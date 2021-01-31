42 Bougie Home Upgrades That Are Surprisingly Under $35

Who doesn't like making their home feel luxurious without spending too much? I know I certainly do. Like, why spend loads of cash when you can get the same decorative ambiance while also sparing your wallet? You may be shocked to know that there are tons of bougie home upgrades under $35 on Amazon that'll instantly make your home look and feel like a page from your favorite magazine or Pinterest board.

Whether your planned revamp is large or small, this list of items is a great place to start. That's because it offers a little bit of everything needed to give your home a stylish makeover with glamorous Amazon products. Modern and chic lighting, lively plants, gilded bar accessories, and flickering glass effect candles can add texture and ambiance to your home, giving it a more luxe presentation.

Other convenient additions such as in-shower soap dispensers, rainfall shower heads, water filtration devices, stick-on marble, and plush linens and blankets help make life feel more upgraded and cozy. And, if you ask me, there's no better feeling than that.

So it turns out that you don't necessarily have to splurge to get the coveted look of a lavish home. Thanks to these affordable luxury home products under $35, all you have to do is scroll, add to cart, and buy.

1 The Stick & Peel Adhesive Liner That Looks Like Pricy Marble practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Simple to peel and stick, this adhesive liner will adhere to any flat surface for an instant upgraded appearance. The marbled design matches nicely with other decor and will look great on cabinets, shelves, shelves, countertops, and more. Once laid, the surface is easy to clean and can also be used on your walls as wallpaper.

2 This Rainfall Showerhead That'll Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa SparkPod Shower Head High Pressure Rain Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get the look and feel of a spa by adding this high-pressure showerhead to your bathroom. It creates a water flow that feels like a rain shower — and it's easy to install, quickly connecting in less than five minutes. Made of chrome-colored ABS plastic, it's rustproof and easy to clean.

3 A Set Of Plush Down Alternative Pillows Lined With Sateen Cotton COZSINOOR Hotel Collection Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This set of two pillows will keep you resting comfortably at night. They're plush, soft, and made of down-alternative materials that are hypoallergenic. The outer is smooth, breathable sateen cotton that's moisture-wicking so you can sleep cool and cozy.

4 This Set Of Luxe Pillow Covers Lined With Velvet PANDATEX Crushed Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use these velvet-textured pillow covers to upgrade any sofa, bed, or lounge chair. They're soft to the touch and are great for any season. There are various colors available so you can easily match your home's existing decor

5 The Down Alternative Comforter That's Luxurious (& Affordable) Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Place this down alternative comforter on your bed for warmth and comfort. It's made of super-soft materials and filled with cozy hypoallergenic filler. The box-stitch design ensures that the filling stays in place, all while eight corner and side loops are added to help you secure the duvet of your choice.

6 This Silky Sheet Set That's Gentle On Your Hair & Skin Decolure Satin Sheets (4-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip into these satin sheets for softer skin and hair. They're made of high-quality materials that are breathable and smooth, keeping you cool and comfy all night long. In this set, you'll get one fitted sheet, one top sheet, and two pillowcases (with the full, queen, and king size set). Choose from an array of colors.

7 A Plug That Turns Any Power Source Into A Smart Outlet Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Control any outlet in your home using the Amazon Smart Plug. It pairs easily with Alex to schedule and control lights and other electronics when you’re home or on the go. The operation and set-up are both fuss-free and simple. To use, simply plug it in, pair the Alexa app, and that's it.

8 This Simple Bath Caddy Made With Bamboo Mind Reader Bathroom Shower Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you're in search of a place for your shampoo bottles or a glass of wine mid-bath, this shower caddy can help. It's made with bamboo and shaped in a way that fits right over your tub — and when you aren't bathing, you can use it as a storage unit for your toiletries.

9 These Shiny, Remote-Controlled Flameless Candles With A Timer Function Yinuo Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This set of flameless candles will add a glamorous ambiance to any room. The glass-effect trio comes in varying heights and features an automatic timer that shuts them off after five hours (as well as cycling them back on in 19). Each uses three AA batteries and is operated via remote control.

10 A Woodgrain Essential Oil Diffuser That Emits Pleasant Scents RENWER Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $22 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser offers small but mighty operation. It boasts a woodgrain design with an LED light band that changes colors, and it emits steam for up to 10 hours straight. Add your favorite aromatherapy oils to get a calming and relaxing scent throughout your home.

11 The Matte Window Film For More Privacy rabbitgoo Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place this matte window film on your windows for ultimate privacy and decor. It helps reduce glares, block out UVA and UVB rays while allowing filtered light to enter. Apply it easily, as it uses static cling to adhere without damage.

12 An Upgraded Power Strip With 3 Outlets & 3 USB Ports Gosund Smart Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon This unique power strip gives you control of several appliances and devices at once. The smart strip features three traditional outlets and three USB ports — and it operates via voice control, working in conjunction with Alexa, Google Home assistant for convenience. There's also a remote app that downloads, so you can also control it when you're not at home.

13 The Sleek Stainless Steel Caddies For Easy Storage Anywhere KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf Amazon $29 See On Amazon Use this caddy duo in your bathroom or kitchen for safe and rustproof storage. They're made of durable quality stainless steel that's resistant to fading. Each is easy to hang, mounting with a powerful adhesive to keep it in place.

14 A Bamboo Cutting Board That Helps Prevent Cross-Contamination Seville Classics Bamboo and Flexible Plastic Cutting Boards (7-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cutting board is made of 100% bamboo that's sustainable and eco-friendly. It features non-slip silicone feet for safety and neat serving. The set comes with seven BPA-free, color-coded cutting mats that make help prevent cross-contamination. Each of those mats stores neatly within the bamboo board to save space.

15 A Set Of Vanity Lights With A Smart-Touch Dimmer PHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your bedroom or bathroom a glam makeover with these LED vanity lights. There's no assembly or electrical wiring required. Simply stick them onto your mirror, wall, or frame, and you're done. This set comes equipped with a smart-touch dimmer that turns it of and on and manipulates brightness.

16 The Water Filtration System For Your Kitchen Sink Brita Faucet Filter System Amazon $26 See On Amazon Attach this water filtration device to your faucet for easy access to great-tasting filtered tap water. It reduces the presence of lead, chlorine, asbestos, and other particles from your water's mainline. The piece is easy to install without needed tools and offers three different spray options for convenience.

17 These LED String Lights Displayed In Diamond-Shaped Pendants Twinkle Star Geometric String Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon These LED-string lights will add flair to any space you place them in. They feature 20 diamond-shaped gold pendants and operate via three AA batteries. Use them to decorate for holidays, birthdays, or any day desired.

18 The Magnetic Stainless Steel Knife Holder For Your Kitchen Wall Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This magnetic knife holder offers a sleek and modern storage option for kitchen utensils. It's made of quality, rust-resistant stainless steel and is equipped with a powerful magnet to secure your knives and keep them within reach. Easy to use and install, the bar comes with everything you need to mount it in your kitchen.

19 A Plush Throw Blanket That Adds Texture To Your Living Room Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can almost feel the plush coziness of this throw blanket by just looking at it. It's made of soft, 100% microfiber for a warm and snuggly feels every time you touch it. Toss it across your bed, sofa, or favorite lounger chair to add texture and comfort. Pick from lots of amazing colors.

20 These Smart Lightbulbs That Give A Colorful Glow Peteme Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pair these smart lightbulbs with Alexa Echo or Google Home Assistant for ultimate control of your home's lighting. With this pack of four, you can power on or off, change colors, and control brightness through voice or an app on your phone. These energy-saving bulbs offer cool and warm white as well as a myriad of customizable colors.

21 These Heavy Blackout Curtains To Keep The Room Dim NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels Amazon $26 See On Amazon This set of two blackout curtain panels allow you to filter in as little or as much light you want or need. They're also insulated to block out the cold and heat during extreme weather and are easy to care for in the washing machine. Select from an array of lengths and colors.

22 This Chic Mirror Trio To Make The Room Feel Bigger Umbra Dima Mirrors (3-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Mirrors do an awesome job of adding reflected light to a room — and they can even make the room seem bigger. This set of three offers the added benefit of artistic charm and beauty with their diamond-shaped styling and dainty-chains. Use them together in a pattern or individually throughout your home.

23 A Zig-Zag Corner Shelving Unit That Displays Frames & Other Items Greenco Corner Shelf Amazon $26 See On Amazon Mount this shelf in any corner of your home for a great place to display and store small trinkets and items. It offers five tiers of beautiful espresso shelving and comes with all of the necessary hardware to place it on any wall you'd like.

24 A Clear, Adjustable Cosmetics Organizer For Your Vanity Ogrmar Adjustable Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This rotatable cosmetic organizer offers an easy way to keep track of your beauty-related items and more. It features seven adjustable tiers that manipulate to accommodate all of your belongings. Not to mention, the container is compact and easy to assemble, disassemble, and wash at your convenience.

25 This Furniture Repair Kit That Covers Scuffs & Other Wood Blemishes Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Extend the life and look of your furniture with this touch-up and repair set. The 13-piece kit includes six different wood-colored markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener for convenience. Use them to cover dings, scratches, scuffs, and more from your favorite decorative pieces.

26 A Leather Conditioner That Extends The Life Of Your Furniture Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Restore and rejuvenate furniture, shoes, car seats, and more with this deep-penetrating leather conditioner. The non-toxic and odorless formula works great on new and old leather and contains no silicones, solvents, or animal products. Use it to soften, protect, moisturize, and improve the flexibility of all of your favorite household items.

27 These Magnetic Handles Made For Your Garage Door Household Essentials Magnetic Garage Door Accents Amazon $12 See On Amazon These garage door accents will work wonders on the look of your home. They easily install without the use of tools and feature magnetic powers that effortlessly adheres to the surface. In this set, you'll get two weather- and rust-resistant handles and four hinges.

28 A Glass Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Stylish Cork Band Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a new (and upgraded) way to brew coffee in the morning? Easy — just add this pour-over coffee maker to your kitchen. It's made with durable borosilicate glass and is decorated with a cork band and drawstring. It even comes with a stainless steel filter that's totally reusable.

29 A Powerful Bluetooth Speaker With Long Battery Life Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon This water-resistant speaker offers superior sound quality and style. Although small in size, it's surprisingly large on sound and battery life, playing music with no distortion at any volume for up to 14 hours. It offers a long-range Bluetooth connection and pairs easily with smartphones, tablets, computers, and other smart devices.

30 An Automatic Sopa Dispenser That Provides Touchless Handwashing Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon This automatic soap dispenser offers touchless operation for simple and easy hand washing. It's battery-operated for cordless use and features an on-and-off switch and adjustable soap volume dispensing. The high-quality chrome and black finish will look great mounted on any wall or any countertop.

31 An Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Organizer For Cutlery & Utensils Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Place this adjustable bamboo organizer into your drawer to store cutlery, jewelry, and more. It offers six to eight compartments and can expand from 13 inches to 19.6 inches wide to fit as needed. This product is durable, easy to clean, and simple to use.

32 A Pack Of Shower Dispensers That Hold Shampoo & Liquid Soap HotelSpaWave Shower Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Declutter and save space with the mounted soap and shampoo dispensers. Each shatterproof container features a chrome finish and a large-capacity container to fit your favorite products. This set comes with a wall bracket for easy, tool-free hanging.

33 This Gold Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf For Your Phone VELIMAX Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $19 See On Amazon Adding gold hardware like this toilet paper holder gives your bathroom an instantly chic touch. It's made of rust-resistant stainless steel and features a shelf where you can set small items (such as your phone or jewelry). The open-ended design also offers convenience, allowing to replace the roll with little to no effort.

34 This Snake Plant That's Super Easy To Care For Perfect Plants Snake Plant Amazon $25 See On Amazon Popular for its ability to thrive indoors, the snake plant is the perfect plant for any dwelling space. This plant is lush and easy to care for, needing only low light and watering every couple of weeks. Place it in your living room, dining room, or bedroom for a boho-chic look and feel.

35 This Remote-Controlled Himalayan Salt Lamp That Changes Colors V.C.Formark USB Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of high-quality materials, this salt lamp will give your home a warm and endearing glow. It comes with a remote control that allows you to cycle through 16 colors and various modes to include flash, strobe, fade, and smooth. The wooden base adds a touch of charm and decor while the USB cable allows you to plug it directly into your computer or wall outlet.

36 An Aloe Plant That'll Give Your Home New Life Costa Farms Aloe Vera Plant Amazon $21 See On Amazon Lush indoor greenery like this aloe plant can help to breathe new life into your home. This one from Costa Farms is not only beautiful, but it's also easy to care for, needing to be watered only once every two to three weeks. In this order, you'll receive a plant that's 10 inches tall (and four inches in diameter).

37 This Home Security Camera That Offers Safety & Peace Of Mind Blink Mini Home Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon This Blink camera is an easy way to keep an eye on what's going on at home. Place it anywhere indoors to make sure your family, pets, and valuables are secure. It features 1080P resolution, motion detection, and two-way audio. Sync it with your smartphone to monitor while away from home.

38 A Glamorous Golden Cocktail Shaker Set For Your Bar Cart Homestia Gold Cocktail Shaker Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your bar cart a glamorous upgrade with this golden cocktail shaker set. The kit is made of rust-resistant stainless steel for durability, and it comes with seven pieces. Charming and sophisticated, it's sure to be the topic of conversation at your next cocktail party.

39 These Faux Leather Storage Ottomans That Fold Up When Not In Use YCOCO Faux Leather Storage Stool Amazon $24 See On Amazon These storage ottomans offer a great place to rest your feet and tuck small items such as blankets, toys, magazines, and more. They're made of quality faux leather that'll match nicely with the existing decor in your living room, bedroom, and beyond. Super space-saving, each piece in this set can be folded and stowed away when not in use.

40 These Golden Cooking Utensils Made With Stainless Steel STYLED SETTINGS Brass Cooking Utensils (5-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These gold-colored cooking utensils will brighten and add elegance to your kitchen. They're made of durable stainless steel that's food safe and rust-resistant. Each set comes with five pieces to include a spatula, ladle, and serving spoon.

41 The Frame Set For An Eye-Catching Gallery Wall upsimples Picture Frame Set (5-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Use this multi-frame set to create an amazing gallery wall in your living room or bedroom. Each is made of quality materials and features a plastic front that won't shatter if accidentally broken. They mount easily to your wall and can be placed horizontally or vertically as desired. Choose from multiple colors.