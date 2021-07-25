52 Clever Things That Seem Expensive But Are Cheap As Hell On Amazon

Sometimes, looks can be deceiving. While a certain item might appear to be an unattainable luxury, there’s actually a good chance there’s a cost-effective version out there. Luckily, Amazon has tons of high-quality products that seem expensive at first glance, but are really quite affordable.

For example, investing in a thorough skincare routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Whether it’s a handheld facial vacuum that cleanses pores or this water-based facial mist customers call “magical,” there are plenty of budget-friendly items to soothe your skin. And don’t forget about your hands and feet — you’ll also find a strengthening cuticle cream and an electric callus remover for at-home pedicures.

Some of the products on this list are so clever, you’ll wonder how you managed to live without them. From a sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones to a portable coffee press you can take anywhere, these ingenious purchases will instantly make your day-to-day routine easier.

You might be surprised to see some of these seemingly fancy items below. But rest assured, these upscale Amazon products are truly economical. Thousands of customers have shared glowing reviews for the picks below, so you can feel certain what you’re getting is well-made.

1 This Elegant Cheese Board Made Of Bamboo Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $26 See On Amazon Have a sophisticated charcuterie night with this cheese board made out of bamboo. It has two generous serving compartments on either side of the board and side handles for easy carrying. There’s even a hidden storage drawer that’s equipped with four knives for cutting meats, cheeses, and fruits. Not only does this board look beautiful — it’s thick and durable enough to withstand daily use.

2 Some Collagen-Boosting Facial Sheet Masks Dermal Korea Collagen Facial Mask Sheets (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Renew your skin with these facial sheet masks that hydrate your skin with vitamin E and collagen. Made with natural plant-based ingredients, each mask has its own unique scent and skin-enhancing benefits. Whether it’s soothing cucumber, invigorating green tea, or refining charcoal, these masks will have your face feeling revitalized in just 20 minutes.

3 These Glam LED Vanity Mirror Lights LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a touch of old Hollywood glamour to your bathroom with these LED lights that wrap around your mirror. Simply stick them to the glass with the included adhesive pads, plug them in, and voilà! You’ve got a classic vanity mirror setup that will illuminate your face while you wash your face or apply your makeup. The lights can easily be adjusted with the included dimming button.

4 A Pair Of Chic Round Sunglasses WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These reflective round sunglasses are the perfect accessory to add to your summertime wardrobe. With sturdy metal frames and polarized lenses, these glasses shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. Go with classic black, or opt for a bold color such as green, blue, or pink. Not only will your eyes be protected, but you’ll be Instagram-ready. Available colors: 7

5 The Classic Cast Iron Skillet From A Reputable Brand Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet (10.25") Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cast-iron skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, so it’s ready to sear, braise, grill, or even bake as soon as you get it. The Lodge company has been forging dependable cast-iron cooking tools since 1896, so you can feel confident that their products stand the test of time. Use this versatile skillet in the oven, over a grill, or atop a campfire for delicious home-cooked meals.

6 This Set Of Soothing Roll-On Essential Oils BeNatu Roll-On Aromatherapy Oils (Set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to unwind at the end the day or catch some much needed shut-eye, these roll-on essential oils will do the trick. This trio of oil blends can be rolled directly onto your skin to release their aromatherapeutic effects. Each one is designed with a different goal in mind — stress relief, emotional balance, and sleep.

7 An Affordable Set Of Faux Leather Handbags Lovematch Synthetic Leather Handbags Set (4-Piece Set) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made of realistic-looking synthetic leather, this handbag set is a great investment for work or travel. You get a large tote bag along with a matching crossbody bag, clutch, and wallet. Each item is fitted with multiple zippers and pockets for keeping your belongings secure. Choose from several different shades, including traditional brown leather, dark purple, and light pink. Available colors: 22

8 This Glass Electric Kettle That’s Easy To Use Mueller Austria Ultra Electric Kettle Amazon $30 See On Amazon No stovetop? No problem. This electric kettle just needs to be plugged in to a power outlet, and it’s ready to use. The glass kettle sits on a heating pad that quickly boils the water inside, which can then be poured and mixed with hot cocoa, tea bags, or instant coffee. There’s also an LED light inside that indicates when the water is heating. It’s a great option for offices, camping trips, and dorm rooms.

9 These Sweet-Smelling Lavender Sachets For Your Wardrobe MYARO Lavender Scented Sachets (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Place these fragrant lavender-scented sachets in your closet and drawers to instantly freshen the air and diffuse unwanted odors. Made with highly concentrated essential oils, each packet will last three to four months. They come with string hangers that allows you to suspend them alongside your clothes, over your bed frame, or even over your car’s rearview mirror.

10 A Portable Coffee Press With Rave Reviews AeroPress Go Portable Coffee Press Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get your caffeine fix no matter where you are with this portable coffee press. It brews one to three cups of coffee in just one minute. Or, for fans of cold brew, the unit can produce the same amount of cold brew in two minutes. Easy to use and even easier to clean, this coffee press is ideal for camping, hiking, and road trips. Over 3,000 reviewers give it five stars.

11 These Neutral Canvas Bins With Handles For Organizing Anything Awekris Foldable Storage Bin Set (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Create extra storage space in your home with these foldable bins made out of lightweight canvas. The bins have carrying handles on either side and feature two-toned panels for a contemporary look. Use them in the living room, bedroom, or anywhere else that could use decluttering. When not in use, they can be collapsed and stacked inside your closet. Available colors: 8

12 The Soothing Facial Spray Customers Call “Magical” Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with nothing but thermal spring water, this facial mist is a dream for those with sensitive skin. It gently hydrates and moisturizes without fragrance or chemicals that could cause a breakout. “There has to be some sorcery involved because this stuff is magical,” one reviewer wrote. “I use it faithfully anytime I am suffering or if I’m feeling fancy I’ll spray it on my face as a refresher.”

13 A Set Of Delicate Stud Earrings Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These stud earrings are made out of cubic zirconia, which gives them the look of diamonds without the expensive price tag. The base is made out of stainless steel, which won’t irritate sensitive ears. The set of five comes with different sized earrings, so you can decide how bold of a statement you want to make. Available colors: 3

14 The Easy Way To Keep Your Wine Chilled Vinenco Wine Chiller Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this unique tool keep your wine chilled, but it has a built-in aerator for maximum freshness. The steel rod chills in the refrigerator for an hour and is then placed inside your wine bottle to bring it to the right sipping temperature. The top has two different attachments, including a pouring spout and a stopper. This set has everything you need to help you feel like an amateur sommelier.

15 This Room Spray That Comes In Several Heavenly Scents Caldrea Linen and Room Air Freshener Spray (16 Oz) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With scents including Basil Blue Sage, Gilded Balsam Birch, and Ginger Pomelo, this room spray is for the sophisticated nose. Spritz some fragrance on your linens, in your living room, or in your car for a burst of freshness that lingers without ever becoming overpowering. Whether you choose a musky scent or a bright citrus one, you really can’t go wrong. Available scents: 7

16 A Tea Mug With A Built-In Infuser Mora Ceramics Tea Mug With Loose Leaf Infuser Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a ceramic mug that goes above and beyond your average beverage holder. Complete with a stainless steel tea infuser and a travel lid, this mug gives you perfectly steeped tea in just a few minutes. It’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making it easy to heat up water and clean out afterwards. Pick from seven neutral shades, including almond, olive, and deep blue. Available colors: 7

17 The Travel Case That Fits All Of Your Makeup MONSTINA Professional Travel Makeup Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon With several compartments and pouches, this makeup case can accommodate all of your cosmetics, brushes, skincare products, and more. Perfect for traveling, the bag has a thick carrying strap and a secure zipper closure. The divider panels can be rearranged and adjusted to fit your packing needs, and a layer of insulation in the fabric keeps your items from overheating.

18 This Vitamin C Serum That Makes Your Skin Glow SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum (1 Oz) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Formulated with brightening vitamin C and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, this facial serum is designed to give you glowing skin. Ferulic acid, an antioxidant in the serum, can rejuvenate skin and protect against free radicals. It’s gentle enough for daily use and sensitive skin, and shoppers report it clears up acne scars. Just apply a few drops after your cleanser and before your moisturizer. It’s a favorite with over 8,000 five-star reviews.

19 A Streamlined Bamboo Bath Mat GOBAM Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom with this bath mat made out of sleek bamboo wood. The vented design promotes greater airflow, while a series of non-slip gaskets on the bottom keep the mat in place. A protective coating over the wood makes this mat water-resistant and splinter-free. Not to mention, it has an attractive look that fits in with any style of bathtub or shower. Available colors: 7

20 This Value Pack Of Absorbent Kitchen Towels Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels (15-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stock up on these essential kitchen towels with this value pack of 15 that will last you years. Made from all-natural cotton, the towels are absorbent, lightweight, and quick to dry. They’re perfect for wiping up small messes as you cook. By reusing these machine washable towels over and over again, you’ll also save money on paper towels. Available colors: 3

21 These Exfoliating Pads Made With Glycolic Acid Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme (60 Pads) (2.7 Ounce) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Glycolic acid is the key ingredient in these facial pads for clearing congested, oily skin. The formula also includes skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and exfoliating salicylic acid, leaving your skin smooth and reducing any acne scars. These pads are best used at night right before bedtime, two to three times a week.

22 A Mess-Free Pepper Grinder With Adjustable Settings OXO Good Grips Mess-Free Pepper Grinder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This grinder has five different adjustable settings that allow you to control how coarse or fine your pepper is. The mess-free design has a screw-on opening at the bottom, which allows you to easily refill the glass container when it’s empty. Made out of ceramic, the grinder doesn’t absorb the pepper’s flavor over time.

23 A Set Of Luxurious Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made of lustrous polyester satin, these elegant pillow covers easily slip over the pillow inserts you already own. The soft, silky fabric is gentle on your hair and skin, so they won’t cause breakage or wrinkling. Available in nearly every shade — including coral, teal, and burgundy — these pillowcases are a great way to add a pop of color to your bedroom. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 23

24 This Sleep Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $21 See On Amazon If the sound of calming music helps you drift off to sleep, you’ll want to check out this sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones. The wireless device fits snugly around your head, blocking out light and wrapping around your ears for an immersive experience. You’ll find that the rechargeable headphones are great for sleeping on planes or anywhere you could use an extra bit of privacy.

25 A Nail-Strengthening Cream That Smells Like Coconut Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Prevent your nails from peeling, chipping, or cracking with this strengthening cream that conditions your cuticles. Made with nourishing jojoba oil and fortifying calcium, the formula works to moisturize your nail beds. Plus, it has a light, summery coconut scent that will make your hands smell amazing. Use it on your fingernails, toenails, or both!

26 A Durable Polyester Shower Curtain To Freshen Up Your Bathroom Amazon Basics Shower Curtains Amazon $14 See On Amazon This polyester shower curtain is water-repellent and durable with plastic curtain hooks that are easy to hang on your shower rod. It comes in a variety of patterns, from blue squares to gray chevrons to navy stripes. Not to mention, it’s machine-washable so you can easy clean them any time they need a refresh. Available colors and styles: 22

27 These Motion-Sensor Lights You Can Stick Anywhere AMIR Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thanks to their strong adhesive backing, you can stick these LED lights on any smooth surface. The motion-sensor lights are activated from up to 10 feet away, automatically turning off after 15 seconds. Place them on your staircase, your bed, your closet wall, or anywhere else you need extra visibility at night. Available colors: 4

28 The Dry Cleaner Cloths That Works At Home Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Save yourself a trip to the dry cleaners with this pack of dry cleaning cloths from Woolite. Just place a sheet in your dryer, add up to five garments, and tumble dry for 20 minutes. These cloths work with delicate items that are dry clean only, as well as special care clothing, including sweaters, jeans, and lingerie. (However, they are not suited for suede, fur, leather, or velvet.)

29 A Hand-Poured Soy Candle That Smells Amazing CoCo Benjamin Soy Candle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hand-poured with soy wax, these candles come in an array of tantalizing scents. Each carefully crafted fragrance is inspired by nature, from Blue Spruce to Bergamot Grapefruit to Basil, Lime & Mandarin. With a subtle, long-lasting smell, this candle can be placed in your kitchen, living room, or bedroom to absorb unwanted odors and create a soothing ambience. Available scents: 40

30 This Cooling Gel Eye Mask NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon Revitalize your eyes with this gel eye mask that can be placed in the freezer. After about two hours, the chilled eye mask can be placed over your eyes for a cooling effect. The flexible gel beads conform to your face, providing relief from headaches and reducing puffiness around your eyes. You can also place it in the microwave for 10 seconds to receive heat therapy benefits. Available colors: 4

31 These Non-Slip Velvet Hangers That Save Space In Your Closet Amazon Basics Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes, sticking with the basics is the way to go. These simple hangers have a non-slip velvet surface that keeps clothes from sliding off onto the floor. They’re strong enough to handle heavier fabrics, including jackets, sweaters, and coats. And their slim profile means you’ll save space in your closet, too. The metal hooks easily glide over your curtain rod, so you can quickly sort through your wardrobe. Available colors: 5

32 An Electric Mug Warmer For Coffee & Tea VOBAGA Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your coffee or tea from getting lukewarm with this electric warming pad. The mug warmer has three different temperature settings, as well as an automatic shut-off function. Just plug it in, press the power button, and wait for the pad to get hot. It works best with mugs and tea cups up to 3.62 inches in diameter.

33 This Countertop Beverage Dispenser Neat-O Beverage Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Constructed from durable steel, this beverage organizer can hold up to 12 soda cans. The efficient design makes it convenient to grab a can from the rack without disturbing the rest. It rests on your countertop, freeing up space in your cabinet, pantry, and fridge. You can also use this holder to store cans of food.

34 A Memory Foam Pillow That Keeps You Cool Weekender Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon When the nights get hot in the summer, this memory foam pillow keeps you from overheating. Infused with a temperature-regulating gel, the ventilated pillow dissipates body heat while you sleep. It comes with a removable, washable pillowcase that zips up securely around the cushion. The thick foam supports your head and neck, relieving tension throughout the night. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

35 The Golden Squeegee You Can Use In The Bathroom HIWARE Shower Squeegee Amazon $17 See On Amazon Squeegees aren’t just for cars anymore. This elegant squeegee works on bathroom mirrors, shower doors, and windows. Quickly remove soap scum and limescale from your shower and tub. It comes with a waterproof hook, so you can hang it up anywhere in your bathroom. The brass-hue stainless steel handle adds a touch of sophistication to your shower. Available colors: 4

36 This Set Of Stemless Wine Glasses Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These stemless glasses are the perfect addition to your next wine night, although they’re also great for everyday use. The dishwasher-safe glasses hold up to 15 ounces and can be filled with wine, juice, water, or a mixed cocktail. You get four in a set, so feel free to invite a couple of close friends over and get the good times rolling.

37 A Powerful Hand Blender With Lots of Uses Mueller Austria Hand Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made out of durable stainless steel, this powerful hand blender makes a variety of kitchen tasks much easier. Whether you’re whipping up cream for a dessert, blending a smoothie, or frothing milk for a cappuccino, you can get it done in mere seconds thanks to the unit’s strong copper motor. The easy-to-grip handle has a button that allows you to adjust the blade’s speed.

38 This DIY Gel Nail Polish Set Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit (20 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you love the look of gel nail polish but don’t feel like heading to the salon, this kit has everything you need to give yourself a manicure. Complete with 20 different nail polish shades, a base coat, and two top coats, you can get creative with your designs. The vibrant, highly pigmented polish lasts for more than 21 days at a time when applied properly.

39 An Electric Tool For At-Home Pedicures PRITECH Electric Callus Remover Amazon $22 See On Amazon Remove calluses from your feet with this electric device that gently sands down dead skin cells. The rechargeable, cordless unit has three different attachments that can be switched out depending on the condition of your skin. It runs for up to 45 minutes on a single charge, so you can give yourself a full-on pedicure before needing to power up.

40 The Slow Cooker For Compact Kitchens Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon When space is tight in your kitchen, you have to downsize where you can. This electric slow cooker holds just 2 quarts, which is perfect for one or two people. Use it to cook sauces, stews, chili, or meat. The ceramic inner pot is dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. Equipped with two side-handles and a tempered glass lid, this cooker is easy to transport. Available colors: 4

41 These Wrinkle-Free Bamboo Sheets SONORO KATE Bamboo Bed Sheets Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cozy, soft, and miraculously wrinkle-free, these sheets are made from a bamboo and microfiber blend. They’re breathable and lightweight, so they’ll keep you cool during those unbearably hot summer nights. The machine-washable sheets come in several different colors, so you can find some that complement your room’s decor. Available sizes: Full — California King

Available colors: 9

42 An Expandable Bamboo Bath Tray Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy a relaxing bath with this bamboo tray that expands to fit over your tub. With compartments for your drink glass, candles, soap, and washcloth, you can have all your bath time essentials at arm’s length. The shelf extends from 29.5 inches to 43 inches in length, accommodating most bathtubs.

43 This Facial Tool That Cleanses Pores EUASOO Facial Pore Cleaner Amazon $24 See On Amazon Using vacuum absorption technology, this facial pore cleaner has five different suction modes to fit a variety of skin types. So whether your face is on the oily side or the dry side (or somewhere in the middle), you’ll be able to use this tool. The rechargeable unit comes with four different acne needles for additional extractions.

44 A Travel-Size Garment Steamer OGHom Clothes Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re on vacation or a business trip, your clothes can get wrinkled from being in a suitcase. Luckily, this portable garment steamer makes it super easy to get your outfit looking fresh again. The handheld steamer produces up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, so you can get the wrinkles out of multiple items at once.

45 The Bidet Attachment That’s Easy To Install Veken Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $33 See On Amazon You might think a bidet is too much of a hassle to add to your bathroom, but think again. This dual-nozzle toilet attachment takes just a couple of minutes to install. Once you have it up and running, you’ll be able to adjust the pressure of the water jet for a customized experience. Once you get used to this bidet, you might never go back to toilet paper again.

46 This Aerating Wine Spout For A Better-Tasting Glass Vintorio Wine Aerator Amazon $16 See On Amazon Aerate your wine to perfection with this easy attachment that infuses your wine with the optimal amount of oxygen. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a casual enjoyer, you’ll benefit from this simple tool. Several customers have even stated that this aerator transformed their inexpensive wine into something better. “This turned a bottle of two buck chuck into a really nice Chardonnay,” one reviewer wrote.

47 Some Comfy Slide-On Sandals That Come In Every Color LUFFYMOMO Double Buckle Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon With adjustable straps and a thick rubber sole, these sandals are the definition of comfort. You can throw them on with a sundress, jeans, or even a bathing suit for an effortless summer look. Or you can simply wear them around the house. They come in a dazzling array of colors, ranging from soft neutrals to bold statement shades. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 36

48 An Ergonomic Laptop Stand For Your WFH Setup Soundance Laptop Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon Improve your posture during the work day with this metal laptop stand that elevates your computer to eye level. You won’t have to hunch over your screen, which will ease the strain on your back and shoulders. The slim stand works with laptops anywhere from 10 to 15.6 inches in length. Both metal arms are padded with rubber, keeping your device mounted in place. Available colors: 8

49 This Set Of Fragrant Shower Bombs Cleverfy Shower Steamers Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those who prefer showers to baths, these steamer tabs give you the same aromatherapeutic effects as a bath bomb. Made with pure essential oils, this set includes six signature fragrances including Lavender, Lemongrass & Coconut, and Pomegranate & Rose. Place a single tablet in the corner of your shower, and enjoy the sweet-smelling steam.

50 A Lightweight Robe With Elegant Piping Details Amazon Essentials Lightweight Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon Absorbent and soft, this cotton-polyester blend robe is great for tossing on after a shower or lounging around the house. The breathable material has a waffle texture to it for extra comfort. Complete with a tie-waist, the soft robe has a contrast piping detail for an extra bit of style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

51 These Rose-Scented Burning Papers Papier d'Armenie La Rose Burning Papers (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fill your room with an intoxicating rose fragrance by burning these strips of scented paper. The smell isn’t too overpowering or strong — just enough to cover up any lingering odors that are present. Customers also report that these strips smell great even without burning. Stick them in your purse or car for a pleasant, light scent.