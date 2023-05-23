Have you ever wondered if you’re the main character or if you’ve met your soulmate? Or even asked yourself the most important question of all: Should get bangs? Well, you’re in luck, because now there’s a way to answer these questions once and for all. Astrology app Co-Star launched a new in-app AI feature that allows you to ask the stars personalized questions and it will provide answers based on your birth chart. The feature comes at a price, though, so make sure you pick your questions wisely.

The new feature, which made its debut on the app on May 4, offers you the chance to finally ask the question that’s been on your mind to the “void,” but don’t worry — it’s not as scary as it sounds. According to the Co-Star website, answers are thoughtfully crafted based on your “natal chart, the real-time movements of the planets in the sky, and the 4,000-year-old system of astrology.” Essentially, each response is generated from a database of astrological interpretations and is then constructed into a personalized answer based on your most relevant natal placements and transits at the moment. You can get as niche, profound, or existential with your inquiries as you want, because according to the website, the AI-powered tool is capable of answering all sorts of questions, including:

“Will I ever fall in love?”

“Why am I self-sabotaging?”

“Should I quit my job and move to a different country?”

“How can I meet new people?”

“What should I do if I don’t love my partner anymore?”

Lucky for you, the feature is so simple to use you’ll be able to get answers to your deepest, darkest questions in no time. Unfortunately, though, you’ll only be allotted three free questions before you have to pay to consult the stars, which means you can blow through your Qs if you’re not careful. Here’s the rundown on how to use the feature for clarity, closure, and confidence.

How To Use Co-Star’s AI Question Feature

To put your inquiries to rest, all you need to do is open the Co-Star app and tap the black circle icon in the bottom middle of the screen. From there, you’ll be taken to the “void,” which is basically designed to look like the night sky. You’ll then either type or select a question from the running list above the text box. Tap the button at the end of the text box, and watch as the planets align to generate your answer.

Each response will include an in-depth interpretation of your birth chart as well as a diagram of the planets your answer is based on. When you’re ready to ask the void another question, tap the “Dismiss” button at the bottom of the page. The app keeps track of how many free questions you have left in the top right corner of the screen.

Courtesy of Co-Star

To purchase more questions, tap the “Buy” button at the end of the text box. A pop-up will appear with the option to buy one question for 99 cents, five questions for $2.99, or 10 questions for $4.99. Tap the option you want to make your purchase through the App Store.

If you run out of free questions but don’t want to shell out the cash for more, you can always stop by the Julia Fox-approved Co-Star installation at Iconic Magazines in New York City to ask the 6-foot tall IRL astrology machine all your most pressing inquiries for no charge.

Whether you’re curious about what you should be looking for in a partner or contemplating a career change, Co-Star’s new AI-powered feature can give you some guidance. Keep in mind not to make any major decisions solely based on the app, though, because at the end of the day, the only one who knows what’s best for you is you.