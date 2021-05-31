The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Things For Your Home On Amazon

No matter how many times you try to declutter, reorganize, or outfit your home with gadgets to make your life easier — there’s always more to be done. Luckily, finding ways to upgrade your space doesn’t have to be a drag. In fact, these clever things for your home on Amazon are nothing short of delightful, and we can personally guarantee that they’ll make your home (whether it’s castle or a cabin) feel more put together and convenient.

Chief on this list are some ingenious ways to create more space in your home (because closets, drawers, and pantries have a magical way of filling up when you’re not looking). Some favorites: a four-pack of pants hangers that can hold a grand total of 20 pairs of trousers and jeans, and a magnetic shelf that secures to your fridge, giving you an off-the-counter place for spices, condiments, and even a roll of paper towels.

You’ll also find fun things like a self-watering planter that lets you fake your green thumb status, and a security camera with two-way audio that streams to your phone, so you can talk to your dog when you’re away from home. But quite possibly the best aspect of this roundup? All these awesome home items are incredibly, wonderfully, ridiculously cheap.

1 A Compact Security Camera That Syncs To Your Smartphone Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a week-long getaway or just running errands, this mini security camera will keep an eye on things at home. It also pairs with any Alexa device or smartphone, so you can check in from anywhere. Equipped with two-way audio, you can speak to people (or pets) on screen and hear their responses. This camera is motion-activated, so you can get alerts on your phone when there’s any unexpected activity.

2 This Battery-Powered Night Light You Can Stick Anywhere Mr. Beams Motion-Sensor Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon This motion-sensing night light runs on a battery, so you don’t have to plug it into an outlet in your wall. Instead, you can stick the adhesive backing just about anywhere — by your bed, in your bathroom, or on your staircase. The soft amber light will help you see your way in the dark, without disrupting anyone else’s sleep.

3 The Space-Saving Hangers That Hold 5 Garments Each HOUSE DAY Cascading Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve got a lot of clothes to fit in your small closet, you’ll want to save space in any way you can. Each one of these cascading hangers holds up to five articles of clothing vertically, which takes up a lot less room. You can also use the hangers horizontally, which will space out clothes to prevent wrinkles and creasing.

4 These Functional Storage Baskets That Fit Under Your Shelf Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Storage Baskets (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you’ve exhausted all of your cabinet space, these storage baskets can create another place to hold your kitchen essentials. The metal racks fit securely onto the bottom of your shelf, giving you a spot for your plastic bags, napkins, dish towels, or anything else you can think of. These baskets also work great in your bathroom.

5 A Handy Avocado Tool That Splits, Pits & Slices Aichoof Avocado Slicer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Is avocado toast a regular part of your diet? If so, you should get this unique kitchen tool that gives you perfect avocado slices in just a few easy motions. This multifaceted slicer has a knife that helps you split your avocado in half, a serrated tool for removing the pit, and a head that creates six even slices.

6 The Sleek Cutlery Tray That Organizes Your Silverware Drawer Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of stuffing your forks, knives, and spoons into an empty drawer, use this cutlery tray that organizes your eating utensils. The slim, angled design fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery, while still leaving room for other kitchen items. If you’re tight on drawer space in your house or apartment, this tray is for you.

7 These Adhesive Wall Hooks That Can Hold Up To 20 Pounds Each TAYWIK Adhesive Wall Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These stainless steel wall hooks don’t need to be screwed into the wall — the ultra-strong adhesive backing sticks to metal, glass, wood, and ceramic tile, creating a sturdy seal that won’t fall off. These waterproof, rust-proof hooks can hold up to 20 pounds of weight, making them ideal for holding hats, purses, bathrobes, and washcloths.

8 The Magnetic Spice Jars That Hang On Your Fridge Door SZILBZ Magnetic Spice Jars (12-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Spices are a great way to get creative in the kitchen, but when you have a lot of them, they tend to take up space. These magnetic spice jars attach to your refrigerator door, so you can conveniently see their contents and grab them as needed. The stainless steel containers also have side openings that allow you to sprinkle spices or use a measuring spoon.

9 A Minimalist Stand That Props Your Phone Up Anywhere You Go Lamicall Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon This simple, ergonomically designed phone stand keeps your device propped at a comfortable viewing angle while you FaceTime or watch videos. The aluminum base has a rubber pad to avoid surface scratching, and there’s a hole on the back that allows you to charge your phone while in the upright position. It’s small enough to fit in your briefcase or purse, so you can bring it anywhere. Available colors: 5

10 This Collapsible Trash Can That Hangs From Your Drawer Subekyu Hanging Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s a mini trash can that hangs from your kitchen drawer, so you can brush food scraps in while you cook. Just place the unit on the lip of your drawer and you’re all set. The best part? The silicone sides collapse completely when not in use, allowing for compact storage. Available colors and styles: 6

11 A Genius Clip-On Strainer That Works On All Pots & Bowls Arlig Clip-On Strainer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This silicone strainer clips onto the edges of your pots, bowls, and pans, taking up a fraction of the space of a traditional colander. Plus, the strainer lets you pour water out of your pot without removing its contents, and allows you to safely grip both handles while draining.

12 These Oven Rack Guards That Protect Your Arms From Burns LeeYean Oven Rack Guards (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Baking, while a great hobby, can lead to not-so-great burns while pulling your goods out of the oven. These silicone shields fit over the edges of your oven racks, protecting your skin from injury. Each guard is 14 inches long, and you can easily cut them down to fit your specific oven. Available colors: 2

13 An Automatic Toilet Cleaner That Cleans With Every Flush Flush 'n Sparkle Automatic Toilet Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cleaning the toilet doesn’t have to be a daunting task. This automatic toilet cleaning cartridge can be easily installed inside your toilet, sanitizing your toilet bowl with every flush. The replaceable cartridge lasts for up to three months, using bleach to safely clean without messy liquid and tablet cleaners.

14 A Streamlined Armrest Tray Made From Bamboo SUNTREKKA Sofa Arm Table Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bamboo sofa arm tray creates the perfect resting spot for your glass of wine, coffee mug, or TV remote. The tray comfortably fits over your chair or couch armrest, and can be rolled up for storage. The appealing natural wood grain also looks great with any room decor.

15 A Neat Organizing Rack That Keeps Your Pans In Place Simple Houseware Pan Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stack your pans on this simple but effective organizing rack that fits neatly in your cupboard. It can hold up to five pans either vertically or horizontally, separating them so you can easily grab one without clanking them all together. You can even secure this rack into one fixed spot using the included hardware.

16 A Cushioned Standing Mat That Supports Your Whole Body Songziming Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Durable, waterproof, and comfortable, this standing mat is specifically made to support your feet and knees. Made of high-density PVC material, the cushioned platform is easy to clean and won’t slip from under your feet. This mat also works great in in your bathroom, by your washing machine, or in front of your standing desk. Available sizes: 18 x 30 inches, 18 x 59 inches

17 This Cult-Favorite Shower Drain Protector That Catches Your Hair TubShroom Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon With over 50,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this hair catcher has proven itself to be a cult-favorite among those with long locks. The patented TubShroom design fits into any tub drain and catches every strand as it passes, wrapping it around the cylindrical base while still allowing water to pass through. Available colors: 6

18 A Color-Coded Set Of Cutting Mats That Prevent Cross-Contamination TuTuBo Color-Coded Cutting Mats (Set of 7) Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this set of vibrant cutting mats, you’ll never have to worry about cross-contamination while cooking. Each mat is color-coded, so you can keep your meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit separated. These dishwasher-safe mats have a grid-textured bottom that keeps them from slipping on your counter while you slice.

19 These Efficient Tablets That Clean Your Washing Machine Affresh Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets (3 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Your washing machine gets your clothes fresh as a daisy, but you should also be regularly cleaning your unit to keep it working properly. These dissolving tablets go straight into your washing machine drum where they clean in just one cycle. You can use them in front-or top-loading washing machines up to once per month.

20 These Stackable Food Storage Bins With Removable Drain Trays SILVIO Produce Saver Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your produce fresh for longer with these refrigerator storage bins with built-in drain trays. The containers keep dust and other contaminates from getting to your food, while the trays allow for drainage if your produce is wet. They’re also stackable, so you can save on space in your fridge.

21 A Petite Remote Control Holder That Mounts To Any Flat Surface SUNFICON Remote Control Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Never go searching for the remote again once you have this remote holder that mounts to your wall or table. This little unit has an adhesive backing that sticks to any flat surface, and the bamboo divider inside gives you designated spots for your remote controls. The hollow bottom design even allows you to charge your devices while they’re in the holder.

22 A Set Of Chic Wine Glasses That Are Virtually Indestructible Vivocci Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you tend to be a little accident-prone — and honestly, who isn’t? — these unbreakable wine glasses will pay for themselves 10 times over. Made with Tritan plastic, these dishwasher-safe drinking vessels only look like they’re made of glass. They’re heavy-duty and won’t shatter, no matter how many times you drop them.

23 These Tiny Magnetic Key Racks That Screw Into Your Switch Cover Savvy Home Magnetic Key Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Always forgetting your keys when you head out the door? In just a few minutes, you can install these magnetic key racks into your light switch cover — no drilling required. Each powerful magnet holds up to 3 pounds of weight, easily keeping your key ring or lanyard in place.

24 A 2-Tier Turntable For Storing Small Items Copco 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $13 See On Amazon This two-tier Lazy Susan turntable is compact enough to fit in your pantry, while also being versatile enough to go in the craft room, bathroom, or garage. The non-skid surfaces and rimmed edges hold your small items in place as you rotate the unit. Use it to hold spices, tools, craft supplies, medicine bottles, or anything else you can think of. Available colors: 6

25 These Light-Dimming Stickers That Cover Electronic LEDs At Night LightDims LED Light Covers For Electronics Amazon $6 See On Amazon A sheet of these LED light covers doesn’t cost a lot of money, but it makes a huge difference in your home. The stickers come in multiple shapes and sizes to cover up the LED lights on laptop chargers, digital alarm clocks, and Wi-Fi routers. You’ll still be able to view the light underneath, but it won’t be bright enough to keep you awake.

26 A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder With A Built-In Shelf EEKAKA Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here’s a kitchen organizer that does double duty. The metal rack can hold a roll of paper towels, along with any jars, bottles, and spices you want to store. The magnetic backing attaches this unit to your refrigerator door, or you can use the included screws to mount it on your wall. Available colors: 3

27 These Useful Cable Clips That Detangle Your Wires ONME Cable Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon This is one of the easiest, cheapest ways to declutter your electronic cables. The self-adhesive clips stick onto your desk, bedside table, or car, holding each cord in place. Now, you can keep your chargers, headphones, and USB cables from getting into a tangled mess. Each pack has two different sizes to fit all types of wires.

28 The Enzyme Sticks That Keep Your Drains Fresh Green Gobbler Enzymatic Drain Sticks (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep your drains clog free and smelling fresh with these drain sticks that use natural enzymes to break down and dissolve grease, food, and everything in between. The pack comes with 12 sticks — place them in your kitchen sink, bathroom sink, and even your shower.

29 This Self-Watering Planter That Keeps Your Plants Alive HBServices Self-Watering Planter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fake a green thumb with this ingenious self-watering planter. The planter has a deep reservoir that releases just the right amount of water to keep your greenery hydrated, and you’ll only have to fill it every two weeks. The planter is also self-aerating to maintain oxygen circulation for a healthy, fresh plant. Choose from multiple sizes and colors.

30 The Standing Ladle That Won’t Fall Into The Soup JOVONO Standing Ladle Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dished soup out of a big pot only to turn around and see the ladle fully submerged in the liquid, you know the value of this standing ladle. It has little feet that that keep it upright, and since there are spouts on both sides, it’s easy for both right- and left-handed people to use.

31 A Wireless Charger That’s Cheap & Highly Rated Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s something that feels very futuristic about a wireless charger, but it’s also just super convenient. This case-friendly version works with all Qi-enabled phones (and AirPods too), so you can keep everything powered up, and your nightstand clutter-free. The best part? The LED charging indicator turns off after 16 seconds, so it won’t keep you awake.

32 This Broom & Dustpan That’s Perfect For Small Messes Yanxus Broom and Dustpan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Quick cleanups just got a lot quicker with this broom and dustpan set. The dustpan features a full-length handle, so you don’t have to bend over to use it, and the self-cleaning bristles run through broom to remove dust and other debris. When you’re done, the two tools snap together for upright storage in the pantry or storage closet.

33 The Universal Knife Holder That’s Sized For All Blades Laxinis Universal Knife Block Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve got a knife block that doesn’t match your blades, this universal knife holder is a great fix. It has 11 slots for holding blades of all sizes, as well as a compartment for kitchen shears. The exterior is made from fingerprint-proof stainless steel, and the drain holes in the bottom ensure your blades won’t rust, even when you forget to dry them thoroughly.

34 A Dry-Erase Board That Attaches To Your Fridge cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you can never find a sticky note after writing an important reminder on it, this magnetic dry-erase board is for you. It attaches to your fridge and is perfect for grocery lists, to-do’s, and other reminders. It’s available in four sizes and comes with a set of markers and an eraser.

35 This Cushy Bath Mat Made From Memory Foam Flamingo P Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stepping onto a memory foam bath mat is a lot like stepping onto a soft marshmallow, which just might help ease the pain of having to get out of the shower so you can get on with your day. This mat features a nonslip bottom and soft layer of absorbent felt on top for even more underfoot comfort. Available sizes: 4

36 The Felt Furniture Pads That Protect Hardwood Floors Scotch Felt Furniture Pads (36-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hardwood floors cost a pretty penny, so it’s worth keeping them in good condition with these felt furniture pads. Apply them to the undersides of chair and table legs, lamps, and other decor, and you won’t have to worry about scratching the floor when you move anything. They’re available in three colors and multiple sizes and shapes, so you can choose the best option that fits in with your furniture.

37 These Drawer Organizers That Make Getting Dressed Less Stressful Criusia Undewear Drawer Organizers (Set of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These organizers help make sense of the confusion of clothes in your dresser drawers, which means you can actually find that one bra you need when you need it. The set includes six sturdy bins in an array of sizes, so you can group small and larger items together.

38 A Cookbook Holder That Also Works With Tablets Norpro Cookbook Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Half the challenge of meal prep is keeping the cookbook open so you can keep track of your next task. This stand keeps your cookbook upright and holds the pages open, and — the best part — it works just as well with tablets (for those of us who prefer digital recipes). The transparent cover offers a good view and is easy to wipe clean.

39 This Extendable Duster That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Places BOOMJOY Extendable Microfiber Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s easy to neglect cleaning ceiling fans or the tops of bookshelves because pulling out a stepladder is just so very inconvenient. This extendable duster features a pole that stretches out to a full 100 inches, so you can reach just about anything, and the head is made with fluffy microfiber that attracts dust and dirt like a magnet.

40 A Bamboo Blanket That’ll Keep You Cool While You Sleep Dangtop Cooling Blanket Amazon $31 See On Amazon This cooling blanket makes it possible to cozy up on a warm night without ever overheating. It’s made from bamboo, which naturally dissipates your body heat for comfortable sleeping all night long. And while it seems like it could be gimmicky, it has thousands of reviews to back it up. One user wrote, “I do not understand how this magic works.... but it does.”

41 The Brown Sugar Saver That Prevents Hardening JBK Brown Sugar Saver Amazon $7 See On Amazon Brown sugar has a tendency to turn hard as a brick before you even try out that new chocolate chip recipe you’ve been eyeing. This ingenious brown sugar saver is made from terra-cotta and works to keep everything soft and moist (just be sure to store in a sealed container).

42 This Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you just want to make yourself a smoothie, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to haul out a big blender — that’s why this personal blender is so perfect. Not only does it boast a small footprint, but the blending jar doubles as a to-go cup, so you can go from blending to sipping without having to transfer anything.

43 The Curtain Tie-Backs That Secure With Magnets Stay Smart Way Magnetic Curtain Tie-Backs (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your curtains out of the way (and looking elegant) with these curtain tie-backs. And they’re not just pretty, they’re mega-convenient, too — each tie-back features built-in magnets that secure together for easy on and off. Choose from colors that’ll blend in with anything, like black, beige, and bronze.

44 This Lamp Socket That Lets You Control The Lighting Remotely DEWENWILS Remote Control Light Lamp Socket Amazon $19 See On Amazon The lamp socket can be connected to a corresponding lightbulb of your choice (exact requirements are listed here), and it’ll connect that bulb to a remote control so you can adjust the lighting from afar. Once the socket is in place with the bulb and the lighting fixture, it’ll work within 80 feet of the controller — and no wiring is needed for installation.

45 These 4 Hangers That Store Up To 20 Pairs Of Pants devesanter Pants Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Closet space is somehow perpetually hard to come by (no matter how many times you clean it out), but these pants hangers are an ingenious storage invention. Made from sturdy stainless steel, the serpentine hangers can hold up to five pairs of pants each, which means you can get rid of about 16 hangers that are taking up way too much precious space.

46 The Mat That Traps Cat Litter Until You Have Time To Clean WePet Cat Litter Trapping Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Having a cat means having to use a broom or handheld vacuum to clean up litter around the box every single day. Use this litter trapping mat to cut down on all that effort. The perforated top layer traps any litter your cat kicks out and then sandwiches it firmly inside. When you have time, just tip the mat over to dump the litter back into the box

47 This Toiletry Organizer For Your Bathroom Counter STORi Toiletries Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re squeezed for medicine cabinet space, or just trying to organize bathroom counter clutter, this cosmetics organizer comes in handy. Made from acrylic that easily wipes clean, it has five compartments for items like toothpaste, makeup remover, and cotton swabs.

48 These Stick-On Lights For An Old Hollywood Vanity LPHUMEX Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Want to feel like Elizabeth Taylor every time you put on mascara? Get these vanity mirror lights. They plug right into a wall outlet and attach to any mirror with adhesive backing. Plus, they’re easy to remove and reposition, and you can even trim them down to the perfect size.

49 This Expandable Shelf For Kitchen Cabinet Storage DecoBros Expandable Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get more storage space in your kitchen cabinets with this expandable shelf. The elevated shelf gives you room both on top and below, and you can separate the two pieces or place them together. Use this for spices, condiments, coffee mugs, and more.