How To Make The Cloud Bread That Has Over 2 Billion Views On TikTok

If it's fun-to-eat, easy-to-make, and trending on TikTok, you know you're going to love it. And the latest trending Cloud Bread fits all the descriptions. Though the "baking" portion of quarantine seemed to have ended weeks ago, with just three simple ingredients that result in the fluffiest bread you've ever tasted, Cloud Bread is definitely going to be the thing that gets you to start baking all over again.

Cloud Bread is made of just egg whites, corn starch, and sugar. After separating three egg whites, place them in a bowl and whisk them until they're frothy. Then add 30 grams of sugar and 10 grams of corn starch to the mix. Keep whipping this mixture until it has a thick consistency like dough. When you get it to the desired thickness, put it on a baking sheet. The shape of it doesn't matter, though on TikTok you'll see plenty of people make a large, round loaf. Put your loaf in an oven set to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and 25 minutes later you'll have some fluffy, delicious Cloud Bread.

Of course, because it's TikTok, people have been getting creative with the Cloud Bread recipes — which is pretty easy to do since it's comprised of simple ingredients. Some TikTok bakers have spruced up their Cloud Bread by adding sprinkles, food coloring, nuts, and different extracts. But with over 2 billion views for the hashtag #CloudBread, there are definitely more variations of the fluffy treat out there.

Whether you want to make yours with almonds, with a hint of vanilla, or entirely blue, Cloud Bread definitely needs to be added to your quarantine to-do list.