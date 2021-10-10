52 Cheap Things That’ll Make You Feel Kinda Rich

While money certainly can’t buy happiness, it’s sometimes fun to imagine what it would be like if money wasn’t an object. It seems like we’re constantly bombarded with extravagant celebrity home tours, giving us a peek into opulent lifestyles the rest of us can only dream of. But actually, there are tons of
affordable ways to upgrade your home and your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Maybe you assumed some of these items were unattainable luxuries, like this pair of
gold-plated cuff earrings or a personal foot spa for at-home pedicures. However, Amazon is packed with fabulous finds that look way more expensive than they are. With these budget-friendly buys, you can treat yourself without worrying about the price tag. You might even feel, well... kinda rich.
Whether it’s a soft
throw blanket that feels like cashmere or a pair of elegant satin pillowcases, adding a sophisticated touch to your living space doesn’t have to be a major investment. Oftentimes, it’s the little things — like a temperature-regulating memory foam pillow or a set of absorbent Turkish hand towels — that make the biggest difference in your daily routine.
I’ve rounded up a bunch of
surprisingly cheap Amazon products that let you (responsibly) indulge in the finer things life has to offer. Each item comes highly rated by real customers, so you can feel confident in your purchases. 1 These LED Lights That Fit Under Your Cabinet
Add some extra visibility to your kitchen or living room with these
LED light strips that can be installed on the underside of your cabinets or bookshelves. Backed with strong adhesive tape, the bright lights can be secured in just a couple of minutes. They come with a handy remote that allows you to turn them on, change the brightness, and even set timers from up to 60 feet away. Available colors: white, warm white 2 A Minimalist Choker Plated In 18-Karat Gold
Plated in 18-karat gold, this
delicate choker adds a minimalist touch of elegance to any outfit. It’s perfect for layering with other jewelry, or simply on its own with a blouse or tank top. The 16-inch chain gently hugs your neck for a close fit that doesn’t feel constricting. It comes in several different variations, so you can pick the one that fits your personal style. 3 The Soft Throw Blanket That Feels Like Cashmere
Get the luxurious softness of cashmere, without the lofty price tag. This faux cashmere
throw blanket is both lightweight and cozy, with an intricate diamond pattern and fringed edges that give it a distinctly rustic look. Toss it over your couch, place it at the foot of your bed, or even bring it to the park for your next picnic. 4 This Bamboo Cheese Board With Rave Reviews
Wow your friends at your next wine and cheese night with this
sleek bamboo cutting board. The platter has two side compartments for holding nuts, fruits, and crackers, while the generously sized middle panel can hold cheeses and sliced meats. You can easily carry the tray from room to room, thanks to two side handles. Durable and easy-to-clean, this board has an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon. 5 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Smells Amazing
Made of fine brown sugar granules, this
scrub exfoliates your entire body, clearing impurities and reducing roughness. A dose of jojoba oil replenishes moisture levels, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. Besides brown sugar, this all-natural scrub comes in other tantalizing scents, including coconut, lavender, and sweet orange. 6 These Elegant Apothecary Jars For Your Bathroom Counter
Store your cotton balls, swabs, makeup brushes, and more in these transparent
apothecary jars. They look like real glass, but are in fact made out of durable plastic — so they won’t shatter if you happen to knock them over. Besides the bathroom, you can use these jars in your office, living room, or bedroom. 7 A Variety Pack Of Skin-Nourishing Sheet Masks
You get 16 different face masks in this affordable
variety pack, so you can treat yourself — and your friends — to all sorts of soothing formulations. From moisturizing shea butter to antioxidant-rich green tea to detoxifying charcoal, you can tackle pretty much any skin-care concern. Place the mask directly on your face for 10 minutes to instantly give your skin a boost. 8 The Smart Plugs With Voice-Activation Capabilities
These smart
smart plugs allow you to add voice activation to any outlet in your home, and you can also download the accompanying app and control your appliances from anywhere — even when you’re on vacation. Just sync them up with your Alexa or Google Home device, and you’ll be able to adjust the brightness of your lights and set timers with a simple voice command. 9 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’ll Keep You Caffeinated All Day
Fans of cold brew are in luck — it’s never been easier to make your own at home with this compact
coffee maker. Just add the grounds to cold water, screw on the lid, and place the pitcher in the refrigerator. In 12 to 24 hours, you’ll have four servings of fresh, delicious cold brew to serve over ice, or just on its own. 10 A Durable Shower Curtain With A Waffle Weave
Made from a heavy fabric, this
shower curtain looks like it came straight out of a fancy hotel. The waffle-weave material has an elegant diamond pattern that elevates the look of your bathroom. Quick-drying and water-repellent, the curtain is as functional as it is sophisticated. Choose from several different colors, including cream, lilac, and navy blue. 11 These Skin-Brightening Pads Made With Glycolic Acid
Want to look like you recently got a facial? Try these
facial exfoliating pads. Infused with skin-brightening glycolic acid and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, they work to stimulate skin cell turnover and even out texture. An added boost of salicylic acid targets blackheads and blemishes, leaving your skin feeling clear, smooth, and revitalized. Swipe a pad over your face right before bedtime two to three times a week for the best results. 12 The Cast Iron Skillet With A Cult Following
When it comes to cast iron, Lodge knows what they’re doing — the company has been around since 1896. Over 69,000 customers have given their classic
cast iron skillet a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, because it’s simply the best of the best. With a sturdy handle, this skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, ready to sauté, bake, broil, braise, and more. 13 A Pair Of Antique-Looking Soap Dispensers With Labels
These glass
soap dispenser bottles include a set of vintage-inspired labels that let you tell your hand wash from your dish soap (or your shampoo from your conditioner.) The colored glass adds a sophisticated touch to these dispensers, which can be placed next to your bathroom or kitchen sink, or in the shower. Choose from three glass shades: amber, clear, and cobalt blue. 14 This Oversized Blanket Scarf In 25 Classic Tartan Options
When the cooler months roll around, this
ultra-soft scarf will become your new best friend. The cashmere-like acrylic material adds a lightweight layer of warmth to your outfit, and the slightly frayed edges add subtle texture. There are 25 tartan plaid prints to choose from, with an array of colors available. This oversized scarf also doubles as a shawl or a picnic blanket. 15 A Wall-Mounted Shower Dispenser That Saves Space
If your shower is cluttered with bottles, it’s worth investing in this wall-mounted
dispenser that keeps your liquids all in one place. The plastic unit has three separate transparent chambers, which can be filled with shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel. Just press the pumps on the front of the unit to dispense the perfect amount, every single time. 16 Some Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles
Indulge your feet with these plush
faux fur slippers piled high with soft fleece. The cross-band design features an open toe that allows your feet to breathe while you wear them. Thick memory foam gives the insoles an extra cushy, supportive feel, while the durable rubber outsoles give you sure footing. Once you put these slippers on, you might never want to take them off again. Available sizes: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 Available colors: 10 17 These Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings That Are So Dainty
Shaped like tiny, slim hoops, these
cuff earrings can be worn with just about anything. Plated with 14-karat gold, the cuffs gently hug your ear without any pinching, and they’re available in yellow, white, and rose gold. At such a reasonable price, you can even grab a couple of pairs to switch up your style throughout the week. 18 A Highly Rated Fitness Tracker At A Wallet-Friendly Price
Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 49,000 reviews, this
fitness tracker is a fan favorite that comes at a budget-conscious price. Along with seven sports modes like cycling, swimming, and yoga, you can monitor heart rate, daily step count, and even your sleep quality. The waterproof device fits on your wrist, with an easy-to-read display that can be synced up to your smartphone. On a single charge, the fitness tracker lasts for up to 14 days of use. 19 The Frother That Whips Up Perfect Latte Foam
Make creamy froth for your latte in just seconds with this powerful
handheld frothing tool that has more than 49,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The battery-powered device has a stainless steel whisk that turns your milk into foam with just the press of a button. It even comes with a sleek metal stand that allows you to store it when not in use. Use it to whip up cappuccinos, macchiatos, matcha lattes, or even hot cocoa. 20 This Pair Of Silky Satin Pillowcases
By using these
satin pillowcases, you’ll help protect your hair from breakage, since the material doesn’t trap strands the way cotton does. Not to mention, the silky material lessens the likelihood of facial creases. The ultra-smooth surface has a luxurious feel, with a light luster that elevates the look of your bedroom. Choose from several gorgeous jewel tones, including deep purple, dark green, and burgundy. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches Available colors: 22 21 A Hydrating Lip Balm You Don’t Have To Apply Over & Over
This
lip balm’s ultra-hydrating formula is infused with shea butter and vitamin E, and reviewers have noted that you only have to apply it once or twice a day to keep lips moisturized and soothed. Plus, it has an irresistible light raspberry flavor. “My lips are a disaster in the winter, chapped and visibly dry,” one reviewer wrote. “I started using this and within a day my lips looked and felt a lot better. ” 22 This Faux Sheepskin Rug In 19 Colors
Here’s a chalet-worthy
faux sheepskin rug that looks great no matter where you put it. The high-pile fleece rug provides a soft spot to rest your feet, while also adding a sophisticated piece of decor to your space. It’s available in natural whites, grays, and browns, as well as more unconventional shades like pink, turquoise, and purple. Choose from clean circular and rectangular cuts, or opt for a more abstract shape. 23 The Wine Aerator That Brings Out Natural Flavors & Aromas
It doesn’t matter if you’re a wine connoisseur or a casual enjoyer — you should be getting the most out of your bottle of vino. This simple
spout attaches to your wine bottle, aerating your wine while you pour, so you get the full flavor and aroma profile. The rubber base creates an airtight seal with the bottle neck, so you won’t have any spills or drips. 24 A Rose Quartz Facial Roller Set That’s Magic For Skin
Calm skin, promote lymphatic drainage, and stimulate circulation (and collagen production!) with this
rose quartz roller and gua sha stone. The dual-sided rolling tool and heart-shaped stone are both made of smooth rose quartz, which looks as nice as it feels on your skin. Place the tools in your refrigerator for a few hours for an added layer of cold therapy that brings down puffiness and temporarily shrinks pores. 25 This Highly Absorbent Turkish Hand Towel
Incredibly lightweight and absorbent, this
Turkish hand towel dries quickly and resists odor, whether you use it to dry your hands in the bathroom or dry dishes in the kitchen. With a striped print and tassels, this towel has a rustic charm that complements lots of different living spaces. Choose from colors like blush, navy, and desert sand. 26 This Serum For Fuller Lashes & Brows
Add luscious fullness to your eyelashes and eyebrows the natural way with this
growth serum that has a 4.5-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews. Infused with powerful amino acids, the gentle, hydrating, nutrient-rich serum promotes hair growth and fortifies follicles. Just apply the serum daily as you would an eyeliner or eyebrow pencil, and notice results within a few weeks. 27 A Wallet-Friendly Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet
This simple and chic
tennis bracelet is plated in 14-karat gold, with cubic zirconia crystals wrapping all the way around your wrist. A small clasp closure makes it easy to take the bracelet on and off. Choose from white, rose, and yellow gold settings, as well as three different size options for the perfect fit. “Beautiful! I feel like a princess when wearing this,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6.5 inches, 7 inches, 7.5 inches Available colors: 3 28 Some Solar-Powered Lights For Your Garden Or Walkway
For an instant yard upgrade, invest in these
solar-powered ground lights. The energy-saving bulbs harness the sun’s rays to create light that automatically turns on at dusk and fades off at dawn. These weather-resistant stakes can be placed in your garden, along your pathway, or near your flower bed, providing an extra bit of visibility when walking at night. 29 An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Minimalist Look
Add the healing power of aromatherapy to your home with this compact
essential oil diffuser that’s small enough to fit on your desk or bedside table. It also doubles as a relaxing night light, with seven different LED color options. The diffuser can run up to 10 hours on a single fill, allowing you to enjoy soothing mist all night long. 30 A Pair Of Stylish Faux Leather Belts With Interlocking Rings
For a ridiculously affordable price, you can get two
faux leather belts that will instantly find a home in your wardrobe. Pair them with jeans, dresses, and skirts for a chic look. The metal O-shaped embellishment adds some vintage-inspired flair. Besides traditional faux leather, these belts are also available in suede, snakeskin, and leopard print textures. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 11 31 This Smart Light Bulb That Can Be Phone- Or Voice-Controlled
Setting up voice-activated lighting in your home is much easier than you think. All you need is an Alexa or Google Home device, and a few of these
smart light bulbs. The bulbs easily pair with your smart home assistant, allowing you to turn them on and off, set timers, and adjust the brightness with just a few verbal commands. For added convenience, you can also control the bulb’s settings from anywhere in the world using the accompanying smartphone app. 32 A Memory Foam Pillow That Keeps You Cool
Say goodbye to hot, sweaty nights by investing in this
memory foam pillow with a unique ventilated design. The foam itself is infused with a temperature-regulating gel that keeps you cool while you sleep. Plus, the machine-washable cover can be removed when it’s time to clean. “This is the best pillow I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “I suffer from a lot of neck and lower back pain, and this pillow has helped me sleep so much better.” Available sizes: standard, queen, king 33 This Aloe, Herb & Rose Water Facial Mist With A Huge Fan Base
Mario Badescu is a brand with a loyal set of fans, and for good reason — their products are made of real, natural ingredients that calm the skin. Their popular
facial spray is formulated with hydrating aloe, fragrant rosewater, and clarifying thyme, giving your skin a dewy, fresh glow. Spray it onto your neck, face, hair, and anywhere else you need a refreshing burst of moisture. 34 The Nifty Kitchen Device That Quickly Cooks Eggs
Ah, eggs — a protein-packed kitchen staple that can be enjoyed in so many forms. This
egg cooker makes it ridiculously easy to hard boil, soft boil and scramble your eggs in just a few minutes. The chamber can hard boil up to six eggs at once — faster than a traditional stovetop. There are even added accessories for poaching and whipping up individual omelettes. 35 This Gel Nail Polish That Doesn’t Require UV Light
Get salon-quality nails without leaving the comfort of your home — or spending a bunch of money. This
gel nail polish from Sally Hansen lasts longer than traditional polish, staying fresh and chip-free for up to eight days, but you don’t need UV light to cure it (and it comes off with regular polish remover). It comes in a wide array of pretty shades like slate, orchid, and cabernet. 36 These Simple Ballet Flats That Come In Every Color
Made from faux leather, these chic, understated
ballet flats are incredibly versatile. Wear them with dresses, jeans, skirts, trousers... The list goes on. A slightly elasticized top line and a soft microfiber lining make them comfortable enough to wear on the regular. At such a budget-friendly price, you might even be tempted to purchase a few pairs. After all, they come in so many fun colors and patterns, from camel to gold to leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide Available colors: 32 37 The Ultimate At-Home Facial Kit
Complete with a personal facial steamer, a four-piece tool set, and an absorbent headband, this
kit has everything you need to give yourself amazing at-home facials. The steamer creates hydrating mist in seconds, unclogging your pores and allowing your face to better absorb nutrients. Then, you can extract dirt and oil buildup using the included facial tools. The cute headband has a whimsical cat ear design, keeping your hair securely out of your face. 38 A Pair Of Extra-Large Ice Cube Trays For Non-Diluted Drinks
By using one large ice cube instead of several smaller ones, your beverage won’t become diluted as quickly. These
silicone trays make eight giant ice cubes each, and the lids keep freezer odors at bay while allowing you to stack them. When it’s time to remove the cubes, just peel them out of the flexible silicone mold — no breaking required. 39 This Spa-Worthy Waffle Robe That Reviewers Love
Treat every day like a spa day by investing in this highly rated
waffle-knit robe. The lightweight cotton-polyester fabric drapes around your body, cinching in at the waist with a tie belt. With deep side pockets and contrast piping, this robe is as functional as it is chic. Long sleeves and a full-length hem offer full coverage, making this robe perfect for lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 3 40 A Sleek Magnetic Knife Holder That Mounts To The Wall
Display your knives and other metal kitchen utensils with this sleek
wall-mounted holder. The stainless steel bar has powerful magnets that keep your knives securely in place. Just install the holder with the included hardware, then place your knives on the bar for easy access. You can also use this space-saving holder in the garage to keep your tools within arm’s reach. Available sizes: 16 Inches, 24 Inches 41 This Streamlined Toilet Paper Holder For Spare Rolls
Make your trips to the loo a bit more sophisticated with this elegant steel
toilet paper holder. Available in four different metallic finishes, the streamlined unit can hold up to three rolls of toilet paper at a time. Besides keeping your toilet paper on hand, the holder also doubles as a sleek piece of bathroom decor. With an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, this stand is totally worth the investment. 42 The Natural Soy Candle That Comes In Delicious Scents
CoCo Benjamin’s
candles are made from natural soy wax, infused with delicious essential oil-based fragrances. Whether you opt for their pumpkin pecan waffles scent, balsam fir, or water jasmine and neroli (or any of the 29 other scents), you really can’t go wrong. 43 These Adhesive Sheets That Create A Subway Tile Backsplash
Add modern backsplash tiles to your kitchen without the hassle of grout. These
peel-and-stick tiles are made of a durable vinyl material that looks incredibly realistic. Just cut the sheet of tiles to size, then place it on your wall using the adhesive backing. Waterproof and heat-resistant, these faux tiles are safe to use behind your oven, sink, and stove. 44 A Mood-Lifting Mist That Smells Heavenly
Whether you’re looking to relax, focus, or refresh, ASUTRA has an
aromatherapy spray for you. Blended with all-natural essential oils, these mists are formulated to be gentle on the skin. Their soothing lavender and chamomile scent is perfect for unwinding, while the citrus and eucalyptus spray will provide you with a burst of revitalizing energy. Spritz it on yourself, your linens, or straight into the air. 45 Some Mini Motion-Sensor Lights That Plug Into The Wall
These compact
night lights have built-in motion sensors that detect movement up to 16 feet away. They automatically turn off after 60 seconds, preserving energy and only giving you light when you need it. Place them in your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and hallway for an extra bit of visibility in the dark. You can also turn off the motion sensor and manually switch the lights on and off. 46 This Department Store-Grade Rotating Holder For Your Makeup
Here’s a
makeup organizer with eight adjustable levels, offering plenty of space for your brushes, foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, and more. The clear acrylic unit rotates a full 360 degrees, allowing you to easily access all of your cosmetic items at once. On top, there’s a holding tray with several small compartments for nail polish, makeup sponges, and other small items. 47 A Set Of Faux Succulents That Look So Realistic
Always wanted to become a plant parent, but can’t seem to tap into your green thumb? You should check out this set of adorable
faux succulent plants that don’t need any sunlight or water to look pretty. Planted in modern wooden pots with a bed of artificial soil, these succulents look great on your windowsill, a shelf, or a coffee table. The set of five plants features a variety of shapes for an eclectic look. 48 This Frosted Window Cling Film For Total Privacy
Ever wish you could keep onlookers from peering into your living space, without having to shut the curtain? This frosted
privacy cling film is a cost-effective, easy solution. Made from a semi-transparent vinyl material, the film blocks UV rays, while letting soft light pass through. It’s easy to cut down to size, allowing you to fit the film in between glass window panels and doors. Choose the classic clear finish, or opt for a color such as blue, silver, or champagne. 49 A Trio Of Chic Handbags Made From Faux Leather
You can never have too many handbags, especially when they’re
this affordable. You get three handbags in matching colors — a tote, a satchel, and a clutch. The tear-resistant faux leather material looks highly realistic, and is available in neutral tones such as black, brown, and gray. Or, you can add a pop of color to your outfit by opting for red, yellow, or pink. 50 This Indoor Security Camera That Connects To Your Smartphone
Once you set up this mini
security camera, you’ll be able to check it from anywhere by pairing it with your smartphone. With a two-way audio system, you can also speak to visitors — or pets — inside your home. Another cool perk? The camera can be synced up to your Alexa for hands-free control. “The set up of the mini was FAR EASIER than the outside cams. I had this thing set up in less than 5 minutes,” wrote one reviewer. “Picture is good. Sound is LOUD which is what I was looking for.” 51 A Complete Set Of Silicone Kitchen Utensils That Match
This set of
kitchen utensils offers a total of 33 different pieces at a cost-effective price. Made from heat-resistant silicone, the kitchen tools are affixed to sturdy wooden handles that can be hung on the wall with the included metal hooks or placed in the holder. You get a spatula, whisk, slotted spoon, tongs, measuring cups, and more. Choose from six different shades, including black, gray, blue, and even a multicolor option. 52 The Personal Foot Spa With A Soothing Massage Function
When you can’t fit a trip to the spa into your schedule, you can treat yourself to a relaxing at-home pedicure with this mini
foot bath from Conair. The compact foot spa has a vibrating function that soothes tired feet, as well as a pinpoint attachment for a deeper massage. You can easily adjust the settings on the bath with a simple toe touch.