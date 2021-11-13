40 Chic Things That Are Bestsellers On Amazon Because They're So Comfortable

Looking good isn’t just about buying fashionable clothes — it’s also about being comfortable in them. What’s the point of looking like a million dollars if you’re going to feel like 50 cents after an hour in heels? And while buying comfy clothes is easy, finding pieces that are cozy and fashionable, however, is a little harder. That’s why I’ve put together this list of chic and cozy things that are so comfortable, they’re always topping the bestsellers list.

Speaking of heels, they can be some of the most uncomfortable footwear out there (if you ask me) — so make sure to check out the metatarsal pads I’ve included in this list. Not only do they cushion the balls of your feet while you walk, but they can also help prevent soreness so that you’re not left achey the next morning. Or, if you’re looking for cozy-yet-chic clothes, I’ve also made sure to feature a variety of cardigans, pullovers, as well as a sleek turtleneck with a bodysuit bottom.

No matter what you’re looking for, you can rest assured that these chic bestsellers are totally worth their weight in gold. And now that you’ve mentioned it? These gold-plated hoop earrings are a total steal — be sure to add them to your cart while they’re still available.

1 This Shawl That’s Soft & Slouchy RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need a little extra warmth? This shawl is soft, slouchy, and cozy — all the things you want when you’re trying to stay comfortable. You can also wear it as a scarf if you like, and it even comes in more than 15 different colors. Make sure to check out the rich shade of blue.

2 A Belted Dress That’ll Have You Turning Heads PRETTYGARDEN Sheath Belted Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this dress is a total hit with Amazon shoppers. The soft cotton blend drapes over your body while the belted waist is easily adjustable — a must-have for your next date night. It’s available in over 20 colors, and they all have long sleeves. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 The Cotton-Blend Turtleneck That’s Cozy & Breathable Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some turtlenecks are so hot that they’ll have you overheating within minutes — but not this one. It’s made from a soft cotton-modal blend that shouldn’t leave you sweating, while the close-but-comfortable fit gives you room to breathe. • Available sizes: X-Small Slim — 3X-Large

4 A Pair Of Joggers That Are Available In 8 Colors LEINIDINA High Waisted Jogger Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These joggers have tapered ankles, which means you can easily wear them to the gym and beyond. The pockets on both legs give you room to store cash and keys, and the spandex-heavy weave gives them tons of stretch. You can choose from eight colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 This Cardigan With A Classic Cable Knit MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a good cardigan when you’re feeling chilled — and this one features a classic cable-knit design that I doubt will ever go out of style. It’s made from thick, warm acrylic. And if you don’t like green? You can also grab it in more than two dozen shades. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 A Pullover With A Full Zipper In The Front Amandaz Fleece Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re always pulling on and off your hoodie, you might want to try wearing something with a zipper in the front — like this pullover. The zipper helps you regulate your temperature so that you don’t get too warm. Plus, it’s made from lightweight material so that it’s easy to layer on top of outfits. • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

7 These Ankle Boots That Are Perfect For Rainy Days Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether it’s rain or shine outside, these ankle boots will keep you high, dry, and in style. Extra room in the toes along with EVA soles help keep your feet comfortable as you strut around town, while the waterproof exterior help keep them looking great in all sorts of weather. • Available sizes: 4 — 11

8 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit For Your Next Night Out Verdusa Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon With its stylish V front and off-the-shoulder cut, this jumpsuit will have you standing out from the crowd on your next night out with friends. The polyester weave has a hint of spandex for some comfortable stretch — and many reviewers raved about how it “fits like a glove.” • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 The Ballet Flat Made From Faux Leather Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its faux leather upper and faux suede lining, these ballet flats are so versatile that you can wear them nearly anywhere. The classic arch in the soles is designed to help keep your feet comfortable when walking — and they even come in more than 25 different colors. • Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

10 A Tunic Top That’s Seriously Versatile a.Jesdani Plus Size Tunic Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this tunic top come in gorgeous prints, but the flowing cut gives you tons of room to breathe. It’s also so versatile that you can wear it with everything from leggings to denim shorts — and many reviewers complimented how it fits true to size. • Available sizes: Medium — 4X

11 This Necklace Plated With Real 14-Karat Gold CHESKY 14K Gold/Silver Plated Snake Chain Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need a casual necklace you can wear everyday? This one looks great by itself, or you can even layer it with other necklaces. It’s plated with real 14-karat gold, and it comes in so many different styles. Plus, it has over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

12 These Socks Made From A Thick Wool Blend Loritta Wool Socks (5-Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cold toes got you feeling chills? Warm them up inside of these socks. They’re made from a thick wool blend to help keep your feet feeling cozy — and they even come in fun colors to suit any style. Or, if you’re headed to the office, you can also grab them in traditional blacks, blues, and grays.

13 A Sports Bra With A Stylish Strappy Back RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for a sports bra that’s as supportive as it is stylish? This one has a fun strappy back that looks great underneath a racerback tank — and the cups are even removable so that you can adjust how much support it gives you. • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14 The Elastic-Waist Pants You Can Easily Pull On Chic Classic Collection Elastic Waist Pull-On Pant Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from a soft cotton-polyester blend, these pants are so comfortable you’ll probably want to wear them on a daily basis. The elastic waistband makes it easy to pull them on when you’re in a rush — and one reviewer even wrote that “these jeans fit perfectly, especially the length.” • Available sizes: 8 — 18

15 A Pullover That’s Simple Yet Charming PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Lapel Zipper Sweatshirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon With its dropped shoulder and ribbed cuffs, this pullover has a simple, yet charming style that I doubt will ever grow old. The zipper down the front helps you cool off if you get too warm — and the kangaroo pocket in the front is the perfect place to stash your hands when cold. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Mini Dress Made From High-Quality Chiffon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its cute bell sleeves and stylish V-neck cut, this mini dress is a welcome sight in any closet. It’s made from lightweight chiffon that you can easily layer a denim jacket on top of when temperatures dip low — and it even comes in dozens of different colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Throw Blanket Made From Plush Fleece GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Amazon $23 See On Amazon In my opinion, every home needs a good throw blanket — and this one is made from ultra-soft fleece to keep you cozy year-round. Drape it across your sofa to add a splash of color to dull rooms, or even add it to your bedding for another layer of luxurious warmth.

18 The Flannel Shacket With A Relaxed, Slouchy Fit Yeokou Color Block Flannel Shacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon This hybrid between a shirt and a jacket comes in gorgeous flannel colors that are perfect for cold weather. You can layer it on top of another top, or even wear it by itself. Plus, the relaxed fit pairs effortlessly with leggings. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 A Crossbody Bag Made From Faux Leather FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re always misplacing your bag when you’re out on the town, try switching over to this crossbody bag. You’ll always know whether or not you have it since it hangs across your torso — and the gold-toned accents make it look way more expensive than it is.

20 This Cute Ruffle Dress You Can Style Up Or Down EXLURA Tie Back Long Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Throw on this ruffle dress along with a pair of white sneakers, and you’ve instantly got a cute outfit for brunch. Or, you can even accessorize it with a layered necklace and wedges for a day out with friends — it’s that versatile. And unlike some dresses, this one is made from breezy chiffon fabric. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Turtleneck That Tucks Easily Into Pants MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Since this turtleneck is also a sleek bodysuit, it tucks seamlessly into jeans — and the buttoned bottom makes it easy to take off at the end of the day. “I wore this jumpsuit all holiday long to many events and it was great,” wrote one reviewer. “Not see through, light weight but somewhat thick enough to keep you warm.” • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 The Slippers Made From Plush Faux Fur Crazy Lady Fur Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Step off of those cold floors and into these cozy slippers. The plush faux fur upper keeps your feet warm as you walk around the house, while the open-tip design gives your toes room to breathe. Choose from 14 colors, including stylish leopard print. • Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

23 A Tunic Top With Gorgeous Lace Detailing Chvity Plus Size Tunics Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a good tunic top — and this one even has a delicate floral lace pattern running throughout the neckline and sleeves. The best part? It’s casual enough for running errands, yet can be dressed up with a dangling necklace for a night out. • Available sizes: Large — 4X

24 This Scarf That Can Also Be Worn As A Shawl American Trends Chunky Large Blanket Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only is this scarf large enough to wear as a warm shawl, but it also comes in 24 different cozy colors. It’s made from a soft acrylic blend that’s woven to feel similar to cashmere — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “soft and warm.”

25 The Mittens You Can Use With Touchscreens ViGrace Knitted Convertible Fingerless Gloves Amazon $19 See On Amazon Having to take off your gloves to use your phone’s touchscreen is almost always inconvenient — so grab this convertible pair of mittens. The top slides off to reveal fingerless tips, allowing you to scroll, drag, click, and more. Plus, the palms help you maintain a firm grip on whatever you’re holding.

26 A Cocktail Dress That Feels Like A Sweater Mansy Cocktail Batwing Mini Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a million dollars to look like a million dollars — and this cocktail dress is proof. It’s made from thicker sweater dress fabric that helps you stay warm despite the mid-thigh length. The best part? You can even let the surplice neckline hang off your shoulder if you like. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Towel That Exfoliates All Over Your Body GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got dry skin on your back or thighs, this towel can help exfoliate your body from head to toe. Not only is it great for exfoliating, but it can also help prevent unwanted breakouts — and one reviewer wrote, “This is a must buy, it is quite sturdy and feels like it's going to last me for some time!”

28 These Silky Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with unwanted frizziness? Try swapping out your cotton pillowcases with these satin ones that are smoother on your hair than those made of cotton. They even come in more than 20 shades so that it’s easy to match them to your sheets.

29 These Gold Hoop Earrings That Are Hypoallergenic 17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Buying cheap jewelry can be a toss-up — but these hoop earrings are cute, affordable, and hypoallergenic. They’re plated with 14-karat gold, as well as completely nickel-free. Plus, they even come in six different styles.

30 A Batwing Sweater To Keep You Warm All Winter Long ANRABESS Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon With more than 10,000 positive reviews, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this cozy sweater. The loose, flowing bodice gives you ton of room to breathe, while the batwing sleeves give it some shape. Choose from more than 30 colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 These Pants That Are Resistant To Wrinkles Alfred Dunner All Around Elastic Waist Petite Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a pull-on elastic waistband and wrinkle-resistant fabric, this pair of pants is perfect for relaxed wear or during lazy days around the house. They’re made from 100% polyester, and one reviewer wrote that “the fabric is casual or dressy, depending on what type of top I wear.” • Available sizes: Large Petite — 18 Petite

32 A Stretchy Braided Belt That Comes In Different Colors GRACE KARIN Stretchy Wide Waist Cinch Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you ask me, something about the braided detailing on the front of this belt gives it a vintage touch — and since it’s made with elastic, you can wear it however you’d like. Choose from trendy colors like apricot, wine, mustard, and more. • Available sizes: Small — XXXX-Large

33 The Throw Pillowcases Made From Soft Velvet MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon With more than 35 shades to pick from, you can easily use these pillowcases to add a pop of color to any room. The zipper closure keeps the insert from falling out. And from personal experience? They’re so soft that I find myself reaching for them whenever I’m napping.

34 This Anti-Theft Backpack Made With Soft Faux Leather CHERUTY Store Anti-theft Backpack Amazon $27 See On Amazon With multiple pockets on the inside, as well as a protective flap on the outside, it’s nearly impossible for pickpockets to reach inside of this anti-theft backpack. But if that isn’t enough? It’s also made from stylish faux leather, and even comes in more than 15 shades.

35 This Party Dress That’s Shockingly Versatile GRACE KARIN Cocktail Party Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re attending a holiday party or dressing up your bridesmaids, this cocktail dress is a solid pick. It’s priced under $40, and it’s styled with a V-neck paired with the A-line silhouette. Plus, It even comes in more than 30 colors. • Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

36 A Soft V-Neck Sweater Made With A Breathable Cotton Blend Amazon Essentials Plus Size Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight cotton-modal blend, this sweater is great for layering in the winter, or even wearing by itself in the fall and spring. The elasticized ribbing on the collar, hem, and cuffs help it keep its shape, while the V-neck looks great with all sorts of necklaces. • Available sizes: 1X — 6X

37 The Blouse With A Cute Tie In The Front IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Knot Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tie the front of this blouse into a cute knot, or leave it loose and wear it as a longer tunic. It’s soft and slouchy, giving you tons of room to move. The waffle-knit fabric is soft, and it comes in over 40 colors and patterns. Plus, the style has over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 These Cuff Earrings With Cubic Zirconia Studs PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earring Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are these cuff earrings plated with real 14-karat gold, but they also feature cubic zirconia stones that sparkle just like real diamonds. They’re hypoallergenic, as well as nickel- and lead-free. And unlike some earrings, these ones come in three finishes: yellow, white, or rose gold.

39 The Metatarsal Pads That Help Cushion Your Feet In Heels Walkize Metatarsal Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Got a big event coming up that requires high heels? Give your feet some relief with these metatarsal pads. They add cushioning to your heels to help keep your feet from growing sore — and they even have a nonslip backing to help keep them from shifting out of place.