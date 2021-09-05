43 Clever Home Products With The Highest Ratings That You Never Knew Existed

Reviews are definitely the secret sauce of Amazon. If you’re shopping for a product you’ve never bought before, you’ll never go wrong if you choose one that comes backed by the recommendations of thousands of previous buyers. Having said that, this list of top-rated home products contains some hidden jewels you might not even know exist.

Some of my favorite products here are those for pantry organization, because I regularly peruse the well-organized kitchen setups on Instagram and wish that mine looked anything similar. For example, I love these chalkboard labels for canisters that add a rustic touch, and this expandable rack for pots and pans that makes it easy to grab the skillet you need, when you need it. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too. There are plenty of discoveries on this list for every room in your house, and outside, too. In fact, for less than $25, this patio canopy provides shade over your deck or anywhere in your yard, and it comes in a range of colors and sizes. Pair it with this scent-free mosquito repeller, and you can easily turn the great outdoors into your favorite “room” in the house.

These reviewer revelations aren’t only highly rated, but they’re bargains as well. So enjoy this bumper crop of clever home products you’ll definitely wish you knew about sooner.

1 The Brownie Pan For Fans Of Corner Pieces Ailelan Brownie Baking Pan with Dividers Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re one of those people who loves those crispy bits on the edges of your brownies, you need this pan that makes each and every piece into a corner piece. Made with high-carbon steel, the pan transfers heat evenly for foolproof baking, and the dividers create uniformly sized pieces that are easy to remove once the batch has cooled.

2 These Popular Sheets With Pretty Details Bedsure Sheet Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 26,000 reviews, this sheet set is a true fan favorite. Made from soft and easy-to-care-for microfiber, the set features ruched detailing on the pillowcases and the top hem of the flat sheet for an elegant design touch. Other details include envelope-style closures on the pillowcases and deep pockets on the fitted sheet to fit mattresses of any depth. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

Available colors: 15

3 A Magnetic Screen Door To Add Easy Indoor-Outdoor Convenience Augo Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed to install in just minutes with the included push pins and Velcro, this screen door adds instant indoor/outdoor convenience to your home. The magnets up and down its length ensure the “door” always closes behind you, keeping annoying pests out, but making it easy to carry food and drinks from the kitchen to the backyard.

4 This 16-Pack Of Clips That Keep Your Cables Neat OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your desk or charging area tidy with these cable clips that keep your computer, TV, and other electronics cords from getting into a tangled mess. This 16-pack includes a variety of clips that will wrangle from one to four cables, so you can use them separately or in combination to keep your workspace neat and orderly.

5 A Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Easy Storage Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crafted from stainless steel, this dish rack is designed to be suspended over your sink, where it allows items to drip directly into the drain below. Just as good, you can use it to rinse produce while keeping your counters clear. The grips on each end ensures the rack remains securely in place, and it rolls up for convenient storage when not in use.

6 The Organizer That Hangs Over Your Door Simple Houseware Over-Door Pocket Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Perfect anywhere you’re short on space — bedrooms, nurseries, home offices — this organizer features four large pockets with clear windows so that you can see exactly what’s inside. Available in nine colors as well as a five-pocket version, it can be hung over a door or on a closet rod with the integrated metal hooks.

7 This Pillow-Top Mattress Pad That Adds Luxe Comfort Oaskys Pilllow-Top Mattress Pad Amazon $34 See On Amazon Add cushiony comfort to your bed with this pillow top mattress pad that’s earned 37,000 perfect five-star ratings. It cradles you in a down-alternative fill that’s quilted to prevent bunching and shifting while you sleep. The microfiber cover is soft and breathable, and the deep, elasticized pockets make getting it on your mattress a breeze. Maintenance is easy, too, as this mattress pad is machine-washable. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

8 This Monitor Board That Keeps Reminders Front & Center MINSA Monitor Message Board Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from sturdy acrylic and designed to adhere to the side of your computer monitor, this memo board keeps your sticky notes and reminders right where you can see them. It even has a shelf for your phone at the bottom, with a convenient slot for your charging cord so that it can power up while it’s resting alongside your monitor. The board attaches with the included adhesive, and can be removed easily without damaging your monitor.

9 An Organizer That Goes Under Your Sink Avaspot Under-Sink Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon The perfect size to fit alongside the pipes under your bathroom or kitchen sink, this organizer is ideal for keeping cleaning products or extra toiletries organized. Each basket features a modern, attractive design with drainage holes stamped in so that mold won’t develop. The organizer assembles in minutes and cleans easily with a damp cloth.

10 These Pans That Make Perfect Mini Donuts & Bagels OAMCEG Mini Donut Pans (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from high-grade carbon steel, these pans make the perfect miniature donuts and bagels. These BPA-free pans distribute heat evenly for uniform results, and the nonstick coating ensures easy release when your baked goods are done cooling. They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and ultra-durable so you’ll get many uses out of them.

11 A Mosquito Repeller That Keeps You Bite-Free Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cordless and portable, the Thermacell mosquito repeller generates a 15-foot area of protection from annoying bugs without unpleasant smells, icky traps, or unreliable sonic waves. The gadget features a fuel cell that creates heat, which then warms up the mat on top of the top of the device to release plant-based repellents that steer away the winged fiends. Available in 11 colors, it comes with a 12-hour fuel cartridge and three mats.

12 The Sun Canopy That Provides Shade In The Backyard Shade&Beyond Sun Shade Canopy Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ideal for providing shade over a patio or deck, this canopy blocks up to 98% of UV rays, so you can enjoy the great outdoors more comfortably. The high-density fabric is breathable — so you can still enjoy breezes — and it’s easy to clean with just water and mild detergent. It’s available in 13 attractive shades and a range of sizes, so you can use it over a small area or stretch it out over most of the yeard. Available sizes: 13

Available colors: 13

13 This Portable Table For Working & Eating Anywhere SUPERJARE Foldable Laptop Table Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy breakfast in bed or turn your couch into your work-from-home office with this folding tray table that provides a sturdy base for your morning waffles or your laptop. This table is large enough to fit a 16-inch laptop with room to spare, and folds up in half for easy storage when not in use. Choose from seven colors, like gray, pink, or natural wood grain.

14 The Pump That Turns Any Water Into A Fountain GOLDFLOWER Solar Fountain Pump Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether it’s a pond or birdbath, if it’s deeper than 2 inches, you can turn it into a decorative and soothing water feature with this solar-powered fountain pump. It comes with six nozzle heads that allow you to adjust the spray pattern, and the noiseless pump automatically comes on in just three seconds when the sun is out.

15 A 15-Stage Filtering Showerhead That Softens Water FEELSO 15-Stage Filtering Showerhead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy showering with water that you know is pure and gentle when you install this water-softening showerhead that uses 15 stages of filtration to remove chlorine, lead, mercury, and other substances from your water. The potential benefits of softer water include less skin itching and irritation, as well as less brittle hair and nails. This showerhead also delivers hotel-quality enhanced water pressure with a wide, luxurious rainforest-style spray.

16 The Fridge Mats That Can Prolong The Life Of Your Fresh Produce AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only do these foam fridge mats help keep your refrigerator shelves neat and clean, but their porous design promotes airflow around your fresh produce to prolong its life and cut down on food waste. Waterproof and easy to wipe clean, they can be trimmed to fit any size fridge.

17 This Rack That Keeps Your Pots & Pans In Order AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Expandable from just over 12 inches to just over 22 inches, this rack can hold up to 10 pans and lids, keeping them organized and ready for use inside your cabinet or on your counter. Crafted from heavy-duty iron, it can hold even the most heavyweight cookware without bending, and you can adjust the included dividers to suit your needs.

18 A Slim Storage Cart For Tight Spaces SPACEKEEPER 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect for narrow spaces — like the gaps between the toilet and the vanity, the washer and dryer, or between your bed and nightstand — this wheeled storage cart features a slim 5.1-inch width that slips right into the tightest of places. The three shelves are perfect for whatever you want to store, whether that’s laundry soap and dryer sheets, or the items you need next to your bed, like your remote control and favorite book.

19 This Light Switch Plate With A Built-In Night Light SnapPower SwitchLight Amazon $18 See On Amazon This ingenious light switch plate has a night light built right into the bottom, so you can find your way in the dark without even turning on the overhead light. The night light is brightness-adjustable, and the switch plate installs easily by simply snapping onto any single-pole switch. Available in three neutral shades, it blends in with any decor and adds so much functionality.

20 This Wall-Mounted Storage Caddy That Holds So Much mDesign Wall-Mounted Shelf and Hooks Amazon $16 See On Amazon This storage caddy mounts on your wall and can be used to hold so many different things: jewelry, beauty products, keys, sunglasses, and pretty much any other small item you can think of. Combining a slim basket with a multitude of hooks, it’s made of durable solid steel wire and comes in a wide array of finishes, including gold, black, silver, and mint green.

21 A Pint-Sized Vacuum For Crumbs & Dust IGOTOKI Mini Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon With a small footprint but a powerful motor, this desktop vacuum is ideal for sweeping crumbs off your tabletop or removing dust and debris from your desk or workshop surface. Battery-powered, it’s also great for getting into the tight spaces of your car, and removes pet hair quickly and easily, too. It’s simple to use and operates quietly.

22 This Minimalist Holder For Cotton Swabs Tbestmax Cotton Swab Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from clear plastic that’s easy to wipe clean, this container keeps your cotton swabs neat and dispenses them one at a time, too. They refill easily through the wide, lidded top opening, and can be used to store any number of things in addition to swabs, including change, small craft supplies, and many other items. These containers also come in several other finishes to suit your decor.

23 This Stand That Gives You A Hand In The Kitchen YAMAZAKI Home Ladle and Pot Lid Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty steel, this stand is designed to hold your pot lids as well as a spoon or soup ladle while you’re at the stove, but it can also be used to hold a cookbook or tablet, so you can easily read recipes while you cook. Powder coating prevents corrosion, and the weighted base keeps everything upright.

24 These Floating Shelves That Add Stylish Storage Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from solid wood and boasting a rustic design, these wall-mounted floating shelves add a homey touch to any room while also providing extra storage space. The three sturdy shelves can be used separately or in combination and mount easily with the included hardware. They’re a great display for plants, collectibles and artwork, or you can use them to store spices in the kitchen or detergent in the laundry room.

25 The Labels That Make Your Pantry Insta-Worthy Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Turn your pantry into one worthy of display on Instagram just by adding these adorable chalkboard-style labels that not only help you identify your dry goods but also add a touch of homespun charm. Waterproof and reusable, this variety pack includes labels in a range of different shapes and sizes, and comes with a quick-drying chalk marker.

26 This Gadget That Turns Any Sofa Or Chair Arm Into A Table Signature Home Clip-On Sofa Table Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get a flat surface wherever you need one with this mini tray table that clips onto the arm of any sofa or armchair, instantly providing you with a place to set a drink and snack. Made from renewable bamboo, the legs of this table feature rubber grips that hold onto each side of the couch arm to to keep it perfectly stable.

27 This Bed Skirt That Dresses Up Your Bedroom Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your bedroom a finished look with this bed skirt that features elegant box pleats and a tailored aesthetic. Made from durable and wrinkle-resistant microfiber, it’s naturally water- and stain-resistant, and comes in four neutral colors: white, beige, black, and gray. This simple piece is a quick and easy way to give your bedroom a style upgrade. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 4

28 The Height-Adjustable Risers That Lift Your Furniture Off The Floor FASONLA Bed Risers (Set of 8) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from durable natural oak, these sturdy furniture risers interlock with each other, so you can choose between 1, 2, or 3 inches of extra height. Perfect for couches, beds, and easy chairs, they feature recessed grooves to keep furniture legs in place, and they come with pads to protect your floor as well.

29 A Wall-Mounted Storage Unit That Frees Up Bathroom Counter Space showgoca Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your toothbrushes, moisturizer, and other toiletries in this wall-mounted storage unit, and you’ll instantly get bathroom counter space back. With space for up to four toothbrushes, it features a built-in toothpaste dispenser as well as rinse cups that magnetize to to the underside of the shelf. It installs easily on any smooth, flat surface with the included adhesive strips.

30 A Rice Washer To Give You Fluffy Grains Every Time Inomata Japanese Rice Washing Bowls (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Everyone knows that the basis of great sushi is in the rice, and these rice washing bowls will help ensure that you get the perfect rice every time. After all, rinsing your rice gets rid of the starch, resulting in fluffy, not-at-all-mushy grains. The bowls feature draining holes that are sized especially for rice, but you can also use them for rinsing fresh produce and draining frozen items like spinach.

31 These Door Handle Covers That Keep Your Fridge Smudge-Free OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a plush material that gives your refrigerator handles a cushiony feel, these handle covers keep both fingerprints and stains off of your fridge so that it stays clean and shiny-looking — one less thing for you to worry about in the kitchen. They wrap around and attach easily with Velcro closures and are available in a wide variety of sizes, so they can be used on any appliance you want to keep clean, like your dishwasher, oven, or microwave.

32 The Hanging Rack That Keeps Your Utensils Handy KAIYING Kitchen Utensil Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from lightweight aluminum that’s still sturdy enough to hold up to 44 pounds, this rack is the ideal accessory to keep your utensils and other cooking implements handy in the kitchen. Designed to mount easily with the included hardware, it has five included hooks, and comes in black and gray.

33 A Shelving Unit For More Storage In The Bathroom Zenna Home Bathroom Spacesaver Amazon $49 See On Amazon Designed to fit right over your toilet, this clever storage unit give you additional storage space in even the smallest of bathrooms. Made from sturdy steel alloy, it has three shelves that give you space for towels, tissues, spare toilet paper, plants and much more. It assembles in minutes with the included instructions.

34 This Holder That’s Perfect For Hot Hair Tools MyLifeUNIT Wall-Mounted Hair Tool Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from sturdy aluminum, this wall-mounted storage unit gives you a place to put down your hot hair tools without running the risk of scorching your countertop or burning up a towel. It features two deep cups to keep your brushes and combs handy, plus a coil that’s specifically designed for your blowdryer. A bar on the side allows you to clip on handled tools like flatirons.

35 The Grippers That Keep Your Area Rugs In Place Gorilla Grip Rug Grippers (8 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your area rug from bunching up (and prevent any slip-and-fall accidents) by attaching these grippers to the underside of any area rugs in your home. With their dual-sided adhesive design, they also keep the corners of your rugs from curling up, so they’ll stay firmly planted on the floor.

36 This Pull-Out Bin That Adds Organization To Your Fridge HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed to organize small items in your fridge like eggs, cheese, or deli meats, this bin attaches to most standard refrigerator shelves to provide extra storage and keep everything neat. Made from food-grade, BPA-free plastic, it installs easily with the provided hardware and holds up to 30 pounds.

37 An Elegant Holder For Spare Toilet Paper iDesign Classico Spare Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from sturdy steel with an elegant chrome finish, this toilet paper holder keeps two extra rolls on hand. The arm is designed to hang right over the side of the toilet’s tank for superior convenience, keeping those spare rolls within easy access for guests, and off the floor where they can otherwise be intercepted by marauding pets.

38 These Pan Strips That Are The Secret To Baking Moist Cakes Winerming Cake Pan Strips (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Secure these strips around your cake pans and they’ll ensure that you get moist, even cakes without any cracks or dry edges. Simply soak these highly absorbent cotton-polyester blend strips in water then fit them around your pan for a flawless bake. They’re heat-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be combined to fit larger pans.

39 These Solar Lights That Efficiently Illuminate Your Landscape GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Powered by solar energy, these lights are a simple and inexpensive way to light up your landscape. Make the way visible along your driveway or front walk, or highlight a particularly attractive feature in your yard with these sturdy and durable stainless steel lights that simply push into the ground on their stakes.

40 The Faucet Light That Changes Color With The Water Temperature Dogxiong Temperature-Sensitive Faucet Light Amazon $8 See On Amazon Great for use in homes with children, seniors, or anyone who’s particularly sensitive to the water temperature, this faucet LED light changes colors according to the water temperature, starting at blue for cold water, changing to green for warm, and turning red when the water is hot. Designed to generate its own electricity from the force of the water flow, the device can also be a fun novelty or the subject of a science lesson.

41 These Flameless Candles That Look So Realistic Eywamage Gray Glass Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Attractive and incredibly realistic-looking, these candles are battery-operated and feature LED-based simulated flames, so you can enjoy all of the effects of candlelight with none of the worry of dripping wax or real flames. The candles are made with real wax and come with a remote control that allows you to adjust brightness, timers, and flickering.

42 The Pre-Printed Spice Labels That Look So Chic Savvy & Sorted Spice Labels Amazon $17 See On Amazon Rendered in a minimalist sans-serif font, these spice labels are made from waterproof vinyl, and can be affixed to any glass or plastic jar. The set of 94 includes all the essentials, plus expiration date stickers and some blank stickers so that you can add some to your own custom house blends.