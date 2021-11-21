43 Cheap Tricks That Make Your Home Look Like It Got A Designer Makeover

Whether you spend hours scrolling through social media feeds of expertly curated homes, or simply want to get rid of that mess of cables underneath your desk, upgrading your home can feel like an impossible task. But the truth is, it can actually be super easy — and cheap! — to give your home a little facelift.

If you want to make over your kitchen, bathroom, or even your closet, here are 43 genius ways to make it look like you had a professional designer come in and work on your space. From chic lighting fixtures that are easy to install to brilliant ways to organize everything from pantry items to spare cleaning products, there’s something on this list for just about every room in your house.

The best part? Not only are these little upgrades all inexpensive, they’re also easy to set up yourself: most of them require little or no actual installation. They’re also super aesthetically pleasing, from floor pillows that look way more expensive than they are to stylish faux-marble contact paper that can spruce up small pieces of furniture.

Ready to make some home improvements? Keep scrolling to find some inexpensive ideas that you’ll want to start using right away.

1 DIY Peel-And-Stick Tiles That Will Refresh Your Kitchen In Minutes Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $34 See On Amazon Give your kitchen or bathroom an instant upgrade with these stylish self-adhesive subway tiles. No tools, mortar, or grout required — just peel off the backing and stick them to your walls. They’re made of heat and moisture-resistant vinyl for easy cleaning, and come in six colors to complement a variety of cabinets and counters.

2 These Stylish Textured Throw Pillow Covers Deconovo Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Slip these plush corduroy pillowcases over your existing throw pillows for an instant and affordable makeover. Multiple reviewers rave about the luxurious and durable fabric, with one describing the material as having “a soft cashmere type feel.” Others mention that discreet invisible zippers are a plus. Choose from 36 colors to match any room’s color scheme.

3 Some Cabinet Hardware That Adds A Stylish Touch To Your Kitchen Ravinte Matte Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Drawer Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These timeless cabinet and drawer pulls are an inexpensive shortcut for giving your kitchen a high-end feel. They're made of sturdy stainless steel and come in a bold, matte black finish. The best part is that they’re versatile enough to match a variety of interior styles, from rustic to contemporary.

4 These Semi-Sheer Curtains To Keep Your Home Light And Bright NICETOWN Sheer Linen Curtains Amazon $26 See On Amazon These semi-sheer window treatments will flood your room with natural light while also providing a sense of privacy. They're made of polyester but come in a loose, flax linen weave for a clean, casual look. The grommeted curtains — available in 17 colors — are wrinkle-free and machine-washable for effortless care.

5 A Set Of Chic Curtain Tiebacks To Elevate Your Window Treatments Hornorm Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add some pizzazz to your drapes with these clever and stylish tiebacks. Curtains stay gathered and secure thanks to these magnetic balls wrapped in polyester silk rope. Not only are they decorative, they’re also effective: One reviewer was impressed that the magnets held up to a breeze. They're a convenient and budget-friendly alternative to tiebacks that require drilling into walls.

6 A Modern Mirror To Brighten Any Room FANYUSHOW Modern Brushed Gold Metal Frame Mirror Amazon $40 See On Amazon Hang this simple but stylish mirror in your entryway, bathroom, or any space that could use a boost of light. The silver-back glass is free of distortion, and pre-drilled hooks make installation easy. Its aluminum frame comes in two colors: black for a contemporary look and gold for a warmer vibe.

7 A DIY Window Shade That Casts Filtered Light Into Any Space Redi Shade Light Filtering Fabric Shade Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ditch the drill and install this neat pleated window shade using a quick peel-and-stick method. Lightweight polyester fabric provides soft, filtered light, and an easy-lift mechanism allows you to open and close the shades without a cord. They're a great option for renters, and an affordable stand-in for pricey custom shades.

8 A Soft, Plush Faux-Fur Rug Ashler HOME DECO Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Liven up a dull space by adding textured elements like this faux sheepskin rug. It comes in 19 colors, so you can find one that will work well in any room in your home. As one reviewer succinctly put it, "It's super soft and comfy and has a high quality look with half the price."

9 This Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That’s Easy To Install WENMER Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you've grown bored with solid painted walls, this self-adhesive wallpaper will breathe new life into your room. A geometric hexagon pattern comes in five colors, and has the look of more expensive designer wall coverings. You can also use it to line cabinets, drawers, or any other flat surface. Installation is as simple as applying a sticker, and the waterproof PVC material is easier to maintain than traditional wallpaper.

10 A Pet Bed That's As Stylish As Your Own Furniture Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cozy donut cuddler is the luxurious and functional furnishing your cat or dog deserves. The soft faux fur cover is machine washable, and a special AirLoft fiber fill keeps its shape up to three times longer than other pet beds, according to the brand. The bed comes in seven colors, one of which is bound to match your current space.

11 These Hand Towels That Will Make Your Powder Room Feel Like A Luxury Spa White Classic Luxury White Hand Towels Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing that says “fancy” quite like luxe hand towels in your bathroom, and this set is no exception. They’re made from 100% combed cotton that’s both soft and absorbent, and they come in fourteen different colors, including classic white and sophisticated black.

12 A Set Of Wall Sconces For A Vintage Industrial Feel Licperron Vintage Wall Sconces Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you love the high-end look of industrial lofts but don’t want to drop hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on custom light fixtures, it’s worth taking a look at these vintage-inspired wall sconces. Sold in a set of three, they’re easy to install both indoors and outside of your home, and come in both dimmable and non-dimmable options.

13 A Mirrored Decorative Tray That Makes Everything Look Fancy Mukily Mirrored Tray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you use this mirrored tray as a catch-all for perfume, candles, and jewelry or as a resting place for taking your morning coffee in bed, it will instantly make your space look so much fancier. The two-handled design is easy to pick up and move around, and it comes in gold, golden gray, and golden silver finishes.

14 A Set Of Frames For A Gallery Wall Golden State Art Frames (7-Pack) Amazon $35 See on Amazon Create your own gallery-style wall on a budget with this set of seven gold-toned frames. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can achieve an artfully jumbled effect, and are made from metal and glass. If gold frames aren’t your style, they’re also available in black, silver, and rose gold.

15 A Roll Of Marble Contact Paper to Refinish Furniture practicalWs Glossy Marble Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Use this faux-marble contact paper to spruce up shelves, drawers, tray tables, and other small pieces of furniture. It’s easy to apply thanks to the peel-and-stick adhesive, and it’s also easy to remove — so whatever alterations you make around the house don’t necessarily have to be permanent. At just $6 for a roll, it’s a handy thing to have around when the urge to DIY something strikes.

16 This Hanging Planter That Looks Like Wall Art Mkono Wall Hanging Glass Planter Amazon $16 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this modern hanging planter, which has a minimalist wood frame and five glass vials that can hold air plants, succulents, and new propagations. It comes in small and medium size options, and brown, beige, and black finishes.

17 An Affordable Bathroom Faucet With A Modern Silhouette phiestina Centerset Matte Black Lead-Free Bathroom Faucet Amazon $50 See On Amazon Revamp your bathroom sink for just $50 with this matte black faucet, which has a sleek modern design. It comes with everything you need to install it yourself, including two water supply lines. In addition to this stylish black option, it also comes in brushed gold, brushed nickel, and shiny chrome finishes.

18 A Minimalist Towel Ladder That Saves Space mDesign Free Standing Bath Towel Ladder Amazon $37 See On Amazon Even damp towels can look elevated when you hang them on this simple bath towel ladder from mDesign. It can lean against any wall, no installation needed. if you don’t want to put it in your bathroom, it’s also a great way to display textiles or store extra linens.

19 A Low-Profile Bidet For An Instant Bathroom Upgrade SAMODRA Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no easier way to make your bathroom feel elevated than with a bidet. This one has a low profile design that’s unobtrusive and easy to install on almost any toilet — and at just $30, it offers excellent value. This one has thousands of fans on Amazon, and comes with silver, rose gold, or black accents.

20 This Rustic Tablecloth Will Elevate Your Entertaining Game Lipo Waterproof Tablecloth Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tossing a fresh tablecloth over your table can make your home look so much nicer with absolutely no effort. This one has a rustic aesthetic that’s perfect for everyday use or entertaining, and it’s made from a waterproof, stain-resistant fabric that’s easy to care for. If you do spill something on it, just toss it in the washing machine and it will look like new.

21 These Acrylic Dividers That Can Organize So Many Different Things CY craft Acrylic Shelf Dividers (4-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your books, papers, and files looking neat and organized with this four-pack of acrylic shelf dividers. They have a unique design that keeps them securely in place without requiring any kind of adhesive or installation, and they can also be used in other places around your home to organize clothes, pantry items, and more.

22 A Sturdy Paper Towel Holder That Looks Like A Sculpture RADICALn Paper Towel Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your paper towel holder doesn’t have to be an afterthought — this one is so stylish, your guests might mistake it for a piece of art. It’s made from sturdy marble, and comes in white, black, and brown-toned colors, so there’s one to match the vibe of just about any kitchen. Simply place it on your table and counter, and pop your roll over paper towels over the dowel.

23 Some Enameled Cookware That Can Go From Oven To Table Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Amazon $47 See On Amazon An enameled cast iron dutch oven is one of the most useful things you can have in your kitchen, since it can easily go from stovetop to oven to table. This one is a bargain at under $50, with a 6-quart capacity that’s perfect for everything from baking loaves of sourdough bread to braising and roasting large cuts of meat or making hearty vegetable stews.

24 An Olive Oil Dispenser Worth Showing Off On Your Kitchen Counter LandHope Glass Olive Oil Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon This stunning glass olive oil dispenser is not only a beautiful piece you’ll want to display in your kitchen, it’s also super useful. It lets you infuse your plain olive oil with fresh herbs for added flavor (and aesthetic appeal), and has a drip-free spout that’s easy to pout from, whether you’re dressing a salad or adding oil to your frying pan.

25 A Lazy Susan That Will Be The Centerpiece Of Your Dining Table TB Home Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon This bamboo lazy susan is a great way to upgrade your at-home coffee bar setup, or make it easier to organize (and access) your spice collection. It rotates all the way around, so you never have to grab for items stuck in the back, and has a 14-inch diameter that’s perfect for a wide range of applications.

26 These Wooden Coat Hooks That Hang On Your Wall Like Modern Art YANGQIHOME Minimalist Wooden Coat Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who said that utilitarian touches like coat hooks have to be boring? A chic alternative to metal hooks, these wooden triangles add a sleek decorative touch to your wall while also providing a space to hang coats and bags in your entryway. They’re easy to install, and come in five different finishes.

27 A Seagrass Storage Basket That Stylishly Disguises Clutter BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use this stylish basket, which is woven from natural seagrass, as a laundry hamper, a place to stash toys, or as a storage spot for throw blankets near the couch. It comes in three sizes and two color options, and has thousands of fans on Amazon who say it makes their home look much nicer.

28 A Gorgeous White Duvet Set That’s Under $40 Mellanni 5-Piece Bedding Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s something to soothing about an all-white bed, and you can achieve the look even if you’re on a budget with this five-piece bedding set. It comes with a duvet cover, two pillow shams, and two pillow cases, so the only thing you’ll need to buy separately is a set of sheets. If you don’t love the all-white look, it’s also available in five other colors.

29 A Spa-Worthy Bath Mat That Won’t Get Moldy GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fabric shower mats are hard to clean and prone to getting moldy, so opt for this sleek bamboo shower mat instead. It has a slatted design that prevents moisture from building up, and the nonslip feet on the bottom ensure that it won’t slip and slide around, even on a wet bathroom floor.

30 An Ottoman With Built-In Storage AZARAF Storage Ottoman Folding Cube Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you need extra seating and extra storage in your living room, this storage ottoman is the solution you’ve been looking for. It comes in both fabric and faux-leather options, and folds flat for easy storage when you’re not using it. Choose from black or grey color options, as well as a version with built-in handles for easy carrying.

31 A Geometric Wine Rack That Sits On Your Countertop HB Design Co. Countertop Wine Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Display your finest bottles of wine without having to install a cumbersome wall-mounted contraption with this countertop wine rack. Made from powder-coated metal, it has a geometric design that will fit most standard wine bottles, and can hold up to nine bottles at a time.

32 A Set Of Wall Hooks You Can Install Anywhere Command Large Wall Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon No need to drill into the wall if you have something you need to hang, this two-pack of large wall hooks comes with peel-and-stick adhesive, so you can install them literally anywhere in your home. Each hook can support up to 4 pounds of weight.

33 This Stylish LED Alarm Clock JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wake up in style with this sleek digital alarm clock, which has an LED screen inlaid in a wooden triangle. In addition to telling the time and waking you up, it can also detect the temperature and humidity levels, so you’ll know how to dress for the day. It comes in four different finishes, and plugs in with a USB cable.

34 A Touchless Trash Can That’s Perfect For Smaller Spaces Amazon Basics Trash Can with Foot Pedal Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one wants to touch the lid of a trash can, so get this simple one with a foot pedal instead. It’s made from brushed stainless steel, and has a 5-liter capacity that’s perfect for smaller spaces like bathrooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also comes in 20- and 30-liter options.

35 This Cabinet That You Can Tuck Into Any Corner AOJEZOR Storage Corner Cabinet Amazon $35 See On Amazon Maximize the nooks and crannies of your home with this corner storage cabinet, which is designed to fit into small spaces. The tall, narrow design is perfect for things like extra bathroom products or cleaning supplies. It has a built-in shelf and toilet paper holder, and comes in three different sizes.

36 Some Dimmable Under-Cabinet Lighting That Looks More Expensive Than It Is WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen in mere minutes with this dimmable under cabinet lighting kit, which is super easy to install. It comes in both warm and cool white light options, and comes with everything you need to get it set up. The best part? It’s all done with peel-and-stick adhesive, no screws or drilling required.

37 A Best-Selling Luxury Showerhead SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon This wildly popular showerhead boasts an impressive overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 25,000 shoppers. It has a rainfall-style spray that will make your shower feel like a spa, and it comes in five different finishes, including gold, oil-rubbed bronze, and chrome.

38 This Cable Management Box That Makes Tangled Wires A Thing Of The Past Chouky Cable Management Box (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nothing can make your home look messy quite like a pile of tangled cables, which is where this cable management box comes in. Sold in a pack of two, they have sleek wood tops and come with clips, ties, and fabric sleeves, so you can keep your tech neat and tidy. Choose from black or white base options.

39 A Hallway Organizer Where You Can Stash Mail, Keys & More Umbra Estique Entryway Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of letting your entryway get cluttered with junk, get this chic entryway organizer. Made from coated white alloy steel with wooden knobs on the hooks, it’s perfect for hanging keys and masks on the bottom and stashing unsorted mail or other small items in the top basket. It comes with all the hardware you need to mount it to your wall.

40 A Faucet Head That Makes Your Kitchen Sink Easier To Use Angle Simple Kitchen Faucet Head Replacement Amazon $13 See On Amazon This brushed nickel faucet head screws directly into your existing kitchen sink faucet, so it’s a small upgrade that can have a big impact. It’s compatible with most standard pull-out hoses, and has multiple spray settings that can make washing dishes and rinsing produce easier than ever.

41 A Set Of Floating Shelves For Effortless Organization ZGO Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This two-pack of floating shelves can go pretty much anywhere in your home, whether it’s in your bathroom, bedroom, or even the inside of a closet. The bottom shelf comes with an extra piece where you can hang towels, scarves, or other small items, and the shelves are easy to screw directly into your wall. They come in six different color options.

42 A Comfy Cushion You Can Use On Chairs Or The Floor Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want to create a laid-back vibe in your home, grab some of these floor pillows — which can also double as chair cushions if you need a little more support. They’re made from soft, hypoallergenic materials, and come in six different color options.