52 Cheap Things That’ll Make You Feel Kinda Rich

While money certainly can’t buy happiness, it’s sometimes fun to imagine what it would be like if money wasn’t an object. It seems like we’re constantly bombarded with extravagant celebrity home tours, giving us a peek into opulent lifestyles the rest of us can only dream of. But actually, there are tons of affordable ways to upgrade your home and your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Maybe you assumed some of these items were unattainable luxuries, like this pair of gold-plated cuff earrings or a personal foot spa for at-home pedicures. However, Amazon is packed with fabulous finds that look way more expensive than they are. With these budget-friendly buys, you can treat yourself without worrying about the price tag. You might even feel, well... kinda rich.

Whether it’s a soft throw blanket that feels like cashmere or a pair of elegant satin pillowcases, adding a sophisticated touch to your living space doesn’t have to be a major investment. Oftentimes, it’s the little things — like a temperature-regulating memory foam pillow or a set of absorbent Turkish hand towels — that make the biggest difference in your daily routine.

I’ve rounded up a bunch of surprisingly cheap Amazon products that let you (responsibly) indulge in the finer things life has to offer. Each item comes highly rated by real customers, so you can feel confident in your purchases.

1 These LED Lights That Fit Under Your Cabinet WOBANE Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add some extra visibility to your kitchen or living room with these LED light strips that can be installed on the underside of your cabinets or bookshelves. Backed with strong adhesive tape, the bright lights can be secured in just a couple of minutes. They come with a handy remote that allows you to turn them on, change the brightness, and even set timers from up to 60 feet away. Available colors: white, warm white

2 A Minimalist Choker Plated In 18-Karat Gold Aobei Pearl Choker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Plated in 18-karat gold, this delicate choker adds a minimalist touch of elegance to any outfit. It’s perfect for layering with other jewelry, or simply on its own with a blouse or tank top. The 16-inch chain gently hugs your neck for a close fit that doesn’t feel constricting. It comes in several different variations, so you can pick the one that fits your personal style. Available styles: 10

3 The Soft Throw Blanket That Feels Like Cashmere Bourina Faux Cashmere Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get the luxurious softness of cashmere, without the lofty price tag. This faux cashmere throw blanket is both lightweight and cozy, with an intricate diamond pattern and fringed edges that give it a distinctly rustic look. Toss it over your couch, place it at the foot of your bed, or even bring it to the park for your next picnic. Available colors: 11

4 This Bamboo Cheese Board With Rave Reviews ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wow your friends at your next wine and cheese night with this sleek bamboo cutting board. The platter has two side compartments for holding nuts, fruits, and crackers, while the generously sized middle panel can hold cheeses and sliced meats. You can easily carry the tray from room to room, thanks to two side handles. Durable and easy-to-clean, this board has an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon.

5 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Smells Amazing Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of fine brown sugar granules, this scrub exfoliates your entire body, clearing impurities and reducing roughness. A dose of jojoba oil replenishes moisture levels, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. Besides brown sugar, this all-natural scrub comes in other tantalizing scents, including coconut, lavender, and sweet orange. Available scents: 6

6 These Elegant Apothecary Jars For Your Bathroom Counter Tbest Max Cotton Swab Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Store your cotton balls, swabs, makeup brushes, and more in these transparent apothecary jars. They look like real glass, but are in fact made out of durable plastic — so they won’t shatter if you happen to knock them over. Besides the bathroom, you can use these jars in your office, living room, or bedroom.

7 A Variety Pack Of Skin-Nourishing Sheet Masks COS.W Facial Sheet Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You get 16 different face masks in this affordable variety pack, so you can treat yourself — and your friends — to all sorts of soothing formulations. From moisturizing shea butter to antioxidant-rich green tea to detoxifying charcoal, you can tackle pretty much any skin-care concern. Place the mask directly on your face for 10 minutes to instantly give your skin a boost.

8 The Smart Plugs With Voice-Activation Capabilities Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These smart smart plugs allow you to add voice activation to any outlet in your home, and you can also download the accompanying app and control your appliances from anywhere — even when you’re on vacation. Just sync them up with your Alexa or Google Home device, and you’ll be able to adjust the brightness of your lights and set timers with a simple voice command.

9 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’ll Keep You Caffeinated All Day Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Fans of cold brew are in luck — it’s never been easier to make your own at home with this compact coffee maker. Just add the grounds to cold water, screw on the lid, and place the pitcher in the refrigerator. In 12 to 24 hours, you’ll have four servings of fresh, delicious cold brew to serve over ice, or just on its own.

10 A Durable Shower Curtain With A Waffle Weave Barossa Design Waffle-Weave Shower Curtain Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a heavy fabric, this shower curtain looks like it came straight out of a fancy hotel. The waffle-weave material has an elegant diamond pattern that elevates the look of your bathroom. Quick-drying and water-repellent, the curtain is as functional as it is sophisticated. Choose from several different colors, including cream, lilac, and navy blue. Available colors: 20

11 These Skin-Brightening Pads Made With Glycolic Acid Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads (60 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want to look like you recently got a facial? Try these facial exfoliating pads. Infused with skin-brightening glycolic acid and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, they work to stimulate skin cell turnover and even out texture. An added boost of salicylic acid targets blackheads and blemishes, leaving your skin feeling clear, smooth, and revitalized. Swipe a pad over your face right before bedtime two to three times a week for the best results.

12 The Cast Iron Skillet With A Cult Following Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it comes to cast iron, Lodge knows what they’re doing — the company has been around since 1896. Over 69,000 customers have given their classic cast iron skillet a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, because it’s simply the best of the best. With a sturdy handle, this skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, ready to sauté, bake, broil, braise, and more.

13 A Pair Of Antique-Looking Soap Dispensers With Labels Sunrise Premium Amber Glass Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These glass soap dispenser bottles include a set of vintage-inspired labels that let you tell your hand wash from your dish soap (or your shampoo from your conditioner.) The colored glass adds a sophisticated touch to these dispensers, which can be placed next to your bathroom or kitchen sink, or in the shower. Choose from three glass shades: amber, clear, and cobalt blue.

14 This Oversized Blanket Scarf In 25 Classic Tartan Options American Trends Blanket Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon When the cooler months roll around, this ultra-soft scarf will become your new best friend. The cashmere-like acrylic material adds a lightweight layer of warmth to your outfit, and the slightly frayed edges add subtle texture. There are 25 tartan plaid prints to choose from, with an array of colors available. This oversized scarf also doubles as a shawl or a picnic blanket. Available colors: 25

15 A Wall-Mounted Shower Dispenser That Saves Space Better Living Products Shower Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your shower is cluttered with bottles, it’s worth investing in this wall-mounted dispenser that keeps your liquids all in one place. The plastic unit has three separate transparent chambers, which can be filled with shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel. Just press the pumps on the front of the unit to dispense the perfect amount, every single time.

16 Some Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Parlovable Fuzzy Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Indulge your feet with these plush faux fur slippers piled high with soft fleece. The cross-band design features an open toe that allows your feet to breathe while you wear them. Thick memory foam gives the insoles an extra cushy, supportive feel, while the durable rubber outsoles give you sure footing. Once you put these slippers on, you might never want to take them off again. Available sizes: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10

17 These Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings That Are So Dainty PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shaped like tiny, slim hoops, these cuff earrings can be worn with just about anything. Plated with 14-karat gold, the cuffs gently hug your ear without any pinching, and they’re available in yellow, white, and rose gold. At such a reasonable price, you can even grab a couple of pairs to switch up your style throughout the week. Available colors: 3

18 A Highly Rated Fitness Tracker At A Wallet-Friendly Price Xiaomi Mi Fitness Tracker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 49,000 reviews, this fitness tracker is a fan favorite that comes at a budget-conscious price. Along with seven sports modes like cycling, swimming, and yoga, you can monitor heart rate, daily step count, and even your sleep quality. The waterproof device fits on your wrist, with an easy-to-read display that can be synced up to your smartphone. On a single charge, the fitness tracker lasts for up to 14 days of use.

19 The Frother That Whips Up Perfect Latte Foam Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make creamy froth for your latte in just seconds with this powerful handheld frothing tool that has more than 49,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The battery-powered device has a stainless steel whisk that turns your milk into foam with just the press of a button. It even comes with a sleek metal stand that allows you to store it when not in use. Use it to whip up cappuccinos, macchiatos, matcha lattes, or even hot cocoa. Available colors: 37

20 This Pair Of Silky Satin Pillowcases Besure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon By using these satin pillowcases, you’ll help protect your hair from breakage, since the material doesn’t trap strands the way cotton does. Not to mention, the silky material lessens the likelihood of facial creases. The ultra-smooth surface has a luxurious feel, with a light luster that elevates the look of your bedroom. Choose from several gorgeous jewel tones, including deep purple, dark green, and burgundy. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

21 A Hydrating Lip Balm You Don’t Have To Apply Over & Over Bioderma Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon This lip balm’s ultra-hydrating formula is infused with shea butter and vitamin E, and reviewers have noted that you only have to apply it once or twice a day to keep lips moisturized and soothed. Plus, it has an irresistible light raspberry flavor. “My lips are a disaster in the winter, chapped and visibly dry,” one reviewer wrote. “I started using this and within a day my lips looked and felt a lot better. ”

22 This Faux Sheepskin Rug In 19 Colors Ashler Ultra-Soft Faux Sheepskin Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a chalet-worthy faux sheepskin rug that looks great no matter where you put it. The high-pile fleece rug provides a soft spot to rest your feet, while also adding a sophisticated piece of decor to your space. It’s available in natural whites, grays, and browns, as well as more unconventional shades like pink, turquoise, and purple. Choose from clean circular and rectangular cuts, or opt for a more abstract shape. Available colors: 19

23 The Wine Aerator That Brings Out Natural Flavors & Aromas Vintorio Wine Aerator and Pourer Amazon $16 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter if you’re a wine connoisseur or a casual enjoyer — you should be getting the most out of your bottle of vino. This simple spout attaches to your wine bottle, aerating your wine while you pour, so you get the full flavor and aroma profile. The rubber base creates an airtight seal with the bottle neck, so you won’t have any spills or drips.

24 A Rose Quartz Facial Roller Set That’s Magic For Skin BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon Calm skin, promote lymphatic drainage, and stimulate circulation (and collagen production!) with this rose quartz roller and gua sha stone. The dual-sided rolling tool and heart-shaped stone are both made of smooth rose quartz, which looks as nice as it feels on your skin. Place the tools in your refrigerator for a few hours for an added layer of cold therapy that brings down puffiness and temporarily shrinks pores. Available colors: 4

25 This Highly Absorbent Turkish Hand Towel Olive&Linen Turkish Hand Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon Incredibly lightweight and absorbent, this Turkish hand towel dries quickly and resists odor, whether you use it to dry your hands in the bathroom or dry dishes in the kitchen. With a striped print and tassels, this towel has a rustic charm that complements lots of different living spaces. Choose from colors like blush, navy, and desert sand. Available colors: 6

26 This Serum For Fuller Lashes & Brows VieBeauti Eyelash and Brow Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add luscious fullness to your eyelashes and eyebrows the natural way with this growth serum that has a 4.5-star overall rating after 10,000 reviews. Infused with powerful amino acids, the gentle, hydrating, nutrient-rich serum promotes hair growth and fortifies follicles. Just apply the serum daily as you would an eyeliner or eyebrow pencil, and notice results within a few weeks.

27 A Wallet-Friendly Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This simple and chic tennis bracelet is plated in 14-karat gold, with cubic zirconia crystals wrapping all the way around your wrist. A small clasp closure makes it easy to take the bracelet on and off. Choose from white, rose, and yellow gold settings, as well as three different size options for the perfect fit. “Beautiful! I feel like a princess when wearing this,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6.5 inches, 7 inches, 7.5 inches

28 Some Solar-Powered Lights For Your Garden Or Walkway Signature Garden Solar Ground Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon For an instant yard upgrade, invest in these solar-powered ground lights. The energy-saving bulbs harness the sun’s rays to create light that automatically turns on at dusk and fades off at dawn. These weather-resistant stakes can be placed in your garden, along your pathway, or near your flower bed, providing an extra bit of visibility when walking at night.

29 An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Minimalist Look ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add the healing power of aromatherapy to your home with this compact essential oil diffuser that’s small enough to fit on your desk or bedside table. It also doubles as a relaxing night light, with seven different LED color options. The diffuser can run up to 10 hours on a single fill, allowing you to enjoy soothing mist all night long. Available colors: 4

30 A Pair Of Stylish Faux Leather Belts With Interlocking Rings SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a ridiculously affordable price, you can get two faux leather belts that will instantly find a home in your wardrobe. Pair them with jeans, dresses, and skirts for a chic look. The metal O-shaped embellishment adds some vintage-inspired flair. Besides traditional faux leather, these belts are also available in suede, snakeskin, and leopard print textures. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 This Smart Light Bulb That Can Be Phone- Or Voice-Controlled Sengled Smart Bulb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Setting up voice-activated lighting in your home is much easier than you think. All you need is an Alexa or Google Home device, and a few of these smart light bulbs. The bulbs easily pair with your smart home assistant, allowing you to turn them on and off, set timers, and adjust the brightness with just a few verbal commands. For added convenience, you can also control the bulb’s settings from anywhere in the world using the accompanying smartphone app.

32 A Memory Foam Pillow That Keeps You Cool WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon Say goodbye to hot, sweaty nights by investing in this memory foam pillow with a unique ventilated design. The foam itself is infused with a temperature-regulating gel that keeps you cool while you sleep. Plus, the machine-washable cover can be removed when it’s time to clean. “This is the best pillow I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “I suffer from a lot of neck and lower back pain, and this pillow has helped me sleep so much better.” Available sizes: standard, queen, king

33 This Aloe, Herb & Rose Water Facial Mist With A Huge Fan Base Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Mario Badescu is a brand with a loyal set of fans, and for good reason — their products are made of real, natural ingredients that calm the skin. Their popular facial spray is formulated with hydrating aloe, fragrant rosewater, and clarifying thyme, giving your skin a dewy, fresh glow. Spray it onto your neck, face, hair, and anywhere else you need a refreshing burst of moisture.

34 The Nifty Kitchen Device That Quickly Cooks Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ah, eggs — a protein-packed kitchen staple that can be enjoyed in so many forms. This egg cooker makes it ridiculously easy to hard boil, soft boil and scramble your eggs in just a few minutes. The chamber can hard boil up to six eggs at once — faster than a traditional stovetop. There are even added accessories for poaching and whipping up individual omelettes. Available colors: 8

35 This Gel Nail Polish That Doesn’t Require UV Light Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish $10 See On Amazon Get salon-quality nails without leaving the comfort of your home — or spending a bunch of money. This gel nail polish from Sally Hansen lasts longer than traditional polish, staying fresh and chip-free for up to eight days, but you don’t need UV light to cure it (and it comes off with regular polish remover). It comes in a wide array of pretty shades like slate, orchid, and cabernet. Available colors: 35

36 These Simple Ballet Flats That Come In Every Color Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from faux leather, these chic, understated ballet flats are incredibly versatile. Wear them with dresses, jeans, skirts, trousers... The list goes on. A slightly elasticized top line and a soft microfiber lining make them comfortable enough to wear on the regular. At such a budget-friendly price, you might even be tempted to purchase a few pairs. After all, they come in so many fun colors and patterns, from camel to gold to leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

37 The Ultimate At-Home Facial Kit DIOZO Facial Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Complete with a personal facial steamer, a four-piece tool set, and an absorbent headband, this kit has everything you need to give yourself amazing at-home facials. The steamer creates hydrating mist in seconds, unclogging your pores and allowing your face to better absorb nutrients. Then, you can extract dirt and oil buildup using the included facial tools. The cute headband has a whimsical cat ear design, keeping your hair securely out of your face.

38 A Pair Of Extra-Large Ice Cube Trays For Non-Diluted Drinks Samuelworld Large Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon By using one large ice cube instead of several smaller ones, your beverage won’t become diluted as quickly. These silicone trays make eight giant ice cubes each, and the lids keep freezer odors at bay while allowing you to stack them. When it’s time to remove the cubes, just peel them out of the flexible silicone mold — no breaking required.

39 This Spa-Worthy Waffle Robe That Reviewers Love Amazon Essentials Waffle Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon Treat every day like a spa day by investing in this highly rated waffle-knit robe. The lightweight cotton-polyester fabric drapes around your body, cinching in at the waist with a tie belt. With deep side pockets and contrast piping, this robe is as functional as it is chic. Long sleeves and a full-length hem offer full coverage, making this robe perfect for lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 A Sleek Magnetic Knife Holder That Mounts To The Wall Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Display your knives and other metal kitchen utensils with this sleek wall-mounted holder. The stainless steel bar has powerful magnets that keep your knives securely in place. Just install the holder with the included hardware, then place your knives on the bar for easy access. You can also use this space-saving holder in the garage to keep your tools within arm’s reach. Available sizes: 16 Inches, 24 Inches

41 This Streamlined Toilet Paper Holder For Spare Rolls mDesign Toilet Paper Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your trips to the loo a bit more sophisticated with this elegant steel toilet paper holder. Available in four different metallic finishes, the streamlined unit can hold up to three rolls of toilet paper at a time. Besides keeping your toilet paper on hand, the holder also doubles as a sleek piece of bathroom decor. With an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, this stand is totally worth the investment. Available colors: 4

42 The Natural Soy Candle That Comes In Delicious Scents CoCo Benjamin Soy Candles Amazon $18 See On Amazon CoCo Benjamin’s candles are made from natural soy wax, infused with delicious essential oil-based fragrances. Whether you opt for their pumpkin pecan waffles scent, balsam fir, or water jasmine and neroli (or any of the 29 other scents), you really can’t go wrong. Available scents: 32

43 These Adhesive Sheets That Create A Subway Tile Backsplash Art3D Peel-and-Stick Subway Tiles (10 Sheets) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add modern backsplash tiles to your kitchen without the hassle of grout. These peel-and-stick tiles are made of a durable vinyl material that looks incredibly realistic. Just cut the sheet of tiles to size, then place it on your wall using the adhesive backing. Waterproof and heat-resistant, these faux tiles are safe to use behind your oven, sink, and stove.

44 A Mood-Lifting Mist That Smells Heavenly ASUTRA Mist Your Mood Aromatheapy Spray $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to relax, focus, or refresh, ASUTRA has an aromatherapy spray for you. Blended with all-natural essential oils, these mists are formulated to be gentle on the skin. Their soothing lavender and chamomile scent is perfect for unwinding, while the citrus and eucalyptus spray will provide you with a burst of revitalizing energy. Spritz it on yourself, your linens, or straight into the air. Available scents: 9

45 Some Mini Motion-Sensor Lights That Plug Into The Wall AUVON Plug-In Motion-Sensor Night Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These compact night lights have built-in motion sensors that detect movement up to 16 feet away. They automatically turn off after 60 seconds, preserving energy and only giving you light when you need it. Place them in your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and hallway for an extra bit of visibility in the dark. You can also turn off the motion sensor and manually switch the lights on and off.

46 This Department Store-Grade Rotating Holder For Your Makeup AMEITECH Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a makeup organizer with eight adjustable levels, offering plenty of space for your brushes, foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, and more. The clear acrylic unit rotates a full 360 degrees, allowing you to easily access all of your cosmetic items at once. On top, there’s a holding tray with several small compartments for nail polish, makeup sponges, and other small items.

47 A Set Of Faux Succulents That Look So Realistic MoonLa Artificial Succulents (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Always wanted to become a plant parent, but can’t seem to tap into your green thumb? You should check out this set of adorable faux succulent plants that don’t need any sunlight or water to look pretty. Planted in modern wooden pots with a bed of artificial soil, these succulents look great on your windowsill, a shelf, or a coffee table. The set of five plants features a variety of shapes for an eclectic look.

48 This Frosted Window Cling Film For Total Privacy Coavas Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever wish you could keep onlookers from peering into your living space, without having to shut the curtain? This frosted privacy cling film is a cost-effective, easy solution. Made from a semi-transparent vinyl material, the film blocks UV rays, while letting soft light pass through. It’s easy to cut down to size, allowing you to fit the film in between glass window panels and doors. Choose the classic clear finish, or opt for a color such as blue, silver, or champagne. Available colors: 8

49 A Trio Of Chic Handbags Made From Faux Leather LOVEOOK Handbag Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can never have too many handbags, especially when they’re this affordable. You get three handbags in matching colors — a tote, a satchel, and a clutch. The tear-resistant faux leather material looks highly realistic, and is available in neutral tones such as black, brown, and gray. Or, you can add a pop of color to your outfit by opting for red, yellow, or pink. Available colors: 22

50 This Indoor Security Camera That Connects To Your Smartphone Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Once you set up this mini security camera, you’ll be able to check it from anywhere by pairing it with your smartphone. With a two-way audio system, you can also speak to visitors — or pets — inside your home. Another cool perk? The camera can be synced up to your Alexa for hands-free control. “The set up of the mini was FAR EASIER than the outside cams. I had this thing set up in less than 5 minutes,” wrote one reviewer. “Picture is good. Sound is LOUD which is what I was looking for.”

51 A Complete Set Of Silicone Kitchen Utensils That Match Umite Chef Kitchen Utensil Set (33 Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon This set of kitchen utensils offers a total of 33 different pieces at a cost-effective price. Made from heat-resistant silicone, the kitchen tools are affixed to sturdy wooden handles that can be hung on the wall with the included metal hooks or placed in the holder. You get a spatula, whisk, slotted spoon, tongs, measuring cups, and more. Choose from six different shades, including black, gray, blue, and even a multicolor option. Available colors: 6