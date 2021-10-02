48 Cheap Things That Are Super Comfortable & Look Expensive

Being a smart shopper isn’t necessarily about spending the least amount of money, but rather finding budget-friendly items that look like they cost a lot more. Back in the dark ages (aka the days before online shopping), finding good deals took a lot of effort. Lucky for us, we can now easily find comfortable, cheap items on Amazon that seem way more expensive than they are.

First, giving your home a luxurious feel doesn’t have to cost a fortune. In fact, there are plenty of small additions you can make to elevate the look and feel of your living space. These crisp organic cotton bed sheets have a luxe hotel quality, and this pair of faux fur couch covers make a bold statement that’ll turn your living room into a ski lodge.

In terms of wardrobe, I believe you can never have too many versatile, well-made staples — especially when you find them for an amazing price. A waffle-knit cardigan can be layered over T-shirts, dresses, blouses, and more. When the weather gets cooler, this timeless plaid scarf will keep you cozy and looking like a million bucks. Not to mention, it also doubles as a blanket — perfect for keeping warm when you travel.

All of the items below are basically guaranteed to infuse an extra bit of comfort into your everyday routine – just ask the thousands of customers who have already given them rave reviews. Yes, these cozy Amazon products look expensive, but they’re actually surprisingly affordable.

1 These Soft Hand Towels Made Of Luxe Egyptian Cotton White Classic Luxury White Hand Towels (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here is a set of six luxurious hand towels that will make you feel like you actually live at a spa or fancy hotel. Made from an Egyptian cotton, the absorbent towels are super soft to the touch. Place them in the bathroom, the guest room, or even your gym bag. Choose from a crisp white color, a deep burgundy, navy blue, and more. Available colors: 13

2 Some Wide-Leg Pants Made From Cashmere SANGTREE Women's Cashmere Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-soft cashmere and Tencel blend, these pants are the piece of loungewear your wardrobe is missing. The high-waisted pants have a slightly flared leg, similar to a yoga pant, and there’s an elastic and drawstring closure at the top, keeping them securely in place. Two side slits provide extra airflow by your ankles. Pair them with a sweater or a long-sleeve tee for a comfy look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

3 This Full-Length Robe Made From Silky Satin SIORO Long Silk Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a robe that feels like silk without the lofty price tag, look no further. This full-length robe is made from a polyester satin material that drapes around your body, falling all the way down past your calves. With a wide kimono sleeve and a tie-front, the relaxed robe is perfect for lounging around the house. It comes in several pretty pastel shades, as well as deeper colors like burgundy and navy Available colors: 15

4 A Pair Of Open-Toe Slippers That Are So Plush Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a cross-band top and memory foam cushioned soles, these slippers strike the perfect balance between cute and cozy. They’re made of a plush fleece material that feels super soft on your feet. The durable rubber soles keep you from sliding on the floor, while the open-toe design allows your skin to breathe. “They are amazing. So comfortable. I haven’t taken them off my feet,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10

Available colors: 8

5 These Stylish Faux Fur Couch Covers Carvapet Soft Fluffy Faux Fur Couch Cover (Set of 2) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Make a statement in your living room with this pair of fuzzy couch covers made from faux fur. They come in several colors, including natural-looking gray, white, and black — as well as unconventional pink and burgundy. The high-pile pieces can also be placed on the floor as area rugs, or draped over chairs as cushions. Available colors: 15

6 This Waffle-Knit Cardigan That’s So Relaxed YIBOCK Waffle-Knit Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Perfect for those slightly chilly days, this waffle-knit cardigan has a loose fit and three-quarter-length sleeves, providing a light layer of warmth without feeling too bulky. Pair it with jeans and a tee, a sundress, or even a swimsuit for a laid-back look that’s still chic. Choose from several subdued shades, including dusty blue and mauve red. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

7 A Drapey Caftan That Comes In Cool Patterns RanRui Button-Down Caftan Amazon $24 See On Amazon This button-down caftan dress is great for throwing on over a swimsuit or just on its own with sandals and a sun hat. It has a drapey, oversized fit, with a button-down closure and mandarin collar. There are so many fun patterns to choose from, including bold leopard print, sophisticated stripes, and groovy tie-dye. Available colors: 17

8 This Cable-Knit Sweater Vest That’s Slouchy But Chic Dokotoo Sweater Vest Amazon $24 See On Amazon Look smart and sophisticated while staying warm with this oversized V-neck sweater vest. A great layering piece, the chunky cable-knit top can be worn over a turtleneck or button-down blouse for an office-friendly ensemble, or paired with jeans for a casual look. Besides solid colors, you can also get this sweater in a colorful knit pattern. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

9 These Microfiber Pillows That Are Hotel-Quality BedStory Hotel Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Soft and fluffy, these pillows look like they belong a luxurious five-star hotel. They’re stuffed with fluffy microfiber, which makes them breathable and lightweight while still providing ample head and neck support. “I love these pillows!!!! I was having trouble sleeping, but as soon as I got this I fell asleep immediately,” one reviewer wrote.

10 A Soft Sleep Mask Made Of Mulberry Silk Rayhee Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from pure mulberry silk, this ultra-soft eye mask will block out light and help you fall asleep more quickly. The mask is designed with a nose guard that blocks out excess light, allowing you to relax without distractions. It has an elastic strap that gently wraps around your head, keeping the fabric in place. Plus, it comes in several delicate floral patterns and pretty colors. Available colors: 16

11 This Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser With A Minimalist Vibe VIVITEST Ceramic Diffuser Amazon $43 See On Amazon Enjoy the aromatherapeutic benefits of essential oil with this sleek diffuser made with a ceramic cover. Not only does the device emit calming mist into your living space, but it adds a modern touch to your decor. The unit has a built-in LED light that changes colors, creating a calming atmosphere wherever you choose to set it up. This diffuser can run from three to five hours on a single tank fill.

12 The Cozy Shearling Jacket That Comes In Lots Of Shades PRETTYGARDEN Shearling Coat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Bundle up in this faux shearling coat, which has a slouchy, oversized fit. The double-fleece jacket has a zipper closure, lapel collar, and side pockets. Pair it with ripped jeans and a graphic T-shirt for a streetwear ensemble that will keep you warm while looking effortlessly cool. There are so many shades to choose from, including black, khaki, and army green. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

13 A Cushioned Kitchen Mat That Alleviates Foot Fatigue ZMteam Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Standing in the kitchen for long periods of time can cause your feet to ache, but this cushioned anti-fatigue mat reduces pressure on your joints, alleviating strain. The thick material is water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, with a nonslip backing that keeps the mat in place. Plus, it makes a nice addition to your kitchen decor — choose from a sleek marble pattern, stripes, a geometric pattern, or a pink swirl. Available colors: 4

14 This Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater You’ll Wear Constantly Amazon Essentials Shaker Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a cozy menswear look, this rib-knit cotton sweater has a shaker stitch pattern that’s incredibly versatile, and you can pair it with jeans, leggings, skirts, and more. Wear it by itself or underneath a blazer or jacket. Besides neutral tan and gray, this sweater is also available in other colors including a soft sky blue and mustard shade. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

15 A Longline Sports Bra With A High Neck CRZ YOGA Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a high crew neckline and a cropped length, this sports bra top can be worn underneath a T-shirt or on its own with your favorite sweats. The polyamide-spandex fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and dry as you exercise. An inner chest band and removable pads provide ample support, while the racerback design makes you feel secure. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

16 These High-Waisted Leggings With Rave Reviews 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a flexible polyester-spandex fabric, these high-waisted leggings are great for workouts, running errands, or just hanging out around the house. The best part? They have a pocket where you can stash your phone and keys. “They are the most comfortable pants I've ever worn,” one reviewer raved. “They hold their shape throughout the day, come in a vibrant variety of colors, they don't fade, they are 100% squat proof, and they are unbelievably soft.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

17 The Velvet Cushion Cover With A Unique Pattern Avigers Plaid Embroidery Velvet Cushion Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon The design on this velvet cushion cover has an almost honeycomb-like appearance to it. The embroidered geometric shapes are accented with a metallic gold color in a random pattern. The cover works with the throw pillows you already have, making this a cost-effective design upgrade. Choose between beige, navy, and brown color schemes — you really can’t go wrong with this sophisticated cover. Available sizes: 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches

Available colors: 3

18 A Plaid Blanket Scarf That’s So Timeless American Trends Blanket Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Plaid never goes out of style, and this classic blanket scarf will keep you warm year after year. The cashmere and acrylic fabric is soft and lightweight, keeping you warm without adding too much bulk to your outfit. Frayed ends add a rustic-chic touch to the scarf, which comes in over two dozen plaid color variations. The scarf also doubles as a shawl or even as a blanket while traveling. Available colors: 26

19 This Pajama Set That’s So Soft Ekouaer Pajamas Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cute and comfy, this pajama set is super soft and just the right amount of stretchy. The shirt-and-shorts combo keeps you cool on warmer nights, and the top has a button-down front and a lapel collar, with a chest pocket detail. It’s available in classic black and white, along with over 40 color and pattern options. Choose a solid shade or opt for plaid, floral, or animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

20 The Lightweight Duvet Cover Set With Pinch Pleats Amazon Basics Pinch-Pleat Duvet Cover Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Complete with matching pillow shams, this duvet cover looks great in any bedroom, and the pinch-pleat design gives it a sophisticated look. Machine-washable and fade-resistant, the cover is available in light neutrals as well as dark blue and gray. A built-in zipper closure with corner ties keeps your comforter securely in place. Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king

Available colors: 9

21 A Brushed Linen Button-Down That’s Crisp & Classic Runcati Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon A spread collar and two front chest pockets give this button-down shirt its distinct tailored look. The brushed linen fabric is lightweight and breathable, with a relaxed fit that looks great tucked into jeans. You can even roll up the long sleeves for a more casual look. Pick from a crisp white option, a deep burgundy, navy pinstripes, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

22 This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Skin & Hair INSSL Silk Pillowcase Amazon $11 See On Amazon Protect your hair and skin while you sleep by investing in this pillowcase made out of smooth mulberry silk. The machine-washable case prevents hair tangling and facial lines, so you can wake up feeling refreshed. Available in pretty shades like coral, light coffee brown, and dark purple, this cover will add a luxurious touch to your bed. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

Available colors: 13

23 A Velvet Jacket That’s Effortlessly Cool futurino Velvet Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Embrace your inner rock star by wearing this striking velvet jacket over skinny jeans and leather combat boots, or pair it with leggings for a day of running errands. Made with soft, lightweight material, it has an oversizes lapel collar for a cool, laid-back look that can be dressed up or down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

24 The Memory Foam Bath Mat That Comes In Every Color Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made with a soft microfiber velvet cover, this bath mat has an extra layer of memory foam that cushions your feet while standing on it. The mat quickly absorbs water, so you can step on it as soon as you get out of the shower. When it’s time to clean it, you can toss the bath mat in the washing machine. It’s available in every color of the rainbow, plus neutrals like black, gray, and brown. Available colors: 21

25 This Microfiber Quilted Comforter LINENSPA All-Season Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $36 See On Amazon Instead of a down comforter, opt for this one stuffed with plush microfiber — it’s just as fluffy but costs a fraction of the price. It works for all seasons, giving you that same feel of down without the feathers and sharp quills. There are eight attached loops that allow you to easily secure the comforter to your duvet cover. You can also use the comforter on its own, along with the two matching pillow shams. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

Available colors: 21

26 These Heathered Socks With Sky-High Ratings Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon These heathered socks have an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, with several customers complimenting their thick, cozy texture. The polyester yarn is incredibly soft, keeping your feet warm without any itchiness or stiffness. “These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime. Seriously. Everyone must have at least one pair of these,” one reviewer raved.

27 Some Organic Cotton Bed Sheets With A Sateen Weave Mellanni Organic Cotton Sheets Amazon $55 See On Amazon These organic cotton bed sheets are made with a sateen weave that has a subtle sheen to it, and they feel so luxe. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, in 10 color options including a crisp white, beige, gray, and blue. The high-quality sheets are lightweight and breathable — perfect for year-round use. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king

Available colors: 10

28 A Long Cardigan That’s The Definition Of Cozy QIXING Knit Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Here’s a long, fuzzy cardigan made from a nylon-acrylic blended yarn that will keep you cozy during the cooler months. Falling to the knees, it has two deep pockets on either side that provide the perfect place to stash your keys, wallet, and phone. The cardigan comes in several subtle neutral shades, along with some fun color-block designs that will add some new hues to your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

29 This Hydrating Bath Soak Made With Coconut Milk Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make your bath even more relaxing with Herbivore’s vanilla-scented coconut milk bath soak. The gentle formula hydrates and soothes irritated skin as you bathe. It’s safe on all skin types, and is particularly useful for combatting dry skin during the winter months. Made with natural cold-pressed oils and therapeutic-grade essential oils, this is the perfect way to de-stress.

30 A Natural Soy Candle That Comes In Delicious Scents HHI Candles Scented Soy Candle Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a natural soy wax blend, this candle has a long-lasting burn and a great scent throw. It comes in a pretty frosted glass jar with a bamboo lid, adding a rustic touch to your living space. Perhaps the hardest part oabout buying this candle? Choosing which scent you want in your home. Whether you pick apple horchata, vanilla lavendar, fresh-cut roses, or another tantalizing fragrance, you really can’t go wrong. Available scents: 9

31 The Mug Warmer With An Auto Sensor BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Place your mug of coffee or tea on this warming device, and it automatically turns on to keep your beverage at a piping 131 degrees Fahrenheit. The built-in gravity induction switch senses when you place your cup on top, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it on when you’re not using it. Keep it on your office desk, your kitchen counter, or bedside table. Available colors: 8

32 A Bath Pillow That’s Extra-Supportive Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Support your head, neck, and shoulders while relaxing in the bath or jacuzzi by using this spa pillow. The two-panel cushion has thick padding that relieves pressure on your head and neck, and it has seven suction cups that keep it secured to the tub, so it won’t slip. Made from a durable waterproof material, it’s fast-drying and comes in several colors. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

33 This Reversible Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket DISSA Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon With sherpa fleece on one side and ribbed flannel on the other, this reversible blanket is a must-have for chilly days and nights. Cozy up with the ultra-fluffy throw on the couch, or place it over the foot of your bed for a rustic look. Available in shades of soft gray, beige, pink, and more, this fuzzy blanket adds an understated touch to your room. Available colors: 7

34 This Moroccan-Inspired Rug With A Distressed Look nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug Amazon $46 See On Amazon A distressed effect gives this area rug a cool edge. Made in Turkey, the Moroccan-inspired rug features a subtle diamond pattern that looks just the right amount of worn in. Available in several color variations, shapes, and sizes, it’s easy to pick out the rug that will suit your space the best. It compliments a wide array of design styles, from mid-century modern to contemporary to rustic-chic. Available sizes and shapes: 38

Available colors: 10

35 These 4 Coffee Mugs Made From Transparent Glass LUXU Glass Coffee Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Minimalist and modern, these coffee mugs are made of transparent glass, and they’re perfect for displaying your latte art, or for simply adding a low-key design element to your kitchen. The microwave-safe glass is heat-resistant, withstanding temperatures up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. An insulated handle allows you to pick up your mug without burning your hand.

36 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Brings Out The Best Of Flavors Osaka Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon In just a few simple steps, you can make a delicious mug of pour-over coffee with this sleek unit. With a double-layered mesh filter and durable glass lid, this device helps you achieve fresh-tasting coffee that really lets delicate aromas and flavors shine. The glass carafe holds the coffee until you’re ready to pour it, and a heat-resistant collar around the neck protects your hands while pouring.

37 This Projection Lamp That Creates A Sunset In Your Home Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lamp Amazon $21 See On Amazon Every hour can be golden hour with this projector that creates gorgeous sunset lighting in your home. Perfect for at-home photo shoots or just for adding a soothing ambiance to your room, the lamp is easy to set up and can rotate 180 degrees. The compact design allows you to take this projector with you wherever you go. Just plug it in, and enjoy the sunset. Available colors: 2

38 A Quick-Drying Towel With A Waffle Weave Gilden Tree Premium Waffle-Weave Bath Towel Amazon $34 See On Amazon Absorbent and soft, this cotton bath towel has a unique waffle-weave texture that dries faster than traditional towels. The lightweight material also takes up less space than a conventional terrycloth, so you can easily fold it in your linen closet or gym bag. Besides white, this towel also comes in aqua blue, coral red, sea foam green, and more. Available colors: 8

39 This Fleece Hoodie That’s Perfectly Slouchy BLENCOT Oversized Hoodie Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pair this oversized fleece hoodie with jeans or leggings for an effortlessly chic ensemble that feels as cozy as being in bed. The material is warm but lightweight, and the half-zip and drawstring closure allow you to block out the chill. Choose from a black and white color-block option, deep solid shades, or even a camouflage pattern. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

40 The Cordless Window Shade That Mounts With Adhesive Redi Shade Easy Cordless Light-Filtering Fabric Shade Amazon $32 See On Amazon You don’t need any screws or drills to install this window shade in your home — it attaches to the frame with a strong adhesive that keeps it securely in place. The fabric material is easy to cut to size, and the cordless design allows you to easily raise and lower the shade to your liking. Just push and pull the pleated shade to open and close it. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 2

41 A Soothing White Noise Machine That Helps You Sleep HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon Having trouble falling asleep at night? You might benefit from this highly rated white noise machine that plays soothing sounds. Choose from relaxing ambient noises including rainfall, thunder, and ocean waves. The device will automatically shut off using the timer function, and with an option to power the device with batteries, you can even take this machine with you while you travel.

42 This Faux Leather Ottoman Cover That Doubles As Storage ROTOT Unstuffed Pouf Cover Amazon $33 See On Amazon Conceal extra pillows, old quilts, and even stuffed animals inside this unstuffed ottoman cover, and you’ll have instant storage that doubles as footrest. Made from faux leather, this stylish storage solution can also function as an extra seat or accent decor. Choose from several nice-looking shades, including beige, navy blue, red, and tan. Available colors: 9

43 These Smart Light Bulbs That Change Color Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These smart light bulbs can be connected to your Amazon Alexa device or Google Home for hands-free control. Set schedules, change the light color, and turn the bulbs on and off with just a few simple voice commands. Or, you can toggle the light bulbs’ settings with the accompanying smartphone app. You can even adjust the light’s brightness at different times of the day.

44 This Flowy Cardigan That Goes With Everything Shiali Plus-Size Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Relaxed enough to wear while lounging at home, but chic enough to wear out to dinner, this flowy cardigan checks all the boxes. Falling past the hips, it has two patch pockets and a chiffon hem for a little upgraded style, but you can also opt for chiffon-free versions with three-quarter-length sleeves if you want something even more casual. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 6

45 The Wire-Free Bra Made With Soft & Cooling Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bamboo is known for its cooling properties, which is why this bamboo-viscose bra is such a good idea. The breathable material feels soft against your skin, providing light chest support without restriction. There’s no metal underwire, clasps, or fasteners to pinch your skin — just a stretchy under-chest band and wide elastic straps. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

46 These Straight-Leg Levi’s That Reviewers Love Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Over 50,000 customers have given these straight leg jeans from Levi Strauss a perfect five-star rating on Amazon — they’re just that comfortable. The mid-rise denim pants have a vintage, worn-in look, hugging your hips and thighs without restricting your movement. Choose from sleek dark wash options, or opt for a lighter, faded blue. There are even light green, pink, and burgundy options. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 15

47 A Donut-Shaped Pet Bed That Enhances Feelings Of Security FuzzBall Fluffy Luxe Pet Bed Amazon $19 See On Amazon Small dogs and cats will love this fluffy pet bed with a soft plush cover. Suited for pets up to 25 pounds, the round bed has raised edges that give them an extra feeling of security and support. The machine-washable cover has an anti-skid bottom that keeps it from sliding around your floor. With white, black, and beige options, you can even pick a bed that matches your pet’s fur. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4