and onto
this ultra-soft bath mat. The chenille fibers have a high pile that help cushion your feet, while the nonslip back helps keep you safe from accidental falls. Choose from more than 20 colors and seven sizes. 47 The Mattress Topper Made From Cooling Gel Foam
Not only can this
mattress topper help extend the life of your mattress, but it’s also made from premium, high-density memory foam that is infused with cooling gel to help cushion your hips and shoulders and regulate your body temperature. It comes in five mattress sizes and four thickness levels. 48 These Gloves That Help Prevent Cooking-Related Cuts
If you’re a little clumsy when it comes to knives, you might want to grab a pair of
these cut-resistant gloves. They’re made from super-durable material that’s four times stronger than leather — and they also work great when tackling DIY projects. 49 This Veggie Slicer That Comes With 6 Different Blades
You can save a ton of time in the kitchen by using
this mandoline — and with six interchangeable blades, you can even spiralize, grate, or even shred your ingredients. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel, while the container on the bottom collects everything until you’re ready to cook. 50 A Splatter Guard That Won’t Make Food Soggy
Whereas some splatter guards trap condensation,
this one has an open-air design that allows fried food to stay crispy. It’s made to fit 10-inch pans — and it’ll even stop food from spilling over the sides of the pan while you’re stirring.