25 Cheap Ways To Make Your Cat 5x Happier

Cat owners know the truth — it’s a feline’s world, and we’re just living in it. And while we might be their (totally willing) servants all year round, every now and then it’s fun to treat them with something extra special. Whether it’s a new, exciting toy or a nutrient-packed meal topper, Amazon is stocked with clever pet products that will instantly make your cat happier.

Our feline friends are known to snooze an average of 15 hours a day, so having a designated place for them to curl up in your home is much appreciated. This fluffy faux fur donut bed has raised sides that make your kitty feel safe and secure. Or, this double-level cat cave gives your cat the option of hiding inside or perching on the top level. You can even provide your cat with a window hammock for hours of gazing at the outside world.

Activity is another important element of your pet’s day-to-day life, which is why this list includes plenty of engaging cat toys that will excite the pickiest of pets. This tower-shaped ball toy has multiple levels of play, so more than one cat can participate at once. You also can’t go wrong with a pack of good old-fashioned plush mouse toys stuffed with irresistible catnip.

Below, you’ll find plenty of affordable cat products on Amazon that make excellent stocking stuffers, birthday presents, or “just because” gifts to show your cat how much you care.

1 Some Self-Grooming Combs That Collect Your Cat’s Hair yuntop Corner-Mounted Self Groomers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Let’s face it: Your cat doesn’t pay rent, and he most likely doesn’t have a job, either. Put your feline to work by installing this self-grooming comb on the corners of your furniture and walls. Fill the internal chamber with catnip and stick it to a smooth surface with the included adhesive pads. Your pet won’t be able to resist rubbing up against the soft, flexible bristles, which trap tons of hair.

2 A Window Perch That Gives Your Kitty A Scenic View Pefuny Cat Window Perch Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a reason why so many feline owners call windows “cat TV” — indoor kitties love to get a glimpse of the world outside, and this perch gives them the perfect platform to do so. With the ability to hold up to 40 pounds, this cat bed is made out of durable fabric that’s supported by PVC beams and a pair of stainless steel cables. The suction attachments securely affix the perch to your window. Available colors: beige, black

3 These Bouncy Springs That Will Keep Your Cat Entertained For Hours Andiker Spiral Spring Cat Toys (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Looking for an easy, affordable way to keep your active cat or kitten occupied throughout the day (and night)? These spring toys might do just the trick. The bouncy, brightly colored coils attract your cat’s attention, encouraging them to play chase and grind their teeth against the durable plastic material. You get 12 in a pack, which is great because your kitty will likely lodge a few underneath the sofa.

4 The Water Fountain For Cats Who Love Drinking From The Faucet Veken Pet Fountain Amazon $28 See On Amazon Many cats prefer drinking running water as opposed to still water because they see it as safe. For cats who are always trying to get a sip out of the kitchen sink or bath faucet, this water fountain is a great solution. With a water capacity of 2.5 liters, the Veken pet fountain has three different flow settings and an ultra-quiet motor that won’t cause a distraction. Available colors: blue, gray

5 These Strong Nail Clippers With Easy-Grip Handles H&H Pets Nail Clippers Amazon $7 See On Amazon Nail clipping isn’t typically a cat’s favorite activity, but you can make it a lot less difficult by investing in these scissors with ergonomic, easy-grip handles. You’ll have much more control over the stainless steel blades, allowing you to quickly snip those overgrown claws in no time at all.

6 A Natural, Homeopathic Remedy For Stressed Cats Bach Rescue Remedy Stress Relief Drops for Pets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Travel, fireworks, and thunderstorms can all cause cats to get anxious, but luckily, there’s a homeopathic way to provide soothing relief. Formulated with naturally calming essences including cherry plum, rock rose, and star of Bethlehem, this tincture can be given to your kitty before the stressful event occurs. A few drops is all it takes to send them into a more relaxed state.

7 This 10-Pack Of Mouse Toys Stuffed With Irresistible Catnip SmartyKat Skitter Critters Catnip Mice (10-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These itty bitty cat toys combine your kitty’s two favorite things: mice and catnip. The soft plush mice are filled with the tempting herb, encouraging your cat to fling them around for hours on end. You get 10 in a pack for a super low price, making this a buy both your kitty and you will love.

8 The Purring Plush Toy That’s Touch-Activated Petstages Purr Pillow Kitty Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stressed cats and weaning kittens may find it comforting to snuggle up to this plush toy that simulates calming purring sounds. The touch-activated sound mechanism is located in the stuffed cat’s head — just give it a press for two uninterrupted minutes of purrs. Give it a few days, and the Purr Pillow Kitty just might become your feline’s favorite cuddle buddy — besides you, of course.

9 A Mat That Catches Litter From Your Cat’s Paws Bull-o Cat Litter-Trapping Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of kitty litter being tracked all over your floors? There’s actually an easy solution. With a unique honeycomb design, this durable litter mat traps the debris from your cat’s paws after they’ve used the litter box. The litter is stored between layers inside the mat, so you can easily pour the collected debris back inside the box at the end of the day.

10 This Double-Level Cat Cave For Hiding & Perching Bedsure Cat Bed and Cave Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you haven’t been able to tell already, cats like to have options. Sometimes, they like to curl up inside a dark, private space, while other times, they prefer a high perch. This two-in-one cat structure gives your kitty the choice of both, with a double-level design that features a cave and a loft bed. It’s also a great space-saving solution for multi-cat households, since two cats can use it at once. Available colors: 3

11 The Detangling Brush That’s Self-Cleaning Hertzko De-matting Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your cat has a luxuriously long coat of fur, you know the importance of regular brushing. This de-matting brush has fine bent wires that groom your cat’s undercoat without hurting her skin. Once you’ve removed the tangles, dirt, and dander from your cat, you can easily dispose of the fur by pressing a button that retracts the brush’s bristles.

12 These Fan-Favorite Treats That Clean Your Cat’s Teeth Feeline Greenies Dental Treats (4.6 Oz.) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Treats don’t have to simply be a reward — they can also do double-duty as a teeth cleaning. Greenies dental treats have a crunchy texture that reduces tartar buildup and freshens cat breath, with a delicious oven-roasted chicken flavor your cat can’t get enough of. These treats have an average of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after 26,000 ratings, so it’s pretty clear they have a strong feline fanbase.

13 A Tiered Cat Toy With Multiple Levels Of Play Petstages Tower Of Tracks Amazon $9 See On Amazon With three different levels, this tower-shaped cat toy can entertain multiple cats at once, but it’s also great for solo play. Each level has a spinning ball that whizzes around the circular track when your cat swats it. Made out of durable plastic, the toy has a nonslip base that keeps it from sliding around the floor.

14 These Elevated Bowls For Easier Feeding FUKUMARU Elevated Cat Bowls Amazon $26 See On Amazon Prevent mealtime spills with this set of food and water bowls that are elevated off the ground with a minimalist metal frame. The ceramic bowls are set in a sturdy bamboo holder at a slight angle, so your cat won’t have to strain his neck to reach his food or water — helpful if you have an older pet. Sleek and modern, these bowls add a contemporary touch to any kitchen or living room.

15 This Collapsible Tunnel Your Cat Can Crawl Around In CO-Z Collapsible Pet Tunnel Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfect for compact living spaces, this pet tunnel can easily be collapsed and stored when not in use. Designed with three spacious tunnels, a central peephole, and a dangling pom-pom toy, the tunnel provides several ways for your kitty to entertain herself. The tear-resistant polyester material stands up to the most energetic games, so you can let your cat run wild.

16 A Value Pack Of Meal Toppers With Health Benefits Vitakraft Lick 'n Lap Creamy Treats (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Treat your kitty to an extra-tasty dinner with these nutrient-rich meal toppers with a tempting chicken flavor. Each squeezable tube includes a creamy, hydrating formula that’s made with taurine and omega-3s — ingredients that support eye, heart, skin, and coat health. You get 20 servings in a pack, which can be used as a way to enhance mealtimes — or simply as a midday snack.

17 The Natural Omega-3 Supplement For Healthy Skin Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil (8 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Salmon oil is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which promote healthy skin in animals. If your cat won’t go near a capsule or chewable supplement, this liquid alternative is a great investment. Just add a few pumps to your cat’s wet or dry food — they’ll gobble it right up. This supplement also has other benefits, including an improved immune system, joint health, and heart support.

18 An Automated Cat Toy That Simulates Moving Prey SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Automated Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Many felines love the thrill of the chase, and this automated toy from SmartyKat gives cats the chance to stalk, pounce, and hunt to their heart’s content. With adjustable speed settings, the toy uses a moving wand and colored lights to tease your cat into a game of chase. The wand is concealed underneath a layer of fabric, so they’ll have to work even harder to pin it down. Available colors: Blue, Purple

19 This Adorable Scratching Post That’s Shaped Like A Cactus Catinsider Cactus Scratching Post Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add a little Western-themed whimsy to your home with this scratching post that’s shaped like a cactus. The bottom half is covered in durable green sisal, while the top features a shaggy carpet material and a hanging pom-pom toy. Firmly planted on a carpet base, this cactus is tough enough to stand up to daily scratching. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: green, brown

20 A Fluffy Donut-Shaped Cat Bed That’s Super Cozy Love's Cabin Calming Cat Bed Amazon $23 See On Amazon Piled high with fluffy faux shag fur, this donut-shaped cat bed provides the perfect spot for your kitty to curl up for a nap. The raised walls create a cozy environment that allows your cat to feel protected. With three different sizes and a dozen subtle shades to choose from, you can easily pick out the perfect bed for your cat that complements your room’s decor. Available sizes: 20 inches, 24 inches, 27 inches

Available colors: 12

21 A Trio of Ultra-Soft Sherpa Fleece Blankets Luciphia Fluffy Fleece Pet Blankets (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only do these polyester sherpa fleece blankets keep your cat warm, but they also protect your furniture from scratches and pet hair. You get three in a pack, allowing you to place them over your kitty’s favorite nap spots — an armchair, the couch, your bed, etc. They come in gray, black, and beige, so you can pick the shade that blends in with your cat’s hair best. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

22 This Interactive 2-In-1 Butterfly Toy For Hours Of Fun Pawzone Automated Butterfly Toy Amazon $22 See On Amazon This battery-powered cat toy has two different games in one compact unit, providing multiple ways to keep your cat on his toes. There’s a colorful butterfly attached to a wire that flies around when you press the power button, encouraging your kitty to catch it. Meanwhile, a rolling ball races around a track as your cat swipes and bats it. They’ll never get bored. Available colors: 5

23 A Plug-In Diffuser That Curbs Stress In Cats Feliway Classic Cat Calming Diffuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether it’s a big move or the addition of another pet to the household, a stressful situation can cause your cat to engage in unwanted behaviors. This plug-in diffuser mimics cats’ naturally produced pheromones in spaces up to 700 feet, encouraging your feline to calm down. The smell is undetectable to humans, so you won’t even notice it’s there.

24 These Moisturizing Wipes That Reduce Cat Dander Burt's Bees Dander-Reducing Wipes (100 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Dander is an inevitable part of owning a cat, but you can reduce your cat’s flaky skin (and your allergies) by going over her fur with one of these wipes from Burt’s Bees. Formulated with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and oatmeal, the wipes reduce redness and itchiness on your feline’s body. While cat’s are known for their self-cleaning habits, these gentle wipes are a great way to spot-clean and keep paws feeling fresh.