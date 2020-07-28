Coffee Mate’s Newest Holiday Flavor Is Almost Here & It Tastes Like Cookies

It’s beginning to look a lot like... barely the end of summer. However, Coffee mate’s latest announcement will have you looking forward to the holiday season even more. As unveiled today, Coffee mate’s new Toll House Cookies n’ Cocoa creamer will be on shelves in time for the holidays. If you’re looking to get in the comfy cozy spirit, this will definitely do the trick.

The Cookies n’ Cocoa creamer comes in partnership with Toll House, who is, of course, your go-to for all things chocolate chips. As its name suggests, the Cookies n’ Cocoa creamer combines two of your holiday (and, let’s be honest, year-round) favorites: chocolate chip cookies and hot chocolate. With notes of both cookies and a cup of hot cocoa, the creamer will be a festive favorite for any and all chocolate lovers.

Each 32 oz. bottle of the limited-edition creamer will sell for $3.99 at most major grocery chains. If the Christmastime concoction speaks to your holiday spirit, you’ll want to stock up. The Cookies n’ Cocoa creamer won’t be on shelves long because one, it’s a limited-time product and two, it’s flavored like cookies and hot cocoa. Anything with the words “limited-edition” and “chocolate” is sure to go quickly.

Coffee mate

The Toll House Cookies n’ Cocoa creamer isn’t the only new holiday flavor Coffee mate announced today. They’re also introducing a new Mint Truffle creamer as part of their “natural bliss” lines. The creamer combines flavors of real milk chocolate and peppermint so you can make any cup of coffee your own personal pepperminty mocha. Coffee mate also has a new dairy-free creamer coming this holiday season: Caramel Toffee Almond creamer. The plant-based creamer will add notes of caramelized sugar and buttery toffee to each cup of coffee.

Cookies n’ Cocoa and the other holiday creamers won’t be on shelves until later this year. In the meantime, you can look forward to old favorites coming back in the coming weeks. Pumpkin Spice (original and Natural Bliss) and Peppermint Mocha (both in the original and sugar-free varieties) will also return faster than you can say “sweater weather.”

Coffee mate is, of course, no stranger to sweet and strange flavors. At the beginning of the year, they introduced Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti creamers, solidifying the fact that yes, you can have dessert for breakfast. Starting in 2018, Coffee mate and Cheesecake Factory released coffee creamers flavored like your favorite slices of cheesecake. In other words, the forthcoming Cookies n' Cocoa creamer will be in delicious company.