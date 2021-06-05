47 Things That Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon

From a deep clean to a style refresh, there’s likely a detail or two in your space you’ve been meaning to tackle. Luckily, there are plenty of tried-and-true solutions that instantly upgrade your home — all without the need for a massive renovation project or even a big budget. These are the cheap home products Amazon reviewers absolutely love, and while every one will make a big impact, they’re all less than $35.

Make outdoor time comfier with water-resistant throw pillows you don’t have to bring inside every time there’s a cloud in the sky, and add a pop of ambiance with solar-powered string lights featuring elegant Edison bulbs. Fix up your wood furniture with a set of pens and wax crayons that color match and couldn’t be easier to use. Hide that jumble of cables on the floor, and don’t sleep on the $13 rubber broom that’s the unexpected answer to pet hair — even the tough stuff trapped in the carpet. There’s even a breathable, pinch-pleated duvet that’ll give your bedroom the look of a boutique hotel.

These little touches range from the kitchen to the bedroom, and hundreds of shoppers have already used them to make spending time at home so much better. At these prices, you might just snap up more than one highly rated product.

1 A Set Of Organic Cotton Turkish Hand Towels That Dry So Quickly Smyrna Original Turkish Hand Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Soft, absorbent, and a total steal, these two-packs of Turkish hand towels made from 100% organic cotton have earned a 4.7-star overall rating for good reason. You’ll love the style immediately but how quickly they dry will keep you using them for years to come (and also makes them great for the gym or travel). Choose from more than a dozen colors.

2 These Silky Soft Bamboo-Blend Sheets That Come In 40 Colors LuxClub Bamboo Sheets Amazon $35 See On Amazon With more than 113,000 total ratings to date, these soft bed sheets are a clear hit with Amazon shoppers. They’re made of a silky bamboo-blend material, and one reviewer raved, “They’re soft, cool and very comfortable!” And since they come in 40 colors, you’ll likely be able to find the perfect match for your home. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split

3 The Best-Selling Shower Curtain That Doesn’t Mildew Or Rust LiBa PEVA Bathroom Small Shower Stall Curtain Amazon $11 See On Amazon “I have waited 6 months to write this review and my original liner looks as good as the day I hung it. No mildew or rust,” one Amazon shopper claimed. Many more agree and have made this mildew-resistant, antimicrobial shower curtain a top seller. It comes in the shower stall size shown above as well as a standard and extra-long standard sizes.

4 The Genius Solution To Rugs That Move Around Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sure, there’s carpet tape, but if you’re looking for a solution to those sliding rugs that’s both easier and less likely to damage your floors, look no further than these rug grippers. Just apply them to the corners (or around the edge of a round carpet) and the super-thin suction grippers will keep your carpet from curling and scooting, even in the face of unruly pets and humans.

5 These Insulated Curtains That Cut Down On Light & Noise NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re contending with a blast of morning sun in the face or a noisy sidewalk, these light- and noise-reducing curtains can help — and look super stylish doing it. With two panels per package and 25 colors to choose from, they’re a popular choice that also doesn’t wrinkle and helps keep heat and cold out. And no matter the size of your windows, one of the 10 sizes available will likely work.

6 A Pack Of Waterproof String Lights For Instant Ambiance Inside & Out Brightown 25 Ft Outdoor String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon A string of lights is one of the easiest ways to add a touch of sophistication. With a warm glow from the Edison bulbs, this set comes in three lengths (25, 50, and 100 feet) and three colors (black, green, and white) so you can customize it to your space. Resistant to water splashes, they work inside and out. Plus, with a 4.5-star overall rating, they’re customer tested and approved.

7 A Strip Of Lights So Your TV Feels Like A Theater Screen PANGTON VILLA Led Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want better clarity but don’t want to go out and buy a new television? Just stick these LED lights behind your existing model to improve the contrast and reduce eye strain. Adjust the colors and brightness with the remote so you never have to get off the couch. Choose from two lengths.

8 This Window Film That Adds Privacy Without Blocking Out The Light Coavas Frosted Window Films Amazon $9 See On Amazon Adding a little privacy couldn’t be easier with this non-adhesive window film, which still lets in the light. And since it works via static cling, it’s a breeze to remove (making it perfect for renters). As an added bonus, it keeps some UV rays out so your room doesn’t get as hot in the summer. Choose from six translucent shades ranging from classic white to stylish frosted Champagne, and a range of sizes.

9 The Space-Saving Hangers With 90,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These velvet hangers are thin so they take up less space — perfect for maximizing your closet space. The fabric prevents slippage and so do the notches, all of which helps explain the 4.8-star overall rating after more than than 100,000 reviews. They come in packs of 30, 50, and 100, and choose from five colors including black with silver and ivory with rose gold.

10 These Sturdy Organizers That Fold Down Flat When Not In Use Lifewit Storage Bag Organizer (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stash blankets, out-of-season clothes, and more in these flexible organizer bags. The sturdy handles make them easy to move around, the stainless steel zippers are durable, and their capacity is impressive. “I purchased these to organize a messy linen closet and they have been amazing. I’ve been able to store 2 standard size and 2 king size pillows in one bag! That alone has saved so much space!” one happy customer wrote.

11 These Water- & Mold-Resistant Outdoor Pillow Inserts Foamily Outdoor Water and Mold Resistant Pillow Throw Inserts Amazon $10 See On Amazon Spending time outside is great and all, but sometimes it can be a production. With these water- and mold-resistant pillow inserts, moving the patio or balcony cushions will be one less thing to worry about. They come in nine square sizes and in packs of one, two, or four. And with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews, they’re a tried-and-true choice.

12 These Affordable Outdoor Pillow Covers In 13 Colors Phantoscope Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from water-resistant polyester, these pillow covers are tough enough to handle the weather, rain or shine. Plus, when they need a refresh, just toss them in the wash. The hidden zipper adds a touch of elegance. Choose from 13 solid colors.

13 A Best-Selling Memory Foam Bath Mat Genteele Memory Foam Bath Amazon $13 See On Amazon “If I could give this 10 stars, I would. [...] They really do feel that comfortable and my black Lab agrees. He loves to sleep on them, especially while I am showering,” one customer wrote, and other buyers back that up with a 4.5-star overall rating. This memory foam bath mat is absorbent and soft, but also machine washable. With more than 20 colors and eight sizes, finding the right fit for your bathroom should be a breeze.

14 A Wall-Mounted Basket That Holds 20 Pounds Without Drilling KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $23 See On Amazon With special, extra-strong adhesive, this stainless steel basket can hold up to 20 pounds of toiletries, spices, and more without needing to drill holes in the wall. The caddy comes with four movable hooks that’re great for everything from hanging spatulas in the kitchen to loofahs in the bath. The waterproof and rustproof design comes in black and silver.

15 The Handy Tool That Makes Cleaning Shower Doors, Mirrors & Windows Better HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $17 See On Amazon This handy squeegee is the secret to getting a squeaky-clean finish on shower doors, mirrors, windows, and more. “With this squeegee, those streaks almost never happen. Why? I am not sure, except that it seems to use black rubber instead of silicon. Regardless of the reason for the difference, I'm celebrating a seemingly simple thing, done well,” one customer raved. Choose from three sizes and four colors.

16 A Gorgeous Way To Organize Your Bathroom Or Vanity AOZITA Qtip Holder Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Contain odds and ends like cotton swabs and bobby pins in these beautiful clear apothecary-style jars. Each pack of two is made of sturdy plastic and even comes with labels. Use it in the bath, on your vanity, or even to hold salt and pepper in the kitchen.

17 These Covers That Keep Food From Falling Through The Cracks CozyKit Silicone Kitchen Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The food that falls in between the counters and stove can be near-impossible to clean up. That’s why there are these counter gap covers to keep it from becoming an issue. Cut them to size and just set down the silicone strips. They’re easy to clean and don’t stain. Choose from black or white.

18 These Furniture Pens & Wax Crayons That Make Scratches Disappear Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (Set Of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instantly give your furniture a refresh with this repair kit. Use the wax sticks to fill in deep crevices and the markers to touch up scratches. Both come in six wood shades so it’s easy to find a perfect match. With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, they’re customer approved.

19 The Quick Fix For Those Pesky Mug Rings Guardsman Water Mark Remover Amazon $5 See On Amazon “This not only saved me from daily aggravation looking at a worn out desk, but potentially throwing the desk out or eBaying it,” one buyer wrote, who got out tough water stains with this handy reusable cloth. Just a few minutes of rubbing can work magic on heat stains, too.

20 These Waterproof Lights That Are Solar-Powered Brizled Solar Mason Jar Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Powered by the sun and resistant to rain, these mason jar lights might just be the easiest way to create a warm mood on your patio, walkway, balcony, or campsite. Hooks make them easy to hang, and with six in each pack, there are plenty of LEDs to make an impact.

21 The Best-Selling Path Lights On Amazon SUNNEST Outdoor Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With more than 13,000 reviews and best-selling status, these path and garden lights are well-loved by shoppers. Choose between a warm white, cool white, or multicolor glow to set your ideal ambiance, and since they’re solar-powered, they’re a breeze to keep running. With 12 in a pack, they come to only $2 each.

22 A Gorgeous Rug That’s Surprisingly Easy To Clean Safavieh Tulum Collection Amazon $30 See On Amazon “This rug is replacing one that cost hundreds more...... and I couldn’t be happier. [...] I actually appreciate this new rug for more than just it’s pretty face. Durability, spot clean, and use of my robotic vacuum are all bonuses,” one customer wrote. And with a 4.6-star overall rating, this rug has won over plenty of others, too. Choose from 14 colors and an impressive array of rectangular and round sizes.

23 An Organizer That Makes It Easy To Hide Cables Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sized to fit a power strip and designed with cutouts, this clever cable management box might just be the answer to those unsightly knots of cords. The attractive wooden cover is pretty enough to leave out on a table or floor.

24 These Long Cable Sleeves You Can Cut To Fit ProMaster Premium 63-Inch Cable Management Sleeve Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cable sleeves are made of thick, durable neoprene and can be cut to suit your needs. It closes easily thanks to the Velcro strips, and the design is even reversible so you can choose between white or black. Pet parents also love it for protecting against chewing.

25 The Cable Clips With 22,000+ Perfect Ratings OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Attach these handy cable clips using the included 3M tape, and “the single slot clips are big enough to fit a standard cord or a light duty indoor extension cord, but it's still small enough that I was able to put my USB-C cable for my phone in it without it just falling out,” according to one reviewer. The set of cable clips also comes with multi-slot clips so you can customize it to your needs. With 4.5 stars overall after more than 30,000 ratings, these have shoppers raving “best office supply invention ever!”

26 A Reed Diffuser That’s Also Pretty To Look At Cocodor Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon This reed diffuser doubles as a floral arrangement in your space. Choose from 10 different scents that recreate everything from a spring breeze to a tropical vacation. It comes with five reeds, but you can customize the scent level based on how many you insert. “The fragrance is not overpowering but you can smell it as soon as you walk into the room that it has been placed in - which I like very much. I would, and have, bought this product again,” one shopper wrote.

27 A Cleaning Tool That’s Leaving Shoppers “Shocked” Powerhouse Pumice Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stone Amazon $9 See On Amazon Powerhouse is an accurate name according to customers who’ve used this cleaning pumice on stains other cleaners just can’t remove. “This worked after nothing else did [...] I had these horrible brown water stains in my spare bathroom toilet and I couldn’t get them out. I was just about to try muriatic acid but saw this during my search. After a few cleaning sessions using some serious elbow grease I was shocked to see that the stains had vanished,” one buyer wrote who also used it successfully on a ceramic stove top.

28 The Unexpected Answer For Pet Hair On Carpet & Hard Floors FURemover Broom Amazon $13 See On Amazon “I was very, very skeptical that the solution to my pet hair problem was something as ludicrous as squeegeeing my carpet, but the results are undeniable,” one customer wrote. With more than 40,000 five-star reviews, this genius rubber broom has many more fans, too. It even comes in a few sizes.

29 A Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Mosquitoes Out AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mesh screen door features magnetic strips that run down the length of the screen, so it’s easy to walk through but stays closed when not in use. It’s lightweight enough for pets to walk through yet strong enough to keep mosquitoes and other unwanted pests out. The screen also comes with snap closures you can use to keep the screen open.

30 A Stainless Steel Cleaner With A 4.8-Star Rating Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Wipes (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon What makes a great cleaning product can be pretty subjective, so when a product has earned a 4.8-star rating overall after more than 2,000 reviews, you know it’s something special. These stainless steel wipes not only remove fingerprints, grease, and water stains with the flick of the wrist, they also leave behind a polish that prevents future residue.

31 The Cleaning Paste That’s So Good, It’s Gone Viral Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Amazon $8 See On Amazon Glass, rust, ceramic, grills, pans — you name it, this cult-favorite cleaning paste can probably make it sparkle like new again. The thick texture means it stays where you want it, and if the TikTok videos and Facebook raves are any indication, it really, really works. One Amazon fan wrote: “I got this after reading about it on a FB cleaning group. I got it yesterday and cleaned my sink today. I have never seen it so clean! It removed the lime scale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing.”

32 A Complete Stove Cleaning Kit That Works When Nothing Else Does Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon “Magic!! I thought my brand new stove stop was ruined,” one happy shopper who tried six other products to remove a mix of food and burnt-on microfiber wrote. Finally, after ordering the Cerama Bryte cleaning kit, “now my stove looks brand new again.” The powerful cleaner, a sharp scraper, and a scrubbing pad with a handle, removes stuck-on food and much, much more from all smooth stoves including glass, ceramic, and induction.

33 A Pair Of Elegant Curtain Ties For Instant Glam Pinowu Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon A touch of glam doesn’t have to cost a lot. Case in point, these magnetic curtain ties close securely and add serious style, all while costing less than $6. Choose from four colors: gold, silver, aqua, and pink.

34 This Set Of Motion-Sensing LED Lights You Can Stick Anywhere URPOWER Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Adding light in a closet, under the cabinets, and even along the hall couldn’t be easier, thanks to these stick-on LEDs. Powered by AAA batteries, there are no cords to contend with and hide. Since they are motion-sensing, they only light up when you need them. Choose from a bright white or warm white glow.

35 A USB Wall Charger That Doubles As A Night Light TESSAN Double Power Outlet Expander with USB Wall Charger and Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Charge your phone, tablet, and other electronics without taking up precious outlet space with this outlet expander that has two USB ports and two AC ones. There’s even an adjustable night light you can have on high, low, or off.

36 The Best Way To Fill In Nail Holes & Wall Dents 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $6 See On Amazon Patching up nail holes and dents couldn’t be easier with this innovative tube of spackling that not only fills in dents, but also has a built-in smoother and sander so you get a perfect finish. It works on spots as wide as 3 inches.

37 These Salt Lamps That Can Make Your Home Feel Like A Spa Crystal Decor Natural Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a spa-like vibe to your space with these glowing salt lamps with an elegant wood base. And at $30 for a pair of two 7-inch lamps, they’re a great deal. Each salt block is hand-carved and dimmable. One reviewer described, “I love the lamps they give such a warm and feeling to the house.”

38 A String Of Dimmable LED Lights That Stick Right Into Place Brightown Hollywood LED Vanity Lights Strip Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon These stick-on strip lights include 14 LEDs and a dimmer function so you get the perfect lighting whether you use it in a closet, bath, or bedroom. Some buyers were even able to light mirrors to work just as well as a ring light as a makeup mirror. “Awesome, super bright just like a ringlight. I suggest to make sure that they are placed properly. The adhesive is very strong,” one buyer wrote.

39 A Super-Versatile Pack Of 4 Mirrors Ruomeng Full Length Mirror Tiles (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This four-pack of square mirrors let you easily customize your space. Easy to stick on to a smooth wall, you can arrange them as a square, rectangle, or use them separately. Choose from 12-, 14-, or 16-inch tiles.

40 This Adjustable Organizer That Doubles Your Under-Sink Space Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer and Storage Amazon $25 See on Amazon This sturdy under-sink organizer adjusts in width, height, and depth so it’s easy to fit into your space. “The garbage disposal takes up so much space. This fits around it and I can now store twice as much under the sink,” one customer raved.

41 A Stainless Steel Wall Mount For Your Brooms, Rakes & More Favbal Broom Mop Holder Wall Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from elegant stainless steel, this wall mount with automatically adjusting clips and hooks saves tons of floor space and makes your cleaning supplies easy to find. Use it inside or outside, and install it with either the included tape or screws. It’s so sturdy, it can hold up to 30 pounds.

42 A Pinch-Pleated Duvet Cover That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Vailge Pinch Pleated Duvet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Looks just like the picture. Fits perfectly. Has two ties so my duvet stays in place. Very pleased!” one buyer raved about this elegant duvet cover and pillowcase set that’s a total steal. The soft, breathable microfiber is machine-washable, and the zipper closure is a breeze to use. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

43 A Wine Glass Rack That’ll Save So Much Cabinet Space DEFWAY Wine Glass Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make use of the area under your cabinets or tall shelves with this wine and cocktail glass rack. It makes for a fun centerpiece for a home bar, and it comes in three- or four-rack options. With a 4.8-star overall rating, reviewers have appreciated that it is easy to install and saves on precious real estate in the kitchen. One shopper described it as the “perfect space saver to tuck away in the corner!”

44 These Pump Bottles That’re An Instant Upgrade To Your Kitchen Or Bath Cornucopia 16-Ounce Clear Glass Boston Round Bottles (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Customers have used these large pump bottles for everything from shampoo to dish soap — even mouthwash. They’re an easy way to add a touch of flair and reduce visual clutter at less than $15 for a pair.

45 This Easy-To-Use Pen That’ll Save Darkened Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon “Recently bought out first house and we have been trying to update on a budget. [...] This was a quick and easy solution to cover up the old and nasty looking grout. It made the tiles look almost new and I think it looks even better in person,” one customer wrote about these inexpensive grout pens. The nontoxic, water-based formula glides on quickly and even prevents future staining.

46 These $14 Frames That’ve Earned More Than 8,000 5-Star Reviews Frametory Black Picture Frame Amazon $14 See On Amazon Framing instantly turns your pictures into art, but it can also be incredibly expensive. That’s not the case with these 11-by-14-inch picture frames that come in black or white. And when it comes to quality? The 4.8-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviews backs that up.