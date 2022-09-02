While cowboy boots were originally designed to be functional — with, uh, actual cowboys in mind — they’re now something of a fashion staple. Though they’ve faded in and out of the zeitgeist in recent decades, Gen Z and millennials alike are taking hold of the western staple in 2022.

Over the years, we've seen cowboy boots appear on runways time and again. Ralph Lauren debuted the rugged silhouette as a part of a chic Westernwear collection in the late ‘70s. Almost 30 years later, Alexander McQueen sent pink and white high-heeled reincarnations with bold cut-outs down the catwalk for Givenchy’s spring 1998 show. Since then, countless brands like Celine, Fendi, Isabel Marant, and Ganni have followed suit, releasing their own iterations of the classic style.

If you, like me, more pop culture than water, you probably remember a bevy of celebs (read: Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift, to name just a few) who rocked them with skinny jeans, mini skirts, and sun dresses in the early aughts.

Now, the love for the Western style seems more alive than ever. Like many noughties trends that have had a resurgence, cowboy boots are popping up more and more — from TikTok to Instagram and of course, in the streets. The cowgirl aesthetic is in full swing, my friends.

For anyone looking to try the trend, I’ve done the research. Ahead, allow me to provide you with 10 different ways to wear cowboy boots, according to some of your favorite fashion girlies. Dress ‘em up or down — it’s hard to go wrong. Keep scrolling for the evidence.

1 Doing yet another trend better than anyone else could, Dua Lipa modeled a tangerine zippered cardigan and matching mini skirt from Diesel’s resort 2023 collection. In true tastemaker form, the pop star styled the vibrant citrus look with her favorite black cowboy boots from Mexican designer Montserrat Messeguer.

2 Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here, spotted during Copenhagen Fashion Week on Aug. 11, Vogue Australia’s September cover girl rocked a buttercream yellow T-shirt dress with crimson boots from Ganni and matching sunglasses. A red and yellow floral print bag served as the perfect final touch. ‘Twas a moment.

3 While in Amsterdam last month, Chrissy Teigen donned a pair of sleek black R13 cowboy boots featuring a unique slouchy design. On top, she wore a denim Ganni shirt dress. It should also be noted that the half-moon Bottega Veneta tote at her side is hard proof that crescent bags are it right now.

4 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images For a night out in London, FKA Twigs turned heads in chestnut brown boots. She paired them up with a dark coat trimmed with fringe and some eye-catching accessories, including a fiery red satin headscarf, futuristic frames, and big, spiral earrings.

5 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In typical Bella Hadid fashion, the supermodel offered a whimsical take on a timeless look: a sweater, jeans, and boots. She threw on a pale pink off-the-shoulder sweater, printed jeans, and matched simple brown Western boots to her shoulder bag.

6 Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Rihanna served up a monochromatic ‘fit for the books while on a date with A$AP Rocky. The Fenty mogul wore an oversized black leather bomber jacket and coordinating leather pants with black cowboy boots poking out. It’s giving moto babe meets the wild, wild west.

7 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski went the opposite route by tucking her light-wash denim into black boots. This, along with the blazer/ turtleneck combo, was the perfect equestrican look.

8 I mean, could Sophie Turner possibly look any cooler here? The answer is no. No, she couldn't. Her star-stamped red boots are from a brand called Black Star and you can shop them here.

9 Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall Jenner showed off a sultry black slip dress and glossy Ganni boots of burgundy. The contrast feels so cool. It’s giving: your local cowgirl has a dinner party to get to.