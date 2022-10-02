Clever Things That Hide The Eyesores In Your Home With Almost No Effort

So you have some areas around your house that could use some attention, but you’re waiting for the next time you have a week off to take care of them? Wait no more: With just a few clicks of the “Add to Cart” button, you can address those issues fast — just check out these clever things that hide eyesores around your home.

This list has eyesore-reducing solutions for every room in your house, starting with your living room. First, get the cords around your entertainment center under control with these cable clips that hold them in place and this cable box that conceals a power strip. Then, give your faded throw pillows an upgrade with these pillow covers that are soft and velvety. Add a shaggy area rug to a bare floor for texture and warmth, and finish with this storage ottoman that acts as a footrest and a place to stash your clutter. Voilà — it’s like you have a whole new room.

With this list of home improvement products, we’re giving you the cheat code for transforming every room in your house quickly and easily, so you can spend your vacation actually, well, vacationing.

1 These Peel & Stick Tiles For A Marble-Look Backsplash Art3d Peel-and-Stick Tiles (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Transform that ugly wall in your kitchen or bathroom with these peel-and-stick tiles that are so easy to apply. With a rich-looking marble design, the tiles are backed with super strong adhesive, so you can get a stunning backsplash without grout or professional installation. They’re moisture-resistant, making them ideal for use in humid environments like your bathroom or kitchen.

2 The Cable Clips That Hide Messy Cords OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If the electronics cords in your home office area or entertainment center look like a hot mess, these cable clips will tame them. Made from flexible silicone, these clips are backed with adhesive so you can attach them to the wall or the back of furniture. With your cables out of the way, everything will look much neater.

3 These Food Storage Containers That Organize Dry Goods Simply Gourmet Airtight Food Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Turn your pantry into a well-organized showroom with these airtight food storage containers. Ideal for dry goods like rice, oatmeal, flour, and sugar, they feature BPA-free silicone seals to keep everything fresh. The stackable containers hold more than 22 cups each and are dishwasher-safe for cleaning. This set comes with black labels and a chalk marker, too.

4 An Ottoman That Lets You Stash Your Stuff In A Jiffy Otto & Ben Storage Ottoman Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’ve ever gotten that phone call that someone will be dropping by your house in five minutes, you’ll appreciate the fact that you can quickly stash stray stuff in this storage ottoman. You can also use it as regular storage for blankets, linens, toys, and more — and of course, it doubles as extra seating or a footrest, too. Choose from neutrals like gray and brown and brights like sky blue and orange. Available sizes: 3

5 These Washable Pee Pads That Look Like Area Rugs Flair Curations Washable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re housebreaking a puppy, caring for an older dog, or have an urban pet that doesn’t always get outside in time, these washable pee pads are a lifesaver — and a much more attractive alternative to disposable pads. Constructed with multiple absorbent layers and waterproof backing to protect your floors, they look just like area rugs. Plus, they’re washable and reusable, so they’re cost-effective too. Available styles: 3

6 This Wood Furniture Repair Kit That Conceals Imperfections DAIXISM Wood Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t freak out when a guest leaves a cold drink on your beloved wood furniture without a coaster and it leaves behind a nasty ring. Instead, get this wood furntiture repair kit that helps you do away with that ugly mark, and dispels all kinds of other scuffs and scratches, too. The variety of shades ensures that you can match whatever type of wood you have, and the markers and crayons are easy to use in combination for quick repairs.

7 A Stylish Bed Skirt That Hides All The Stuff Under Your Bed HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon The area under your bed is valuable storage territory — ideal for off-season clothing, extra linens and towels, or your shoe collection. But when you can see everything under there, it leaves your bedroom looking cluttered. This bed skirt gives your room a finished look by covering all that up with its 14-inch drop and tailored box pleats. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

8 The Makeup Organizer That Turns Your Vanity Into A Beauty Counter Cq Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Free up your crowded bathroom vanity with this makeup organizer that will give you the look of a luxury store beauty counter while also letting you see exactly what you have at all times. It features specialized compartments for lipsticks, makeup brushes, compacts, and more. Crafted from clear acrylic, the two-piece organizer can be used separately or stacked together to save counter space.

9 These Oversize Storage Bags For Pillows, Blankets & Clothes Zober Jumbo Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ideal for storing extra pillows, linens, towels, and off-season clothes, these jumbo storage bags are an easy way to harness all your extra stuff. Constructed from sturdy but breathable fabric, each one features a clear top, so you can see what you have at a glance. Available colors: 3

10 The Wall Repair Stick That Fills In Small Holes & Cracks Erase-A-Hole Drywall Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon Move your art around as often as you like (and get your deposit back if you’re renting) with this wall repair kit that mends those small holes and cracks. Suitable for use on drywall, plaster, and wood, the convenient applicator has a twist bottom that lets you easily apply the fast-drying compound. After you fill in the imperfection, you can sand and paint over it.

11 This Stain Remover For Clothes, Carpet & Furniture Chateau Spill Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Formulated to remove tough spots, this stain remover lifts red wine, blood, and chocolate from your clothes, carpet, and upholstery. Biodegradable, it gets rid of those previously impenetrable stains, but it’s free from peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates, and parabens. The best part? The wine bottle packaging looks good enough to put on display.

12 An Organizer That Keeps All Your Batteries Together The Battery Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re like me and have random batteries in every drawer all over your house, you can wrangle them together with this battery organizer that houses them in one convenient place — so you can find what you need when you need it. Designed to hold 93 batteries of varying sizes, it even comes with a tester that lets you check the charge on older batteries to see if they’re still fresh. Available colors: 7

13 These Eraser Sponges That Clean Just About Anything STK Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have scuffs on your walls or maybe even crayon markings left behind by your kids, these eraser sponges will get rid of them quickly and easily. Even better, you can use them on a host of other messes, too — think: grease, coffee stains, and soap scum. These extra thick sponges are tough and long-lasting, and they’ll clean any surface with just water. Personally, I love them for my hard-to-clean glass-top stove.

14 A Cover To Disguise That Boring Tissue Box mDesign Tissue Box Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this tissue box cover, you can conceal the cardboard design and upgrade the look of your bathroom. Made from sturdy steel, it’s corrosion-resistant and designed to stand up to humid environments, but looks good enough for display in your bedroom or living room, too. Choose from finishes like brass, marble, and satin. Available finishes: 5

15 This Area Rug That Adds Texture & Dimension To Any Room ISEAU Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add a touch of texture, warmth, and dimension to any room — and cover up any scratched wood or carpet stains — with this area rug. The high-pile shag rug features a nonslip backing so it stays put wherever you place it, and the plush inner layer is soft on feet. Available sizes: 6

16 These Storage Bins That Stow All Your Extra Stuff Greenco Foldable Storage Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you use them for extra linens and towels, kids’ toys, or just keep them on standby for stray items, these foldable storage bins are an amazing decluttering solution. Great for use on their own or grouped together on shelves, they fold flat for convenient storage when not in use. Available colors: 10

17 The Power Strip Box That Makes Unsightly Cables Disappear D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Eliminate the unsightly mess of a power strip and cables with this cable management box that houses and conceals everything. Use it under your desk, behind your entertainment center, or near your Christmas tree. With your cords out of sight, they’re also safe from curious pets and children. Plus, this box is much easier to vacuum and sweep around than a loose power strip. Available sizes: 2

18 An Organizer For All The Stuff You Need In Bed mDesign Bedside Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s nothing I love more than being snuggled up in bed with a good book, my favorite magazine, and the remote control. And of course I need my phone, my water bottle... the list goes on. Instead of having it spread out all over the bed or nightstand, this bedside organizer keeps everything close by but tidy. Made from heavy-duty cotton, it has a steel frame that you insert between the mattress and box spring for easy installation.

19 This Over-The-Door Organizer For Pans & Cutting Boards SimpleHouseware Over-Door Cutting Board Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re short on storage space for items like baking sheets and cutting boards, this over-door organizer will remedy that problem quickly and easily. Designed to hold up to five cutting boards, it’s made from sturdy steel, and hangs right over any cabinet door with padded hooks that won’t scratch up wood.

20 A Shower Dispenser That Eliminates Bottle Clutter Better Living Products Shower Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get rid of all those bottles you have to step over in your shower and mount this simple shower dispenser to the wall instead. Designed for quick and easy installation with the included waterproof silicone adhesive and double-sided tape, it can be mounted either to the corner of your shower or flat on the wall. It has three chambers for body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. Available sizes: 3

21 This Duvet Cover Set With A Lived-In Feel Dreaming Waipiti Duvet Cover Amazon $37 See On Amazon If your bed isn’t made, your whole bedroom looks like a mess. This duvet cover set makes it easy to make your bed and have it look stylish and put-together in just seconds... even if the sheets underneath are still in disarray. The set is made from washed cotton and microfiber that has a lived-in feel, and includes the duvet cover plus two pillowcases with envelope closures. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

22 The Charging Station That Gives All Your Devices A Home Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t you hate it when you have electronic gadgets scattered all over the house charging? With space for six devices, this charging station gives them a central place to live in while they’re powering up. Compatible with both Apple and Android products, the charging station recognizes each device to deliver the correct charge. The set comes with six short cords that keep everything neat and tidy.

23 An Organizer That Gives You Extra Room In Your Silverware Drawer Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Cutlery Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Created by the design experts at Joseph Joseph, this cutlery organizer features a tiered system that stacks your silverware — giving you so much room back in your kitchen drawers for cooking tools or napkins. Made from BPA-free plastic, it fits up to 24 pieces of silverware in its angled compartments.

24 This Wrapping Paper Organizer That Keeps Everything In One Place Zober Wrapping Paper Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Wrapping paper and all the trimmings seem to accumulate, and it can be very difficult to store it all in a way that’s neat and easy to access. This wrapping paper organizer makes order out of chaos by giving you a place for both folded and rolled paper as well as ribbons, tags, scissors, and other gift needs. With this organizer, you’ll also spend less on wrapping paper, because it’s so easy to see what you already have.

25 The Double-Sided Tape That Keeps Your Rug In Place NeverCurl Double-Sided Rug Tape Amazon $15 See On Amazon Area rugs can add so much to your space, but when they’re loose on the floor or have curled edges, they can make a room look wonky — to say nothing of trip-and-fall hazards. Remedy all those issues with this double-sided rug tape that tacks your rugs down to any surface and provides a strong hold without leaving any marks or residue behind when removed.

26 This Rolling Container That Stores Your Pup’s Food IRIS USA Dog Food Storage Container Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a 25-pound capacity for your pet’s favorite kibble, this dog food storage container is a streamlined solution that looks so much better than a big bag. It features easy-to-roll wheels that let you stash it out of sight after mealtime, as well as an airtight locking lid to keep the food fresh and pests at bay. Available sizes: 6

27 A Double-Layer Mat That Traps Cat Litter Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your cat won’t be tracking litter all over your house anymore once you place this ingenious litter mat outside the box. Featuring a double-layer honeycomb design, the mat traps the litter from your cat’s paws, then sandwiches it securely between the two pieces until you shake it out — no more crunching under your feet when you walk across the floor. Available sizes: 2

28 These Dispensers That Dress Up Your Kitchen Counter FineDine Olive Oil Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make your kitchen counter look just a little more elegant with this glass dispenser set that dresses up your oil and vinegar. The tinted amber glass bottles are accompanied by a set of four spouts: two with flip tops and two for straight pouring. Try them for items like dishwashing liquid, too. Available colors: 3

29 The Shoe Organizers That Slide Right Under Your Bed Woffit Under-Bed Shoe Organizers (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your shoes are piled high in a disorganized heap in your closet, you’re doing your footwear a real injustice. Get these under-bed shoe organizers to store them properly and extend the life of your kicks. One organizer is designed to store up to 16 pairs of shoes, while the other stores four pairs of boots. Both have clear tops, so you can easily find the pair you’re looking for. Available colors: 2

30 These Throw Pillow Covers That Give Any Room An Upgrade Top Finel Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t throw your old, stained throw pillows away — revive them with these throw pillow covers that instantly transform them. Made from soft velvet, they’re finished with fun pom poms that deliver a designer touch. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, they’re machine-washable and zip on. Available sizes: 7

31 A Dedicated Holder For Your Sponge Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon This sponge holder provides an attractive way to keep your scrubber up and out of the sink, which instantly makes your counter look just a little neater and more tidy. Made from sturdy porcelain, it also allows your sponge to properly dry, so it doesn’t acquire that wet, mildewy smell.

32 The Wall-Mounted Rack That Holds All Your Cleaning Or Yard Equipment Berry Ave Wall-Mounted Broom Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn your garage or your utility closet from eyesore to “show me more” with this wall-mounted broom holder. It has five spring-loaded slots to hold handled cleaning or yard tools, as well as six hooks for items like gloves, brushes, and hats. It’s designed to hold up to 35 pounds and mounts securely with the included hardware.

33 This Waterproof Pet Blanket That Protects Your Furniture SUNNYTEX Waterproof Pet Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes your best friend can be tough on your furniture. You can love your dog and save your sofa, too, when you have this waterproof pet blanket in place. Available in a variety of sizes, it’s crafted from soft, sturdy microfiber with a waterproof coating. Nonslip gel grips keep it from slipping around as your pet settles in for a nap. Available sizes: 7

34 The Stand That Provides Chic Toilet Paper Storage mDesign Toilet Paper Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed to accommodate up to three rolls, this toilet paper stand gives you a stylish way to keep extras nearby, so even guests won’t be left in a lurch. Made from sturdy steel, it’s fitted with feet and comes in elegant finishes like soft brass, bronze, and graphite. Available finishes: 6

35 An Over-The-Door Organizer For Your Hair Tools SimpleHouseware Over-Door Hair Tool Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from sturdy metal, this over-door hair tool holder gives you a convenient place to store your hair dryer, brushes, and curling iron — way better than crowding your bathroom counter. The ultra-thin hooks are padded with foam, so they won’t scratch your cabinet doors, and but you can also mount the holder permanently using screws. Available finishes: 2

36 The K-Cup Holders That Attach Right To The Machine STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your counter or kitchen drawer is a mess of K-cups, get these coffee pod holders ASAP. They secure directly to your single-serve machine with the included 3M adhesive, but can also be mounted to the wall, backsplash, or even refrigerator. Each set comes with two holders that hold up to five K-cups each.

37 This Pouf That Stores Extra Towels & Blankets ROTOT Storage Pouf Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed to provide extra seating and storage, this hollow pouf can spirit away towels, blankets, sheets, or any other soft goods you have hanging around. Made from faux leather, it features a zip closure on the bottom that makes it easy to fill. Available colors: 9

38 A Salt Box Made From Natural Bamboo Wood Estilo Salt Box Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from sleek and renewable bamboo, this salt box looks so much more stylish than your standard salt container. The sliding top has a magnetic closure that makes it easy to open and close with just one hand while you’re cooking. It’s also great for storing small jewelry on your dresser or paper clips on your desk.

39 The Towel Rack That Keeps Spare Towels Orderly Soduku Towel Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wall-mounted towel rack is designed to store up to six rolled towels, making them instantly accessible and freeing up space in your linen closet. It mounts easily with the included hardware and features a corrosion-resistant coating that makes it perfect for use in humid bathroom environments.