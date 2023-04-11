The Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic Has TikTok’s Stamp Of Approval

Summer is right around the corner, so now is the perfect time to start shopping for the warm weather. Instead of just crop tops and bralettes, though, this year it’s all about cowboy boots, cowboy hats, and beachy vibes. That’s because a new country-inspired trend, called coastal cowgirl, has been taking over TikTok, but you don’t need to live on the coast (or be a ranch hand) to dress for the aesthetic. Plus, the look transcends fashion and can be accomplished in your home and overall lifestyle as well — it’s like the cool girl version of last year’s ever-popular coastal grandma. Here’s everything to know about the trending coastal cowgirl look.

Though cowboy boots have been popular for a few years now, the coastal cowgirl aesthetic is about to take southern chic to a whole new level. It’s unclear who started the trend, or when it began circulating on TikTok, but if the #coastalcowgirl tag’s 44.5 million views are any indication, it seems the beachy country style is here to stay. So how exactly do you dress like a coastal cowgirl, anyway?

Aside from the obvious stuff, AKA cowboy boots and cowboy hats, a quick scroll through the tag will tell you coastal cowgirl fashion is all about mixing typical southern staples like denim, button-down shirts, and Americana prints with ultra-delicate touches like eyelet, lace, and floral details. And because the look is inspired by the beach, coastal cowgirls like to keep their clothing light and flowy as well.

The trend encourages mixing textures like leather, crochet, and denim, which means there’s a lot you can use to build a coastal cowgirl outfit. The color palette for the aesthetic also tends to skew on the lighter side, so prepare to include a lot of white, cream, and ivory pieces on your coastal cowgirl-inspired Pinterest board. Plus, the style shares a lot of similarities with festival fashion thanks to its Western influence, so if you’re going to any music festivals this summer, you might want to consider ditching the flower crown for a cowboy hat.

As a native Texan, creator @madeline.hagmann listed the wardrobe essentials needed to pull off the look in this March 10 video, including neutral cowboy boots, light knit sweaters, and “midi dresses that make you want to frolic in a field,” to name a few.

Jewelry and accessories are an important part of the trend as well, according to TikToker @rachspeed. In a video posted on March 13, the creator shares that when dressing for Coastal Cowgirl, she gravitates towards understated jewelry pieces like pearl drop earrings, puka shell bracelets, and DIY beaded necklaces.

Despite the craze’s growing popularity on the fashion side of TikTok, coastal cowgirl has the potential to expand from a style trend into a full-blown lifestyle. For starters, Spotify has already created a Coastal Cowgirl playlist featuring artists like Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, and Fleetwood Mac to be the soundtrack to your beachy countryside summer. Additionally, the aesthetic is quickly turning into an interior design fad, as seen in this video from @nataliemarceta. With wooden furniture and breezy linens, the coastal cowgirl home decor aesthetic will give you serious nostalgia for summers spent by the water.

