55 Clever Things Getting So Popular They'll Start Selling Out In Fall & Winter

As the seasons change, so do what is considered essential. While gadgets that make life easier and things to keep you organized have timeless appeal, your idea of what it means to make your home comfortable might have changed a little as you look to the chilly months ahead. Maybe you'll swap out a beer koozie for a mug warmer or add a heated computer mouse pad to your work setup. Those are just a couple of the clever things getting so popular they'll start selling out in fall and winter.

This list has a little something for every part of your home and every aspect of your life. If you're looking to lower heating bills, perhaps an easy-to-install window insulation kit can help with that. If kitchen organization is at the top of your list, maybe a collapsible cutting board and strainer that stores neatly and saves space is in order? How about a portable mini oven that would be great for heating some soup on a chilly day? Or maybe the dry winter air is doing a number on your skin and you could use something soothing and moisturizing.

Not matter what your idea of cozy and happy looks like, this list will get you prepped for fall and winter. Keep scrolling for some great products customers can't stop raving about.

1 These Cozy Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Covers That Are Soft Against Your Neck Amooca Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Pad (2-Pack) Amazon $7 These faux sheepskin seat belt pads protect your neck, shoulder, and collarbone from seat belts that can be rough and irritating. With a Velcro closure, these straps are easy to install. What's more, they come in a pack of two, so there's one for you and your passenger — or you can even try using them on your favorite backpack.

2 This Sleep Cap That Prevents Tangles & Damage YANIBEST Slouchy Sleep Cap Amazon $18 This satin-lined sleep cap prevents tangles and keeps your hair free of frizz while you sleep. Made from 95% cotton, this sleep cap is breathable, and with 5% spandex, there's just a hint of stretch that allows for a more comfortable fit. This cap is available in a ton of colors, and it's machine washable to boot.

3 This Cell Phone Wallet That Doesn't Interfere With Wireless Charging Sinjimoru Removable Cell Phone Wallet Amazon $14 This cell phone wallet offers the convenience of a phone and wallet combo, without impeding your ability to charge your phone wirelessly. With a clip-on design, it's easy on and easy off. The stretchy pouch can hold up to five credit cards, cash, or even your AirPods. This cell phone wallet attaches to the back of your phone (or case), so it's universal, and there are several colors to choose from.

4 This Charging Station That Keeps Your Devices Organized Vogek Charging Station Amazon $36 This charging station pulls all your devices together in one spot so you can keep them organized (and cable tangles at bay). This charging station can accommodate up to five devices at once, and it comes with four lightning cables, two micro USB cables, and two USB-C cables. Plus, every port delivers the right amount of power to match the device. Choose between black, gold, green, or white.

5 A Car Phone Mount That Keeps Your Phone Secure & Easily Accessible Miracase Car Phone Mount Amazon $17 This car phone mount keeps your phone secure and visible through any turn or bump in the road. It attaches to the vent, and it rotates a full 360 degrees so you can find the best viewing angle. With a quick-release button and adjustable clamp arms, this is easy to operable with one hand, and fits just about any phone.

6 This Exercise Device That Also Offers A Full Body Workout Aduro Sport Thigh & Arm Workout Equipment Amazon $13 Not only does this handy piece of workout equipment strengthen your thighs, but you can also use it to engage your entire body. While it's made of iron and durable ABS plastic, it is still lightweight, and the handles are sweat absorbent so you stay comfortable.

7 This Window Insulator Kit That Quickly Lowers Your Heating Bills 3M Indoor Window Insulator Kit Amazon $16 This window insulator kit offers up an easy way to lower heating costs and save energy. It applies easily and comes with tape, lasts all season, and is clear so it won't be so obvious when your windows are covered. Plus, each package has enough material to insulate up to five windows.

8 This Heated Mouse Pad Cover That Keeps Your Hands Toasty & Warm ValleyX USB Heated Computer Mouse Pad Amazon $22 With three temperature settings, this heated mouse pad gives you the flexibility to find the sweet spot to keep your hands comfortable. It is large enough so you can move about freely, and it has an auto-shutoff function. What's more, it's washable (by hand); just remove the heating element before doing so.

9 This Food Chopper That Seriously Speeds Up Food Prep Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper Amazon $20 This handy food chopper lets you chop fruits, veggies, meat, and even ice with ease. It is hand-operated so it's great for camping, and it also has a sealing storage lid. Even better, it's dishwasher safe.

10 This Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Saves Counter Space DDMY Over The Sink Dish Rack Amazon $10 Keep your counters clear and clutter-free with this over-the-sink dish rack that only needs to make an appearance when you need it. This dish rack is made from stainless steel (so it won't rust) and food-grade silicone. What's more, it is temperature safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can easily pull double duty as a trivet.

11 This Adjustable Laptop Riser That Prevents Stiff Necks Urmust Laptop Riser Amazon $30 This laptop riser cuts down on neck strain by raising your laptop to eye level. This stand is adjustable, the open design prevents overheating, and it folds down flat when needed. This laptop riser also has a storage tray built into the base that's great for phones, AirPods, pens, and other small items.

12 These Kitchen Gap Covers That Prevent Crumbs From Falling Through The Cracks Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 These stove gap covers keep crumbs and gunk from falling into the space between your stove and counters. They're made from nonslip flexible silicone which is heat resistant and can be easily trimmed. Even better, these covers are easy to clean; you can either wipe them down or toss them into the dishwasher.

13 These Night Lights That Adjust To The Ambient Light In Your Home Vont Sensor Night Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $13 These night lights turn on automatically and self adjust throughout the night in response to the ambient light in your home. Designed with a minimalist look, these night lights are ideal for small spaces, and they won't block your outlets. With thousands of five-star reviews, these lights are a fan favorite. One user shared, "It's not too bright like some night lights [...] You can use this light and still use the other outlet."

14 This Cozy Hat That Lets You Pull Your Ponytail Through TrailHeads Women's Ponytail Hat Amazon $28 Ponytails are great, but when you want to wear a hat? Not so much. But this ponytail hat is a great way to combine the two. This fleece hat is insulating and moisture-wicking, and there's a 360 degree reflective trim for an added measure of safety. This hat is one size fits most, and it comes in five colors.

15 These Reusable Dishcloths That Absorb 20 Times Their Weight Swedish Wholesale Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 Made from a blend of cellulose and cotton, these dishcloths are reusable, so they're a great way to cut back on waste. What's more, they absorb over 20 times their weight, are machine washable, and come in 10-packs of assorted colors.

16 This Heating Pad That Delivers Moist Heat Therapy Where You Need It My Heating Pad Microwavable Back Pack with Full Waist Wrap Amazon $23 This microwavable heating pad delivers hot and moist heat that's perfect for relieving sore muscles and cramps. This heating pad features stitching that distributes heat evenly, and the elastic waistband keeps the heat pad in place. You can choose between blue and purple, and there are three-pack options as well.

17 This Folding Shovel That'll Save So Much Space SOG Folding Shovel Amazon $25 Whether you get it for your car or just don't want to waste a ton of space, this folding shovel works for moving dirt, snow, sand, and more. Made of high-carbon steel, it'd a super durable option which more than 3,500 reviewers have given a 4.5-star rating overall.

18 This Ceramic Heater That's Compact But Powerful Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater Amazon $36 Perfect for tabletop or floor placement, this ceramic heater packs a lot of heating power into its compact design. This heater features two heat settings and safety features like automatic shutoff, a tip-over switch, and cool-touch housing. Choose between black or white.

19 This Penguin Egg Cooker That Makes It Easy To Drain Peleg Design Penguin Egg Cooker Amazon $19 Great for boiling, serving, and storing, this penguin egg cooker makes boiled eggs anything but boring. To use this egg cooker, simply place the eggs into the penguin's tummies and set the holder into a boiling pot of water. This egg cooker is made from food-grade silicone, the long handle remains cool for safe handling, and it's dishwasher safe.

20 This Outlet Cover That Tidy's Up Cords And Countertops Sleek Socket Outlet Cover Amazon $24 This sleek socket outlet cover hides cords and bulky plugs without blocking access to the power source. The outlet cover easily plugs into any standard duplex outlet, no tools required. What's more, it comes with a double-sided adhesive so you can neatly secure your cords to the wall.

21 This Fogless Shower Mirror You Can Install With Adhesive ToiletTree Shower Mirror with LED Lights Amazon $40 A mirror in the shower can be useful for just about everyone. How else can you make sure your shampoo mohawk is on point? Designed with a patented water chamber, this shower mirror is guaranteed to remain fogless. Plus, it's shatterproof and easy to install with a removable adhesive.

22 This Cup Warmer So Your Drink Is Always The Perfect Temp YEVIOR Coffee Cup Warmer Amazon $18 It never fails; you make a piping hot cup of coffee, only to put it on the back burner because your to-do list can't wait, and then it is cold by the time you sip. So, maybe a coffee cup warmer is in order? This mug warmer features a ceramic heating element that keeps your drink at 55 degrees Celsius or 131 degrees Fahrenheit for up to eight hours. What's more, this mug warner also has an automatic shutoff, and it works with metal, ceramic, glassware, and even plastic.

23 These Bottle Holder Hooks That Clear Up The Clutter In Your Bathroom SOFTBATFY Bottle Holder Hooks Amazon $9 Perfect for hanging shampoos, hand soap, or body wash, these bottle holder hooks clear up the clutter in showers and on countertops. Made from stainless steel, these hooks won't rust over time, and they're easy to install with a moisture-proof adhesive that's included with your order.

24 This Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser That Keeps Things Sanitary Wikor Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $8 Not only does this toothbrush holder and dispenser set protect your toothbrushes from airborne germs, but it also clears up counter clutter. The toothbrush holder can accommodate up to five toothbrushes, and the dispenser squeezes out the exact amount of toothpaste needed with minimal waste. The dispenser operates manually (so there are no batteries to replace), and both pieces mount to the wall with damage-free adhesive.

25 This Identity Protection Roller Because You Can Never Be Too Careful Vantamo Identity Protection Roller Amazon $18 With an advanced blackout weave, impenetrable ink, and reinforced plastic, this identity protection roller works better than markers to conceal sensitive information. Ideal for use on shipping labels and sensitive documents, this gadget is easy to use; just roll the film over sensitive information, and you're all set. Even better, the identity protection roller dries quickly and comes with six refills. One reviewer wrote: "This is an awesome product. No more tearing up or feeding all those credit card offers, etc. through the shredder, just draw this nifty device across the identifying information, and it is completely obliterated."

26 This Windshield Snow Cover That Makes Winter Mornings Exponentially Better UBEGOOD Windshield Snow Cover Amazon $18 No one likes to clear snow and ice off their windshield at 7 a.m. So try this windshield snow cover to make your mornings exponentially better. With four layers, including cotton and aluminum foil, this cover fends off snow, ice, and frost. This cover is easy to use, just pinch the wings in the car doors and secure the elastic bands around the side mirrors. Even better, this cover can be used in the summer to keep your car cool and protect it from UV rays.

27 This Magnetic Cable Manager That Keeps Cords Accessible Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager Amazon $20 This magnetic cable manager is a genius way to keep cables from sliding off your nightstand or desk. The nonslip base ensures that it stays put, and it's available in elegant colors that coordinate with almost any decor, choose from lightly toasted beige and pencil gray.

28 These Soap Sheets That Are Super Portable B BLOOMOAK Portable Soap Sheets (4-Pack) Amazon $10 These clever soap paper sheets are a great way to always have soap with you. Perfect for traveling, camping, backpacks, and handbags, these soap sheets lather up quickly and rinse off with no residue. Plus, they are hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types. Sold in a pack of four, you can choose between lemon or assorted scents. One reviewer offered this helpful tip: "Just lay it flat on your palm, wet it, and then lather, and it will completely dissolve into suds. If [you roll it into a ]ball, it will be difficult to lather."

29 This In-Shower Body Wash Conditioner For Dry Winter Skin SheaMoisture African Black Soap In-Shower Body Wash Conditioner Amazon $10 This in-shower body conditioner is enriched with African black soap and shea butter to moisturize even the driest winter skin. One user commented, "I have super sensitive, eczema-prone skin. This stuff smells super mild (no added fragrance), is a perfect dose of gentle moisture, and is so easy to swipe on at the end of my shower! [...] My boyfriend and I even use it as shaving cream."

30 These Boot Inserts That Help Your Boots Stand Tall Ruisita Boot Shaper Form Inserts (5 Pairs) Amazon $21 Store your boots upright and prevent damage with these helpful boot shapers. These boot shapers are shipped (and can be stored) flat. When you're ready to use them, simply roll them up and insert them into your boots. Made

31 This Hand Mask That Heals Dry, Cracked Winter Skin Elixir Premium Lab Moisturizing Gloves Hand Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Infused with collagen, shea butter, and vitamin E, this hand mask deeply hydrates your hands to restore moisture, and heal dry, cracked skin in 20 minutes. Plus, they’re suitable for sensitive skin.

32 This Retractable Lint Roller That’s Always Clean & Ready To Use Flint Retractable Lint Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Lint rollers are great, but they can also pick up dust while they’re in storage. However, this retractable lint roller keeps your next sheet clean and ready to use. Because it’s retractable, this lint roller is compact, making it great for travel or for your bag.

33 This Cut & Peel Sticker That Turns Any Surface Into A Whiteboard Kassa Clear Dry Erase Board Sticker Amazon $13 See On Amazon This dry erase board sticker turns any flat surface into a whiteboard; just cut, peel, and stick. Perfect for grocery lists on the fridge or notes on your desk, this whiteboard sticker erases easily with no ink ghosting, and it's even reusable.

34 This LED Lamp With USB Ports That Clears Up Nightstand Clutter Macally LED Lamp With USB Ports Amazon $30 See On Amazon Equipped with four USB ports, this LED lamp is perfect for nightstands. It lights up the room and charges your devices at once. This LED lamp is touch-activated; simply tap the lamp to turn it off and on or switch between modes (you can choose between three settings). Plus, it’s compact, so it won’t eat up precious real estate on your nightstand.

35 This Anti-Spill Cup Holder That’s A Great Alternative To Side Tables CouchCoaster Anti-Spill Cup Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon With concealed weights and a sticky base, this anti-spill cup holder securely keeps your drinks within reach. This coaster is a great alternative to coffee tables, end tables, or trays. Plus, it’s one-size-fits-most and works for both hot and cold drinks.

36 This Car Tray That Helps Keeps Things From Rolling Stupid Car Tray Multi Function Organizer Tray Amazon $35 See On Amazon While this car tray can help you keep things tidy and organized, it’s super helpful when you’re transporting delicate items you don't want falling from coffee to cake. This tray is equipped with cargo straps to keep things in place, and has anti-slip rubber trim to prevent larger items from sliding around. Plus, it’s lightweight, easy to handle, and available in several colors.

37 This Warming Butter Knife That Keeps Your Bread Intact THAT Inventions Spread That Serrated Warming Butter Knife Amazon $17 See On Amazon This serrated warming knife conducts the heat from your hand to the tip of the knife so you can spread cold butter onto your bread with ease. This warming knife is super helpful for keeping your bread intact; it also works with peanut butter and cream cheese, and its dishwasher safe.

38 This Fruit & Vegetable Corer That Is "Much Better Than Using A Paring Knife" i Kito Fruit And Vegetable Corer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Anyone without a sous chef (and that’s pretty much everyone) can tell you that de-seeding jalapenos to make delicious poppers can be a drag. So, for a helping hand in the kitchen, try this handy fruit and vegetable corer. This corer is easy to use, just insert and twist to quickly and efficiently de-seed almost anything. This corer is made from stainless steel so it won’t rust, the comfort-grip handle ensures safe handling. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe. "Much better than using a paring knife," one customer wrote. "Used this to clean out some jalapenos. Works great to strip loose the ribs and seeds."

39 This Travel Toiletries Dispenser That Keeps Everything Together CHIVENIDO Spinning Travel Product Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Traveling with your hygiene essentials can take up a ton of precious space. To make things exponentially easier, try these spinning product dispensers. Each travel dispenser contains four bottles (each one holds just over an ounce) that you can fill with your favorite shampoos, moisturizers, and body washes. These dispensers are leakproof and durable, and using it is as easy as spinning the top to rotate between bottles. One reviewer commented, “Great little addition to my travel bag, cuts down on four additional bottles. Works just as described.”

40 These Microwave Mats That Works As A Potholder & Trivet, Too Safe Grabs Microwave Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Seen on Shark Tank, this multipurpose silicone mat can be used as a trivet, a potholder, a splatter guard, a utensil rest, or even a jar opener. This mat is made from food-grade silicone, it’s heat resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, and clean up is easy because it’s dishwasher safe. Sold in a pack of two, each order includes both a 10-inch and 12-inch mat.

41 This Heated Face Massager That Improves Circulation & Stimulates Your Skin XUANTOING Heated Face Massager Amazon $14 See On Amazon This heated massager stimulates your skin, improves circulation, and relieves eye fatigue for a refresh whenever you need it. Use it to apply your favorite eye or face cream and use the heat function for an extra touch of relaxation.

42 These Microfiber Towel Scrunchies That Dry Your Hair Without Heat Damage Kitsch Soft Microfiber Towel Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These absorbent microfiber scrunchies dry your hair quickly, without any heat damage. They’re great for pulling your hair back post-swim or post-shower, and if they get dirty, just toss them in the machine and lay flat to dry.

43 This Mini Portable Oven That Won’t Burn Or Dry Out Your Food HOTLOGIC Portable Personal 12V Mini Oven Amazon $40 See On Amazon This portable mini oven is great for meals on the go, just plug it into your vehicle’s DC power outlet, and you’re set. It cooks or reheats foods without burning or drying it out, and it holds the temperature for up to 12 hours. This mini oven is available in an assortment of colors, and it has thousands of five-star reviews. One reviewer wrote: “I’m a truck driver and got tired of cold deli sandwiches and the few restaurants that [I] can park in. This thing is the greatest thing I’ve ever bought for work. It doesn’t burn food if you forget about it for a while. I use [a] glass container or plastic with no issue. [It] takes one to two hours to heat food up. Any driver or someone who doesn’t have access to [a] microwave needs this.”

44 This Brush-On Nail Protector That Prevents Messy Manicures Twinkled T Nail Protectors Amazon $10 See On Amazon DIY manicures can be pretty messy, but with this nail protector, you can keep the mess to a minimum. Just apply the liquid latex to the skin around your nails, peel it off after you’ve applied your nail color, and voila! One reviewer wrote, “This is a great latex tape; I’ve always been happy with Twinkle T, and so far they have not disappointed me. Stays on and removes easily. It also dries fast.”

45 This Microwavable Bacon Grill That Cuts Down On The Mess Prep Solutions by Progressive Microwavable Bacon Grill Amazon $8 See On Amazon With this microwavable bacon grill, you can cook your bacon in minutes and keep the mess to a minimum. The inner ridges of this bacon grill allow the fat to drip down into the pan, the vented cover keeps your microwave clean, plus when you’re done, cleanup is as easy as the dishwasher.

46 This Gift Wrap Cutter That Keeps Rolls From Unraveling The Original Little ELF Gift Wrap Cutter Amazon $16 See On Amazon This gift wrap cutter is an easy way to neatly cut and store gift wrapping paper and even made an appearance on Shark Tank. Moreover, the Little Elf keeps your rolls gift paper rolls from unraveling, so there's no more ripped, jagged, and crooked wrapping paper.

47 This Over-The-Cabinet Trash Bag Holder That Helps You Keep Your Counters Clean Lunies Over the Cabinet Trash Bag Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon This over-the-cabinet trash bag holder is a great way to reuse produce bags from the grocery store. Just hang it over any cabinet door so you can quickly and easily toss kitchen scraps and other things away. You can also use it in laundry rooms, craft rooms, and garages as well.

48 This Bottle Cleaning Brush That Scrubs Inside & Out FEENM Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This bottle-cleaning brush lets you clean bottles and glasses with relative ease. Simply secure the scrubber to your countertop or sink, then slide and rotate the vessel to wash. The center brush cleans the inside of the bottle while the brush on the side cleans the outside. This brush is great for bottles, cups, travel mugs, and glasses.

49 This Collapsible Cutting Board That Turns Into A Basket MFTEK Collapsible Cutting Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon This multipurpose kitchen helper brings together a storage basket, a cutting board, and a strainer into one item. What’s more, it’s collapsible, so it’s easy to store and doesn’t take up a ton of space. This collapsible cutting board is BPA-free, has nonslip pads to keep it securely in place, and when it’s fully opened, it has a generous 58-ounce capacity.

50 This Candle Warmer So You Can Skip The Open Flame Darice Candle Warmer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This candle warmer is a great way to enjoy your favorite candles without the safety hazards of an open flame. Perfect for jar candles and votives, this clever gadget warms candle wax to release its fragrance. Plus, you can also use it as a coffee or soup warmer.

51 This Car Backup & Dash Cam That Makes A Great Copilot Toguard Backup Camera And Dash Cam Amazon $40 See On Amazon This backup camera and dash cam offers an added measure of safety when you’re out and about. Although this camera is touch-screen operated, the half-screen display won’t impede your vision while driving. It features seamless loop recording, and in the event of a collision, that footage is automatically locked, preventing an override. One reviewer wrote, “Super satisfied with this. I was intimidated about installing the backup camera, but it turned out to be a breeze. The camera itself is excellent quality.”

52 This Bluetooth Headphone Mask That Blocks Out Light & Noise Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Sleep Headphone Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’d rather fall asleep to your favorite album or an audiobook, you may want to give these Bluetooth sleep headphones a go. This sleep mask blocks out 100% of ambient light, so it’s great for travel. Plus, it has a built-in microphone so you can take after-hours calls if you need to. This mask will run for about eight hours on a 2.5-hour charge, and it’s washable – just remove the Bluetooth module and wires prior to hand-washing.

53 This Compact & Lightweight Clothes Steamer With 9,000+ Reviews OGHom Clothes Steamer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This clothes steamer heats up in less than two minutes and delivers continuous steam for 15 minutes. It’s lightweight and compact, which makes it ideal for traveling, and a generous 9-foot cord ensures plenty of flexibility.

54 This Milk Frother That Helps You Create Your Favorite Drinks At Home Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon This milk frother easily creates creamy, foamy drinks in the comfort of your own kitchen, so you can have barista quality lattes and cappuccinos whenever your want. This frother features a stainless steel whisk, one-touch operation, and it runs on two AA batteries.